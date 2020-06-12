Equitrans Midstream : EQM Midstream Partners Expected to Be Removed from the Alerian Index Series

Log in
06/12/2020 | 08:31am EDT

DALLAS, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced today that EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) is expected to be removed from the Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA), the Alerian US Midstream Energy Index (AMUS), the Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), the Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (AMZE), the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI), and the Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index (ANGI) in a special rebalancing.

Special rebalancings are triggered by corporate actions such as mergers, bankruptcies, and liquidations. Pending shareholder approval, EQM Midstream Partners will cease to trade due to its merger with Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN). If approved, the rebalancing will take place after market close on Tuesday, June 16.

Each index will be rebalanced in accordance with its existing methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from an index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian on the investment merits of the respective securities.

About Alerian
Alerian is an independent information services company serving asset managers and investment professionals around the globe through its indexing, research and data capabilities. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian pioneered how the master limited partnership (MLP) asset class is measured and created the first real-time MLP index – the Alerian MLP Index – the most widely used benchmark for midstream MLP energy. Today, Alerian continues to innovate, delivering indexes, tools, thought leadership, and actionable insights that equip stakeholders to make informed decisions.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eqm-midstream-partners-expected-to-be-removed-from-the-alerian-index-series-301074887.html

SOURCE Alerian


© PRNewswire 2020
