Equity Commonwealth : Under Contract to Sell 1735 Market Street

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today it is under contract to
sell 1735 Market Street, a 1.3 million square foot office property, in
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a gross sale price of $451.6 million.
Proceeds after credits for capital costs, contractual lease costs, and
rent abatements are expected to be approximately $435.6 million.
Pursuant to the sale agreement, including the buyer’s extension right,
the closing is expected to occur on or before March 27, 2019, unless
another date is mutually agreed by the parties. This transaction is
subject to various customary closing conditions, and there is no
certainty that this transaction will close.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the company sold 97
Newberry, a 289,000 square foot industrial property, in East Windsor,
Connecticut, for a gross sale price of $7.1 million.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed
and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial
office properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018,
EQC’s portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.
