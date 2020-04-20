Equitable : Schedules Announcement of First Quarter 2020 Results

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The company will host a conference call webcast on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The conference call webcast, along with additional earnings materials will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary software. To join the conference call via telephone, please use one of the following dial-in numbers:

Domestic: +1.844.897.7515

International: +1.647.689.5390

Access code: 2298534

A webcast replay will be made available on the Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com.

ABOUT EQUITABLE HOLDINGS

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $735 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/19) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.

Equitable is the brand name for AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005748/en/