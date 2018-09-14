Equity Residential : Declares Third Quarter Dividends

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of
Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and
preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the third quarter
of $0.54 per share will be paid on October 12, 2018 to shareholders of
record on September 24, 2018.
A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on October 1,
2018 to shareholders of record on September 21, 2018 of the Company’s
Series K Preferred Shares.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition,
development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and
high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today’s renters want
to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in
306 properties consisting of 79,412 apartment units, primarily located
in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and
Southern California. For more information on Equity Residential, please
visit our website at www.equityapartments.com
