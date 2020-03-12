Equity Residential : Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 6.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the first quarter of $0.6025 per share will be paid on April 13, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 23, 2020.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 20, 2020 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.

2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

In addition, the Company declared that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. in Chicago, Illinois. Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,065 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

