EQUITY RESIDENTIAL (EQR)
Equity Residential : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

01/04/2019 | 04:19pm EST

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 operating results on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 after the close of market and host a conference call to discuss those results on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 10:00 am Central. The conference call will be available via web cast on the Investor section of www.equityapartments.com.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 577 M
EBIT 2018 898 M
Net income 2018 668 M
Debt 2018 8 827 M
Yield 2018 3,35%
P/E ratio 2018 36,41
P/E ratio 2019 46,93
EV / Sales 2018 12,9x
EV / Sales 2019 12,5x
Capitalization 24 386 M
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Neithercut Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Mark J. Parrell President
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-2.80%24 386
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES-2.79%23 387
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST-3.52%15 630
UDR INC.-2.62%10 578
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY-3.19%10 547
SUN COMMUNITIES INC-2.70%8 445
