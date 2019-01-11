Equity Commonwealth : Declares Series D Preferred Dividends

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that its Board of
Trustees declared dividends on the company’s Series D Preferred Shares.
A quarterly dividend of $0.40625 per Series D Preferred Share will be
paid on February 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on January 30, 2019
for the period from November 15, 2018 through February 14, 2019.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed
and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial
office properties in the United States. As of September 30, 2018, EQC’s
portfolio comprised 11 properties and 5.4 million square feet.
Regulation FD Disclosures
We intend to use any of the following to comply with our disclosure
obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public
conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important
information on our website at www.eqcre.com,
including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage
investors and others interested in the company to monitor these
distribution channels for material disclosures.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and
information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These
statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and
assumptions made by management. While Equity Commonwealth management
believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are
reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and
may involve certain risks. Other risks and uncertainties are described
under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and
subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.eqcre.com.
Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and
beyond management’s control. Forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Commonwealth
assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements
that become untrue because of subsequent events.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005343/en/