Equitable : Seth P. Bernstein, President and CEO, to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference on June 10

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that Seth P. Bernstein, President and CEO, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 10, in a session that begins at 10:15 a.m. (EDT) in New York.

A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor & Media Relations section of AB's website at www.alliancebernstein.com/investorrelations. An audio replay of the webcast will also be available on the site.

As of March 31, 2020, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 35.9% of AllianceBernstein and AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 64.9% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

