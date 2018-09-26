Equity Commonwealth : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that the company will
release its third quarter 2018 operating results on Wednesday, October
24, 2018, after market close. A conference call to discuss those results
will be held on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at 9:00 am Central Time. The
conference call will be available via live audio webcast on the Investor
Relations section of the company’s website (www.eqcre.com).
A replay of the audio webcast will also be available following the call.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed
and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial
office properties in the United States. As of September 20, 2018, EQC’s
portfolio comprised 11 properties and 5.4 million square feet.
Regulation FD Disclosures
We intend to use any of the following to comply with our disclosure
obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public
conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important
information on our website at www.eqcre.com,
including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage
investors and others interested in the company to monitor these
distribution channels for material disclosures.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005906/en/