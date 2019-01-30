Equity Commonwealth : Under Contract to Sell 1735 Market Street

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today it is under contract to sell 1735 Market Street, a 1.3 million square foot office property, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a gross sale price of $451.6 million. Proceeds after credits for capital costs, contractual lease costs, and rent abatements are expected to be approximately $435.6 million.

Pursuant to the sale agreement, including the buyer’s extension right, the closing is expected to occur on or before March 27, 2019, unless another date is mutually agreed by the parties. This transaction is subject to various customary closing conditions, and there is no certainty that this transaction will close.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the company sold 97 Newberry, a 289,000 square foot industrial property, in East Windsor, Connecticut, for a gross sale price of $7.1 million.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC’s portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We intend to use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding consummating asset sales. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to be made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the company’s current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause the company’s actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all).

While forward-looking statements reflect the company’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for subsequent quarters.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005766/en/