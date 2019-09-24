Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Equity Commonwealth    EQC

EQUITY COMMONWEALTH

(EQC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equity Commonwealth : Declares Special Cash Distribution of $3.50 Per Common Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a special, one-time cash distribution of $3.50 per common share which will be paid on October 23, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 7, 2019.

The company currently expects the tax character of the distribution on the common shares during 2019 to be approximately half ordinary income and approximately half capital gain dividend. The company cannot provide any assurances that its current expectations will prove to be accurate. The actual tax characterization will be based on the company’s results of operations for the full year 2019. The company currently expects to announce the tax characterization of the 2019 distribution with its normal tax reporting in January 2020.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of July 31, 2019, EQC’s portfolio comprised 7 properties and 2.5 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We intend to use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements, including statements relating to the expected tax treatment of distributions, are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management. While Equity Commonwealth management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks. Other risks and uncertainties are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.eqcre.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Commonwealth assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
04:16pEQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Declares Special Cash Distribution of $3.50 Per Common Sha..
BU
08/01EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/31EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/12EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Declares Series D Preferred Dividend
BU
06/28EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
06/20EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
05/23EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Announces Redemption of 5.875% Unsecured Notes Due 2020
BU
04/30EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 133 M
EBIT 2019 11,7 M
Net income 2019 453 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,30%
P/E ratio 2019 9,17x
P/E ratio 2020 236x
Capi. / Sales2019 30,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 34,8x
Capitalization 4 088 M
Chart EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
Duration : Period :
Equity Commonwealth Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 34,75  $
Last Close Price 33,53  $
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Helfand President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Samuel Zell Chairman
David S. Weinberg Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam Scott Markman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Scott Corl Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITY COMMONWEALTH11.73%4 088
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.15.73%20 132
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.18.46%10 721
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION18.20%9 319
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP17.89%9 209
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.2.97%6 711
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group