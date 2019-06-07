Equity Residential : Fixed Income Shapshot 2018

EQR's strategy focuses on maintaining the lowest long term cost of capital
and access to multiple capital sources at all times.
Range
3/31/18
12/31/18
Commentary
Actual
Projected
12-18 Months
of Maturities &
Liquidity Development
Spend
>18 >18 Months Months
Maintain sufficient liquidity (cash on hand plus availability on line of credit) to eliminate necessity of accessing external capital if conditions are unfavorable. Line of credit matures January 2022.
Funding obligations include maturing debt, development spend and other working capital needs.
Net Debt to
5.5x - 6.5x
Normalized EBITDA (1)
Fixed Charge
Greater than
Coverage (1)
2.5x
Leverage (2)
Less than 40%
Management's target Net Debt to EBITDA range reflects lower
market tolerance for risk post-Financial Crisis.
5.4x
5.4x
Expect to be at the stronger end of range (or better) later in a cycle.
Position balance sheet to sustain severe (i.e. '08-'09 level)
operating shocks and maintain credit metric targets.
Comfortably meet recurring obligations during all economic
environments.
4.0x
4.2x
"Fully Loaded" inclusive of capitalized interest, principal
amortization, etc.
Modest usage of floating rates (10-20%) and long weighted
average debt profile
Provide adequate asset borrowing base through cycles coupled
with:
34%
34%
» Well-staggered maturity profile targeting ~10% of debt maturing
in any given year
» Strong unencumbered NOI (target 65% or better) at 79% of total NOI at 3/31/18 and expected to improve.
Calculated on a trailing-twelve-months basis.
Based on Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (net book value of assets plus accumulated depreciation) and calculated consistent with the Company's most restrictive unsecured bond covenants.