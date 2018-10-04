Log in
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL (EQR)
Equity Residential : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

10/04/2018

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2018 operating results on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 after the close of market and host a conference call to discuss those results on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 10:00 am Central. The conference call will be available via web cast on the Investor section of www.equityapartments.com.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,412 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 563 M
EBIT 2018 882 M
Net income 2018 581 M
Debt 2018 8 825 M
Yield 2018 3,28%
P/E ratio 2018 43,48
P/E ratio 2019 48,59
EV / Sales 2018 13,2x
EV / Sales 2019 12,8x
Capitalization 24 988 M
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Neithercut Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Mark J. Parrell President
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL2.49%24 988
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES0.11%24 687
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST1.19%16 132
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY-1.91%11 226
UDR INC.3.12%10 632
SUN COMMUNITIES INC8.08%8 593
