Equity Residential : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the company will
release its third quarter 2018 operating results on Tuesday, October 23,
2018 after the close of market and host a conference call to discuss
those results on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 10:00 am Central. The
conference call will be available via web cast on the Investor section
of www.equityapartments.com.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition,
development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and
high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today’s renters want
to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in
306 properties consisting of 79,412 apartment units, primarily located
in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and
Southern California. For more information on Equity Residential, please
visit our website at www.equityapartments.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005678/en/