Equitable Holdings, Inc.

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EQH)
News 
News

Equitable : to Participate in the 2020 Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference

06/03/2020 | 04:18pm EDT

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that Anders Malmström, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Equitable Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. E.T.

A live audio webcast will be accessible on the Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.

ABOUT EQUITABLE HOLDINGS

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $646 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2020) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.

Equitable is the brand name for AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 452 M - -
Net income 2020 5 804 M - -
Net cash 2020 8 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1,54x
Yield 2020 3,34%
Capitalization 8 876 M 8 876 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 10 100
Free-Float 73,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,27 $
Last Close Price 19,70 $
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Pearson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ramon de Oliveira-Cezar Chairman
Jeffrey Joy Hurd Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Anders B. Malmstrom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
George Stansfield Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-20.50%8 876
CITIC LIMITED-24.18%29 200
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-15.78%26 483
NATIXIS-45.93%7 543
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.2.63%4 975
HYPOPORT SE32.06%2 931
