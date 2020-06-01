Equity Residential : Provides Operations Update

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today provided various quarter-to-date (QTD) statistics related to its Residential same store operations for the second quarter 2020.

Preliminary Second Quarter 2020 to Date Residential Same Store Operating Statistics

These preliminary statistics along with the comparative numbers for the first quarter of 2020 are set forth below:

Q2 2020 QTD Q1 2020 New Lease Change (4.8%) (0.7%) Renewal Rate Achieved 1.5% 4.2% Blended Rate (0.7%) 1.8%

The Company continues to experience a recovery in demand with initial leads, Traffic and applications now in-line with the same period last year. This increased activity has led to improvements in Physical Occupancy, which is 94.9% quarter to date. During May 2020, Residential Cash Collections remained strong and consistent with April 2020.

Definitions:

Blended Rate - The weighted average of New Lease Change and Renewal Rate Achieved.

New Lease Change – The change in rent for a lease with a new or transferring resident compared to the rent for the prior lease of the identical apartment unit, regardless of lease term and without concessions or discounts being applied.

Physical Occupancy – The weighted average occupied apartment units for the reporting period divided by the average of total apartment units available for rent for the reporting period.

Renewal Rate Achieved – The change in rent for a new lease on an apartment unit where the lease has been renewed as compared to the rent for the prior lease of the identical apartment unit, regardless of lease term and without concessions or discounts being applied.

Residential – Consists of multifamily apartment revenues and expenses.

Residential Cash Collections - – Represents the amount of Residential cash collected for all properties from all current and former residents during a specified month.

Traffic - Consists of an expression of interest in an apartment by completing an in-person tour, self-guided tour or virtual tour that may result in an application to lease.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,927 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management. While Equity Residential’s management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks, including, without limitation, changes in general market conditions, including the rate of job growth and cost of labor and construction material, the level of new multifamily construction and development, competition and local government regulation. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are unknown, including the duration and severity of the pandemic, the extent of the adverse health impact on the general population and on our residents, customers and employees in particular, its impact on the employment rate and the economy and the corresponding impact on our residents’ and tenants’ ability to pay their rent on time or at all, the extent and impact of governmental responses and the impact of operational changes we have and may implement in response to the pandemic. Other risks and uncertainties are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.equityapartments.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Residential assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005450/en/