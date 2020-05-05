MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Equity Residential EQR EQUITY RESIDENTIAL (EQR) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 05/05 04:10:00 pm 62.41 USD -0.14% 04:27p EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results BU 04/29 EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : quaterly earnings release 04/08 EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Provides Update on April Rent Payments BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Equity Residential : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results 0 05/05/2020 | 04:27pm EDT Send by mail :

Provides Update on COVID-19 Related Activities and Preliminary April 2020 Statistics; Withdraws Full Year 2020 Earnings Guidance Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and preliminary April 2020 operating statistics as well as provided an update on activities related to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are deeply grateful to the entire Equity Residential team and especially our on-site colleagues for their dedication to serving our 150,000 residents during this difficult time," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO. "We have instituted new programs to support our hard working colleagues and to assist our residents and communities. Thank you to the Equity Residential team for honoring their commitment to our residents and to our residents for their trust and support. Working together is the best way for all of us to get through this crisis." During this pandemic, Equity Residential is: Supporting Our Residents by: Keeping our properties open and operating and our residents safe in compliance with state and local shelter-in-place orders.

Utilizing technology to allow our property teams to interact remotely with current residents and prospective residents including a touchless new leasing process and a service process designed to limit contact.

Currently offering resident renewals with no rent increase and providing flexible lease renewal options to help residents weather the crisis.

Currently creating payment plans, waiving late fees and halting evictions for residents who can document that they have been adversely financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connecting our residents with governmental and community resources to help residents secure food, financial assistance and healthcare. Supporting Our Employees by: Providing each employee with extended emergency leave.

Providing resources to help our employees with their physical, mental and financial wellbeing.

Providing necessary technology and technical resources to limit in-person contact while continuing essential maintenance activities such as emergency repairs and life/safety.

Paying special cash bonuses to our on-site service and concierge teams for their hard work and dedication. Supporting Our Communities by: Making donations from the Equity Residential Foundation to local food banks and groups helping the homeless and needy in our markets.

Providing meals to frontline responders from Equity Residential’s restaurant tenants. Preliminary April 2020 Statistics The Company has provided various statistics related to its Residential same store operations for the month ended April 30, 2020 to assist investors in understanding the impact of the pandemic on the Company’s operations. These statistics along with comparative numbers for the first quarter of 2020 are set forth below and in more detail on page 13 of this release: April 2020 Q1 2020 New Lease Change (1.9 %) (0.8 %) Renewal Rate Achieved 2.8 % 4.2 % Physical Occupancy (end of period) 94.7 % 96.0 % As the Company’s markets became subject to shelter-in-place orders, the Company experienced significant declines in leasing activity. In the third week of March 2020, Traffic, initial leads and applications declined by 50% or more compared to the same period of last year. In April 2020, the Company experienced a recovery in demand with Traffic, initial leads and applications meaningfully improving. Traffic and initial leads are now down approximately 20% and applications are equal relative to the same period last year. The Company’s Residential collections are strong. During April 2020, Residential Cash Collections were approximately 97% of Residential Cash Collections in March 2020. As of the end of April 2020, current residents at same store properties had cumulative outstanding Residential Delinquency balances of approximately $11.0 million, representing a same store Residential Delinquency percentage of 5.4%. This compares to cumulative outstanding same store Residential Delinquency balances of approximately $5.4 million, representing a same store Residential Delinquency percentage of 2.6% at the end of March 2020, prior to the impact of COVID-19. The Company continues to work with residents to collect these outstanding balances including through the establishment of payment plans. The Company’s Non-Residential operations, which mostly consist of ground floor retail in our apartment buildings and public garage parking, have historically been approximately 4.0% of annual total revenues. These operations have been more impacted by the pandemic. The Company collected approximately 58%, or $3.6 million, of retail cash collections during the month of April 2020 as compared to the month of March 2020, and the Company collected approximately 67%, or $1.3 million, of public garage parking cash collections during the month of April 2020 as compared to the month of March 2020. As of the end of April 2020 and March 2020, current retail tenants at our same store properties had cumulative outstanding delinquency or deferred payment balances of approximately $5.0 million and $2.3 million, respectively. The Company is working with remaining retail tenants on payment plans. “Under very challenging circumstances, our business continues to be durable. Our April payment statistics show a financially resilient resident base and while very early, we have not seen anything to suggest that May will be materially different. We are also seeing an improvement in our leasing activity from the very low levels we experienced in late March though most activity remains lower than usual levels. We are working diligently to prepare our people and properties to operate safely and as efficiently as possible once restrictions are lifted in our markets. While the employment losses of late will pressure operations in the near term, we expect our properties and markets to remain desirable to our affluent renter demographic and our operations to return to a more normal state over time,” said Mr. Parrell. First Quarter 2020 Results All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis. Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.83 $ 0.28 $ 0.55 196.4 % Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 0.86 $ 0.81 $ 0.05 6.2 % Normalized FFO per share $ 0.87 $ 0.82 $ 0.05 6.1 % Results Per Share The change in EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, is due primarily to higher property sale gains in the first quarter of 2020, the various adjustment items listed on page 23 of this release and the items described below. The per share change in FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, is due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 23 of this release and the items described below. The per share change in Normalized FFO is due primarily to: Positive/(Negative)

Impact First Quarter 2020 vs.

First Quarter 2019 Same Store Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 0.03 Lease-Up NOI 0.01 Interest expense 0.02 Other items (0.01 ) Net $ 0.05 The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 24 through 29 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 6, 26 and 27 of this release. Same Store Results Given the current environment, the Company has provided a breakout of Residential and Non-Residential same store results on page 10 of this release with definitions that can be found on page 28 of this release. The table below reflects same store Residential only results for the first quarter 2020 to first quarter 2019 comparison, which includes 74,919 apartment units. The Company’s Physical Occupancy was 96.5% compared to 96.3% for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. First Quarter 2020 vs.

First Quarter 2019 Revenues 2.9% Expenses 2.3% NOI 3.2% Investment Activity The Company sold two wholly-owned properties in the San Francisco Bay Area and one partially-owned consolidated property in Phoenix during the first quarter of 2020, totaling 897 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $370.2 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 5.0%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 12.9%. The Company did not acquire any apartment properties during the first quarter of 2020. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company sold one wholly-owned property located in the San Francisco Bay Area for approximately $108.0 million at a Disposition Yield of 4.5%. Capital Markets and Liquidity On April 30, 2020, the Company closed on a $495.0 million secured loan. The loan has a ten-year term, is interest only, and carries a fixed interest rate of 2.60%. Proceeds from the loan were used to pay off outstanding balances under the Company’s revolving line of credit and commercial paper program. As of May 4, 2020, the Company had the following availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility: May 4, 2020

(amounts in thousands) Unsecured revolving credit facility commitment $ 2,500,000 Commercial paper balance outstanding (180,000 ) Unsecured revolving credit facility balance outstanding — Other restricted amounts (100,949 ) Unsecured revolving credit facility availability $ 2,219,051 The Company has approximately $25.6 million in debt maturities and $200.0 million in estimated development spend remaining in 2020. With over $2.2 billion in readily available liquidity and very strong credit metrics, the Company is well positioned to meet these and future obligations. 2020 Guidance Due to the inherent uncertainty surrounding the social and economic disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company believes it is appropriate to withdraw its full-year 2020 guidance, which was included in its January 28, 2020 earnings release. The Company is also suspending issuing guidance in future periods until there is greater certainty surrounding the impact of the ongoing pandemic. About Equity Residential Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,065 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com. Forward-Looking Statements In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management. While Equity Residential’s management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks, including, without limitation, changes in general market conditions, including the rate of job growth and cost of labor and construction material, the level of new multifamily construction and development, competition and local government regulation. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are unknown, including the duration and severity of the pandemic, the extent of the adverse health impact on the general population and on our residents, customers and employees in particular, its impact on the employment rate and the economy and the corresponding impact on our residents’ and tenants’ ability to pay their rent on time or at all, the extent and impact of governmental responses and the impact of operational changes we have implemented and may implement in response to the pandemic. Other risks and uncertainties are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.equityapartments.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Residential assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events. A live web cast of the Company’s conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Please visit the Investor section of the Company’s web site at www.equityapartments.com for the link. A replay of the web cast will be available for two weeks at this site. Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 2019 REVENUES Rental income $ 682,305 $ 662,302 Fee and asset management 24 192 Total revenues 682,329 662,494 EXPENSES Property and maintenance 115,816 115,070 Real estate taxes and insurance 97,732 91,442 Property management 27,709 26,396 General and administrative 14,518 15,381 Depreciation 212,422 204,215 Total expenses 468,197 452,504 Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties 207,977 (21 ) Operating income 422,109 209,969 Interest and other income 1,936 581 Other expenses (2,533 ) (3,275 ) Interest: Expense incurred, net (85,590 ) (94,938 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (2,041 ) (2,136 ) Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels 333,881 110,201 Income and other tax (expense) benefit (53 ) (238 ) Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities (1,157 ) (707 ) Net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels — 1 Net income 332,671 109,257 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership (11,535 ) (3,919 ) Partially Owned Properties (12,530 ) (799 ) Net income attributable to controlling interests 308,606 104,539 Preferred distributions (773 ) (773 ) Net income available to Common Shares $ 307,833 $ 103,766 Earnings per share – basic: Net income available to Common Shares $ 0.83 $ 0.28 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 371,582 369,558 Earnings per share – diluted: Net income available to Common Shares $ 0.83 $ 0.28 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 386,949 385,184 Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding $ 0.6025 $ 0.5675 Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income $ 332,671 $ 109,257 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests – Partially Owned Properties (12,530 ) (799 ) Preferred distributions (773 ) (773 ) Net income available to Common Shares and Units 319,368 107,685 Adjustments: Depreciation 212,422 204,215 Depreciation – Non-real estate additions (1,287 ) (1,182 ) Depreciation – Partially Owned Properties (856 ) (903 ) Depreciation – Unconsolidated Properties 613 922 Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties (207,977 ) 21 Noncontrolling Interests share of gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties 11,655 — FFO available to Common Shares and Units 333,938 310,758 Adjustments (see note for additional detail): Impairment – non-operating assets — — Write-off of pursuit costs 1,627 1,448 Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains) losses — — Non-operating asset (gains) losses 441 229 Other miscellaneous items (918 ) 1,575 Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 335,088 $ 314,010 FFO $ 334,711 $ 311,531 Preferred distributions (773 ) (773 ) FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 333,938 $ 310,758 FFO per share and Unit – basic $ 0.87 $ 0.81 FFO per share and Unit – diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.81 Normalized FFO $ 335,861 $ 314,783 Preferred distributions (773 ) (773 ) Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 335,088 $ 314,010 Normalized FFO per share and Unit – basic $ 0.87 $ 0.82 Normalized FFO per share and Unit – diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.82 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – basic 384,586 382,477 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – diluted 386,949 385,184 Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share. Equity Residential Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands except for share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Land $ 5,883,065 $ 5,936,188 Depreciable property 21,197,547 21,319,101 Projects under development 225,753 181,630 Land held for development 102,602 96,688 Investment in real estate 27,408,967 27,533,607 Accumulated depreciation (7,420,293 ) (7,276,786 ) Investment in real estate, net 19,988,674 20,256,821 Investments in unconsolidated entities 55,866 52,238 Cash and cash equivalents 82,335 45,753 Restricted deposits 58,435 71,246 Right-of-use assets 507,962 512,774 Other assets 226,046 233,937 Total assets $ 20,919,318 $ 21,172,769 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 1,940,745 $ 1,941,610 Notes, net 6,079,308 6,077,513 Line of credit and commercial paper 612,651 1,017,833 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 165,696 94,350 Accrued interest payable 65,925 66,852 Lease liabilities 330,713 331,334 Other liabilities 298,992 346,963 Security deposits 69,074 70,062 Distributions payable 232,186 218,326 Total liabilities 9,795,290 10,164,843 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests – Operating Partnership 353,342 463,400 Equity: Shareholders’ equity: Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 745,600 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 37,280 37,280 Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 372,104,054 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and 371,670,884 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 3,721 3,717 Paid in capital 9,092,441 8,965,577 Retained earnings 1,469,821 1,386,495 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (72,896 ) (77,563 ) Total shareholders’ equity 10,530,367 10,315,506 Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership 235,580 227,837 Partially Owned Properties 4,739 1,183 Total Noncontrolling Interests 240,319 229,020 Total equity 10,770,686 10,544,526 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,919,318 $ 21,172,769 Equity Residential Portfolio Summary As of March 31, 2020 % of

Stabilized Average Apartment Budgeted Rental Markets/Metro Areas Properties Units NOI Rate Los Angeles 72 16,603 18.9 % $ 2,635 Orange County 13 4,028 4.3 % 2,280 San Diego 12 3,385 3.8 % 2,443 Subtotal – Southern California 97 24,016 27.0 % 2,548 San Francisco 49 12,845 19.9 % 3,349 Washington DC 48 15,248 16.3 % 2,475 New York 37 9,606 14.5 % 3,944 Seattle 45 9,296 10.9 % 2,472 Boston 25 6,430 10.0 % 3,184 Denver 5 1,624 1.4 % 2,055 Total 306 79,065 100.0 % $ 2,868 Properties Apartment Units Wholly Owned Properties 289 75,504 Master-Leased Properties – Consolidated 1 162 Partially Owned Properties – Consolidated 16 3,399 306 79,065 Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed. Equity Residential Portfolio Rollforward Q1 2020 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment Units Sales Price Disposition Yield 12/31/2019 309 79,962 Dispositions: Consolidated Rental Properties (3 ) (897 ) $ (370,200 ) (5.0 %) 3/31/2020 306 79,065 Equity Residential First Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2019 Total Same Store Results/Statistics Including 74,919 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate) First Quarter 2020 First Quarter 2019 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential (1) %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential (1) Total Revenues $ 625,286 2.9% $ 23,091 (1.4%) $ 648,377 2.7% Revenues $ 607,686 $ 23,413 $ 631,099 Expenses $ 194,207 2.3% $ 5,730 6.3% $ 199,937 2.4% Expenses $ 189,836 $ 5,388 $ 195,224 NOI $ 431,079 3.2% $ 17,361 (3.7%) $ 448,440 2.9% NOI $ 417,850 $ 18,025 $ 435,875 Average Rental Rate $ 2,885 2.7% Average Rental Rate $ 2,809 Physical Occupancy 96.5 % 0.2% Physical Occupancy 96.3 % Turnover 9.7 % (0.4%) Turnover 10.1 % First Quarter 2020 vs. Fourth Quarter 2019 Total Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,869 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate) First Quarter 2020 Fourth Quarter 2019 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential (1) %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential (1) Total Revenues $ 646,410 0.4% $ 23,503 (1.4%) $ 669,913 0.3% Revenues $ 643,767 $ 23,835 $ 667,602 Expenses $ 201,020 5.2% $ 5,802 4.1% $ 206,822 5.2% Expenses $ 191,114 $ 5,576 $ 196,690 NOI $ 445,390 (1.6%) $ 17,701 (3.1%) $ 463,091 (1.7%) NOI $ 452,653 $ 18,259 $ 470,912 Average Rental Rate $ 2,871 0.0% Average Rental Rate $ 2,871 Physical Occupancy 96.4 % 0.3% Physical Occupancy 96.1 % Turnover 9.8 % (0.9%) Turnover 10.7 % Note: See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for reconciliations from operating income. (1) Non-Residential – Consists of revenues and expenses from retail and public parking garage operations. Non-Residential same store revenues declined 1.4% in Q1 2020 as compared to Q1 2019 primarily due to elevated parking income and lease termination settlement fees in the comparable period. Equity Residential First Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2019 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q1 2020

% of

Actual

NOI Q1 2020

Average

Rental

Rate Q1 2020

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q1 2020

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 15,968 19.6 % $ 2,633 96.0 % 11.3 % 2.1 % 1.3 % 2.4 % 2.2 % (0.2 %) (0.3 %) Orange County 4,028 4.7 % 2,280 96.8 % 9.0 % 3.4 % 0.6 % 4.3 % 2.8 % 0.5 % (1.5 %) San Diego 3,385 4.1 % 2,443 96.8 % 12.0 % 3.5 % 2.4 % 3.9 % 2.8 % 0.7 % (0.1 %) Subtotal – Southern California 23,381 28.4 % 2,544 96.2 % 11.0 % 2.5 % 1.3 % 2.9 % 2.4 % 0.0 % (0.5 %) San Francisco 12,321 20.8 % 3,353 96.8 % 9.6 % 3.1 % 3.9 % 2.8 % 2.9 % 0.2 % (0.1 %) Washington DC 14,228 16.3 % 2,485 96.3 % 8.4 % 2.6 % 1.5 % 3.1 % 2.8 % (0.2 %) 0.0 % New York 9,475 13.8 % 3,947 96.7 % 7.2 % 2.1 % 3.9 % 0.7 % 1.8 % 0.3 % (0.8 %) Seattle 8,442 10.3 % 2,470 97.2 % 11.2 % 5.4 % 2.3 % 6.7 % 4.4 % 0.9 % (1.7 %) Boston 6,346 9.6 % 3,181 95.8 % 9.1 % 3.3 % (0.7 %) 5.0 % 3.2 % (0.1 %) 0.0 % Denver 726 0.8 % 2,122 96.2 % 12.1 % (0.1 %) 2.8 % (1.1 %) 0.3 % (0.5 %) (0.6 %) Total 74,919 100.0 % $ 2,885 96.5 % 9.7 % 2.9 % 2.3 % 3.2 % 2.7 % 0.2 % (0.4 %) Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only, which historically account for approximately 96.0% of total revenues. Equity Residential First Quarter 2020 vs. Fourth Quarter 2019 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q1 2020

% of

Actual

NOI Q1 2020

Average

Rental

Rate Q1 2020

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q1 2020

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 16,603 19.6 % $ 2,635 95.9 % 11.3 % (0.1 %) 3.5 % (1.6 %) (0.1 %) 0.0 % (0.8 %) Orange County 4,028 4.6 % 2,280 96.8 % 9.0 % 0.5 % 5.9 % (1.1 %) 0.2 % 0.2 % (1.4 %) San Diego 3,385 4.0 % 2,443 96.8 % 12.0 % 0.5 % 4.9 % (1.0 %) 0.0 % 0.4 % (0.9 %) Subtotal – Southern California 24,016 28.2 % 2,548 96.2 % 11.0 % 0.1 % 4.0 % (1.4 %) (0.1 %) 0.1 % (0.9 %) San Francisco 12,845 20.9 % 3,349 96.7 % 9.8 % 1.1 % 5.7 % (0.3 %) (0.4 %) 1.4 % (2.4 %) Washington DC 14,816 16.4 % 2,474 96.3 % 8.5 % 0.1 % 3.7 % (1.5 %) 0.2 % (0.1 %) (1.1 %) New York 9,606 13.6 % 3,944 96.7 % 7.2 % 0.3 % 7.7 % (5.0 %) 0.1 % 0.3 % (0.1 %) Seattle 8,616 10.1 % 2,470 97.2 % 11.3 % 1.3 % 4.2 % 0.3 % 0.5 % 0.8 % 0.2 % Boston 6,346 9.3 % 3,181 95.8 % 9.1 % (0.3 %) 4.0 % (2.0 %) (0.1 %) (0.3 %) (0.3 %) Denver 1,624 1.5 % 2,055 95.5 % 14.4 % 1.1 % 10.4 % (2.3 %) (0.2 %) 1.0 % (1.2 %) Total 77,869 100.0 % $ 2,871 96.4 % 9.8 % 0.4 % 5.2 % (1.6 %) 0.0 % 0.3 % (0.9 %) Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only, which historically account for approximately 96.0% of total revenues. Equity Residential Same Store Residential Lease Pricing and Payment Statistics For 74,919 Same Store Apartment Units New Lease Change (1) Renewal Rate Achieved (1) Physical Occupancy at Markets/Metro Areas April 2020 (2) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 April 2020 (2) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 April 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Los Angeles (3) (3.4 %) (0.7 %) 0.5 % 2.2 % 4.2 % 5.4 % 94.1 % 95.2 % Orange County (2.4 %) (0.7 %) (0.8 %) 3.0 % 4.9 % 5.7 % 95.7 % 96.3 % San Diego (1.5 %) (1.6 %) (1.4 %) 2.2 % 5.0 % 5.2 % 95.9 % 96.4 % Subtotal – Southern California (2.9 %) (0.9 %) 0.0 % 2.4 % 4.4 % 5.4 % 94.6 % 95.5 % San Francisco (2.1 %) (2.3 %) 1.4 % 1.7 % 3.4 % 4.9 % 94.4 % 96.2 % Washington DC (1.3 %) (1.0 %) (2.7 %) 2.9 % 4.2 % 4.5 % 95.5 % 96.4 % New York (2.0 %) (1.0 %) (1.5 %) 2.9 % 3.4 % 4.1 % 94.7 % 96.3 % Seattle 3.7 % 4.7 % (1.9 %) 3.9 % 6.4 % 4.8 % 95.2 % 96.6 % Boston (4.3 %) (2.6 %) (2.7 %) 4.5 % 4.7 % 5.1 % 93.9 % 95.4 % Denver (0.6 %) 0.0 % 0.0 % 3.0 % 3.7 % 2.4 % 91.9 % 94.8 % Total (1.9 %) (0.8 %) (0.8 %) 2.8 % 4.2 % 4.8 % 94.7 % 96.0 % At month-end April 2020 March 2020 Residential Delinquency balances (4) $11.0M $5.4M Residential Delinquency percentages (4) 5.4% 2.6% (1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for definitions. (2) Reflects preliminary results for the month of April 2020. The Company believes that providing New Lease Change and Renewal Rate Achieved data is helpful in understanding longer term market trends but cautions that data for shorter time periods has limitations as it may reflect increased volatility. When comparing same store Residential leases with similar twelve-month to twelve-month terms, the change (without concessions or discounts) was (0.8%), 0.2% and 0.6% for April 2020, Q1 2020 and Q1 2019, respectively. (3) The Company’s 2020 New Lease Change in Los Angeles was negatively impacted by temporary governmental restrictions put in place in connection with the wildfire emergency. These restrictions affected the Company’s ability to offer premium short-term leases in this market. (4) Residential Delinquency – Balances reflect the cumulative outstanding amounts owed to the Company by current residents as of the end of the reporting period relating to the Company’s Residential business. Percentages reflect the balances owed as a percentage of total Residential rental income for the corresponding month. Equity Residential First Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2019 Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 74,919 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands Actual

Q1 2020 Actual

Q1 2019 $

Change (1) %

Change % of Actual

Q1 2020

Operating

Expenses Real estate taxes $ 86,274 $ 82,699 $ 3,575 4.3 % 43.1 % On-site payroll 42,125 41,736 389 0.9 % 21.1 % Utilities 27,225 26,558 667 2.5 % 13.6 % Repairs and maintenance 22,918 23,832 (914 ) (3.8 %) 11.5 % Insurance 6,143 5,225 918 17.6 % 3.1 % Leasing and advertising 2,297 2,524 (227 ) (9.0 %) 1.1 % Other on-site operating expenses 12,955 12,650 305 2.4 % 6.5 % Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2)

(includes Residential and Non-Residential) $ 199,937 $ 195,224 $ 4,713 2.4 % 100.0 % (1) The quarter over quarter changes are due primarily to: Real estate taxes – Increase in line with expectations. Continued real estate tax growth affected most markets, particularly New York, where the continued burn-off of 421-a tax abatement benefits drove the increase. On-site payroll – Increase slightly below expectations due in part to faster than anticipated progress in transition to enhanced operating platform. Utilities – Increase generally in line with expectations for the year. Repairs and maintenance – Decrease primarily driven by lower snow removal and weather-related expense in the Northeast during the current period and elevated weather-related expense in California during the comparable period. Insurance – Increase due to higher premiums on property insurance renewal due to challenging conditions in the insurance market. Leasing and advertising – Decrease greater than expectations due to lower than anticipated online advertising spend during the period. (2) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for definitions. Equity Residential Debt Summary as of March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) Debt

Balances (1) % of Total Weighted

Average

Rates (1) Weighted

Average

Maturities

(years) Secured $ 1,940,745 22.5 % 3.73 % 6.3 Unsecured 6,691,959 77.5 % 3.79 % 9.6 Total $ 8,632,704 100.0 % 3.77 % 8.9 Fixed Rate Debt: Secured – Conventional $ 1,573,336 18.2 % 4.10 % 4.0 Unsecured – Public 6,079,308 70.4 % 4.05 % 10.6 Fixed Rate Debt 7,652,644 88.6 % 4.06 % 9.2 Floating Rate Debt: Secured – Conventional 7,188 0.1 % 3.93 % 2.3 Secured – Tax Exempt 360,221 4.2 % 2.11 % 15.7 Unsecured – Revolving Credit Facility — — 2.24 % 4.6 Unsecured – Commercial Paper Program (2) 612,651 7.1 % 1.95 % — Floating Rate Debt 980,060 11.4 % 2.02 % 6.0 Total $ 8,632,704 100.0 % 3.77 % 8.9 (1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details. (2) At March 31, 2020, the weighted average maturity of commercial paper outstanding was 12 days. The weighted average amount outstanding for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was approximately $850.8 million. Note: The Company capitalized interest of approximately $1.8 million and $1.2 million during the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Equity Residential Debt Maturity Schedule as of March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) Year Fixed

Rate Floating

Rate Total % of Total Weighted

Average Coupons

on Fixed

Rate Debt (1) Weighted

Average

Coupons on

Total Debt (1) 2020 $ 25,600 $ 613,000 (2) $ 638,600 7.3 % 4.64 % 2.31 % 2021 926,404 — 926,404 10.6 % 4.64 % 4.64 % 2022 264,185 7,730 271,915 3.1 % 3.25 % 3.23 % 2023 1,325,588 3,500 1,329,088 15.2 % 3.74 % 3.74 % 2024 — 6,100 6,100 0.1 % N/A 4.15 % 2025 450,000 8,200 458,200 5.3 % 3.38 % 3.39 % 2026 592,025 9,000 601,025 6.9 % 3.58 % 3.59 % 2027 400,000 9,800 409,800 4.7 % 3.25 % 3.27 % 2028 900,000 42,380 942,380 10.8 % 3.79 % 3.80 % 2029 888,120 11,500 899,620 10.3 % 3.30 % 3.31 % 2030+ 1,950,850 288,135 2,238,985 25.7 % 3.81 % 3.64 % Subtotal 7,722,772 999,345 8,722,117 100.0 % 3.75 % 3.60 % Deferred Financing Costs and Unamortized (Discount) (70,128 ) (19,285 ) (89,413 ) N/A N/A N/A Total $ 7,652,644 $ 980,060 $ 8,632,704 100.0 % 3.75 % 3.60 % (1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details. (2) Represents principal outstanding on the Company’s commercial paper program. Equity Residential Selected Unsecured Public Debt Covenants March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 60%) 32.5% 33.8% Secured Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 40%) 8.2% 8.2% Consolidated Income Available for Debt Service to Maximum Annual Service Charges (must be at least 1.5 to 1) 5.09 5.07 Total Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt (must be at least 125%) 408.3% 386.1% Note: These selected covenants represent the most restrictive financial covenants relating to ERP Operating Limited Partnership's ("ERPOP") outstanding public debt securities. Equity Residential is the general partner of ERPOP. Selected Credit Ratios March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Total debt to Normalized EBITDAre 4.91x 5.18x Net debt to Normalized EBITDAre 4.86x 5.14x Unencumbered NOI as a % of total NOI 87.2% 87.1% Note: See Normalized EBITDAre Reconciliations for detail. Equity Residential Capital Structure as of March 31, 2020 (Amounts in thousands except for share/unit and per share amounts) Secured Debt $ 1,940,745 22.5 % Unsecured Debt 6,691,959 77.5 % Total Debt 8,632,704 100.0 % 26.6 % Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares) 372,104,054 96.4 % Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units) 13,932,433 3.6 % Total Shares and Units 386,036,487 100.0 % Common Share Price at March 31, 2020 $ 61.71 23,822,312 99.8 % Perpetual Preferred Equity (see below) 37,280 0.2 % Total Equity 23,859,592 100.0 % 73.4 % Total Market Capitalization $ 32,492,296 100.0 % Perpetual Preferred Equity as of March 31, 2020 (Amounts in thousands except for share and per share amounts) Series Call Date Outstanding

Shares Liquidation

Value Annual

Dividend

Per Share Annual

Dividend

Amount Preferred Shares: 8.29% Series K 12/10/26 745,600 $ 37,280 $ 4.145 $ 3,091 Equity Residential Common Share and Unit Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for Net Income Purposes: Common Shares - basic 371,582,086 369,557,650 Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of: - OP Units 13,003,900 12,919,717 - long-term compensation shares/units 2,363,095 2,706,811 Total Common Shares and Units - diluted 386,949,081 385,184,178 Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for FFO and Normalized FFO Purposes: Common Shares - basic 371,582,086 369,557,650 OP Units - basic 13,003,900 12,919,717 Total Common Shares and OP Units - basic 384,585,986 382,477,367 Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of: - long-term compensation shares/units 2,363,095 2,706,811 Total Common Shares and Units - diluted 386,949,081 385,184,178 Period Ending Amounts Outstanding: Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares) 372,104,054 370,462,401 Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units) 13,932,433 13,852,371 Total Shares and Units 386,036,487 384,314,772 Equity Residential Development and Lease-Up Projects as of March 31, 2020 (Amounts in thousands except for project and apartment unit amounts) No. of Total

Budgeted Total

Book Total Book

Value Not Estimated/Actual (A) Projects Location Apartment

Units Capital

Cost Value

to Date Placed in

Service Total

Debt Percentage

Completed Initial

Occupancy Completion

Date Stabilization

Date Percentage

Leased Percentage

Occupied Projects Under Development - Wholly Owned: Alcott Apartments (fka West End Tower) (B) Boston, MA 470 $ 409,749 $ 166,599 $ 166,599 $ — 40% Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q1 2023 — — The Edge (fka 4885 Edgemoor Lane) (C) Bethesda, MD 154 75,271 16,271 16,271 — 13% Q3 2021 Q3 2021 Q3 2022 — — Projects Under Development - Wholly Owned 624 485,020 182,870 182,870 — Projects Under Development - Partially Owned: Aero Apartments (D) Alameda, CA 200 117,794 42,883 42,883 7,188 25% Q4 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 — — Projects Under Development - Partially Owned 200 117,794 42,883 42,883 7,188 Projects Under Development 824 602,814 225,753 225,753 7,188 Projects Completed Not Stabilized (E): Lofts at Kendall Square II (fka 249 Third Street) Cambridge, MA 84 49,447 47,593 — — Q3 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 93% 93% Chloe on Madison (fka 1401 E. Madison) Seattle, WA 137 65,341 63,840 — — Q3 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 99% 99% Projects Completed Not Stabilized 221 114,788 111,433 — — Total Development Projects 1,045 $ 717,602 $ 337,186 $ 225,753 $ 7,188 Land Held for Development N/A N/A $ 102,602 $ 102,602 $ — NOI CONTRIBUTION FROM DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS Total

Budgeted

Capital

Cost Q1 2020

NOI Projects Under Development $ 602,814 $ —