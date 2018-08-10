Log in
EQUITABLE GROUP INC. (EQB)

EQUITABLE GROUP INC. (EQB)
08/09 11:39:59 pm
66.77 CAD   +2.74%
08/09EQUITABLE : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/07EQUITABLE : EQ Bank Reaches $2 Billion in Deposits
AQ
07/10EQUITABLE : To report second quarter 2018 results
AQ
Equitable Group Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

08/10/2018 | 02:16pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Equitable Group Inc. (OTC PINK: EQGPF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-5E0096E1F669B.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 336 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 161 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,61%
P/E ratio 2018 6,94
P/E ratio 2019 6,41
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,90x
Capitalization 1 076 M
Chart EQUITABLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Equitable Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITABLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 71,2  CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew R. G. Moor President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David M. B. LeGresley Chairman
Timothy Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Yu Vice President-Information Technology
Eric Marshall Beutel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITABLE GROUP INC.-6.62%822
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-1.63%26 348
BAJAJ FINANCE60.54%23 590
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-22.35%22 258
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE13.06%8 480
ACOM CO., LTD.-9.58%6 269
