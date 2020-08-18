Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nairobi Stock Exchange  >  Equity Group Holdings Plc    EQTY   KE0000000554

EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(EQTY)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange - 08/17
30.25 KES   +5.22%
05:01aEQUITY : Condensed Financial Statements For The Period Ended 30th June 2020
PU
04:41aEQUITY : Investor Presentation H1 2020
PU
08/05EQUITY : partners with Crown HealthCare
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equity : Investor Presentation H1 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 04:41am EDT

INVESTOR BRIEFING

H1 2020 PERFORMANCE

OUR PURPOSE:

Transforming lives, giving dignity and expanding opportunities for wealth creation

OUR VISION:

To be the champion of the socio-economic prosperity of the people of Africa

OUR CORE VALUES:

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Equity Group's Philosophies

OUR MISSION:

We offer integrated financial services that socially and economically empower consumers, businesses and communities

POSITIONING STATEMENT:

We provide inclusive financial services that transform livelihoods, give dignity and expand opportunities

Integrity

Teamwork

Respect and Dignity

for the Customer

Professionalism

Creativity & Innovation

Unity of Purpose

Effective Corporate

Governance

3

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

GOVERNANCE AND

ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE

4

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Governance & Organizational Structure

Structured Entity

Business

Capital Raising

Strategy &

Communications

Transition,

Leadership &

Customer

& Investment

Investor

& Corporate

Governance

Experience &

Relations

Affairs

Innovation

Banking Subsidiaries

Equity Bank (Kenya) Limited

Equity Bank Rwanda PLC

Equity Bank (Tanzania) Limited

Equity Bank Uganda Limited

Finserve Africa

Equity Bank S. Sudan Limited

Equity Bank Congo S.A.

Cyber & Fraud Risk

IT and MIS Risk

Compliance

Risk Support

Each subsidiary with own Board of Directors compliant with local regulations

5

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Group Executive Management

D r . J a m e s M w a n g i , C B S

M a r y W a m a e

B r e n t M a l a h a y

C h r i s t i n e B r o w n e

P o l y c a r p I g a t h e

J a m e s M u t u k u

D a v i d N g a t a

G r o u p M a n a g i n g D i r e c t o r & G r o u p E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r

G r o u p D i r e c t o r S t r a t e g y ,

G r o u p D i r e c t o r L e g a l

G r o u p C h i e f C o m m e r c i a l

G r o u p D i r e c t o r , T r e a s u r y

G r o u p F i n a n c e D i r e c t o r

C h i e f E x e c u t i v e O f f i c e r

S t r a t e g i c P a r t n e r s h i p s a n d

S e r v i c e s a n d C o m p a n y

O f f i c e r

a n d T r a d e F i n a n c e

I n v e s t o r R e l a t i o n s

S e c r e t a r y

O l a n rDeawv iadj uN Bg a mtai s e b i

J o y D i B e n e d e t t o

G l o r i a B y a m u g i s h a

J o h n W i l s o n

B i l d a r d F w a m b a

G e r a l d

W a r u i

S a m u e l

K i r u b i

GGrroouupp CFhi nieafn Icnef oDri mreacttioorn

G r o u p D i r e c t o r

G r o u p C h i e f H u m a n

G r o u p C h i e f R i s k O f f i c e r

C h i e f I n t e r n a l A u d i t o r

M a n a g i n g

D i r e c t o r ,

M a n a g i n g

D i r e c t o r ,

O f f i c e r

C o m m u n i c a t i o n s

R e s o u r c e s O f f i c e r

E q u i t y B a n k K e n y a

E q u i t y B a n k U g a n d a

A n t h o n y K i t u u k a

A d d i s A b a b a O t h o w

H a n n i n g t o n N a m a r a

R o b e r t K i b o t i

E s t h e r K i t o k a

C é l e s t i n M u n t u a b u

R e u b e n M b i n d u

E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r ,

M a n a g i n g D i r e c t o r ,

M a n a g i n g D i r e c t o r ,

M a n a g i n g D i r e c t o r ,

E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r ,

M a n a g i n g D i r e c t o r ,

E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r E q u i t y

E q u i t y B a n k U g a n d a

E q u i t y B a n k S o u t h S u d a n

E q u i t y B a n k R w a n d a

E q u i t y B a n k T a n z a n i a

E q u i t y B a n k T a n z a n i a

E q u i t y B a n k C o n g o

G r o u p F o u n d a t i o n

6

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Group Board of Directors

P r o f . I s a a c M a c h a r i a

D r . J a m e s M w a n g i

M a r y W a m a e

N o n - E x e c u t i v e C h a i r m a n

M a n a g i n g D i r e c t o r a n d

E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r

C h i e f E x e c u t i v e O f f i c e r

D r . E d w a r d O d u n d o

E v e l y n R u t a g w e n d a

V i j a y G i d o o m a l

N o n - E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r

N o n - E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r

N o n - E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r

D r . H e l e n G i c h o h i

N o n - E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r

7

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

MACROECONOMIC AND

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

8

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

The Great Multi Crises - Covid-19

Global Health crisis

Global Covid-19 statisticsAfrica Covid-19 statistics

750 K Cases

17.0

Mn Cases

13 K Deaths

667

K Deaths

Source: John Hopkings & WHO

Humanitarian crisis

  • World Bank - 71 Mn people will be pushed into extreme poverty
  • World Food Program - 138 Mn more people in over 25 countries are set to face acute hunger
  • World Health Organisation - 30 Measles vaccination campaigns cancelled
  • United Nations (UN) - Possible7 Million unintended pregnancies

$ Global Economic crisis

2020 Growth forecasts declining;

  • Global growth at -4.9%(-3% at April 2020)
  • Advanced economies growth at -8%
  • Emerging and developing economies growth at -3%
  • Sub-SaharanAfrica growth at -3.2%

Source: IMF

Consumer spending contracting

  • Total consumer spending to contract by $2.4 trillion in 2020

Source: World Data Lab

Signiﬁcant job losses predicted

  • Working hours10.7%
  • 305 million full-time jobs estimated to be lost

Source: International Labour Organisation (ILO)

9

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Government Covid-19 Responses

Kenya

  • Banks to accommodate loan restructuring for their clients
  • Promotion of the use of e-payments to reduce risk of contaminated bank notes
  • Government allocation of initial KShs 40 Bn for health & social protection
  • Reduced Income tax from 30% to 25%, corporate tax from 30% to 25%, turnover tax from 3% to 1% and VAT from 16% to 14%
  • FY2020/21 budget set additional KShs 53.7Bn economic stimulus package

Uganda

Rwanda

Banks to accommodate loan restructuring

Banks to accommodate loan restructuring

Promotion of the use of e-payments to reduce

for their clients

risk of contaminated bank notes

A fund of Rwf 50 Billion for banks with

Allocation of USD 1.3 Mn contingency health

liquidity challenges

fund, supplementary budgets of $ 80 Mn and $

Suspension of payments of outstanding tax,

288 Mn. Securing $491.5 Mn emergency

slowed collection of tax arrears, extension

assistance from IMF

of ling and paying Corporate Income Tax,

Delayed payment of corporate tax, deferred

VAT refunds to SMEs

payment of PAYE,tax exemption for medical

Secured a $109.4 Mn nancing from IMF to

supplies and waiver of tax arrears

ght the pandemic

FY2020/21 budget pledged support for

recovery of critical sectors

DRC

  • Removed reserve requirements for local currency demand deposits and postponed the new minimum capital requirements
  • Encouraged banks to restructure non performing loans
  • Promotion of the use of e-payments to reduce risk of contaminated bank notes
  • Set a budget of $ 135 million to combat Covid-19
  • VAT exemption on pharmaceuticals and basic goods, suspension of companies' tax audits, tax deductibility for donations to Covid-19

Tanzania

  • Encouraged non performing loans restructuring
  • Reduced collateral haircuts requirements on government securities; from 10% to 5% for Treasury bills and from 40% to 20% for Treasury bonds
  • Promotion of the use of e-payments to reduce risk of contaminated bank notes
  • Spent $8.4 Mn specically to deal with COVID- 19 eects and will create a contingency reserve of $3.2 Mn to fund additional health spending

South Sudan

  • Reduced the CBR by 200bps and further by 300bps from 15% to 10%
  • Reduced CRR from 20% to 18% and further to 10% and encouraged non performing loans restructuring
  • Allocated a COVID-19 fund of USD 8.0 million of which, USD 5.0 million was allocated to the Ministry of Health
  • Redirected USD 7.6 million from the World Bank's grant of $105 million to purchase items for pandemic prevention and treatment

Source: IMF

10

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

CBR, CRR and Currency Depreciation

CBR and CRR reduced across all countries to curb Covid-19 effects

South Sudan

  • CBR reduced by 200 bps and further by 300 bps to 10%
  • CRR reduced from 20% to 18% and further to 10%
  • SSP depreciated by 25.8% against USD in H1 2020

Rwanda

  • CBR revised down 50 bps to 4.5%
  • CRR reduced by

100 bps to 4%

RWF depreciated by 0.8% against USD in H1 2020

DRC

  • CBR reduced by 150 bps to 7%
  • CDF depreciated by 14.1% against USD in H1 2020

Uganda

  • CBR reduced initially by 100 bps and a further 100 bps to 7%
  • UGX depreciated by 1.3% against USD in H1 2020

Kenya

  • CBR reduced by 100 bps and further by 25 bps to 7%
  • CRR also reduced by 100 bps to 4.25%
  • KES depreciated by 4.7% against USD in H1 2020

Tanzania

  • CBR reduced by 200 bps to 5%
  • CRR also reduced by 100 bps to 6%
  • TZS depreciated by 0.4% against USD in H1 2020

11

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

GDP growth projected to slow down significantly across the region

GDP growth projected to slow down signiﬁcantly across the region

GDP growth in the Region

5.4%

4.5%

1.8%

6.3%

1.9%

9.4%

2.0%

-0.3%

Kenya

Uganda

Tanzania

Rwanda

4.4%

2.2%- DRC

11.3% 4.7%

S.Sudan

2019

IMF 2020 Projection

Inﬂation in Kenya

8

5.7

6.3

5.6

5.8

5.8

6.8

5.6

6

5.0

5.0

5.5

5.3

4.6

3.8

4

Ination Rate

2

0

Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19

Nov-19Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20Mar-20

Apr-20May-20

Jun-20

Source: IMF & CBK

12

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Equity Boosts Government Efforts against Covid-19 Pandemic

Health Response

Social Response

Loan restructuring

Capital buﬀers

Risk management

Waived fees on mobile

Equity Group

In response to the

In response to the global

In response to a

banking transactions to

Foundation, Mastercard

challenging operating

and regional uncertain

challenging operating

discourage use of cash;

and Dr. James Mwangi

environment for

operating environment,

outlook we have

leveraged of our health

family contribution to the

customers we have

we have enhanced core

enhanced our

clinics to support

Covid 19 fund totalling

identied borrowers

capital buers by

provisioning intensity to

educational awareness

KShs 1.4 Billion

impacted by Covid-19

withdrawal of 2019

proactively manage

who account for 45% of

dividend amounting to

emerging risks

our loan portfolio

KShs 9.5 Billion

13

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

EQUITY BANK BUSINESS

MODEL AND STRATEGY

14

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Equity Bank Business Model & Strategy

Non-Funded Income Growth

Treasury

Geographical and Business Diversification

Balance Sheet Agility

Innovation and Digitization

Efficiency and cost optimization

Asset Quality

Impact Investment & Social Brand Development

15

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 1: Non-Funded Income Growth & Contribution

In Kes Billion

Loan Interest Income

Total Interest Income

Non-Funded Income

Contribution to Total Income

Growth Trend

Growth Trend

Growth Trend

+9%

+18%

+8%

38.7

35.6

+21%

22.7

+9%

32.8

32.8

+9%

27.7

10.1

+10%

18.7

25.4

(31%)

-3%

24.6

21.1

17.1

(64%)

9.0

14.5

14.1

Net Interest

19.6

(59%)

Treasury Interest

8.3

(33%)

13.2

Income

(60%)

Income

(32%)

22.7

Loan Interest

17.1

18.7

(69%)

(67%)

14.5

Income

(68%)

Non-Funded

13.2

14.1

Income

(40%)

(41%)

(36%)

H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020

H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020

H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020

H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020

16

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 1: NFI Contribution

NFI contribution aected by the covid-19 pandemic; Equity Group still as diversied as slightly below the sector

average as at Mar 2020

45

Equity Group

42%

41%

41%

41%

Tier 1 Banks

40%

40%

40%

(ex Equity Group)

40

38%

38%

37%

37%

37%

37%

36%

35

34%

34%

31%

30

25

5

Jun-2018

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

17

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 2: Treasury

In KES Billion

Government

Securities Portfolio

+20%

216.4

179.6

H1 2019

H1 2020

Treasury Gross Income

Contribution

7%

47.2

44.2

13.0

Treasury Income

11.5

(28%)

(26%)

All Other Income

32.7

34.2

(72%)

(74%)

H1 2019

H1 2020

Treasury Income Mix

13%

13.0

0.4

Interest Income

11.5

0.6

Placements

0.5

2.2

Bond Trading

0.6

(17%)

Income

1.9

FX Income

(16%)

9.8

Interest Income

8.5

(75%)

Gov. Securities

(74%)

H1 2019

H1 2020

Yield on Government Securities &

Capital Gains

Relatively stable yield while mark-to-

market gains on Government

Securities increasing.

Yield on

Mark to

Govt securities

Market (In Bn)

10.0%

10.0%

+90%

3.98

2.09

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

Note: Income calculation above is before funding costs

18

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Subsidiaries Contribution

In KShs Billion

Other

Other Subsidiaries

Other Subsidiaries

Subsidiaries

Contribution H1

Contribution H1

H1 2020

TZ

RW

UG

SS

DRC

EIA

EIB

Finserve

Total

EBKL

Group

2020

2019

Deposit

17.6

25.6

39.7

6.36

71.9

161.2

423.8

543.9

28%

26%

YoY Growth

4%

10%

51%

12%

32%

27%

19%

19%

Loan

13.1

18.9

31.8

0.1

34.1

97.9

293.7

391.6

25%

25%

YoY Growth

-4%

15%

38%

-44%

26%

22%

22%

22%

Assets

28.0

34.9

52.1

9.9

86.3

0.6

0.5

2.3

214.6

562.0

746.5

28%

27%

YoY Growth

11%

13%

42%

3%

20%

-22%

0%

7%

21%

16%

17%

Revenue

0.8

1.7

3.1

0.3

3.6

0.5

-0.1

0.7

10.8

28.5

38.7

27%

31%

YoY Growth

-20%

14%

38%

-83%

4%

-8%

-367%

-4%

-7%

10%

9%

Cost before

7.0

12.6

19.0

provisions

0.8

0.9

1.8

0.2

2.6

0.2

0.0

0.5

36%

41%

YoY Growth

2%

20%

29%

-89%

5%

15%

5%

-26%

-14%

8%

5%

PBT before

provisions

0.0

0.9

1.3

0.1

1.0

0.4

-0.1

0.2

3.8

15.9

20.0

19%

20%

YoY Growth

-91%

8%

52%

-17%

1%

-15%

684%

410%

8%

11%

12%

PBT

-0.2

0.7

0.9

0.1

0.5

0.4

-0.1

0.2

2.5

9.2

12.0

21%

18%

YoY Growth

- 173%

7%

15%

-17%

-40%

-14%

684%

47386%

-18%

-34%

-29%

PAT

-0.2

0.5

0.6

0.1

0.3

0.3

-0.1

0.2

1.7

7.2

9.1

19%

19%

YoY Growth

- 198%

7%

6%

-12%

-53%

-9%

684%

40188%

-25%

-26%

-24%

RoAE

- 9.3%

20.5%

17.9%

6.4%

7.3%

186.8%

-48.8%

26.0%

11.9%

19.4%

15.4%

11.9%

19.5%

Cost of Capital

20.0%

19.0%

19.0%

22.0%

>22.0%

18.0%

18.0%

18.0%

20.5%

18.0%

19.0%

20.5%

20.5%

19

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 3: Geographical and Business Diversification

Ratios-Banking Subsidiaries

RoAE

Subsidiary

H1 2019

H1 2020

EBKL

28.9%

19.4%

EBUL

23.0%

17.9%

EBRL

24.0%

20.5%

EBTL

12.5%

-9.3%

DRC

17.9%

7.3%

EBSSL

7.2%

6.4%

Cost-to-Assets Ratio

Subsidiary

H1 2019

H1 2020

EBKL

5.3%

7.2%

EBUL

8.7%

9.3%

EBRL

5.9%

6.2%

EBTL

6.2%

7.6%

DRC

8.2%

7.5%

EBSSL

41.7%

4.5%

RoAA

Subsidiary

H1 2019

H1 2020

EBKL

4.2%

2.7%

EBUL

3.4%

2.5%

EBRL

3.3%

3.1%

EBTL

1.4%

-1.3%

DRC

1.9%

0.7%

EBSSL

2.6%

2.3%

Cost-to-Income Ratio

Subsidiary

H1 2019

H1 2020

EBKL

44.9%

44.2%

EBUL

62.4%

58.6%

EBRL

46.7%

49.4%

EBTL

76.1%

97.2%

DRC

70.9%

71.7%

EBSSL

92.3%

61.4%

20

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 3: Geographical and Business Diversification

Present in 6 countries and a commercial representative office in Ethiopia

We are a Top 2 bank in our two largest markets and in the Top 10 in five markets

Population of ~367 million Nominal GDP of ~USD 314 Bn

BCDC acquisition completed on 7 August 2020 BCDC contributes 200,000 customers and 29 branches to our DRC operations

Assets contribution*

Proforma assets and deposits*

1%

Kes Bn

EGH

BCDC

EGH + BCDC

4%

5%

3%

EBKL

TotalAssets

673.7

124.0

797.7

10%

BCDC

Net loans

366.4

43.9

410.3

EBCL

EBUL

Deposits

482.8

105.1

587.9

15%

62%

EBRL

*Based on 31 December 2019 financial statements

EBTL

EBSSL

21

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 3: Geographical and Business Diversification

BRANCHES

300

CAPITAL CITY

115

Branches in Kenya

184

Nairobi

52

Branche in Uganda

39

Kampala

20

Branches in S. sudan

5

Juba

4

Branches in Tanzania

14

Dar es Salaam

1

Branches in Rwanda

14

Kigali

8

Branches in DRC

44

Kinshasa

30

AGENT OUTLETS

51,560

POINT OF SALE TERMINALS (POS)

31,265

ATM

623

22

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 4: Balance Sheet Agility

In KES Billion

Funding Split

Group

+17%

Growth

Group

746.5

21.6

1%

Deposits

57.6(2%)

3%

(8%)

Other

638.7

Net Loans

+19%

21.5

Liabilities

(2%)

123.4

20%

Gross Loans

Borrowed

+16%

55.9

(17%)

543.9

Funds

(9%)

458.6

Shareholders'

102.7

+22%

+17%

425.1

393.7

Funds

(16%)

391.6

543.9

19%

275.0

292.5

320.9

340.5

(73%)

Deposits

458.6

(73%)

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

2018

2019

2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

2018

2019

2020

Asset Split

+17%

Growth

746.5

9%

51.9)

(7%)

638.7

86.6

-5%

Other Assets

47.5

(12%)

(8%)

Cash & Cash

90.7

Equivalents

(14%)

216.4

(29%)

20%

Government

179.6

Securities

(28%)

+25%

+16%

320.9

391.6

22%

Net Loans

(52%)

(50%)

H1 2019 H1 2020

23

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 5: Innovation and Digitization

Transformation from a place you go to; to something you do. Digitized Banking-Moving from xed cost to variable cost

335

Transactions in millions

335

Mobile and

273

235

internet banking

134

94

38

44

38

Agent

35

35

31

30

24

25

23

17

1621

15

15

Merchants &

14

15

13

14

15

13

Eazzypay &

13

13

14

13

13

12

Eazzybiz

10

12

10

ATM

8

9

9

Branch

5

5

4

3

3

1

2

0

H1 2013

H1 2014

H1 2015

H1 2016

H1 2017

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

24

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 5: Innovation and Digitization

Leveraging off Variable Cost 3rd Party Infrastructure

Variable cost channels

Fixed cost channels

+37%

+6%

200.4

126.4

134.0

146.4

H1

H1

H1

H1

2019

2020

2019 2020

Transaction numbers in millions

*

-14%

43.5

-23%

-25%

+550%

+33%

37.6

-10%

+11%

+49%

13.6

11.7

1.4

0.2

0.2

10.7

9.7

10.4

8.7

1.4

1.5

1.2

1.7

0.2

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019 2020

2019 2020

2019 2020

2019

2020

2019 2020

2019

2020

Equitel

EazzyApp

Eazzy Fx

EazzyBiz

EazzyPay

EazzyNet

Agency

Merchants

ATM

Branch

Transaction value in KES billion

-11%

+1%

1,099.5

+6%

-20%

977.3

308.9

+47%

400.3 404.0

146.0

292.6

+24%

+919%

+52%

+39%

-20%

116.4

278.6

54.0

43.0

97.1

13.7

189.7

78.1

9.8

7.1

6.4

5.1

1.3

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

2019

2020

2019 2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019 2020

2019 2020

2019 2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

* H1 2020, Eazzy Fx transactions in thousands

* H1 2020, Eazzy Fx transactions in thousands

25

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovation and Digitization

Agency Banking Volumes

Withdrawal Amount (Kes Bn)

Deposit Amount (Kes Bn)

-10%

310.7

297.0

+5%

+23%

+23%

242.0

103.3

93.3

83.8

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

26

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovation and Digitization

Agency Model Enhancing Payments Digitization

Agent Deposits growing at an increasingly higher rate than Agent Withdrawals hence supporting deposit mobilization and digitization of payments

44

42

40

38

36

34

32

30

28

26

24

22

20

18

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

Monthly Withdrawal Amount (Kes Bn)

Monthly Deposit Amount (Kes Bn)

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

27

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovations in Merchant Banking

Using a universal POS that converges Mobile Wallets, Cards & Digital payments

  • Equity is leading in Acquiring and
    Issuing
  • Best in class payment channel services work well with merchants

+29%

-20%

54,031

42,975

41,993

1,055

876

+20%

-25%

789

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

Transaction Volume

Commissions in

Kes Mn

Kes Mn

28

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovations in EazzyPay

Monthly No of Transactions ("000")

320

328

Cumulative No. of Transactions ("000")

284

1,719

271

268

267

269

271

240

246

247

220

235

+49%

203

200

204

1,152

159

166

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19

Nov-19

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

Jun-20

YTD

YTD

Jun-2019

Jun-2020

Monthly Transaction Vol (in Mn)

1,699

1,673 1,823

1,716

Cumulative Transaction Volume (Bn)

1,571

9.8

1,251

1,449

1,434

1,557 1,558

1,361

1,542

1,309

897

887

1,072 1,133 1,199

6.4

+52%

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19

Nov-19

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

Jun-20

YTD

YTD

Jun-2019

Jun-2020

29

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovations in Diaspora Remittances

+57%

104,864

66,595

601

+51%

398

H1 2019

H1 2020

Transaction Volumes in Kes Mn Diaspora Commissions in Kes Mn

30

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovations in FX Trading

+20%

2,231

1,859

The diaspora ows account for

31% of all client Fx volumes

H1 2019 H1 2020

Fx Trading Income in KES Mn

31

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovation and Digitization

98% of our Transactions Outside the branch

H1 2019

H1 2020

Branch Others ATM 3% 4%

4%

Agency

12%

77%

Mobile and internet banking

Branch ATM

Others 3%2%3%

Agency

9%

83%

Mobile and internet banking

32

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovation and Digitization

57% of our Transactions Value Outside the branch

Branches now handling high value transactions for SME, corporates, wealth management & advisory services

H1 2019

ATM

H1 2020

ATM Others

Others

6%

5% 3%

11%

Mobile and 16% internet banking

18%

Agency

Mobile and

43% Branch

49% Branch internet banking 31%

18%

Agency

33

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovation and Digitization

94% of our Loan Transactions via Mobile Channel

H1 2020 Transaction count

H1 2020 Transaction value

Branch Lending

6%

Mobile Lending

22%

78% Branch Lending

94%

Mobile Lending

34

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 6: Efficiency and Cost Optimization

Staff Cost Trend

Other Expenses Trend

EBKL

EBKL

7.3

7.8

8.1

4.5

3.43.8

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

Group

Group

11.3

12.2

12.3

5.9

6.7

5.2

Cost to Income Ratio Trend

(Without Loan Loss Provision)

EBKL

46.7%

44.9%

44.2%

H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020

Group

52.8%

50.3%

48.8%

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

35

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 6: Efficiency and Cost Optimization

Net Interest Margin

Group

Net Interest Margin

Yield on Interest Earning Assets

%

%

8.0

8.0

8.3

7.8

7.6

10.7

10.8

11.2

10.7

10.4

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Cost of funds

%

2.8

2.9

2.8

2.9

2.7

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

36

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 6: Efficient Financial Intermediation

Equity Group's lending yields compared to Tier 1 Banks. Lending yields reflecting efficient asset allocation between and within asset classes

Equity Group's ability to attract cheap deposits underpinned by its stable deposit franchise and implied low risk

13.0

12.8%

12.7%

12.6%

12.5

12.4%

12.1%

12.1%

12.1%

11.9%

12.0%

11.9%

12.0

11.9%11.8%

11.7%

11.6%

Equity Yield on Loans

11.5

11.0%

11.3%

11.3%

11.1%

11.0%

10.8%

11.2%

11.0

10.7%

10.5%

10.3%

10.5

10.8%

10.9%

10.3%

10.0%

10.0%

10.1%

Tier 1 Banks Yield on Loans

10.0

10.5%

10.0%

10.0%

Equity Yield on Govt Securities

9.3%

9.6%

9.5

10.0%

8.9%

9.0%

9.0

Tier 1 Banks Yield on

Govt Securities

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

3.8

3.7%

3.6%

3.7%

3.7%

3.8%

3.6%

3.5%

3.6%

3.5%

3.6

3.4%

3.4%

3.4%

3.3%

Tier 1 Banks Cost of Funds

3.4

3.3%

3.1%

3.1%

3.2%

3.2

2.9%

3.0%

2.9% Tier 1 Banks Cost of Deposits

2.8%

2.7%

2.8

2.7%

2.7%

2.7%

2.7%

2.8%

Equity Cost of Funds

2.6%

2.6

2.4

2.5%

2.4%

2.4%

2.4%

2.4%

2.4%

Equity Cost of Deposits

2.4%

2.4%

2.3%

2.4%

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Tier 1 Banks excludes Equity Group. Industry data available up to Mar 2020

37

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 7: Asset Distribution (Group)

Split by market segmentation

Split by economic sectors

100%

100%

Building & Construction

Agriculture

3%

3%

Mining & Quarrying

21%

Agriculture

2%

Financial Services

Consumer

4%

23%

Manufacturing

4%

3%

1%

Trade

Micro

3%

4%

24%

Energy & Water

60%

6%

SME

58%

6%

Tourism, Rest & Hotels

Large

13%

13%

Transport & Comm. 8%

Enterprises

H1 2019

H1 2020

21%

Contribution per country

20%

Personal Household

75%

Real Estate

Split by currency

8%

8%

Foreign Currency

Local Currency

5%

4%

H1 2019

26%

74%

100%

0%

Kenya

DRC

Uganda

Rwanda

Tanzania

S. Sudan

H1 2020

38%

62%

100%

38

NPL's - Kenya Industry vs EGH Plc as at June 2020

Industry-Kenya

Group

13.1%

12.0%

12.7%

12.0%

12.8%

12.7%

12.6%

12.0%

12.7%

10.9%

10.7%

8.4%

8.7%

9.0%

8.6%

8.3%

9.0%

7.6%

Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

NPL Coverage

(IFRS 9-Gen. Prov. + Spec. Prov. + Int. Suspended) / Gross NPL

EBKL

Group

81%

71%

73%

64%

Q1 2020

H1 2020

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 7: Asset Quality

NPL per sector as at June 2020

12.4%

13.0%

10.7%

6.8%

7.6%

5.5%

Micro Enterprises

SME

Large Enterprises

Agriculture

Consumer

Total

NPL per Country as at June 2020

42.0%

12.4%

10.2%

5.6%

4.1%

1.9%

TANZANIA

CONGO

KENYA

S.SUDAN

RWANDA

UGANDA

39

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 7: Asset quality and Covid-19 accommodated loans

As part of the Bank's commitment to support lives and livelihoods, the Bank has identied 45% of the loan book to be accommodated for COVID-19 purposes, analysed as below:

Overall loan book split in Kes Billion

Non-performing

45.6

(11%)

188.2

(44%)

191.3

Performing

Performing loans

(45%)

impacted by Covid-19

Performing loans impacted by Covid-19 split by investor sector

Agriculture Consumer

Micro enterprises 5% 2%

2%

Large corporates 26%

65%

SME

Performing loans impacted by Covid-19 split by economic sector

Building &

construction

Others

Agriculture

Personal

Energy & water

5%

3%

3%

household

Manufacturing

5%

2%

2%

Mining & quarrying

6%

Tourism, Rest

7%

34% Real estate

& Hotels

10%

Transport & communication

23%

Trade

40

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 8: Impact Investment

Impact & Social Investment Programs

USD 445 M in Social Investment Programs

2% 2%

Enterprise Development & Financial Inclusion

12%

12%

Health

Equity Leaders Program

5%

Food & Agriculture

33%

2% Energy & Environment

1%

48%

34%

47%

Wings to Fly & Elimu Scholarship Program

41

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Focus Area 8: Impact Investment

Shared Prosperity Business Model and its Social Impact

30,000

26,304

26,304

25,000

20,000

Scholarships

16,168

15,168

15,000

T

14,168

12,488

10,572

10,000

8,569

6,557

5,000

3,643

172 1,500

-

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

2019 Wings to Fly Graduates

  • 96% secondary school completion
  • 82% attained university entry grades

Equity Leaders Program

  • 13,775 University Scholars
  • 633 attending or alumni of global universities
  • 6,713 Paid Internships

638,522

Peasant Farmers transformed

to Agribusiness

35,813

Small and Medium Sized Farmers Supported

2,076,599

3,330,195

Households Reached with Social

Women and Youth

Protection Programs

KES 74B

Education

Trained in Financial

Disbursed via Cash Transfers

96,300

USD

MSMEs Trained in Entrepreneurship

KES31.6B

445,256,699

Disbursed to 106,609 MSMEs under the

Total Funds Raised for Programs

Young Africa Works Program

1.08 Million

Trees planted

153,762

Clean energy products distributed

216,628

Cumulative Patient Visits to

Equity Aa Clinics

BUSINESS VALIDATION

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Global Ratings and Accolades

Equity Bank Credit Rating

  • National Rating: B2
  • Global Rating: Aaa.ke/KE-1
  • Rating Outlook: Negative Same as the sovereign rating

2020

  • Position 20 globally on Return on Assets
  • Position 62 globally on Soundness (Capital Assets Ratio)
  • Position 55 globally on Profits on Capital
  • Position 754 largest bank globally

Africa's SME Bank of the Year, 2018 & 2019

  • Socially Responsible Bank in Africa, 2019
  • African Bank of the Year, 2018
  • African Banker of the Year, 2018 (Equity Group Managing Director & CEO, Dr. James Mwangi)
  • Best Retail Bank in Africa, 2017

Best Bank in Africa

Best Digital Bank in Africa

Excellence in Leadership in Africa

2020

Equity Bank Credit Rating

  • Long Term Rating: AA-
  • Short Term Rating: A1
  • Rating Outlook: Negative

44

Equity Bank has been recognised for the last 12 Years since 2007 as the Top Banking Superbrand in Kenya.

  • EABC Chairman's Award - Overall Best Regional Company, 2018
  • Best East African Company - CSR, 2018
  • Best East African Company - Financial services, 2018 (1st Runners up)

Top Acquirer 2019 Award

Dr. James Mwangi, Managing Director and CEO Equity Group named to the 3rd Annual 2019 Bloomberg 50 list

  • Bank of the Year- Kenya
  • Bank of the Year - Uganda
  • Bank of the Year- South Sudan

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Global Ratings and Accolades

  • Banker of the Year 2018,2017
    (Equity Group Managing Director & CEO, Dr. James Mwangi)
  • Best Commercial Bank - Kenya, 2018
  • Most Innovative Bank - Kenya, 2018
  • Best Commercial Bank - East Africa, 2018
  • Best Digital Offering - East Africa, 2018
  • Best Retail Bank - East Africa, 2017
  • Best Retail Bank - Kenya, 2017
  • Best Bank in CSR - East Africa, 2017
  • Best Digital Bank - Kenya, 2017
  • Customer Service Survey 2019
  • Best Overall- 2nd place
  • Recognised for Dignity & Respect and Satisfactory Digital experience
  • Best Overall Winner - 1st Runners Up
  • Most Innovative Bank - Winner
  • Best in Sustainable Finance - 2nd Runners Up

45

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

2020 National Banking Awards and Accolades

1.

Best Overall Bank - 9 years running

2.

Best Bank in Tier 1 - 6 years running

Brand

3. Best Bank in Sustainable CSR - 4 years running

4.

Most customer-centric bank - 3 years running

5.

Bank with the lowest charge for individuals - 4 years running

1.

Best Bank in SME Banking - 2 years running

2.

Best Bank in Retail

Franchise

3.

Best Bank in Agency Banking - 6 years running

4. Best Bank in Mobile Banking- 3 years running

Segment

5. Best Commercial Bank in Microfinance - 6 years running

6.

Best Bank in Internet Banking - 1st Runner Up

7.

Best Bank in Corporate Banking - 1st Runner Up

8.

Bank with the lowest charge for loans - 1st Runner Up

1.

Best Bank in Mortgage Finance

2.

Best Bank in Agriculture and Livestock Financing - 2 years running

Product

3.

Special Judges Award for Product Innovation - Elimu Scholarship

4.

Best Bank in Product Marketing - 1st Runner Up

5.

Best Bank in Product Innovation - 1st Runner Up

6.

Best Bank in Trade Finance - 1st Runner Up - 3 years running

1.

CEO of the Year - Dr. James Mwangi - 4 years running

Leadership

2. Corporate Banker of the Year - Moses Ndirangu

3.

Outstanding Young Banker - Dennis Maranga

46

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Global Ratings and Accolades

Equity Group's MD and CEO, Dr. James Mwangi, was honoured in the 2019 Bloomberg 50 list. This is an honorary list of fifty innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who have impacted the global business landscape in measurable ways. Dr. Mwangi was lauded for his contribution in steering Equity Bank to have presence in the greater Central and Southern Africa region. He was honored alongside environmental activist Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, CNN President and Warner Media Chairman Jeff Zucker, Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna, among others.

47

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Market Validation

Market Capitalization

In KES Billion

Mkt Cap as at 30th Jun 2020

131.0

116.8

71.3

58.3

54.3

41.3

39.8

33.3

19.8

EQUITY

KCB

COOP

STANCHART

ABSA

I&M

NCBA

STANBIC

DTB

Business Daily Jul 1st 2020

48

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

INTERMEDIATION AND

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

49

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Balance Sheet

KES Billion

H1 2019

H1 2020

Growth

Assets

Cash & Cash Equivalents

90.7

86.6

-5%

Government Securities

179.6

216.4

20%

Net Loans

320.9

391.6

22%

Other Assets

47.5

51.9

9%

Total Assets

638.7

746.5

17%

Liabilities & Capital

Deposits

458.6

543.9

19%

Borrowed Funds

55.9

57.6

3%

Other Liabilities

21.5

21.6

1%

Shareholders' Funds

102.7

123.4

20%

Total Liabilities & Capital

638.7

746.5

17%

50

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

-24% PAT Growth

KES Billion

H1 2019

H1 2020

Growth

Interest Income

27.7

32.8

18%

Interest Expense

6.6

8.2

24%

Net Interest Income

21.1

24.6

17%

Non Funded Income

14.5

14.1

-3%

Total Income

35.6

38.7

9%

Loan Loss Provision

0.5

7.7

1582%

Staﬀ Costs

5.9

6.7

13%

Other Operating Expenses

12.2

12.3

1%

Total Costs

18.6

26.7

44%

Net gain/loss on monetary assets

0.04

-

-100%

PBT

17.0

12.0

-29%

Tax

5.0

2.9

-42%

PAT

12.0

9.1

-24%

*Loan loss provision has been presented net of recoveries. In the CBK publication Loan Loss Provision is presented as a gross amount. The gross provisions and recoveries are as follows;

KES Bn

H1 2019

H1 2020

Gross loan loss provisions

0.92

8.05

Loan recoveries

0.46

0.32

Net loan loss provisions

0.46

7.73

51

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

RoAE and RoAA Trend

RoAE

28.9%

24.3%

H1 2019

H1 2020

19.4%

15.4%

EBKL

Group

RoAA

4.2%

4.0%

H1 2019

H1 2020

2.7%

2.6%

EBKLGroup

52

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Financial Ratios

EBKL

EBKL

Group

Group

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

Profitability

Yield on Loans

11.0%

10.9%

12.1%

12.0%

Yield on Government Securities

10.0%

10.2%

10.0%

10.1%

Yield on Interest Earning Assets

10.6%

10.5%

10.7%

10.7%

Cost of Deposits

2.2%

2.5%

2.4%

2.4%

Cost of Funds

2.6%

2.9%

2.7%

2.9%

Net Interest Margin

8.0%

7.6%

8.0%

7.8%

Cost

to Income Ratio with provisions

46.6%

67.5%

52.9%

69.3%

Cost

to Income Ratio without provision

44.9%

44.6%

50.3%

48.8%

RoAE

28.9%

19.4%

24.3%

15.4%

RoAA

4.2%

2.7%

4.0%

2.6%

Asset Quality

PAR

8.7%

10.2%

8.6%

10.7%

Cost of Risk

0.4%

4.7%

0.6%

4.2%

Leverage

Loan / Deposit Ratio

67.6%

69.3%

70.0%

72.0%

Capital Adequacy Ratios

Core Capital to Risk Weighted Assets

14.3%

12.3%

17.5%

16.9%

Total Capital to Risk Weighted Assets

16.8%

16.3%

19.5%

20.2%

Liquidity

Liquidity ratio

61.6%

59.4%

56.5%

54.2%

53

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

2020 Outlook - Group

2020 Outlook

H1 2020 Actual

Loan Growth

5% - 15%

22%

Deposit Growth

6% - 12%

19%

Net Interest Margin

8.5%

- 9.5%

7.8%

Non Funded Income Mix

40%

- 45%

36%

Cost to Income Ratio

49%

- 52%

48.8%

Return on Equity

20%

- 22%

15.4%

Return on Assets

3.3%

- 3.7%

2.6%

Cost of Risk

1.0%

- 1.8%

4.2%

NPL

7.5%

- 9.0%

10.7%

Subsidiaries Contribution (Assets)

25%

- 30%

28%

Subsidiaries Contribution (PBT)

18%

- 22%

21%

54

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

APPENDIX MACROECONOMIC

ENVIRONMENT INDICATORS &

TRENDS - KENYA

55

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Macroeconomic Environment

6.50%

6.00%

5.50%

5.00%

4.50%

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2 0 19

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q1

108

106

104

102

100

98

96

31-Aug-19

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-20

30-Jun-19

31-Jul-19

30-Sep-19

31-Oct-19

30-Nov-19

31-Jan-20

29-Feb-20

31-Mar-20

30-Apr-20

31-May-20

USD/KES

  • GDP GROWTH- The economic growth has been projected to decline by 0.3%. This is on the backdrop of eects of low economic activity as a result of Covid-19. The threat of a second locust invasion could as well aect the agriculture sector.
  • USD/KES- The local currency has been relatively stable in the month of June. It has been within the ranges of 104.40 - 106.90 on the second quarter of 2020 against the dollar. July has seen the currency depreciate to KShs. 108.40

Source: CBK Rates, foreign exchange rates and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Quarterly GDP rates.

56

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Macroeconomic Environment (continued)

10

8

6

4

2

0

30-Jun-19

31-Jul-19

31-Aug-19

30-Sep-19

31-Oct-19

30-Nov-19

31-Dec-19

31-Jan-20

29-Feb-20

31-Mar-20

30-Apr-20

31-May-20

30-Jun-20

InterBank

  • Interbank Rates - The money market continues to be very liquid. The average interbank rate was largely below 3% in the month of June. This is evidenced by a drop of both the average number of interbank deals per day and volumes traded.

11

10

9

8

7

6

5

30-Jun-19

31-Jul-19

31-Aug-19

30-Sep-19

31-Oct-19

30-Nov-19

31-Dec-19

31-Jan-20

29-Feb-20

31-Mar-20

30-Apr-20

31-May-20

30-Jun-20

91 Day

182 Day

364 Day

  • T-BillRates- The Interest rates for the three
    1. tenors continue to remain lower in comparison to previous periods of the year.

Source: CBK Statistics, Rates, Interbank rates and Treasury rates.

57

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Macroeconomic Environment (continued)

7.00

6.00

5.00

4.00

3.00

JUL- 19

AUG- 19

SEP- 19

OCT- 19

NOV- 19

DEC- 19

JAN- 20

FEB- 20

MAR - 20

APR- 20

MAY- 20

JUN- 19

JUN- 20

  • Inﬂation- This has dropped over the last quarter mainly driven by a general decline in food prices. Food ination declined from 10.4% in May to 8.1% in June.

11,000

7.00

10,000

6.50

§

9,000

6.00

8,000

5.50

5.00

7,000

4.50

6,000

4.00

30-Jun-19

31-Jul-19

31-Aug-19

30-Sep-19

31-Oct-19

30-Nov-19

31-Dec-19

31-Jan-20

29-Feb-20

31-Mar-20

30-Apr-20

31-May-20

30-Jun-20

FX Reserves

Months of

(USD Mio)

Import Cover

FX Reserves- Within the expected levels to act as a buer for the country incase of foreign exchange shocks that may lead to a weakening local currency.

Source: CBK Weekly Bulletin Key monetary & financial indicators and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Monthly CPI rates.

58

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Projected Regional GDP Growths

Forecasts as at April 2020

6.1

6.6

4.9

4.5

4.2

3.5

3.2

3.5

3.5

2.0

1.0

-2.2

Kenya Rwanda S. Sudan

Tanzania Uganda DRC

2020

2021

Forecasts as at June 2020

6.3

4.7

4.0

3.6

3.5

2.0

2.6

1.9

1.8

-0.3

-1.0

-2.2

Kenya Rwanda S. Sudan Tanzania Uganda DRC

Jun-20Jun-21

Source: IMF

59

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Regional Currencies Depreciation against USD

3,800

3,790.00

3,750

3,715.00

3,730.00

+1.61%

USD/UGX

3,700

3,664.31

2,315.20

2,315.00

2,317.50

2,298.00

-0.11%

2,300

USD/TZS

USD/CDF

1,900

1,850

1,800

-10.90%

1,750

1,700

1,685.00

1,650

923.00

USD/RWF

-0.65%

900

156.03

161.80

163.78

-1.21%

150

130.26

USD/SSP

100.40

106.65

100

USD/KES

-1.27%

101.35

105.30

50

0

Mar '19

Dec '19

Mar '20

Jun '20

*Regional currencies marginally affected by the US dollar exchange rate.

60

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Regional Currencies Depreciation against USD

South Sudan

  • The pandemic's impact is expected to be transmitted through commodity prices and trade as well as ows of foreign direct investment and migrant remittances.
  • Oil revenues account for more than 80% of GDP and about 90% of government revenues, which makes South Sudan highly vulnerable to uctuations in international oil prices.

Tanzania

  • The COVID-19 crisis is expected to induce various negative macroeconomic eects to the Tanzanian economy, transmitted primarily through travel and tourism, commodity prices, trade and foreign direct investment (FDI).
  • The current account decit is also expected to weaken to 4.6% of GDP in 2020.
  • The spike in gold prices and lower oil import bill may be inadequate to oset the reduction in overall merchandise exports and service receipts.

61

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Regional Outlook

Uganda

  • The government presented its FY 2020/21 budget on 11 June that includes an economic stimulus and growth strategy to kickstart the private sector, provide tax relief, improve nancial sector stability and restore household income. This should further boost the economy.
  • Demand for coee and other agricultural exports will be weighed down by the Covid -19 pandemic
    aecting activity in key export destinations in East Africa, Europe and North America over the short term.

Rwanda

  • The budget decit is expected to deteriorate to 7.4% of GDP in 2020 and to 5.8% of GDP in 2021, driven by increased spending on health relief and low tax revenue collection.
  • The government designed and approved a national preparedness plan amounting to $73.5 million to be funded by the government and donors. It approved a national taskforce to lead all the epidemiological, logistics and coordination activities.

62

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Notes

63

Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing

H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E

Notes

Equity Centre, 9th Floor, UpperHill

P.O.Box 75104, Nairobi.

Tel: 0763 063 000

info@equitygroupholdings.com, www.equitygroupholdings.com @keEquitybank @keEquitybank www.ke.equitybankgroup.com

EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC AND EQUITY BANK (KENYA) LIMITED ARE REGULATED BY THE CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA.

Disclaimer

Equity Group Holdings Limited published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 08:40:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
05:01aEQUITY : Condensed Financial Statements For The Period Ended 30th June 2020
PU
04:41aEQUITY : Investor Presentation H1 2020
PU
08/05EQUITY : partners with Crown HealthCare
PU
07/23EQUITY : Kenya SMEs Receive Funds Against COVID-19
AQ
07/23EQUITY : IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs Du..
AQ
07/13EQUITY : Navigating Crisis – Considerations For Private Equity And Venture..
AQ
05/29EQUITY : Registers 14% Drop in Net Profit on Sh3 Billion Provisions on Loans
AQ
05/28EQUITY : Bank Kenya Limited will provide ATM security with ATMeye.iQ
AQ
05/18Coronavirus widens climate rift between European and U.S. oil majors
RE
05/18Coronavirus widens climate rift between European and U.S. oil majors
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 78 654 M 727 M 727 M
Net income 2020 22 817 M 211 M 211 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,10x
Yield 2020 7,26%
Capitalization 114 B 1 053 M 1 055 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 8 811
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Equity Group Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 50,15 KES
Last Close Price 30,25 KES
Spread / Highest target 144%
Spread / Average Target 65,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Njuguna Mwangi Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Raymond Ansell Chairman
David Ngata Group Director-Finance
Lanre Bamisebi Group Chief Information Officer
Mary Wangari Wamae Non-Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-43.46%1 053
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.37%160 222
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-17.74%56 283
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-4.19%52 910
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.15%46 227
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-12.37%44 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group