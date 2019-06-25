Log in
EQUITY BANCSHARES INC

EQUITY BANCSHARES INC

(EQBK)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equity BancShares : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Equity Bancshares, Inc. – EQBK

0
06/25/2019 | 05:55pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) resulting from allegations that Equity Bancshares may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 24, 2019, Equity Bancshares disclosed that, during the fourth quarter of 2018, one credit relationship was downgraded to Watch and Substandard for $19 million and $9 million, respectively. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.14 per share, or more than 6%, to close at $32.15 per share on January 24, 2019.

Then, on April 22, 2019, Equity Bancshares disclosed a $14.5 million provision for loss against the credit relationship, resulting in a $4.1 million net loss for the first quarter of 2019. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.76 per share, or more than 16%, to close at $24.71 per share on April 23, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Equity Bancshares investors. If you purchased shares of Equity Bancshares please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1572.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 151 M
EBIT 2019 56,3 M
Net income 2019 26,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,07
P/E ratio 2020 9,77
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,73x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,54x
Capitalization 412 M
Chart EQUITY BANCSHARES INC
Duration : Period :
Equity BancShares Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY BANCSHARES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 31,5 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brad S. Elliott Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Craig Anderson Chief Operating Officer & EVP
Gregory H. Kossover Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
John Blakeney Chief Information Officer & EVP
Gary C. Allerheiligen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITY BANCSHARES INC-25.79%391
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.11%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.15%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA14.12%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.80%214 502
WELLS FARGO1.76%200 088
