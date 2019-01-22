Equity Commonwealth : Announces Update to Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) today announced an update to the tax treatment of its 2018 common and preferred share distributions to include Section 199A reporting, which are as follows:

Common Stock (CUSIP No. 294628102)

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per

Share Ordinary Dividends Section 199A Dividends1 10/09/2018 10/23/2018 $2.50 $2.50 $2.50 Total $2.50 $2.50 $2.50

Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (CUSIP No. 294628201)

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per

Share Ordinary Dividends Section 199A

Dividends1 1/30/2018 2/15/2018 $0.40625 $0.40625 $0.40625 4/27/2018 5/15/2018 $0.40625 $0.40625 $0.40625 7/30/2018 8/15/2018 $0.40625 $0.40625 $0.40625 10/29/2018 11/15/2018 $0.40625 $0.40625 $0.40625 Total $1.62500 $1.62500 $1.62500

(1) Section 199A Dividends are reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, Ordinary Dividends, which are reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.

This release is based on estimates and is subject to correction or adjustment when the tax filings are completed. No material change in these classifications is expected. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions received from the Company, including their eligibility to qualify for the Section 199A deduction.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of September 30, 2018, EQC’s portfolio comprised 11 properties and 5.4 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We intend to use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.

