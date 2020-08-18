Equity : Condensed Financial Statements For The Period Ended 30th June 2020
08/18/2020 | 05:01am EDT
Equity Group Holdings Plc
The Board of Directors of Equity Group Holdings Plc is pleased to announce the unaudited results of the Group for the six months period ended 30 June 2020
Condensed directors' remuneration report
For the
6 months ended
6 months ended
Year ended
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
31.12.2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Shs' 000
Shs' 000
Shs' 000
Aggregate directors' emoluments
50,351
100,129
121,968
Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss
For the
6 months ended
6 months ended
12 months ended
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
31.12.2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Shs' millions
Shs' millions
Shs' millions
Net interest income
24,635
21,079
44,983
Net fee and commission income
7,005
8,234
17,170
Other income
4,853
6,061
9,078
Fair value loss on loan notes at FVTPL
-
-
(1,000)
Provision for impairment losses on loans and advances
(7,699)
(466)
(3,458)
Net operating income
28,795
34,908
66,773
Operating expenses
(16,817)
(17,919)
(35,295)
Profit before income tax
11,977
16,989
31,478
Income tax expense
(2,900)
(4,981)
(8,917)
Profit for the period
9,077
12,008
22,561
Condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income
For the
6 months ended
6 months ended
12 months ended
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
31.12.2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Shs' millions
Shs' millions
Shs' millions
Profit for the period
9,077
12,008
22,561
Other comprehensive income:
FVOCI investment securities, net of tax
1,323
3,324
2,630
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
1,183
(3)
(824)
Other comprehensive income for the period
2,506
3,321
1,806
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
11,583
15,329
24,367
Earnings per share (basic and diluted) (Shs)
2.39
3.16
5.93
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
At
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
31.12.2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Shs' millions
Shs' millions
Shs' millions
Assets
Cash, deposits and balances due from financial institutions
86,578
90,733
86,434
Derivative financial assets
58
156
472
Investment securities
216,386
179,619
172,208
Due from related parties
-
-
19
Current income tax
111
153
152
Loans and advances to customers
391,633
320,886
366,440
Other assets
14,755
11,976
12,745
Property and equipment
11,166
10,170
11,031
Right-of-use assets
6,859
8,715
7,342
Intangible assets (including goodwill)
10,643
10,175
10,347
Deferred income tax
8,280
6,080
6,492
Total assets
746,469
638,663
673,682
Liabilities
Deposits from customers
543,894
458,595
482,752
Borrowed funds
57,573
55,877
56,714
Due to related parties
90
77
-
Other liabilities
13,922
11,934
12,865
Lease liabilities
6,789
8,538
7,496
Current income tax
815
843
1,928
Deferred income tax
26
59
150
Total liabilities
623,109
535,923
561,905
Equity
Share capital
1,887
1,887
1,887
Share premium
16,063
16,063
16,063
Retained earnings and other reserves
104,298
83,819
92,769
Equity attributable to owners of the company
122,248
101, 769
110,719
Non-controlling interests
1,112
971
1,058
Total equity
123,360
102,740
111,777
Total equity and liabilities
746,469
638,663
673,682
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
Attributable to owners of parent
Retained
Non-con-
earnings
Share
Share
and other
trolling
Total
capital
premium
reserves
Total
interests
equity
Shs'
Shs'
Shs'
Shs'
Shs'
Shs'
6 months period ended 30 June 2020
millions
millions
millions
millions
millions
millions
At start of period
1,887
16,063
92,769
110,719
1,058
111,777
Profit for the 6 months period
-
-
9,023
9,023
54
9,077
Other comprehensive income
-
-
2,506
2,506
-
2,506
At end of period
1,887
16,063
104,298
122,248
1,112
123,360
6 months period ended 30 June 2019
At start of period
1,887
16,063
76,124
94,074
883
94,957
Profit for the 6 months period
-
-
11,920
11,920
88
12,008
Other comprehensive income
-
-
3,322
3,322
-
3,322
Final 2018 dividend declared
-
-
(7,547)
(7,547)
-
(7,547)
At end of period
1,887
16,063
83,819
101,769
971
102,740
12 months period ended 31 December 2019
At start of year
1,887
16,063
76,124
94,074
883
94,957
Profit for the year
-
-
22,386
22,386
175
22,561
Other comprehensive income
-
-
1,806
1,806
-
1,806
Final 2018 dividend declared and paid
-
-
(7,547)
(7,547)
-
(7,547)
At end of year
1,887
16,063
92,769
110,719
1,058
111,777
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
For the
6 months ended
6 months ended
12 months ended
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
31.12.2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Shs' millions
Shs' millions
Shs' millions
Cash generated from operations
52,047
39,079
32,476
Income taxes paid
(5,471)
(3,899)
(8,487)
Net cash generated from operating activities
46,576
35,180
23,989
Net cash used in investing activities
(46,375)
(17,176)
(12,398)
Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities
859
(312)
(1,384)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,060
17,692
10,207
Cash and cash equivalents at the start of period
70,780
60,573
60,573
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
71,840
78,265
70,780
Performance highlights
The Group reported decline in profitability from Shs 12.0 billion to Shs 9.1 billion for the corresponding period the previous year. The performance as at 30th June 2020 reflects the implementation of both defensive and offensive strategies to respond to the COVID-19 situation that has transformed the operating environment.
EGH Plc's balance sheet grew by 17% from Shs 638.7 billion to Shs 746.5 billion driven by 19% growth in customer deposits to Shs 543.9 billion from Shs 458.6, funding that was deployed to grow loans to customers by 22% and investment in Government securities by 20%. Regional subsidiaries grew faster increasing their contribution to the Group profitability to 28% up from 26% same period the previous year. Post balance sheet date, the Group completed the acquisition of 66.53% of BCDC the second largest bank in DRC paving way for the Group to achieve a systemic position after merger and amalgamation of the two subsidiaries in DRC.
Top-line net interest income was up 17% to Shs 24.6 billion up from Shs 21.1 billion the previous year driven by a 22% growth in loan book from Shs 320.9 billion to Shs 391.6 billion. Non-funded income declined by 3% from Shs 14.5 billion to Shs 14.1 billion as a result of the waiver of mobile transaction fee in Kenya since April 2020 to drive behaviour change towards virtual banking enabled by mobile technology; and lower transactional activity given weak economic activity. Customers shied from use of Merchant Banking and Agency Banking as transactional channels with merchant transactions stagnating as commissions declined by 10% from Shs 103.3 million to Shs 93.3 million as agency cash in cash out transaction volume declined by 20% from Shs 54.031 billion to Shs 42.975 billion with resultant commission declining by 25% from Shs 1.055 billion to Shs 789 million. However, retail digital commerce payments Eazzy Pay and Pay with Equity recorded 49% growth in cumulative number of transactions from 1.152 million to 1.719 million transactions as value of transactions grew by 52% to reach Shs 9.8 billion up from Shs 6.4 billion.
Total costs increased by 44% to Shs 26.7 billion up from Shs 18.6 billion driven by a 15-fold increase in loan loss provision which increased to Shs 7.7 billion up from Shs 500 million in recognition of portfolio risk associated with the adverse disruption of COVID-19 health pandemic control, management and containment measures and resultant economic shocks and disruptions of supply chains by economic lockdowns.
To cushion liquidity shocks the Group maintained a liquidity of 54% while Kenya recorded 59.4% liquidity ratio. On the defensive strategy the Group focused on efficiency and cost optimization that resulted in the Group cost income ratio declining from 52.8% to 48.8%. To mitigate for loss of mobile transactions fee and merchant banking fees and commissions, the Group focused on Diaspora remittances and increased revenues by 51% from Shs 398 million to Shs 601 million while increasing forex income by 20% to Shs 2.231 billion up from Shs 1.859 billion.
Equity Group Foundation rolled out a Shs 1.3 billion complimenting support to the fight against Covid-19 by providing frontline health workers dealing with Covid-19 patients with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in Kenya and DRC while providing testing kits to Rwanda. The Foundation further enhanced its MSMEs training to help preserve jobs by slowing layoffs while scaling disbursements of cash transfers under social safety net and protection programs with governments and the donor community. Our associate network of medical clinics Equity Afia doubled its clinics to support provision of non Covic-19out-patient services. The Foundation continued with youth and women training and credit facility programme under Young Africa Works program to support livelihoods.
Dividends
The Board of Directors does not recommend the payment of dividend for the first half of the year 2020.
Explanatory notes
The accounting policies used in preparing these financial statements are consistent with those used for the Group's 31 December 2019 annual financial statements. The above financial statements are extracts from the records of the Group.
They were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 17th August 2020 and signed on its behalf by:
Dr. James Mwangi, CBS
Mary Wamae
Group Managing Director & CEO
Group Executive Director
2020
• Best Bank in Africa
• Position 20 globally on Return on Assets
• Bank of the Year - Kenya
Africa's SME Bank of the Year,
• Best Digital Bank in Africa
• Position 62 globally on Soundness
• Bank of the Year - Uganda
2018 & 2019
• Excellence in Leadership in Africa
(Capital Assets Ratio)
• Bank of the Year - South Sudan
• Position 55 globally on Profits on Capitals
• Position 754 largest bank globally
Equity Group Holdings Plc is regulated by The Central Bank of Kenya
