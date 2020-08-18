Equity : Investor Presentation H1 2020 0 08/18/2020 | 04:41am EDT Send by mail :

OUR PURPOSE: Transforming lives, giving dignity and expanding opportunities for wealth creation OUR VISION: To be the champion of the socio-economic prosperity of the people of Africa OUR CORE VALUES: Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Equity Group's Philosophies OUR MISSION: We offer integrated financial services that socially and economically empower consumers, businesses and communities POSITIONING STATEMENT: We provide inclusive financial services that transform livelihoods, give dignity and expand opportunities Integrity Teamwork Respect and Dignity for the Customer Professionalism Creativity & Innovation Unity of Purpose Effective Corporate Governance 3 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E GOVERNANCE AND ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE 4 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Governance & Organizational Structure Structured Entity Business Capital Raising Strategy & Communications Transition, Leadership & Customer & Investment Investor & Corporate Governance Experience & Relations Affairs Innovation Banking Subsidiaries Equity Bank (Kenya) Limited Equity Bank Rwanda PLC Equity Bank (Tanzania) Limited Equity Bank Uganda Limited Finserve Africa Equity Bank S. Sudan Limited Equity Bank Congo S.A. Cyber & Fraud Risk IT and MIS Risk Compliance Risk Support Each subsidiary with own Board of Directors compliant with local regulations 5 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Group Executive Management D r . J a m e s M w a n g i , C B S M a r y W a m a e B r e n t M a l a h a y C h r i s t i n e B r o w n e P o l y c a r p I g a t h e J a m e s M u t u k u D a v i d N g a t a G r o u p M a n a g i n g D i r e c t o r & G r o u p E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r G r o u p D i r e c t o r S t r a t e g y , G r o u p D i r e c t o r L e g a l G r o u p C h i e f C o m m e r c i a l G r o u p D i r e c t o r , T r e a s u r y G r o u p F i n a n c e D i r e c t o r C h i e f E x e c u t i v e O f f i c e r S t r a t e g i c P a r t n e r s h i p s a n d S e r v i c e s a n d C o m p a n y O f f i c e r a n d T r a d e F i n a n c e I n v e s t o r R e l a t i o n s S e c r e t a r y O l a n rDeawv iadj uN Bg a mtai s e b i J o y D i B e n e d e t t o G l o r i a B y a m u g i s h a J o h n W i l s o n B i l d a r d F w a m b a G e r a l d W a r u i S a m u e l K i r u b i GGrroouupp CFhi nieafn Icnef oDri mreacttioorn G r o u p D i r e c t o r G r o u p C h i e f H u m a n G r o u p C h i e f R i s k O f f i c e r C h i e f I n t e r n a l A u d i t o r M a n a g i n g D i r e c t o r , M a n a g i n g D i r e c t o r , O f f i c e r C o m m u n i c a t i o n s R e s o u r c e s O f f i c e r E q u i t y B a n k K e n y a E q u i t y B a n k U g a n d a A n t h o n y K i t u u k a A d d i s A b a b a O t h o w H a n n i n g t o n N a m a r a R o b e r t K i b o t i E s t h e r K i t o k a C é l e s t i n M u n t u a b u R e u b e n M b i n d u E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r , M a n a g i n g D i r e c t o r , M a n a g i n g D i r e c t o r , M a n a g i n g D i r e c t o r , E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r , M a n a g i n g D i r e c t o r , E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r E q u i t y E q u i t y B a n k U g a n d a E q u i t y B a n k S o u t h S u d a n E q u i t y B a n k R w a n d a E q u i t y B a n k T a n z a n i a E q u i t y B a n k T a n z a n i a E q u i t y B a n k C o n g o G r o u p F o u n d a t i o n 6 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Group Board of Directors P r o f . I s a a c M a c h a r i a D r . J a m e s M w a n g i M a r y W a m a e N o n - E x e c u t i v e C h a i r m a n M a n a g i n g D i r e c t o r a n d E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r C h i e f E x e c u t i v e O f f i c e r D r . E d w a r d O d u n d o E v e l y n R u t a g w e n d a V i j a y G i d o o m a l N o n - E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r N o n - E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r N o n - E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r D r . H e l e n G i c h o h i N o n - E x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r 7 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E MACROECONOMIC AND OPERATING ENVIRONMENT 8 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E The Great Multi Crises - Covid-19 Global Health crisis Global Covid-19 statisticsAfrica Covid-19 statistics 750 K Cases 17.0 Mn Cases 13 K Deaths 667 K Deaths Source: John Hopkings & WHO Humanitarian crisis World Bank - 71 Mn people will be pushed into extreme poverty

71 Mn people will be pushed into extreme poverty World Food Program - 138 Mn more people in over 25 countries are set to face acute hunger

138 Mn more people in over 25 countries are set to face acute hunger World Health Organisation - 30 Measles vaccination campaigns cancelled

United Nations (UN) - Possible7 Million unintended pregnancies $ Global Economic crisis 2020 Growth forecasts declining; Global growth at -4.9%(-3% at April 2020)

-4.9%(-3% at April 2020) Advanced economies growth at -8%

-8% Emerging and developing economies growth at -3%

-3% Sub-Saharan Africa growth at -3.2% Source: IMF Consumer spending contracting Total consumer spending to contract by $2.4 trillion in 2020 Source: World Data Lab Signiﬁcant job losses predicted Working hours 10.7%

10.7% 305 million full-time jobs estimated to be lost Source: International Labour Organisation (ILO) 9 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Government Covid-19 Responses Kenya Banks to accommodate loan restructuring for their clients

Promotion of the use of e-payments to reduce risk of contaminated bank notes

e-payments to reduce risk of contaminated bank notes Government allocation of initial KShs 40 Bn for health & social protection

Reduced Income tax from 30% to 25%, corporate tax from 30% to 25%, turnover tax from 3% to 1% and VAT from 16% to 14%

FY2020/21 budget set additional KShs 53.7Bn economic stimulus package Uganda Rwanda • Banks to accommodate loan restructuring • Banks to accommodate loan restructuring • Promotion of the use of e-payments to reduce for their clients risk of contaminated bank notes • A fund of Rwf 50 Billion for banks with • Allocation of USD 1.3 Mn contingency health liquidity challenges fund, supplementary budgets of $ 80 Mn and $ • Suspension of payments of outstanding tax, 288 Mn. Securing $491.5 Mn emergency slowed collection of tax arrears, extension assistance from IMF of ling and paying Corporate Income Tax, • Delayed payment of corporate tax, deferred VAT refunds to SMEs payment of PAYE,tax exemption for medical • Secured a $109.4 Mn nancing from IMF to supplies and waiver of tax arrears ght the pandemic • FY2020/21 budget pledged support for recovery of critical sectors DRC Removed reserve requirements for local currency demand deposits and postponed the new minimum capital requirements

Encouraged banks to restructure non performing loans

Promotion of the use of e-payments to reduce risk of contaminated bank notes

e-payments to reduce risk of contaminated bank notes Set a budget of $ 135 million to combat Covid-19

Covid-19 VAT exemption on pharmaceuticals and basic goods, suspension of companies' tax audits, tax deductibility for donations to Covid-19 Tanzania Encouraged non performing loans restructuring

Reduced collateral haircuts requirements on government securities; from 10% to 5% for Treasury bills and from 40% to 20% for Treasury bonds

Promotion of the use of e-payments to reduce risk of contaminated bank notes

e-payments to reduce risk of contaminated bank notes Spent $8.4 Mn speci cally to deal with COVID- 19 eects and will create a contingency reserve of $3.2 Mn to fund additional health spending South Sudan Reduced the CBR by 200bps and further by 300bps from 15% to 10%

Reduced CRR from 20% to 18% and further to 10% and encouraged non performing loans restructuring

Allocated a COVID-19 fund of USD 8.0 million of which, USD 5.0 million was allocated to the Ministry of Health

COVID-19 fund of USD 8.0 million of which, USD 5.0 million was allocated to the Ministry of Health Redirected USD 7.6 million from the World Bank's grant of $105 million to purchase items for pandemic prevention and treatment Source: IMF 10 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E CBR, CRR and Currency Depreciation CBR and CRR reduced across all countries to curb Covid-19 effects South Sudan CBR reduced by 200 bps and further by 300 bps to 10%

CRR reduced from 20% to 18% and further to 10%

SSP depreciated by 25.8% against USD in H1 2020 Rwanda CBR revised down 50 bps to 4.5%

CRR reduced by 100 bps to 4% • RWF depreciated by 0.8% against USD in H1 2020 DRC CBR reduced by 150 bps to 7%

CDF depreciated by 14.1% against USD in H1 2020 Uganda CBR reduced initially by 100 bps and a further 100 bps to 7%

UGX depreciated by 1.3% against USD in H1 2020 Kenya CBR reduced by 100 bps and further by 25 bps to 7%

CRR also reduced by 100 bps to 4.25%

KES depreciated by 4.7% against USD in H1 2020 Tanzania CBR reduced by 200 bps to 5%

CRR also reduced by 100 bps to 6%

TZS depreciated by 0.4% against USD in H1 2020 11 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E GDP growth projected to slow down significantly across the region GDP growth projected to slow down signiﬁcantly across the region GDP growth in the Region 5.4% 4.5% 1.8% 6.3% 1.9% 9.4% 2.0% -0.3% Kenya Uganda Tanzania Rwanda 4.4% 2.2%- DRC 11.3% 4.7% S.Sudan 2019 IMF 2020 Projection Inﬂation in Kenya 8 5.7 6.3 5.6 5.8 5.8 6.8 5.6 6 5.0 5.0 5.5 5.3 4.6 3.8 4 Ination Rate 2 0 Jun-19 Jul-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 Oct-19 Nov-19Dec-19 Jan-20 Feb-20Mar-20 Apr-20May-20 Jun-20 Source: IMF & CBK 12 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Equity Boosts Government Efforts against Covid-19 Pandemic Health Response Social Response Loan restructuring Capital buﬀers Risk management Waived fees on mobile Equity Group In response to the In response to the global In response to a banking transactions to Foundation, Mastercard challenging operating and regional uncertain challenging operating discourage use of cash; and Dr. James Mwangi environment for operating environment, outlook we have leveraged of our health family contribution to the customers we have we have enhanced core enhanced our clinics to support Covid 19 fund totalling identied borrowers capital buers by provisioning intensity to educational awareness KShs 1.4 Billion impacted by Covid-19 withdrawal of 2019 proactively manage who account for 45% of dividend amounting to emerging risks our loan portfolio KShs 9.5 Billion 13 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E EQUITY BANK BUSINESS MODEL AND STRATEGY 14 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Equity Bank Business Model & Strategy Non-Funded Income Growth Treasury Geographical and Business Diversification Balance Sheet Agility Innovation and Digitization Efficiency and cost optimization Asset Quality Impact Investment & Social Brand Development 15 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 1: Non-Funded Income Growth & Contribution In Kes Billion Loan Interest Income Total Interest Income Non-Funded Income Contribution to Total Income Growth Trend Growth Trend Growth Trend +9% +18% +8% 38.7 35.6 +21% 22.7 +9% 32.8 32.8 +9% 27.7 10.1 +10% 18.7 25.4 (31%) -3% 24.6 21.1 17.1 (64%) 9.0 14.5 14.1 Net Interest 19.6 (59%) Treasury Interest 8.3 (33%) 13.2 Income (60%) Income (32%) 22.7 Loan Interest 17.1 18.7 (69%) (67%) 14.5 Income (68%) Non-Funded 13.2 14.1 Income (40%) (41%) (36%) H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 16 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 1: NFI Contribution NFI contribution aected by the covid-19 pandemic; Equity Group still as diversied as slightly below the sector average as at Mar 2020 45 Equity Group 42% 41% 41% 41% Tier 1 Banks 40% 40% 40% (ex Equity Group) 40 38% 38% 37% 37% 37% 37% 36% 35 34% 34% 31% 30 25 5 Jun-2018 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 17 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 2: Treasury In KES Billion Government Securities Portfolio +20% 216.4 179.6 H1 2019 H1 2020 Treasury Gross Income Contribution 7% 47.2 44.2 13.0 Treasury Income 11.5 (28%) (26%) All Other Income 32.7 34.2 (72%) (74%) H1 2019 H1 2020 Treasury Income Mix 13% 13.0 0.4 Interest Income 11.5 0.6 Placements 0.5 2.2 Bond Trading 0.6 (17%) Income 1.9 FX Income (16%) 9.8 Interest Income 8.5 (75%) Gov. Securities (74%) H1 2019 H1 2020 Yield on Government Securities & Capital Gains Relatively stable yield while mark-to- market gains on Government Securities increasing. Yield on Mark to Govt securities Market (In Bn) 10.0% 10.0% +90% 3.98 2.09 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Note: Income calculation above is before funding costs 18 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Subsidiaries Contribution In KShs Billion Other Other Subsidiaries Other Subsidiaries Subsidiaries Contribution H1 Contribution H1 H1 2020 TZ RW UG SS DRC EIA EIB Finserve Total EBKL Group 2020 2019 Deposit 17.6 25.6 39.7 6.36 71.9 161.2 423.8 543.9 28% 26% YoY Growth 4% 10% 51% 12% 32% 27% 19% 19% Loan 13.1 18.9 31.8 0.1 34.1 97.9 293.7 391.6 25% 25% YoY Growth -4% 15% 38% -44% 26% 22% 22% 22% Assets 28.0 34.9 52.1 9.9 86.3 0.6 0.5 2.3 214.6 562.0 746.5 28% 27% YoY Growth 11% 13% 42% 3% 20% -22% 0% 7% 21% 16% 17% Revenue 0.8 1.7 3.1 0.3 3.6 0.5 -0.1 0.7 10.8 28.5 38.7 27% 31% YoY Growth -20% 14% 38% -83% 4% -8% -367% -4% -7% 10% 9% Cost before 7.0 12.6 19.0 provisions 0.8 0.9 1.8 0.2 2.6 0.2 0.0 0.5 36% 41% YoY Growth 2% 20% 29% -89% 5% 15% 5% -26% -14% 8% 5% PBT before provisions 0.0 0.9 1.3 0.1 1.0 0.4 -0.1 0.2 3.8 15.9 20.0 19% 20% YoY Growth -91% 8% 52% -17% 1% -15% 684% 410% 8% 11% 12% PBT -0.2 0.7 0.9 0.1 0.5 0.4 -0.1 0.2 2.5 9.2 12.0 21% 18% YoY Growth - 173% 7% 15% -17% -40% -14% 684% 47386% -18% -34% -29% PAT -0.2 0.5 0.6 0.1 0.3 0.3 -0.1 0.2 1.7 7.2 9.1 19% 19% YoY Growth - 198% 7% 6% -12% -53% -9% 684% 40188% -25% -26% -24% RoAE - 9.3% 20.5% 17.9% 6.4% 7.3% 186.8% -48.8% 26.0% 11.9% 19.4% 15.4% 11.9% 19.5% Cost of Capital 20.0% 19.0% 19.0% 22.0% >22.0% 18.0% 18.0% 18.0% 20.5% 18.0% 19.0% 20.5% 20.5% 19 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 3: Geographical and Business Diversification Ratios-Banking Subsidiaries RoAE Subsidiary H1 2019 H1 2020 EBKL 28.9% 19.4% EBUL 23.0% 17.9% EBRL 24.0% 20.5% EBTL 12.5% -9.3% DRC 17.9% 7.3% EBSSL 7.2% 6.4% Cost-to-Assets Ratio Subsidiary H1 2019 H1 2020 EBKL 5.3% 7.2% EBUL 8.7% 9.3% EBRL 5.9% 6.2% EBTL 6.2% 7.6% DRC 8.2% 7.5% EBSSL 41.7% 4.5% RoAA Subsidiary H1 2019 H1 2020 EBKL 4.2% 2.7% EBUL 3.4% 2.5% EBRL 3.3% 3.1% EBTL 1.4% -1.3% DRC 1.9% 0.7% EBSSL 2.6% 2.3% Cost-to-Income Ratio Subsidiary H1 2019 H1 2020 EBKL 44.9% 44.2% EBUL 62.4% 58.6% EBRL 46.7% 49.4% EBTL 76.1% 97.2% DRC 70.9% 71.7% EBSSL 92.3% 61.4% 20 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 3: Geographical and Business Diversification Present in 6 countries and a commercial representative office in Ethiopia We are a Top 2 bank in our two largest markets and in the Top 10 in five markets Population of ~367 million Nominal GDP of ~USD 314 Bn BCDC acquisition completed on 7 August 2020 BCDC contributes 200,000 customers and 29 branches to our DRC operations Assets contribution* Proforma assets and deposits* 1% Kes Bn EGH BCDC EGH + BCDC 4% 5% 3% EBKL TotalAssets 673.7 124.0 797.7 10% BCDC Net loans 366.4 43.9 410.3 EBCL EBUL Deposits 482.8 105.1 587.9 15% 62% EBRL *Based on 31 December 2019 financial statements EBTL EBSSL 21 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 3: Geographical and Business Diversification BRANCHES 300 CAPITAL CITY 115 Branches in Kenya 184 Nairobi 52 Branche in Uganda 39 Kampala 20 Branches in S. sudan 5 Juba 4 Branches in Tanzania 14 Dar es Salaam 1 Branches in Rwanda 14 Kigali 8 Branches in DRC 44 Kinshasa 30 AGENT OUTLETS 51,560 POINT OF SALE TERMINALS (POS) 31,265 ATM 623 22 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 4: Balance Sheet Agility In KES Billion Funding Split Group +17% Growth Group 746.5 21.6 1% Deposits 57.6(2%) 3% (8%) Other 638.7 Net Loans +19% 21.5 Liabilities (2%) 123.4 20% Gross Loans Borrowed +16% 55.9 (17%) 543.9 Funds (9%) 458.6 Shareholders' 102.7 +22% +17% 425.1 393.7 Funds (16%) 391.6 543.9 19% 275.0 292.5 320.9 340.5 (73%) Deposits 458.6 (73%) H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 2018 2019 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 2018 2019 2020 Asset Split +17% Growth 746.5 9% 51.9) (7%) 638.7 86.6 -5% Other Assets 47.5 (12%) (8%) Cash & Cash 90.7 Equivalents (14%) 216.4 (29%) 20% Government 179.6 Securities (28%) +25% +16% 320.9 391.6 22% Net Loans (52%) (50%) H1 2019 H1 2020 23 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 5: Innovation and Digitization Transformation from a place you go to; to something you do. Digitized Banking-Moving from xed cost to variable cost 335 Transactions in millions 335 Mobile and 273 235 internet banking 134 94 38 44 38 Agent 35 35 31 30 24 25 23 17 1621 15 15 Merchants & 14 15 13 14 15 13 Eazzypay & 13 13 14 13 13 12 Eazzybiz 10 12 10 ATM 8 9 9 Branch 5 5 4 3 3 1 2 0 H1 2013 H1 2014 H1 2015 H1 2016 H1 2017 H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 24 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 5: Innovation and Digitization Leveraging off Variable Cost 3rd Party Infrastructure Variable cost channels Fixed cost channels +37% +6% 200.4 126.4 134.0 146.4 H1 H1 H1 H1 2019 2020 2019 2020 Transaction numbers in millions * -14% 43.5 -23% -25% +550% +33% 37.6 -10% +11% +49% 13.6 11.7 1.4 0.2 0.2 10.7 9.7 10.4 8.7 1.4 1.5 1.2 1.7 0.2 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Equitel EazzyApp Eazzy Fx EazzyBiz EazzyPay EazzyNet Agency Merchants ATM Branch Transaction value in KES billion -11% +1% 1,099.5 +6% -20% 977.3 308.9 +47% 400.3 404.0 146.0 292.6 +24% +919% +52% +39% -20% 116.4 278.6 54.0 43.0 97.1 13.7 189.7 78.1 9.8 7.1 6.4 5.1 1.3 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 * H1 2020, Eazzy Fx transactions in thousands * H1 2020, Eazzy Fx transactions in thousands 25 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovation and Digitization Agency Banking Volumes Withdrawal Amount (Kes Bn) Deposit Amount (Kes Bn) -10% 310.7 297.0 +5% +23% +23% 242.0 103.3 93.3 83.8 H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 26 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovation and Digitization Agency Model Enhancing Payments Digitization Agent Deposits growing at an increasingly higher rate than Agent Withdrawals hence supporting deposit mobilization and digitization of payments 44 42 40 38 36 34 32 30 28 26 24 22 20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 Monthly Withdrawal Amount (Kes Bn) Monthly Deposit Amount (Kes Bn) Jun Jun Jun Jun Jun Jun Jun Jun Jun Jun 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 27 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovations in Merchant Banking Using a universal POS that converges Mobile Wallets, Cards & Digital payments Equity is leading in Acquiring and

Issuing

Issuing Best in class payment channel services work well with merchants +29% -20% 54,031 42,975 41,993 1,055 876 +20% -25% 789 H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 Transaction Volume Commissions in Kes Mn Kes Mn 28 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovations in EazzyPay Monthly No of Transactions ("000") 320 328 Cumulative No. of Transactions ("000") 284 1,719 271 268 267 269 271 240 246 247 220 235 +49% 203 200 204 1,152 159 166 Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 Apr-19 May-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 Oct-19 Nov-19 Dec-19 Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 YTD YTD Jun-2019 Jun-2020 Monthly Transaction Vol (in Mn) 1,699 1,673 1,823 1,716 Cumulative Transaction Volume (Bn) 1,571 9.8 1,251 1,449 1,434 1,557 1,558 1,361 1,542 1,309 897 887 1,072 1,133 1,199 6.4 +52% Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 Apr-19 May-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 Oct-19 Nov-19 Dec-19 Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 YTD YTD Jun-2019 Jun-2020 29 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovations in Diaspora Remittances +57% 104,864 66,595 601 +51% 398 H1 2019 H1 2020 Transaction Volumes in Kes Mn Diaspora Commissions in Kes Mn 30 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovations in FX Trading +20% 2,231 1,859 • The diaspora ows account for 31% of all client Fx volumes H1 2019 H1 2020 Fx Trading Income in KES Mn 31 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovation and Digitization 98% of our Transactions Outside the branch H1 2019 H1 2020 Branch Others ATM 3% 4% 4% Agency 12% 77% Mobile and internet banking Branch ATM Others 3%2%3% Agency 9% 83% Mobile and internet banking 32 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovation and Digitization 57% of our Transactions Value Outside the branch Branches now handling high value transactions for SME, corporates, wealth management & advisory services H1 2019 ATM H1 2020 ATM Others Others 6% 5% 3% 11% Mobile and 16% internet banking 18% Agency Mobile and 43% Branch 49% Branch internet banking 31% 18% Agency 33 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 5: Fintech Innovation and Digitization 94% of our Loan Transactions via Mobile Channel H1 2020 Transaction count H1 2020 Transaction value Branch Lending 6% Mobile Lending 22% 78% Branch Lending 94% Mobile Lending 34 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 6: Efficiency and Cost Optimization Staff Cost Trend Other Expenses Trend EBKL EBKL 7.3 7.8 8.1 4.5 3.43.8 H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 Group Group 11.3 12.2 12.3 5.9 6.7 5.2 Cost to Income Ratio Trend (Without Loan Loss Provision) EBKL 46.7% 44.9% 44.2% H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 Group 52.8% 50.3% 48.8% H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 35 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 6: Efficiency and Cost Optimization Net Interest Margin Group Net Interest Margin Yield on Interest Earning Assets % % 8.0 8.0 8.3 7.8 7.6 10.7 10.8 11.2 10.7 10.4 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Cost of funds % 2.8 2.9 2.8 2.9 2.7 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 36 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 6: Efficient Financial Intermediation Equity Group's lending yields compared to Tier 1 Banks. Lending yields reflecting efficient asset allocation between and within asset classes Equity Group's ability to attract cheap deposits underpinned by its stable deposit franchise and implied low risk 13.0 12.8% 12.7% 12.6% 12.5 12.4% 12.1% 12.1% 12.1% 11.9% 12.0% 11.9% 12.0 11.9%11.8% 11.7% 11.6% Equity Yield on Loans 11.5 11.0% 11.3% 11.3% 11.1% 11.0% 10.8% 11.2% 11.0 10.7% 10.5% 10.3% 10.5 10.8% 10.9% 10.3% 10.0% 10.0% 10.1% Tier 1 Banks Yield on Loans 10.0 10.5% 10.0% 10.0% Equity Yield on Govt Securities 9.3% 9.6% 9.5 10.0% 8.9% 9.0% 9.0 Tier 1 Banks Yield on Govt Securities Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 3.8 3.7% 3.6% 3.7% 3.7% 3.8% 3.6% 3.5% 3.6% 3.5% 3.6 3.4% 3.4% 3.4% 3.3% Tier 1 Banks Cost of Funds 3.4 3.3% 3.1% 3.1% 3.2% 3.2 2.9% 3.0% 2.9% Tier 1 Banks Cost of Deposits 2.8% 2.7% 2.8 2.7% 2.7% 2.7% 2.7% 2.8% Equity Cost of Funds 2.6% 2.6 2.4 2.5% 2.4% 2.4% 2.4% 2.4% 2.4% Equity Cost of Deposits 2.4% 2.4% 2.3% 2.4% Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Tier 1 Banks excludes Equity Group. Industry data available up to Mar 2020 37 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 7: Asset Distribution (Group) Split by market segmentation Split by economic sectors 100% 100% Building & Construction Agriculture 3% 3% Mining & Quarrying 21% Agriculture 2% Financial Services Consumer 4% 23% Manufacturing 4% 3% 1% Trade Micro 3% 4% 24% Energy & Water 60% 6% SME 58% 6% Tourism, Rest & Hotels Large 13% 13% Transport & Comm. 8% Enterprises H1 2019 H1 2020 21% Contribution per country 20% Personal Household 75% Real Estate Split by currency 8% 8% Foreign Currency Local Currency 5% 4% H1 2019 26% 74% 100% 0% Kenya DRC Uganda Rwanda Tanzania S. Sudan H1 2020 38% 62% 100% 38 NPL's - Kenya Industry vs EGH Plc as at June 2020 Industry-Kenya Group 13.1% 12.0% 12.7% 12.0% 12.8% 12.7% 12.6% 12.0% 12.7% 10.9% 10.7% 8.4% 8.7% 9.0% 8.6% 8.3% 9.0% 7.6% Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 NPL Coverage (IFRS 9-Gen. Prov. + Spec. Prov. + Int. Suspended) / Gross NPL EBKL Group 81% 71% 73% 64% Q1 2020 H1 2020 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 7: Asset Quality NPL per sector as at June 2020 12.4% 13.0% 10.7% 6.8% 7.6% 5.5% Micro Enterprises SME Large Enterprises Agriculture Consumer Total NPL per Country as at June 2020 42.0% 12.4% 10.2% 5.6% 4.1% 1.9% TANZANIA CONGO KENYA S.SUDAN RWANDA UGANDA 39 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 7: Asset quality and Covid-19 accommodated loans As part of the Bank's commitment to support lives and livelihoods, the Bank has identied 45% of the loan book to be accommodated for COVID-19 purposes, analysed as below: Overall loan book split in Kes Billion Non-performing 45.6 (11%) 188.2 (44%) 191.3 Performing Performing loans (45%) impacted by Covid-19 Performing loans impacted by Covid-19 split by investor sector Agriculture Consumer Micro enterprises 5% 2% 2% Large corporates 26% 65% SME Performing loans impacted by Covid-19 split by economic sector Building & construction Others Agriculture Personal Energy & water 5% 3% 3% household Manufacturing 5% 2% 2% Mining & quarrying 6% Tourism, Rest 7% 34% Real estate & Hotels 10% Transport & communication 23% Trade 40 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 8: Impact Investment Impact & Social Investment Programs USD 445 M in Social Investment Programs 2% 2% Enterprise Development & Financial Inclusion 12% 12% Health Equity Leaders Program 5% Food & Agriculture 33% 2% Energy & Environment 1% 48% 34% 47% Wings to Fly & Elimu Scholarship Program 41 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Focus Area 8: Impact Investment Shared Prosperity Business Model and its Social Impact 30,000 26,304 26,304 25,000 20,000 Scholarships 16,168 15,168 15,000 T 14,168 12,488 10,572 10,000 8,569 6,557 5,000 3,643 172 1,500 - 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2019 Wings to Fly Graduates 96% secondary school completion

82% attained university entry grades Equity Leaders Program 13,775 University Scholars

633 attending or alumni of global universities

6,713 Paid Internships 638,522 Peasant Farmers transformed to Agribusiness 35,813 Small and Medium Sized Farmers Supported 2,076,599 3,330,195 Households Reached with Social Women and Youth Protection Programs KES 74B Education Trained in Financial Disbursed via Cash Transfers 96,300 USD MSMEs Trained in Entrepreneurship KES31.6B 445,256,699 Disbursed to 106,609 MSMEs under the Total Funds Raised for Programs Young Africa Works Program 1.08 Million Trees planted 153,762 Clean energy products distributed 216,628 Cumulative Patient Visits to Equity Aa Clinics BUSINESS VALIDATION Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Global Ratings and Accolades Equity Bank Credit Rating National Rating: B2

Global Rating: Aaa.ke/KE-1

Aaa.ke/KE-1 Rating Outlook: Negative Same as the sovereign rating 2020 Position 20 globally on Return on Assets

Position 62 globally on Soundness (Capital Assets Ratio)

Position 55 globally on Profits on Capital

Position 754 largest bank globally Africa's SME Bank of the Year, 2018 & 2019 Socially Responsible Bank in Africa, 2019

African Bank of the Year, 2018

African Banker of the Year, 2018 (Equity Group Managing Director & CEO, Dr. James Mwangi)

Best Retail Bank in Africa, 2017 Best Bank in Africa Best Digital Bank in Africa Excellence in Leadership in Africa 2020 Equity Bank Credit Rating Long Term Rating: AA-

Short Term Rating: A1

Rating Outlook: Negative 44 Equity Bank has been recognised for the last 12 Years since 2007 as the Top Banking Superbrand in Kenya. EABC Chairman's Award - Overall Best Regional Company, 2018

Best East African Company - CSR, 2018

Best East African Company - Financial services, 2018 (1st Runners up) Top Acquirer 2019 Award Dr. James Mwangi, Managing Director and CEO Equity Group named to the 3rd Annual 2019 Bloomberg 50 list Bank of the Year- Kenya

Bank of the Year - Uganda

Bank of the Year- South Sudan Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Global Ratings and Accolades Banker of the Year 2018,2017

(Equity Group Managing Director & CEO, Dr. James Mwangi)

(Equity Group Managing Director & CEO, Dr. James Mwangi) Best Commercial Bank - Kenya, 2018

Most Innovative Bank - Kenya, 2018

Best Commercial Bank - East Africa, 2018

Best Digital Offering - East Africa, 2018

Best Retail Bank - East Africa, 2017

Best Retail Bank - Kenya, 2017

Best Bank in CSR - East Africa, 2017

Best Digital Bank - Kenya, 2017

Customer Service Survey 2019

Best Overall- 2nd place

Recognised for Dignity & Respect and Satisfactory Digital experience

Best Overall Winner - 1st Runners Up

Most Innovative Bank - Winner

Best in Sustainable Finance - 2nd Runners Up 45 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E 2020 National Banking Awards and Accolades 1. Best Overall Bank - 9 years running 2. Best Bank in Tier 1 - 6 years running Brand 3. Best Bank in Sustainable CSR - 4 years running 4. Most customer-centric bank - 3 years running 5. Bank with the lowest charge for individuals - 4 years running 1. Best Bank in SME Banking - 2 years running 2. Best Bank in Retail Franchise 3. Best Bank in Agency Banking - 6 years running 4. Best Bank in Mobile Banking- 3 years running Segment 5. Best Commercial Bank in Microfinance - 6 years running 6. Best Bank in Internet Banking - 1st Runner Up 7. Best Bank in Corporate Banking - 1st Runner Up 8. Bank with the lowest charge for loans - 1st Runner Up 1. Best Bank in Mortgage Finance 2. Best Bank in Agriculture and Livestock Financing - 2 years running Product 3. Special Judges Award for Product Innovation - Elimu Scholarship 4. Best Bank in Product Marketing - 1st Runner Up 5. Best Bank in Product Innovation - 1st Runner Up 6. Best Bank in Trade Finance - 1st Runner Up - 3 years running 1. CEO of the Year - Dr. James Mwangi - 4 years running Leadership 2. Corporate Banker of the Year - Moses Ndirangu 3. Outstanding Young Banker - Dennis Maranga 46 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Global Ratings and Accolades Equity Group's MD and CEO, Dr. James Mwangi, was honoured in the 2019 Bloomberg 50 list. This is an honorary list of fifty innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who have impacted the global business landscape in measurable ways. Dr. Mwangi was lauded for his contribution in steering Equity Bank to have presence in the greater Central and Southern Africa region. He was honored alongside environmental activist Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, CNN President and Warner Media Chairman Jeff Zucker, Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna, among others. 47 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Market Validation Market Capitalization In KES Billion Mkt Cap as at 30th Jun 2020 131.0 116.8 71.3 58.3 54.3 41.3 39.8 33.3 19.8 EQUITY KCB COOP STANCHART ABSA I&M NCBA STANBIC DTB Business Daily Jul 1st 2020 48 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E INTERMEDIATION AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 49 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Balance Sheet KES Billion H1 2019 H1 2020 Growth Assets Cash & Cash Equivalents 90.7 86.6 -5% Government Securities 179.6 216.4 20% Net Loans 320.9 391.6 22% Other Assets 47.5 51.9 9% Total Assets 638.7 746.5 17% Liabilities & Capital Deposits 458.6 543.9 19% Borrowed Funds 55.9 57.6 3% Other Liabilities 21.5 21.6 1% Shareholders' Funds 102.7 123.4 20% Total Liabilities & Capital 638.7 746.5 17% 50 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E -24% PAT Growth KES Billion H1 2019 H1 2020 Growth Interest Income 27.7 32.8 18% Interest Expense 6.6 8.2 24% Net Interest Income 21.1 24.6 17% Non Funded Income 14.5 14.1 -3% Total Income 35.6 38.7 9% Loan Loss Provision 0.5 7.7 1582% Staﬀ Costs 5.9 6.7 13% Other Operating Expenses 12.2 12.3 1% Total Costs 18.6 26.7 44% Net gain/loss on monetary assets 0.04 - -100% PBT 17.0 12.0 -29% Tax 5.0 2.9 -42% PAT 12.0 9.1 -24% *Loan loss provision has been presented net of recoveries. In the CBK publication Loan Loss Provision is presented as a gross amount. The gross provisions and recoveries are as follows; KES Bn H1 2019 H1 2020 Gross loan loss provisions 0.92 8.05 Loan recoveries 0.46 0.32 Net loan loss provisions 0.46 7.73 51 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E RoAE and RoAA Trend RoAE 28.9% 24.3% H1 2019 H1 2020 19.4% 15.4% EBKL Group RoAA 4.2% 4.0% H1 2019 H1 2020 2.7% 2.6% EBKLGroup 52 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Financial Ratios EBKL EBKL Group Group H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Profitability Yield on Loans 11.0% 10.9% 12.1% 12.0% Yield on Government Securities 10.0% 10.2% 10.0% 10.1% Yield on Interest Earning Assets 10.6% 10.5% 10.7% 10.7% Cost of Deposits 2.2% 2.5% 2.4% 2.4% Cost of Funds 2.6% 2.9% 2.7% 2.9% Net Interest Margin 8.0% 7.6% 8.0% 7.8% Cost to Income Ratio with provisions 46.6% 67.5% 52.9% 69.3% Cost to Income Ratio without provision 44.9% 44.6% 50.3% 48.8% RoAE 28.9% 19.4% 24.3% 15.4% RoAA 4.2% 2.7% 4.0% 2.6% Asset Quality PAR 8.7% 10.2% 8.6% 10.7% Cost of Risk 0.4% 4.7% 0.6% 4.2% Leverage Loan / Deposit Ratio 67.6% 69.3% 70.0% 72.0% Capital Adequacy Ratios Core Capital to Risk Weighted Assets 14.3% 12.3% 17.5% 16.9% Total Capital to Risk Weighted Assets 16.8% 16.3% 19.5% 20.2% Liquidity Liquidity ratio 61.6% 59.4% 56.5% 54.2% 53 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E 2020 Outlook - Group 2020 Outlook H1 2020 Actual Loan Growth 5% - 15% 22% Deposit Growth 6% - 12% 19% Net Interest Margin 8.5% - 9.5% 7.8% Non Funded Income Mix 40% - 45% 36% Cost to Income Ratio 49% - 52% 48.8% Return on Equity 20% - 22% 15.4% Return on Assets 3.3% - 3.7% 2.6% Cost of Risk 1.0% - 1.8% 4.2% NPL 7.5% - 9.0% 10.7% Subsidiaries Contribution (Assets) 25% - 30% 28% Subsidiaries Contribution (PBT) 18% - 22% 21% 54 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E APPENDIX MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT INDICATORS & TRENDS - KENYA 55 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Macroeconomic Environment 6.50% 6.00% 5.50% 5.00% 4.50% 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2 0 19 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q1 108 106 104 102 100 98 96 31-Aug-19 31-Dec-19 30-Jun-20 30-Jun-19 31-Jul-19 30-Sep-19 31-Oct-19 30-Nov-19 31-Jan-20 29-Feb-20 31-Mar-20 30-Apr-20 31-May-20 USD/KES GDP GROWTH - The economic growth has been projected to decline by 0.3%. This is on the backdrop of eects of low economic activity as a result of Covid-19. The threat of a second locust invasion could as well aect the agriculture sector.

The economic growth has been projected to decline by 0.3%. This is on the backdrop of eects of low economic activity as a result of Covid-19. The threat of a second locust invasion could as well aect the agriculture sector. USD/KES - The local currency has been relatively stable in the month of June. It has been within the ranges of 104.40 - 106.90 on the second quarter of 2020 against the dollar. July has seen the currency depreciate to KShs. 108.40 Source: CBK Rates, foreign exchange rates and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Quarterly GDP rates. 56 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Macroeconomic Environment (continued) 10 8 6 4 2 0 30-Jun-19 31-Jul-19 31-Aug-19 30-Sep-19 31-Oct-19 30-Nov-19 31-Dec-19 31-Jan-20 29-Feb-20 31-Mar-20 30-Apr-20 31-May-20 30-Jun-20 InterBank Interbank Rat es - The money market continues to be very liquid. The average interbank rate was largely below 3% in the month of June. This is evidenced by a drop of both the average number of interbank deals per day and volumes traded. 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 30-Jun-19 31-Jul-19 31-Aug-19 30-Sep-19 31-Oct-19 30-Nov-19 31-Dec-19 31-Jan-20 29-Feb-20 31-Mar-20 30-Apr-20 31-May-20 30-Jun-20 91 Day 182 Day 364 Day T-Bill Rates - The Interest rates for the three

The Interest rates for the three tenors continue to remain lower in comparison to previous periods of the year.

Source: CBK Statistics, Rates, Interbank rates and Treasury rates. 57 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Macroeconomic Environment (continued) 7.00 6.00 5.00 4.00 3.00 JUL- 19 AUG- 19 SEP- 19 OCT- 19 NOV- 19 DEC- 19 JAN- 20 FEB- 20 MAR - 20 APR- 20 MAY- 20 JUN- 19 JUN- 20 Inﬂation - This has dropped over the last quarter mainly driven by a general decline in food prices. Food ination declined from 10.4% in May to 8.1% in June. 11,000 7.00 10,000 6.50 § 9,000 6.00 8,000 5.50 5.00 7,000 4.50 6,000 4.00 30-Jun-19 31-Jul-19 31-Aug-19 30-Sep-19 31-Oct-19 30-Nov-19 31-Dec-19 31-Jan-20 29-Feb-20 31-Mar-20 30-Apr-20 31-May-20 30-Jun-20 FX Reserves Months of (USD Mio) Import Cover FX Reserves- Within the expected levels to act as a buer for the country incase of foreign exchange shocks that may lead to a weakening local currency. Source: CBK Weekly Bulletin Key monetary & financial indicators and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Monthly CPI rates. 58 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Projected Regional GDP Growths Forecasts as at April 2020 6.1 6.6 4.9 4.5 4.2 3.5 3.2 3.5 3.5 2.0 1.0 -2.2 Kenya Rwanda S. Sudan Tanzania Uganda DRC 2020 2021 Forecasts as at June 2020 6.3 4.7 4.0 3.6 3.5 2.0 2.6 1.9 1.8 -0.3 -1.0 -2.2 Kenya Rwanda S. Sudan Tanzania Uganda DRC Jun-20Jun-21 Source: IMF 59 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Regional Currencies Depreciation against USD 3,800 3,790.00 3,750 3,715.00 3,730.00 +1.61% USD/UGX 3,700 3,664.31 2,315.20 2,315.00 2,317.50 2,298.00 -0.11% 2,300 USD/TZS USD/CDF 1,900 1,850 1,800 -10.90% 1,750 1,700 1,685.00 1,650 923.00 USD/RWF -0.65% 900 156.03 161.80 163.78 -1.21% 150 130.26 USD/SSP 100.40 106.65 100 USD/KES -1.27% 101.35 105.30 50 0 Mar '19 Dec '19 Mar '20 Jun '20 *Regional currencies marginally affected by the US dollar exchange rate. 60 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Regional Currencies Depreciation against USD South Sudan The pandemic's impact is expected to be transmitted through commodity prices and trade as well as ows of foreign direct investment and migrant remittances.

ows of foreign direct investment and migrant remittances. Oil revenues account for more than 80% of GDP and about 90% of government revenues, which makes South Sudan highly vulnerable to uctuations in international oil prices. Tanzania The COVID-19 crisis is expected to induce various negative macroeconomic eects to the Tanzanian economy, transmitted primarily through travel and tourism, commodity prices, trade and foreign direct investment (FDI).

COVID-19 crisis is expected to induce various negative macroeconomic eects to the Tanzanian economy, transmitted primarily through travel and tourism, commodity prices, trade and foreign direct investment (FDI). The current account de cit is also expected to weaken to 4.6% of GDP in 2020.

cit is also expected to weaken to 4.6% of GDP in 2020. The spike in gold prices and lower oil import bill may be inadequate to o set the reduction in overall merchandise exports and service receipts. 61 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Regional Outlook Uganda The government presented its FY 2020/21 budget on 11 June that includes an economic stimulus and growth strategy to kickstart the private sector, provide tax relief, improve nancial sector stability and restore household income. This should further boost the economy.

nancial sector stability and restore household income. This should further boost the economy. Demand for co ee and other agricultural exports will be weighed down by the Covid -19 pandemic

aecting activity in key export destinations in East Africa, Europe and North America over the short term. Rwanda The budget de cit is expected to deteriorate to 7.4% of GDP in 2020 and to 5.8% of GDP in 2021, driven by increased spending on health relief and low tax revenue collection.

cit is expected to deteriorate to 7.4% of GDP in 2020 and to 5.8% of GDP in 2021, driven by increased spending on health relief and low tax revenue collection. The government designed and approved a national preparedness plan amounting to $73.5 million to be funded by the government and donors. It approved a national taskforce to lead all the epidemiological, logistics and coordination activities. 62 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Notes 63 Equity Group Holdings Plc Investor Briefing H 1 2 0 2 0 P E R F O R M A N C E Notes Equity Centre, 9th Floor, UpperHill P.O.Box 75104, Nairobi. Tel: 0763 063 000 info@equitygroupholdings.com, www.equitygroupholdings.com @keEquitybank @keEquitybank www.ke.equitybankgroup.com EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC AND EQUITY BANK (KENYA) LIMITED ARE REGULATED BY THE CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA. Attachments Original document

