Equity Residential : Declares Third Quarter Dividends

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the third quarter of $0.54 per share will be paid on October 12, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 24, 2018.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on October 1, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 21, 2018 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,412 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com

