Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Equitrans Midstream Corporation Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Equitrans Midstream Corporation investors (“Equitrans” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETRN) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 14, 2019, Equitrans filed an annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC, announcing the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. In the annual report, Equitrans disclosed that the Company’s Mountain Valley Pipeline joint venture is under criminal investigation for possible violations of the Clean Water Act and other federal laws.

