Equity Residential : Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 6.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

03/12/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

 

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the first quarter of $0.6025 per share will be paid on April 13, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 23, 2020.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 20, 2020 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.

2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

In addition, the Company declared that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. in Chicago, Illinois. Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,065 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 789 M
EBIT 2020 936 M
Net income 2020 556 M
Debt 2020 9 136 M
Yield 2020 3,19%
P/E ratio 2020 50,8x
P/E ratio 2021 49,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2021 12,8x
Capitalization 27 936 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Parrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
David J. Neithercut Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-1.22%27 936
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-6.60%27 484
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-7.75%18 365
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC6.23%15 299
INVITATION HOMES INC.-10.01%14 615
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.2.16%14 310
