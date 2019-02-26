Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Equitrans Midstream Corporation - ETRN

02/26/2019 | 07:48pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Equitrans Midstream Corporation ("Equitrans" or the "Company") (NYSE:  ETRN).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Equitrans and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action] 

On February 14, 2019, Equitrans filed an annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC, announcing the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.  In the annual report, Equitrans disclosed that the Company's Mountain Valley Pipeline joint venture is under criminal investigation for possible violations of the Clean Water Act and other federal laws.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-equitrans-midstream-corporation---etrn-300802770.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
