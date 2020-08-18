Equity : Investor Presentation H1 2020

Rating Outlook: Negative Same as the sovereign rating
Position 20 globally on Return on Assets
Position 62 globally on Soundness (Capital Assets Ratio)
Position 55 globally on Profits on Capital
Position 754 largest bank globally
Africa's SME Bank of the Year, 2018 & 2019
Socially Responsible Bank in Africa, 2019
African Bank of the Year, 2018
African Banker of the Year, 2018 (Equity Group Managing Director & CEO, Dr. James Mwangi)
Best Retail Bank in Africa, 2017
Best Bank in Africa
Best Digital Bank in Africa
Excellence in Leadership in Africa
Equity Bank Credit Rating
Long Term Rating: AA-
Short Term Rating: A1
Rating Outlook: Negative
Equity Bank has been recognised for the last 12 Years since 2007 as the Top Banking Superbrand in Kenya.
EABC Chairman's Award - Overall Best Regional Company, 2018
Best East African Company - CSR, 2018
Best East African Company - Financial services, 2018 (1st Runners up)
Top Acquirer 2019 Award
Dr. James Mwangi, Managing Director and CEO Equity Group named to the 3rd Annual 2019 Bloomberg 50 list
Bank of the Year- Kenya
Bank of the Year - Uganda
Bank of the Year- South Sudan
Global Ratings and Accolades
Banker of the Year 2018,2017
(Equity Group Managing Director & CEO, Dr. James Mwangi)
Best Commercial Bank - Kenya, 2018
Most Innovative Bank - Kenya, 2018
Best Commercial Bank - East Africa, 2018
Best Digital Offering - East Africa, 2018
Best Retail Bank - East Africa, 2017
Best Retail Bank - Kenya, 2017
Best Bank in CSR - East Africa, 2017
Best Digital Bank - Kenya, 2017
Customer Service Survey 2019
Best Overall- 2nd place
Recognised for Dignity & Respect and Satisfactory Digital experience
Best Overall Winner - 1st Runners Up
Most Innovative Bank - Winner
Best in Sustainable Finance - 2nd Runners Up
2020 National Banking Awards and Accolades
1.
Best Overall Bank - 9 years running
2.
Best Bank in Tier 1 - 6 years running
Brand
3. Best Bank in Sustainable CSR - 4 years running
4.
Most customer-centric bank - 3 years running
5.
Bank with the lowest charge for individuals - 4 years running
1.
Best Bank in SME Banking - 2 years running
2.
Best Bank in Retail
Franchise
3.
Best Bank in Agency Banking - 6 years running
4. Best Bank in Mobile Banking- 3 years running
Segment
5. Best Commercial Bank in Microfinance - 6 years running
6.
Best Bank in Internet Banking - 1st Runner Up
7.
Best Bank in Corporate Banking - 1st Runner Up
8.
Bank with the lowest charge for loans - 1st Runner Up
1.
Best Bank in Mortgage Finance
2.
Best Bank in Agriculture and Livestock Financing - 2 years running
Product
3.
Special Judges Award for Product Innovation - Elimu Scholarship
4.
Best Bank in Product Marketing - 1st Runner Up
5.
Best Bank in Product Innovation - 1st Runner Up
6.
Best Bank in Trade Finance - 1st Runner Up - 3 years running
1.
CEO of the Year - Dr. James Mwangi - 4 years running
Leadership
2. Corporate Banker of the Year - Moses Ndirangu
3.
Outstanding Young Banker - Dennis Maranga
Global Ratings and Accolades
Equity Group's MD and CEO, Dr. James Mwangi, was honoured in the 2019 Bloomberg 50 list. This is an honorary list of fifty innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who have impacted the global business landscape in measurable ways. Dr. Mwangi was lauded for his contribution in steering Equity Bank to have presence in the greater Central and Southern Africa region. He was honored alongside environmental activist Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, CNN President and Warner Media Chairman Jeff Zucker, Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna, among others.
Market Validation
Market Capitalization
In KES Billion
Mkt Cap as at 30th Jun 2020
131.0
116.8
71.3
58.3
54.3
41.3
39.8
33.3
19.8
EQUITY
KCB
COOP
STANCHART
ABSA
I&M
NCBA
STANBIC
DTB
Business Daily Jul 1st 2020
INTERMEDIATION AND
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Balance Sheet
KES Billion
H1 2019
H1 2020
Growth
Assets
Cash & Cash Equivalents
90.7
86.6
-5%
Government Securities
179.6
216.4
20%
Net Loans
320.9
391.6
22%
Other Assets
47.5
51.9
9%
Total Assets
638.7
746.5
17%
Liabilities & Capital
Deposits
458.6
543.9
19%
Borrowed Funds
55.9
57.6
3%
Other Liabilities
21.5
21.6
1%
Shareholders' Funds
102.7
123.4
20%
Total Liabilities & Capital
638.7
746.5
17%
-24% PAT Growth
KES Billion
H1 2019
H1 2020
Growth
Interest Income
27.7
32.8
18%
Interest Expense
6.6
8.2
24%
Net Interest Income
21.1
24.6
17%
Non Funded Income
14.5
14.1
-3%
Total Income
35.6
38.7
9%
Loan Loss Provision
0.5
7.7
1582%
Staﬀ Costs
5.9
6.7
13%
Other Operating Expenses
12.2
12.3
1%
Total Costs
18.6
26.7
44%
Net gain/loss on monetary assets
0.04
-
-100%
PBT
17.0
12.0
-29%
Tax
5.0
2.9
-42%
PAT
12.0
9.1
-24%
*Loan loss provision has been presented net of recoveries. In the CBK publication Loan Loss Provision is presented as a gross amount. The gross provisions and recoveries are as follows;
KES Bn
H1 2019
H1 2020
Gross loan loss provisions
0.92
8.05
Loan recoveries
0.46
0.32
Net loan loss provisions
0.46
7.73
RoAE and RoAA Trend
RoAE
28.9%
24.3%
H1 2019
H1 2020
19.4%
15.4%
EBKL
Group
RoAA
4.2%
4.0%
H1 2019
H1 2020
2.7%
2.6%
EBKLGroup
Financial Ratios
EBKL
EBKL
Group
Group
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
Profitability
Yield on Loans
11.0%
10.9%
12.1%
12.0%
Yield on Government Securities
10.0%
10.2%
10.0%
10.1%
Yield on Interest Earning Assets
10.6%
10.5%
10.7%
10.7%
Cost of Deposits
2.2%
2.5%
2.4%
2.4%
Cost of Funds
2.6%
2.9%
2.7%
2.9%
Net Interest Margin
8.0%
7.6%
8.0%
7.8%
Cost
to Income Ratio with provisions
46.6%
67.5%
52.9%
69.3%
Cost
to Income Ratio without provision
44.9%
44.6%
50.3%
48.8%
RoAE
28.9%
19.4%
24.3%
15.4%
RoAA
4.2%
2.7%
4.0%
2.6%
Asset Quality
PAR
8.7%
10.2%
8.6%
10.7%
Cost of Risk
0.4%
4.7%
0.6%
4.2%
Leverage
Loan / Deposit Ratio
67.6%
69.3%
70.0%
72.0%
Capital Adequacy Ratios
Core Capital to Risk Weighted Assets
14.3%
12.3%
17.5%
16.9%
Total Capital to Risk Weighted Assets
16.8%
16.3%
19.5%
20.2%
Liquidity
Liquidity ratio
61.6%
59.4%
56.5%
54.2%
2020 Outlook - Group
2020 Outlook
H1 2020 Actual
Loan Growth
5% - 15%
22%
Deposit Growth
6% - 12%
19%
Net Interest Margin
8.5%
- 9.5%
7.8%
Non Funded Income Mix
40%
- 45%
36%
Cost to Income Ratio
49%
- 52%
48.8%
Return on Equity
20%
- 22%
15.4%
Return on Assets
3.3%
- 3.7%
2.6%
Cost of Risk
1.0%
- 1.8%
4.2%
NPL
7.5%
- 9.0%
10.7%
Subsidiaries Contribution (Assets)
25%
- 30%
28%
Subsidiaries Contribution (PBT)
18%
- 22%
21%
APPENDIX MACROECONOMIC
ENVIRONMENT INDICATORS &
TRENDS - KENYA
Macroeconomic Environment
6.50%
6.00%
5.50%
5.00%
4.50%
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2 0 19
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q1
108
106
104
102
100
98
96
31-Aug-19
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-20
30-Jun-19
31-Jul-19
30-Sep-19
31-Oct-19
30-Nov-19
31-Jan-20
29-Feb-20
31-Mar-20
30-Apr-20
31-May-20
USD/KES
GDP GROWTH- The economic growth has been projected to decline by 0.3%. This is on the backdrop of eects of low economic activity as a result of Covid-19. The threat of a second locust invasion could as well aect the agriculture sector.
USD/KES- The local currency has been relatively stable in the month of June. It has been within the ranges of 104.40 - 106.90 on the second quarter of 2020 against the dollar. July has seen the currency depreciate to KShs. 108.40
Source: CBK Rates, foreign exchange rates and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Quarterly GDP rates.
Macroeconomic Environment (continued)
10
8
6
4
2
0
30-Jun-19
31-Jul-19
31-Aug-19
30-Sep-19
31-Oct-19
30-Nov-19
31-Dec-19
31-Jan-20
29-Feb-20
31-Mar-20
30-Apr-20
31-May-20
30-Jun-20
InterBank
Interbank Rates - The money market continues to be very liquid. The average interbank rate was largely below 3% in the month of June. This is evidenced by a drop of both the average number of interbank deals per day and volumes traded.
11
10
9
8
7
6
5
30-Jun-19
31-Jul-19
31-Aug-19
30-Sep-19
31-Oct-19
30-Nov-19
31-Dec-19
31-Jan-20
29-Feb-20
31-Mar-20
30-Apr-20
31-May-20
30-Jun-20
91 Day
182 Day
364 Day
T-BillRates- The Interest rates for the three
tenors continue to remain lower in comparison to previous periods of the year.
Source: CBK Statistics, Rates, Interbank rates and Treasury rates.
Macroeconomic Environment (continued)
7.00
6.00
5.00
4.00
3.00
JUL- 19
AUG- 19
SEP- 19
OCT- 19
NOV- 19
DEC- 19
JAN- 20
FEB- 20
MAR - 20
APR- 20
MAY- 20
JUN- 19
JUN- 20
Inﬂation- This has dropped over the last quarter mainly driven by a general decline in food prices. Food ination declined from 10.4% in May to 8.1% in June.
11,000
7.00
10,000
6.50
§
9,000
6.00
8,000
5.50
5.00
7,000
4.50
6,000
4.00
30-Jun-19
31-Jul-19
31-Aug-19
30-Sep-19
31-Oct-19
30-Nov-19
31-Dec-19
31-Jan-20
29-Feb-20
31-Mar-20
30-Apr-20
31-May-20
30-Jun-20
FX Reserves
Months of
(USD Mio)
Import Cover
FX Reserves- Within the expected levels to act as a buer for the country incase of foreign exchange shocks that may lead to a weakening local currency.
Source: CBK Weekly Bulletin Key monetary & financial indicators and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Monthly CPI rates.
Projected Regional GDP Growths
Forecasts as at April 2020
6.1
6.6
4.9
4.5
4.2
3.5
3.2
3.5
3.5
2.0
1.0
-2.2
Kenya Rwanda S. Sudan
Tanzania Uganda DRC
2020
2021
Forecasts as at June 2020
6.3
4.7
4.0
3.6
3.5
2.0
2.6
1.9
1.8
-0.3
-1.0
-2.2
Kenya Rwanda S. Sudan Tanzania Uganda DRC
Jun-20Jun-21
Source: IMF
Regional Currencies Depreciation against USD
3,800
3,790.00
3,750
3,715.00
3,730.00
+1.61%
USD/UGX
3,700
3,664.31
2,315.20
2,315.00
2,317.50
2,298.00
-0.11%
2,300
USD/TZS
USD/CDF
1,900
1,850
1,800
-10.90%
1,750
1,700
1,685.00
1,650
923.00
USD/RWF
-0.65%
900
156.03
161.80
163.78
-1.21%
150
130.26
USD/SSP
100.40
106.65
100
USD/KES
-1.27%
101.35
105.30
50
0
Mar '19
Dec '19
Mar '20
Jun '20
*Regional currencies marginally affected by the US dollar exchange rate.
Regional Currencies Depreciation against USD
South Sudan
The pandemic's impact is expected to be transmitted through commodity prices and trade as well as ows of foreign direct investment and migrant remittances.
Oil revenues account for more than 80% of GDP and about 90% of government revenues, which makes South Sudan highly vulnerable to uctuations in international oil prices.
Tanzania
The COVID-19 crisis is expected to induce various negative macroeconomic eects to the Tanzanian economy, transmitted primarily through travel and tourism, commodity prices, trade and foreign direct investment (FDI).
The current account decit is also expected to weaken to 4.6% of GDP in 2020.
The spike in gold prices and lower oil import bill may be inadequate to oset the reduction in overall merchandise exports and service receipts.
Regional Outlook
Uganda
The government presented its FY 2020/21 budget on 11 June that includes an economic stimulus and growth strategy to kickstart the private sector, provide tax relief, improve nancial sector stability and restore household income. This should further boost the economy.
Demand for coee and other agricultural exports will be weighed down by the Covid -19 pandemic
aecting activity in key export destinations in East Africa, Europe and North America over the short term.
Rwanda
The budget decit is expected to deteriorate to 7.4% of GDP in 2020 and to 5.8% of GDP in 2021, driven by increased spending on health relief and low tax revenue collection.
The government designed and approved a national preparedness plan amounting to $73.5 million to be funded by the government and donors. It approved a national taskforce to lead all the epidemiological, logistics and coordination activities.
Equity Group Holdings Limited published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 08:40:19 UTC