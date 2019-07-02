Equity Lifestyle Properties : 79 Encore RV Resorts and Thousand Trails Campgrounds Earn TripAdvisor's 2019 Certificate of Excellence

CHICAGO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds, which provide traveling enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations around the country, announced today that 79 of their properties received the 2019 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence Award. Of the 79 winning properties, 14 are receiving the certificate for the first time, while two, Thousand Trails Orlando and Rancho Oso RV Resort, are TripAdvisor Hall of Fame Winners for receiving the prestigious award for the fifth straight year.

The recognition celebrates hospitality businesses that consistently achieved a high volume of positive guest feedback on TripAdvisor over the past year. Guests can visit RVontheGo.com to book RV sites and a range of unique accommodations including yurts, cabins, cottages and even tiny houses, with a variety of features and amenities to complement every vacation.

"We strive to deliver the best in campground hospitality and are ecstatic to have 79 of our properties recognized by TripAdvisor," said Pat Zamora, Vice President of Marketing for Encore and Thousand Trails. "This recognition really sets the quality of our RV resorts and campgrounds across the United States apart and honors the tremendous work of our management teams across our portfolio."

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

About Encore and Thousand Trails

Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds are part of a network of more than 190 RV resorts and campgrounds across North America comprising more than 75,000 sites. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Encore, Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. For more information please visit RVontheGo.com.

