Equitrans Midstream : Announces Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018. The dividend will be paid on February 27, 2019 to all ETRN shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2019.

In 2019, ETRN expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, resulting in an annual dividend of $1.80 per share. ETRN expects to increase the quarterly per share dividend once a year during each first quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream Corporation:

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry, ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 and, through its subsidiaries, has an operational focus on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. ETRN is helping to meet America’s growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees live and work. ETRN owns the general partner interest, the incentive distribution rights, and a 30.6% limited partner interest in EQM Midstream Partners, LP.

Cautionary Statement

Disclosures in this news release contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this news release specifically include the expected 2019 annual dividends for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN). These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. ETRN has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions about future events. While ETRN considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond ETRN’s control. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the operations, performance and results of ETRN’s business and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in ETRN’s Registration Statement on Form 10 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and ETRN does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

