Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Equity Commonwealth    EQC

EQUITY COMMONWEALTH

(EQC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equity Commonwealth : Reports Full Year 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 04:24pm EST

Announces Sale of 109 Brookline in Boston and Contract to Sell Tower 333 in Bellevue

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. All per share results are reported on a diluted basis.

Financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $14.0 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 of $13.4 million, or $0.11 per share. The increase in net income was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense offset by a decrease in income due to property sales.

Funds from Operations (FFO), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, were $19.8 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares to FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 of $25.6 million, or $0.21 per share. The following items impacted FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to the corresponding 2018 period:

  • ($0.09) per share decrease in income from properties sold;
  • ($0.01) per share decrease in interest and other income;
  • $0.04 per share of interest expense savings; and
  • $0.01 per share of lower loss on debt extinguishment.

Normalized FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $19.7 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares to Normalized FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 of $25.5 million, or $0.21 per share. The following items impacted Normalized FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to the corresponding 2018 period:

  • ($0.08) per share decrease in income from properties sold;
  • ($0.01) per share decrease in interest and other income; and
  • $0.04 per share of interest expense savings.

Normalized FFO begins with FFO and eliminates certain items that, by their nature, are not comparable from period to period, non-cash items, and items that tend to obscure the company’s operating performance. Definitions of FFO, Normalized FFO and reconciliations to net income, determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, are included at the end of this press release.

As of December 31, 2019, the company’s balance of cash and cash equivalents was $2.8 billion. Total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2019 was $25.7 million.

Same property results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019

The company’s same property portfolio at the end of the quarter consisted of 7 properties totaling 2.5 million square feet. Same property operating results were as follows:

  • The same property portfolio was 94.7% leased as of December 31, 2019, compared to 93.5% as of September 30, 2019, and 93.2% as of December 31, 2018;
  • The same property portfolio commenced occupancy was 89.0% as of December 31, 2019, compared to 88.2% as of September 30, 2019, and 91.6% as of December 31, 2018;
  • Same property net operating income (NOI) decreased 1.6% when compared to the same period in 2018;
  • Same property cash NOI decreased 2.9% when compared to the same period in 2018;
  • The company entered into leases for approximately 153,000 square feet, including renewal leases for approximately 63,000 square feet and new leases for approximately 90,000 square feet;
  • GAAP rental rates on new and renewal leases were 10.1% higher compared to prior GAAP rental rates for the same space; and
  • Cash rental rates on new and renewal leases were 1.5% higher compared to prior cash rental rates for the same space.

The definitions and reconciliations of same property NOI and same property cash NOI to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, are included at the end of this press release. The same property portfolio at the end of the quarter included properties continuously owned from October 1, 2018 through December 31, 2019.

Financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $484.7 million, or $3.90 per share. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2018 of $264.8 million, or $2.15 per share. The increase in net income was primarily due to an increase in gains from property sales, an increase in interest and other income, and a decrease in interest expense.

FFO for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $89.7 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares to FFO for the year ended December 31, 2018 of $73.4 million, or $0.59 per share. The following items impacted FFO for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to the corresponding 2018 period:

  • ($0.33) per share decrease in income from properties sold;
  • $0.21 per share increase in interest and other income, net;
  • $0.14 per share of interest expense savings;
  • $0.05 per increase in same property NOI;
  • $0.05 per share of general & administrative expense savings;
  • $0.02 per share decrease in income tax expense; and
  • $0.01 per share of lower loss on debt extinguishment.

Normalized FFO for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $95.7 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares to Normalized FFO for the year ended December 31, 2018 of $85.4 million, or $0.69 per share. The following items impacted Normalized FFO for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to the corresponding 2018 period:

  • ($0.30) per share decrease in income from properties sold;
  • $0.15 per share increase in interest income;
  • $0.14 per share of interest expense savings;
  • $0.05 per share increase in same property cash NOI and termination income; and
  • $0.05 per share of general & administrative expense savings.

Same property results for the year ended December 31, 2019

The company’s same property portfolio at the end of the year consisted of 7 properties totaling 2.5 million square feet. Same property operating results were as follows:

  • Same property NOI increased 8.8% when compared to the same period in 2018;
  • Same property cash NOI increased 6.8% when compared to the same period in 2018;
  • The company entered into leases for approximately 608,000 square feet, including new leases for approximately 232,000 square feet and renewal leases for approximately 376,000 square feet;
  • GAAP rental rates on new and renewal leases were 11.6% higher compared to prior GAAP rental rates for the same space; and
  • Cash rental rates on new and renewal leases were 2.3% higher compared to prior cash rental rates for the same space.

The definitions and reconciliations of same property NOI and same property cash NOI to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, are included at the end of this press release. The same property portfolio at the end of the year included properties continuously owned from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2019.

Significant events during the year ended December 31, 2019

  • The company sold three properties totaling 2.7 million square feet for a gross sale price of $812.1 million. Proceeds after credits for capital costs, contractual lease costs, and rent abatements were $795.9 million.
  • On June 28, 2019, the company redeemed all $250 million of its 5.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due September 15, 2020.
  • The company paid a special, one-time cash distribution of $3.50 per share on October 23, 2019 to common shareholders of record on October 7, 2019.

Subsequent Events

  • On February 12, 2020, the company sold 109 Brookline, a 286,000 square foot property in Boston, MA for a gross sale price of $270 million. Proceeds after credits, primarily for contractual lease costs, and transfer taxes were $259.2 million.
  • On February 12, 2020, the company entered into a contract to sell Tower 333, a 435,000 square foot office property in Bellevue, WA, for a gross sale price of $401.5 million. Proceeds after credits, primarily for contractual lease costs, and transfer taxes are expected to be approximately $317 million. The closing is expected to occur on or before March 12, 2020. This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and extension options. There is no certainty that the transaction will close.

Earnings Conference Call & Supplemental Data

Equity Commonwealth will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 9:00 A.M. CST. The conference call will be available via live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website (www.eqcre.com). A replay of the audio webcast will also be available following the call.

A copy of EQC’s Fourth Quarter 2019 Supplemental Operating and Financial Data is available on the Investor Relations section of EQC’s website at www.eqcre.com.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of February 12, 2020, EQC’s portfolio comprised 6 properties and 2.2 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements pertaining to the marketing of certain properties for sale and consummating any sales. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to be made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the company’s current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause the company’s actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for subsequent quarters.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share data)

 

 

December 31,

ASSETS

2019

 

2018

Real estate properties:

 

 

 

Land

$

85,627

 

 

$

135,142

 

Buildings and improvements

576,494

 

 

1,004,500

 

 

662,121

 

 

1,139,642

 

Accumulated depreciation

(202,700)

 

 

(375,968)

 

 

459,421

 

 

763,674

 

Cash and cash equivalents

2,795,642

 

 

2,400,803

 

Marketable securities

 

 

249,602

 

Restricted cash

5,003

 

 

3,298

 

Rents receivable

19,554

 

 

51,089

 

Other assets, net

39,757

 

 

62,306

 

Total assets

$

3,319,377

 

 

$

3,530,772

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Senior unsecured debt, net

$

 

 

$

248,473

 

Mortgage notes payable, net

25,691

 

 

26,482

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

37,153

 

 

58,300

 

Rent collected in advance

3,127

 

 

9,451

 

Distributions payable

7,534

 

 

4,068

 

Total liabilities

$

73,505

 

 

$

346,774

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized;

 

 

 

Series D preferred shares; 6.50% cumulative convertible; 4,915,196 shares issued and outstanding, aggregate liquidation preference of $122,880

$

119,263

 

 

$

119,263

 

Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value: 350,000,000 shares authorized; 121,924,199 and 121,572,155 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,219

 

 

1,216

 

Additional paid in capital

4,313,831

 

 

4,305,974

 

Cumulative net income

3,363,654

 

 

2,870,974

 

Cumulative other comprehensive loss

 

 

(342)

 

Cumulative common distributions

(3,851,666)

 

 

(3,420,548)

 

Cumulative preferred distributions

(701,724)

 

 

(693,736)

 

Total shareholders' equity

3,244,577

 

 

3,182,801

 

Noncontrolling interest

1,295

 

 

1,197

 

Total equity

$

3,245,872

 

 

$

3,183,998

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

3,319,377

 

 

$

3,530,772

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental income

$

23,410

 

 

$

39,756

 

 

$

116,869

 

 

$

184,368

 

Other revenue

2,585

 

 

3,169

 

 

10,981

 

 

12,654

 

Total revenues

$

25,995

 

 

$

42,925

 

 

$

127,850

 

 

$

197,022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

$

9,741

 

 

$

15,539

 

 

$

46,418

 

 

$

79,916

 

Depreciation and amortization

6,037

 

 

10,830

 

 

28,122

 

 

49,041

 

General and administrative

8,290

 

 

8,973

 

 

38,442

 

 

44,439

 

Loss on asset impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,087

 

Total expenses

$

24,068

 

 

$

35,342

 

 

$

112,982

 

 

$

185,483

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income, net

14,521

 

 

15,741

 

 

72,392

 

 

46,815

 

Interest expense (including net amortization of debt discounts, premiums and deferred financing fees of $(60), $548, $204 and $2,553, respectively)

(311)

 

 

(5,035)

 

 

(8,908)

 

 

(26,585)

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

(719)

 

 

(6,374)

 

 

(7,122)

 

Gain (loss) on sale of properties, net

24

 

 

(1,608)

 

 

422,172

 

 

251,417

 

Income before income taxes

16,161

 

 

15,962

 

 

494,150

 

 

276,064

 

Income tax expense

(165)

 

 

(540)

 

 

(1,284)

 

 

(3,156)

 

Net income

$

15,996

 

 

$

15,422

 

 

$

492,866

 

 

$

272,908

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(6)

 

 

(5)

 

 

(186)

 

 

(95)

 

Net income attributable to Equity Commonwealth

$

15,990

 

 

$

15,417

 

 

$

492,680

 

 

$

272,813

 

Preferred distributions

(1,997)

 

 

(1,997)

 

 

(7,988)

 

 

(7,988)

 

Net income attributable to Equity Commonwealth common shareholders

$

13,993

 

 

$

13,420

 

 

$

484,692

 

 

$

264,825

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic (1)

122,140

121,749

122,091

122,314

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted (1)(2)

123,490

123,376

126,260

123,385

 
 

Earnings per common share attributable to Equity Commonwealth common shareholders:

 

Basic

$

0.11

$

0.11

$

3.97

$

2.17

 

Diluted

$

0.11

$

0.11

$

3.90

$

2.15

 

Certain reclassifications were made to conform the prior period to our presentation of the condensed consolidated statements of operations due to the impact of adopting ASU 2016-02. Amounts that were previously disclosed as "Tenant reimbursements and other income" are now included in "Rental revenue" and are no longer presented as a separate line item. Parking revenues that do not represent components of leases and were previously disclosed as "Rental income" are now included in "Other revenue." Subsequent to January 1, 2019, provisions for credit losses are included in "Rental revenue." Provisions for credit losses prior to January 1, 2019 were disclosed as "Operating expenses" and were not reclassified to conform prior periods to the current presentation.

(1)

Weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 includes 216 and 203 unvested, earned RSUs, respectively. Weighted average common shares outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 includes 210 and 308 unvested, earned RSUs, respectively.

(2)

As of December 31, 2019, we had 4,915 series D preferred shares that were convertible into 2,857 common shares. The series D preferred shares are dilutive for the year ended December 31, 2019 and are antidilutive for all other periods presented.

CALCULATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) AND NORMALIZED FFO

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Calculation of FFO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

15,996

 

 

$

15,422

 

 

$

492,866

 

 

$

272,908

 

Real estate depreciation and amortization

5,794

 

 

10,518

 

 

27,037

 

 

47,816

 

Loss on asset impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,087

 

(Gain) loss on sale of properties, net

(24)

 

 

1,608

 

 

(422,172)

 

 

(251,417)

 

FFO attributable to Equity Commonwealth

21,766

 

 

27,548

 

 

97,731

 

 

81,394

 

Preferred distributions

(1,997)

 

 

(1,997)

 

 

(7,988)

 

 

(7,988)

 

FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders

$

19,769

 

 

$

25,551

 

 

$

89,743

 

 

$

73,406

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Calculation of Normalized FFO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders

$

19,769

 

 

$

25,551

 

 

$

89,743

 

 

$

73,406

 

Lease value amortization

 

 

(22)

 

 

(117)

 

 

54

 

Straight line rent adjustments

(69)

 

 

(986)

 

 

(418)

 

 

(4,971)

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

719

 

 

6,374

 

 

7,122

 

Loss on sale of securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,987

 

Loss on sale of real estate mortgage receivable

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,117

 

Income taxes related to gains on property sales

 

 

228

 

 

142

 

 

2,726

 

Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders

$

19,700

 

 

$

25,490

 

 

$

95,724

 

 

$

85,441

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares and units outstanding -- basic (1)

122,189

 

 

121,794

 

 

122,138

 

 

122,358

 

Weighted average common shares and units outstanding -- diluted (1)

123,539

 

 

123,421

 

 

123,450

 

 

123,429

 

FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit -- basic

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.60

 

FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit -- diluted

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.59

 

Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit -- basic

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.70

 

Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit -- diluted

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.69

 

(1)

 

Our calculations of FFO and Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit - basic for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include 49 and 45 LTIP/Operating Partnership Units, respectively, that are excluded from the calculation of basic earnings per common share attributable to EQC common shareholders (only). Our calculations of FFO and Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit - basic for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include 47 and 44 LTIP/Operating Partnership Units, respectively, that are excluded from the calculation of basic earnings per common share attributable to EQC common shareholders (only).

We compute FFO in accordance with standards established by Nareit. Nareit defines FFO as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate depreciation and amortization, gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable property, impairment of depreciable real estate, and our portion of these items related to equity investees and noncontrolling interests. Our calculation of Normalized FFO differs from Nareit’s definition of FFO because we exclude certain items that we view as nonrecurring or impacting comparability from period to period. FFO and Normalized FFO are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures. We consider FFO and Normalized FFO to be appropriate measures of operating performance for a REIT, along with net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to EQC common shareholders, and cash flow from operating activities.

 

We believe that FFO and Normalized FFO provide useful information to investors because by excluding the effects of certain historical amounts, such as depreciation expense, FFO and Normalized FFO may facilitate a comparison of our operating performance between periods and with other REITs. FFO and Normalized FFO do not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to EQC common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, or as indicators of our financial performance or liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs. These measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to EQC common shareholders, and cash flow from operating activities as presented in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Other REITs and real estate companies may calculate FFO and Normalized FFO differently than we do.

CALCULATION OF SAME PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI) AND SAME PROPERTY CASH BASIS NOI

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

 

6/30/2019

 

3/31/2019

 

12/31/2018

Calculation of Same Property NOI and Same Property Cash Basis NOI:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental revenue

$

23,410

 

 

$

23,995

 

 

$

30,574

 

 

$

38,890

 

 

$

39,756

 

Other revenue

 

2,585

 

 

 

2,740

 

 

 

2,794

 

 

 

2,862

 

 

 

3,169

 

Operating expenses

 

(9,741)

 

 

 

(9,923)

 

 

 

(10,974)

 

 

 

(15,780)

 

 

 

(15,539)

 

NOI

$

16,254

 

 

$

16,812

 

 

$

22,394

 

 

$

25,972

 

 

$

27,386

 

Straight line rent adjustments

 

(69)

 

 

 

499

 

 

 

(11)

 

 

 

(837)

 

 

 

(986)

 

Lease value amortization

 

 

 

(39)

 

 

 

(39)

 

 

 

(39)

 

 

 

(22)

 

Lease termination fees

 

(16)

 

 

 

(11)

 

 

 

(2,188)

 

 

 

 

 

(19)

 

Cash Basis NOI

$

16,169

 

 

$

17,261

 

 

$

20,156

 

 

$

25,096

 

 

$

26,359

 

Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties (1)

 

(557)

 

 

 

(135)

 

 

 

(2,666)

 

 

 

(7,853)

 

 

 

(10,273)

 

Same Property Cash Basis NOI

$

15,612

 

 

$

17,126

 

 

$

17,490

 

 

$

17,243

 

 

$

16,086

 

Non-cash rental income and lease termination fees from same properties

 

85

 

 

 

(449)

 

 

 

1,950

 

 

 

(165)

 

 

 

(137)

 

Same Property NOI

$

15,697

 

 

$

16,677

 

 

$

19,440

 

 

$

17,078

 

 

$

15,949

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to GAAP Net Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Property NOI

$

15,697

 

 

$

16,677

 

 

$

19,440

 

 

$

17,078

 

 

$

15,949

 

Non-cash rental income and termination fees from same properties

 

(85)

 

 

 

449

 

 

 

(1,950)

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

137

 

Same Property Cash Basis NOI

$

15,612

 

 

$

17,126

 

 

$

17,490

 

 

$

17,243

 

 

$

16,086

 

Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties (1)

 

557

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

2,666

 

 

 

7,853

 

 

 

10,273

 

Cash Basis NOI

$

16,169

 

 

$

17,261

 

 

$

20,156

 

 

$

25,096

 

 

$

26,359

 

Straight line rent adjustments

 

69

 

 

 

(499)

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

837

 

 

 

986

 

Lease value amortization

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

22

 

Lease termination fees

 

16

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

2,188

 

 

 

 

 

19

 

NOI

$

16,254

 

 

$

16,812

 

 

$

22,394

 

 

$

25,972

 

 

$

27,386

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

(6,037)

 

 

 

(5,939)

 

 

 

(7,561)

 

 

 

(8,585)

 

 

 

(10,830)

 

General and administrative

 

(8,290)

 

 

 

(8,523)

 

 

 

(9,533)

 

 

 

(12,096)

 

 

 

(8,973)

 

Interest and other income, net

 

14,521

 

 

 

19,401

 

 

 

20,695

 

 

 

17,775

 

 

 

15,741

 

Interest expense

 

(311)

 

 

 

(321)

 

 

 

(4,070)

 

 

 

(4,206)

 

 

 

(5,035)

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

(6,374)

 

 

 

 

 

(719)

 

Gain (loss) on sale of properties, net

 

24

 

 

 

1,945

 

 

 

227,166

 

 

 

193,037

 

 

 

(1,608)

 

Income before income taxes

$

16,161

 

 

$

23,375

 

 

$

242,717

 

 

$

211,897

 

 

$

15,962

 

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

(165)

 

 

 

521

 

 

 

(340)

 

 

 

(1,300)

 

 

 

(540)

 

Net income

$

15,996

 

 

$

23,896

 

 

$

242,377

 

 

$

210,597

 

 

$

15,422

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Property capitalized external legal costs (2)

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

$

 

(1)

Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties for all periods presented includes the operations of disposed properties.

(2)

Effective January 1, 2019, with the adoption of ASU 2016-02, we no longer capitalize external legal costs incurred when we enter into leases. We did not recast the comparative prior periods presented for the external legal leasing costs capitalized in those periods.

CALCULATION OF SAME PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI) AND SAME PROPERTY CASH BASIS NOI

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

 

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

Calculation of Same Property NOI and Same Property Cash Basis NOI:

 

 

 

Rental revenue

$

116,869

 

 

$

184,368

 

Other revenue

 

10,981

 

 

 

12,654

 

Operating expenses

 

(46,418)

 

 

 

(79,916)

 

NOI

$

81,432

 

 

$

117,106

 

Straight line rent adjustments

 

(418)

 

 

 

(4,971)

 

Lease value amortization

 

(117)

 

 

 

54

 

Lease termination fees

 

(2,215)

 

 

 

(2,936)

 

Cash Basis NOI

$

78,682

 

 

$

109,253

 

Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties (1)

 

(11,211)

 

 

 

(46,050)

 

Same Property Cash Basis NOI

$

67,471

 

 

$

63,203

 

Non-cash rental income and lease termination fees from same properties

 

1,421

 

 

 

119

 

Same Property NOI

$

68,892

 

 

$

63,322

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to GAAP Net Income:

 

 

 

Same Property NOI

$

68,892

 

 

$

63,322

 

Non-cash rental income and termination fees from same properties

 

(1,421)

 

 

 

(119)

 

Same Property Cash Basis NOI

$

67,471

 

 

$

63,203

 

Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties (1)

 

11,211

 

 

 

46,050

 

Cash Basis NOI

$

78,682

 

 

$

109,253

 

Straight line rent adjustments

 

418

 

 

 

4,971

 

Lease value amortization

 

117

 

 

 

(54)

 

Lease termination fees

 

2,215

 

 

 

2,936

 

NOI

$

81,432

 

 

$

117,106

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

(28,122)

 

 

 

(49,041)

 

General and administrative

 

(38,442)

 

 

 

(44,439)

 

Loss on asset impairment

 

 

 

(12,087)

 

Interest and other income, net

 

72,392

 

 

 

46,815

 

Interest expense

 

(8,908)

 

 

 

(26,585)

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

(6,374)

 

 

 

(7,122)

 

Gain on sale of properties, net

 

422,172

 

 

 

251,417

 

Income before income taxes

$

494,150

 

 

$

276,064

 

Income tax expense

 

(1,284)

 

 

 

(3,156)

 

Net income

$

492,866

 

 

$

272,908

 

 

 

 

 

Same Property capitalized external legal costs (2)

 

N/A

 

 

$

190

 

(1)

Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties for all periods presented includes the operations of disposed properties.

(2)

Effective January 1, 2019, with the adoption of ASU 2016-02, we no longer capitalize external legal costs incurred when we enter into leases. We did not recast the comparative prior periods presented for the external legal leasing costs capitalized in those periods.

NOI is income from our real estate including lease termination fees received from tenants less our property operating expenses. NOI excludes amortization of capitalized tenant improvement costs and leasing commissions and corporate level expenses. Cash Basis NOI is NOI excluding the effects of straight line rent adjustments, lease value amortization, and lease termination fees. The quarter-to-date same property versions of these measures include the results of properties continuously owned from October 1, 2018 through December 31, 2019. The year-to-date same property versions of these measures include the results of properties continuously owned from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2019. Properties classified as held for sale within our condensed consolidated balance sheets are excluded from the same property versions of these measures.

 

We consider these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to be appropriate supplemental measures to net income (loss) because they may help to understand the operations of our properties. We use these measures internally to evaluate property level performance, and we believe that they provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because they reflect only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and may facilitate comparisons of our operating performance between periods and with other REITs. Cash Basis NOI is among the factors considered with respect to acquisition, disposition and financing decisions. These measures do not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Equity Commonwealth common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, or as indicators of our financial performance or liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs. These measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to EQC common shareholders, and cash flow from operating activities as presented in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Other REITs and real estate companies may calculate these measures differently than we do.

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
04:24pEQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Reports Full Year 2019 Results
BU
01/21EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Distributions
BU
01/14EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Confe..
BU
01/10EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Declares Series D Preferred Dividend
BU
2019EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
2019EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
2019EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
2019EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Declares Series D Preferred Dividend
BU
2019EQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 123 M
EBIT 2019 14,4 M
Net income 2019 485 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 10,6%
P/E ratio 2019 8,40x
P/E ratio 2020 76,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 32,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 51,0x
Capitalization 4 017 M
Chart EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
Duration : Period :
Equity Commonwealth Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY COMMONWEALTH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 32,00  $
Last Close Price 32,95  $
Spread / Highest target 6,22%
Spread / Average Target -2,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Helfand President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Samuel Zell Chairman
David S. Weinberg Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam Scott Markman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Scott Corl Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITY COMMONWEALTH0.37%4 017
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.3.84%22 324
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION8.48%11 181
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION7.42%9 860
DEXUS11.97%9 650
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.2.95%7 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group