EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORP

EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORP

(ETRN)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Equitrans Midstream Corporation Investors

03/12/2019 | 08:11pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Equitrans Midstream Corporation investors (“Equitrans” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETRN) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 14, 2019, Equitrans filed an annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC, announcing the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. In the annual report, Equitrans disclosed that the Company’s Mountain Valley Pipeline joint venture is under criminal investigation for possible violations of the Clean Water Act and other federal laws.

If you purchased Equitrans securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
