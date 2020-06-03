Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Equitable Holdings, Inc.    EQH

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EQH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equitable : Seth P. Bernstein, President and CEO, to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference on June 10

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that Seth P. Bernstein, President and CEO, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 10, in a session that begins at 10:15 a.m. (EDT) in New York.

A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor & Media Relations section of AB's website at www.alliancebernstein.com/investorrelations. An audio replay of the webcast will also be available on the site.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of March 31, 2020, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 35.9% of AllianceBernstein and AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 64.9% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seth-p-bernstein-president-and-ceo-to-participate-in-the-morgan-stanley-virtual-us-financials-conference-on-june-10-301070192.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
01:01pEQUITABLE : Seth P. Bernstein, President and CEO, to Participate in the Morgan S..
PR
05/27EQUITABLE : BlackRock Builds Investment Solution that Provides a Paycheck Throug..
AQ
05/27EQUITABLE : Joins Forces with BlackRock to Help More Americans Secure Their Fina..
BU
05/20EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
05/20EQUITABLE : Increases Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividen..
BU
05/12EQUITABLE : Announces New Enhancements to Flagship Buffered Annuity
BU
05/11EQUITABLE : AB Announces April 30, 2020 Assets Under Management
PR
05/07EQUITABLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/07EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
05/07EQUITABLE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group