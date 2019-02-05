Equitrans Midstream : Announces Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) has declared a quarterly
cash dividend of $0.41 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018. The
dividend will be paid on February 27, 2019 to all ETRN shareholders of
record as of the close of business on February 15, 2019.
In 2019, ETRN expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share,
resulting in an annual dividend of $1.80 per share. ETRN expects to
increase the quarterly per share dividend once a year during each first
quarter.
About Equitrans Midstream Corporation:
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in
the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in
the United States. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry,
ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 and, through its
subsidiaries, has an operational focus on gas gathering systems,
transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support
natural gas producers across the Basin. ETRN is helping to meet
America’s growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a
rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees
live and work. ETRN owns the general partner interest, the incentive
distribution rights, and a 30.6% limited partner interest in EQM
Midstream Partners, LP.
Visit Equitrans Midstream Corporation at www.equitransmidstream.com
Cautionary Statement
Disclosures in this news release contain certain forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933,
as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or
current facts are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of
the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this news release
specifically include the expected 2019 annual dividends for Equitrans
Midstream Corporation (ETRN). These statements involve risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue
reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual
results. ETRN has based these forward-looking statements on current
expectations and assumptions about future events. While ETRN considers
these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently
subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and
other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict
and beyond ETRN’s control. The risks and uncertainties that may affect
the operations, performance and results of ETRN’s business and
forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks
discussed in ETRN’s Registration Statement on Form 10 and other filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such
statement is made and ETRN does not intend to correct or update any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005982/en/