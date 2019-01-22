Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Equity Commonwealth    EQC

EQUITY COMMONWEALTH (EQC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/22 04:00:00 pm
30.82 USD   +0.23%
2015Yum Brands Adds Icahn Disciple to Board
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equity Commonwealth : Announces Update to Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 05:42pm EST

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) today announced an update to the tax treatment of its 2018 common and preferred share distributions to include Section 199A reporting, which are as follows:

Common Stock (CUSIP No. 294628102)

       

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Per
Share

Ordinary Dividends

Section 199A

Dividends1
10/09/2018 10/23/2018   $2.50   $2.50   $2.50
Total   $2.50   $2.50   $2.50
 

Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (CUSIP No. 294628201)

       

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Per
Share

Ordinary Dividends

Section 199A
Dividends1
1/30/2018 2/15/2018 $0.40625 $0.40625 $0.40625
4/27/2018 5/15/2018 $0.40625 $0.40625 $0.40625
7/30/2018 8/15/2018 $0.40625 $0.40625 $0.40625
10/29/2018 11/15/2018   $0.40625   $0.40625   $0.40625
Total   $1.62500   $1.62500   $1.62500
 

(1) Section 199A Dividends are reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, Ordinary Dividends, which are reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.

This release is based on estimates and is subject to correction or adjustment when the tax filings are completed. No material change in these classifications is expected. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions received from the Company, including their eligibility to qualify for the Section 199A deduction.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of September 30, 2018, EQC’s portfolio comprised 11 properties and 5.4 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We intend to use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
05:42pEQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Announces Update to Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions
BU
01/17EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions
BU
01/15EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Confe..
BU
01/11EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Declares Series D Preferred Dividends
BU
2018EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
2018EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
2018EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
2018EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2018EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 197 M
EBIT 2018 18,6 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,08%
P/E ratio 2018 14,88
P/E ratio 2019 162,84
Capi. / Sales 2018 19,1x
Capi. / Sales 2019 22,6x
Capitalization 3 759 M
Chart EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
Duration : Period :
Equity Commonwealth Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 33,5 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Helfand President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Samuel Zell Chairman
David S. Weinberg Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam Scott Markman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Scott Corl Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITY COMMONWEALTH2.47%3 759
BOSTON PROPERTIES7.97%18 768
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.2.62%9 134
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP4.61%8 073
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION3.77%8 062
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.12.85%7 610
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.