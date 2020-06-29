Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Equity Commonwealth    EQC

EQUITY COMMONWEALTH

(EQC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equity Commonwealth : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that the company will release its second quarter 2020 operating results on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after the close of trading. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 9:00 am Central Time. The conference call will be available via live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website (www.eqcre.com). A replay of the audio webcast will also be available following the call.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of May 29, 2020, EQC’s portfolio is comprised of four properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
04:11pEQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
06/24EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
06/01EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
05/24EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Quarterly Report
PU
05/20EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
05/20EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Announces Change to Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Shareho..
BU
05/05EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/04EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80,2 M - -
Net income 2020 448 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,78x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 849 M 3 849 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 48,0x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
Duration : Period :
Equity Commonwealth Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 35,33 $
Last Close Price 31,68 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Helfand President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Samuel Zell Chairman
David S. Weinberg Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam Scott Markman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Scott Corl Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITY COMMONWEALTH-3.50%3 849
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-36.72%13 554
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-22.01%8 548
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-23.33%7 327
DEXUS-20.85%7 231
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-30.38%6 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group