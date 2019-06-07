Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Equity Residential    EQR

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL

(EQR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/07 01:44:03 pm
78.1 USD   +0.40%
01:28pEQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Fixed Income Shapshot 2018
PU
05/30EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : to Participate in Nareit Investor Conference
BU
05/29EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : EQR Investor Update June 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equity Residential : Fixed Income Shapshot 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

Leverage Policy

EQR's strategy focuses on maintaining the lowest long term cost of capital

and access to multiple capital sources at all times.

Range

3/31/18

12/31/18

Commentary

Actual

Projected

12-18 Months

of Maturities &

Liquidity Development

Spend

>18 >18 Months Months

  • Maintain sufficient liquidity (cash on hand plus availability on line of credit) to eliminate necessity of accessing external capital if conditions are unfavorable. Line of credit matures January 2022.
  • Funding obligations include maturing debt, development spend and other working capital needs.

Net Debt to

5.5x - 6.5x

Normalized EBITDA (1)

Fixed Charge

Greater than

Coverage (1)

2.5x

Leverage (2)

Less than 40%

Management's target Net Debt to EBITDA range reflects lower

market tolerance for risk post-Financial Crisis.

5.4x

5.4x

Expect to be at the stronger end of range (or better) later in a cycle.

Position balance sheet to sustain severe (i.e. '08-'09 level)

operating shocks and maintain credit metric targets.

Comfortably meet recurring obligations during all economic

environments.

4.0x

4.2x

"Fully Loaded" inclusive of capitalized interest, principal

amortization, etc.

Modest usage of floating rates (10-20%) and long weighted

average debt profile

Provide adequate asset borrowing base through cycles coupled

with:

34%

34%

» Well-staggered maturity profile targeting ~10% of debt maturing

in any given year

» Strong unencumbered NOI (target 65% or better) at 79% of total NOI at 3/31/18 and expected to improve.

  1. Calculated on a trailing-twelve-months basis.
  2. Based on Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (net book value of assets plus accumulated depreciation) and calculated consistent with the Company's most restrictive unsecured bond covenants.

Disclaimer

Equity Residential published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 17:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
01:28pEQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Fixed Income Shapshot 2018
PU
06/06EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD D..
AQ
05/30EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : to Participate in Nareit Investor Conference
BU
05/29EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : EQR Investor Update June 2019
PU
05/06EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
04/30EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Beats Analysts' Estimates in Latest Quarter
DJ
04/30EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
04/30EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04/23More States Pursue Rent Control -- Spelling Bad News for Landlords -- 2nd Upd..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 674 M
EBIT 2019 900 M
Net income 2019 519 M
Debt 2019 8 661 M
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 58,18
P/E ratio 2020 53,06
EV / Sales 2019 14,0x
EV / Sales 2020 13,6x
Capitalization 28 824 M
Chart EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Duration : Period :
Equity Residential Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 76,6 $
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Parrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Gerald A. Spector Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL17.03%28 250
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES19.93%28 416
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.20.55%19 033
INVITATION HOMES INC32.42%13 545
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY22.82%13 073
UDR INC.16.36%12 686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About