EQUITY RESIDENTIAL (EQR)

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL (EQR)
News 
Equity Residential : Declares Third Quarter Dividends

0
09/14/2018 | 10:26pm CEST

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the third quarter of $0.54 per share will be paid on October 12, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 24, 2018.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on October 1, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 21, 2018 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,412 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 564 M
EBIT 2018 882 M
Net income 2018 582 M
Debt 2018 8 825 M
Yield 2018 3,15%
P/E ratio 2018 45,33
P/E ratio 2019 50,66
EV / Sales 2018 13,6x
EV / Sales 2019 13,2x
Capitalization 26 050 M
Technical analysis trends EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 68,6 $
Spread / Average Target 0,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Neithercut Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Mark J. Parrell President
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL6.85%26 050
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES4.10%25 670
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST2.86%16 399
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY3.14%11 808
UDR INC.5.37%10 865
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST3.07%8 806
