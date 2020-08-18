Equity : Condensed Financial Statements For The Period Ended 30th June 2020

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

For the 6 months ended 6 months ended 12 months ended 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 31.12.2019 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Shs' millions Shs' millions Shs' millions Cash generated from operations 52,047 39,079 32,476 Income taxes paid (5,471) (3,899) (8,487) Net cash generated from operating activities 46,576 35,180 23,989 Net cash used in investing activities (46,375) (17,176) (12,398) Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities 859 (312) (1,384) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,060 17,692 10,207 Cash and cash equivalents at the start of period 70,780 60,573 60,573 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 71,840 78,265 70,780

Performance highlights

The Group reported decline in profitability from Shs 12.0 billion to Shs 9.1 billion for the corresponding period the previous year. The performance as at 30th June 2020 reflects the implementation of both defensive and offensive strategies to respond to the COVID-19 situation that has transformed the operating environment.

EGH Plc's balance sheet grew by 17% from Shs 638.7 billion to Shs 746.5 billion driven by 19% growth in customer deposits to Shs 543.9 billion from Shs 458.6, funding that was deployed to grow loans to customers by 22% and investment in Government securities by 20%. Regional subsidiaries grew faster increasing their contribution to the Group profitability to 28% up from 26% same period the previous year. Post balance sheet date, the Group completed the acquisition of 66.53% of BCDC the second largest bank in DRC paving way for the Group to achieve a systemic position after merger and amalgamation of the two subsidiaries in DRC.

Top-line net interest income was up 17% to Shs 24.6 billion up from Shs 21.1 billion the previous year driven by a 22% growth in loan book from Shs 320.9 billion to Shs 391.6 billion. Non-funded income declined by 3% from Shs 14.5 billion to Shs 14.1 billion as a result of the waiver of mobile transaction fee in Kenya since April 2020 to drive behaviour change towards virtual banking enabled by mobile technology; and lower transactional activity given weak economic activity. Customers shied from use of Merchant Banking and Agency Banking as transactional channels with merchant transactions stagnating as commissions declined by 10% from Shs 103.3 million to Shs 93.3 million as agency cash in cash out transaction volume declined by 20% from Shs 54.031 billion to Shs 42.975 billion with resultant commission declining by 25% from Shs 1.055 billion to Shs 789 million. However, retail digital commerce payments Eazzy Pay and Pay with Equity recorded 49% growth in cumulative number of transactions from 1.152 million to 1.719 million transactions as value of transactions grew by 52% to reach Shs 9.8 billion up from Shs 6.4 billion.

Total costs increased by 44% to Shs 26.7 billion up from Shs 18.6 billion driven by a 15-fold increase in loan loss provision which increased to Shs 7.7 billion up from Shs 500 million in recognition of portfolio risk associated with the adverse disruption of COVID-19 health pandemic control, management and containment measures and resultant economic shocks and disruptions of supply chains by economic lockdowns.

To cushion liquidity shocks the Group maintained a liquidity of 54% while Kenya recorded 59.4% liquidity ratio. On the defensive strategy the Group focused on efficiency and cost optimization that resulted in the Group cost income ratio declining from 52.8% to 48.8%. To mitigate for loss of mobile transactions fee and merchant banking fees and commissions, the Group focused on Diaspora remittances and increased revenues by 51% from Shs 398 million to Shs 601 million while increasing forex income by 20% to Shs 2.231 billion up from Shs 1.859 billion.

Equity Group Foundation rolled out a Shs 1.3 billion complimenting support to the fight against Covid-19 by providing frontline health workers dealing with Covid-19 patients with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in Kenya and DRC while providing testing kits to Rwanda. The Foundation further enhanced its MSMEs training to help preserve jobs by slowing layoffs while scaling disbursements of cash transfers under social safety net and protection programs with governments and the donor community. Our associate network of medical clinics Equity Afia doubled its clinics to support provision of non Covic-19out-patient services. The Foundation continued with youth and women training and credit facility programme under Young Africa Works program to support livelihoods.

Dividends

The Board of Directors does not recommend the payment of dividend for the first half of the year 2020.

Explanatory notes

The accounting policies used in preparing these financial statements are consistent with those used for the Group's 31 December 2019 annual financial statements. The above financial statements are extracts from the records of the Group.

They were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 17th August 2020 and signed on its behalf by:

Dr. James Mwangi, CBS Mary Wamae Group Managing Director & CEO Group Executive Director