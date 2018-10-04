Equity Residential : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2018 operating results on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 after the close of market and host a conference call to discuss those results on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 10:00 am Central. The conference call will be available via web cast on the Investor section of www.equityapartments.com.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,412 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005678/en/