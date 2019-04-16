Equitrans Midstream : Announces the Appointment of Stephen Moore as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) today announced the appointment of Stephen M. Moore as Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Equitrans Midstream, effective April 15, 2019.

“Steve has an extensive background in the midstream oil and gas sector, which includes statutory and regulatory compliance; commercial transactions; growth strategy execution, including expansion projects, M&A, and joint ventures; and capital markets transactions," said Thomas F. Karam, Equitrans' president and chief executive officer. "His significant team leadership experience will be a valuable addition to our executive team as we continue our quest to be the premier midstream services provider in North America. With our recently expanded asset position in the Marcellus and Utica, we expect our strategically located midstream operations and low-cost operating structure will continue to drive value for our shareholders.”

Along with broad leadership and managerial experience, Moore has close to three decades of experience counseling in-house clients in a variety of business and legal environments. His most recent position was special project counsel for UGI Corporation, a diversified energy company based in Pennsylvania, where he advised on strategic corporate development projects, primarily merger and acquisition transactions. Prior to that, he was vice president, general counsel and secretary for the general partner of PennTex Midstream Partners, LP (PennTex), a publicly traded master limited partnership, and its privately held sponsor. During his tenure with PennTex, the company negotiated and formed a producer joint venture and constructed and commissioned two greenfield gas processing plants and associated pipelines. Moore led PennTex’s initial public offering and the successful negotiation of several capital markets, commercial, and financial transactions, including the sale of convertible preferred equity interests in PennTex and the sale of PennTex’s Permian Basin gathering and processing platform to EagleClaw Midstream. In a series of transactions, the PennTex entities were acquired by Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP).

Moore began his energy career with Southern Union Company, serving as deputy chief legal counsel of its Panhandle Energy business segment. Following the ETP acquisition of Southern Union, Moore became associate general counsel and lead lawyer for ETP's interstate natural gas transportation segment, which included eight interstate pipeline systems with more than 18,000 miles of operating pipelines. At this time, he also served as general counsel of Citrus Corp. and its subsidiary, Florida Gas Transmission Company (a joint venture of ETP and Kinder Morgan). Moore's non-sector experience includes senior legal positions in the law departments of public and private companies, including General Electric Capital Corporation. He began his professional career in Connecticut as a state criminal prosecutor and a commercial litigation associate for a regional law firm.

“It is an exciting time to be in the midstream energy business and I am thrilled to join the E-Train team as Equitrans continues its journey as a 'new' company with more than 135 years of operating experience," said Moore. "With the ongoing natural gas development in our region and across the U.S., the midstream sector will continue to play a critical role in ensuring our country's energy independence. I look forward to partnering with the legal, commercial, construction, and operating teams across the Equitrans organization to support their safety and compliance culture and to deliver best-in-class midstream services to our customers."

Moore holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Studies from Georgetown University and a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

About Equitrans Midstream Corporation

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry, ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 and, through its subsidiaries, has an operational focus on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. ETRN is helping to meet America’s growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees live and work. ETRN owns the non-economic general partner interest and a majority ownership of the limited partner interest in EQM.

For more information on Equitrans Midstream Corporation, visit www.equitransmidstream.com

Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005215/en/