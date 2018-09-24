Equity Lifestyle Properties : Orlando Vacationers Trade Traditional Hotel Stay for Unique Accommodations

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors to popular vacation destination Orlando, Florida can enjoy their stay in a whole new way: by trading out the traditional hotel stay for unique, family-friendly and photo-worthy accommodations.

Tropical Palms RV Resort in Kissimmee, Florida offers more than 120 newly renovated vacation rental cottages. Topping out between 400-500 square feet, the colorful cottages feature all the conveniences of home cleverly designed inside quaint and whimsical little houses.

Equal parts adorable and functional, these vacation rentals offer a fun and affordable lodging alternative for visitors to the Orlando area. The cottages combine the quaint accommodations of a tiny house with the privacy, features and amenities desired by today's vacationers.

All cottages in the resort received makeovers, benefitting from varying degrees of renovation, including new flooring, washroom fixtures, stainless steel appliances including stoves, ovens, microwaves and refrigerators, granite kitchen countertops, tile backsplashes, central air upgrades, fresh paint and new furniture, both inside and on each picturesque front porch. A team of contractors and designers carried out the yearlong project, making design considerations on an individual basis to enhance the unique personality and character of each cottage.

"Our goal has been to transform all the cottages to ensure they are the perfect getaway, offering modern finishes and all the comforts of home, with a tropical flair," said Karla Hettinger, General Manager of Tropical Palms. "To see the concept become a reality is exciting and the delight they bring our guests is so rewarding."

Tropical Palms is located less than five miles from Walt Disney World® and is convenient to many other top Orlando area attractions. Guests also enjoy resort-style amenities including a large heated swimming pool, children's pool, pool café, fitness center, clubhouse, mini-golf, bike trails and a fishing pond.

Guests can take 360 degree tours of the resort and vacation cottages at RVontheGo.com.

