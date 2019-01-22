Equity Commonwealth : Announces Update to Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) today announced an update to the tax
treatment of its 2018 common and preferred share distributions to
include Section 199A reporting, which are as follows:
Common Stock (CUSIP No. 294628102)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
Payable Date
|
|
Distribution Per
Share
|
|
Ordinary Dividends
|
|
Section 199A
Dividends1
|
10/09/2018
|
|
10/23/2018
|
|
$2.50
|
|
$2.50
|
|
$2.50
|
|
|
Total
|
|
$2.50
|
|
$2.50
|
|
$2.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (CUSIP No. 294628201)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
Payable Date
|
|
Distribution Per
Share
|
|
Ordinary Dividends
|
|
Section 199A
Dividends1
|
1/30/2018
|
|
2/15/2018
|
|
$0.40625
|
|
$0.40625
|
|
$0.40625
|
4/27/2018
|
|
5/15/2018
|
|
$0.40625
|
|
$0.40625
|
|
$0.40625
|
7/30/2018
|
|
8/15/2018
|
|
$0.40625
|
|
$0.40625
|
|
$0.40625
|
10/29/2018
|
|
11/15/2018
|
|
$0.40625
|
|
$0.40625
|
|
$0.40625
|
|
|
Total
|
|
$1.62500
|
|
$1.62500
|
|
$1.62500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Section 199A Dividends are reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV.
Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, Ordinary
Dividends, which are reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.
This release is based on estimates and is subject to correction or
adjustment when the tax filings are completed. No material change in
these classifications is expected. Shareholders are encouraged to
consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the
distributions received from the Company, including their eligibility to
qualify for the Section 199A deduction.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed
and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial
office properties in the United States. As of September 30, 2018, EQC’s
portfolio comprised 11 properties and 5.4 million square feet.
