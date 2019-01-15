Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Equity Commonwealth    EQC

EQUITY COMMONWEALTH (EQC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 04:00:00 pm
30.515 USD   -0.15%
2015Yum Brands Adds Icahn Disciple to Board
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equity Commonwealth : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 04:11pm EST

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 operating results on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, after market close. A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 9:00 am Central Time. The conference call will be available via live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website (www.eqcre.com). A replay of the audio webcast will also be available following the call.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of September 30, 2018, EQC’s portfolio comprised 11 properties and 5.4 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We intend to use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
04:11pEQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Confe..
BU
01/11EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Declares Series D Preferred Dividends
BU
2018EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
2018EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
2018EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
2018EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2018EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Declares Special Cash Distribution of $2.50 Per Common Sha..
BU
2018EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 197 M
EBIT 2018 18,6 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,18%
P/E ratio 2018 14,69
P/E ratio 2019 160,84
Capi. / Sales 2018 18,8x
Capi. / Sales 2019 22,4x
Capitalization 3 713 M
Chart EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
Duration : Period :
Equity Commonwealth Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 33,5 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Helfand President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Samuel Zell Chairman
David S. Weinberg Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam Scott Markman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Scott Corl Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITY COMMONWEALTH1.83%3 713
BOSTON PROPERTIES4.96%18 244
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.2.62%9 172
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION5.08%8 170
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP3.39%8 055
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.9.75%7 401
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.