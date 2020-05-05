Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Equity Residential    EQR

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL

(EQR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equity Residential : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 04:27pm EDT

Provides Update on COVID-19 Related Activities and Preliminary April 2020 Statistics;

Withdraws Full Year 2020 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and preliminary April 2020 operating statistics as well as provided an update on activities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are deeply grateful to the entire Equity Residential team and especially our on-site colleagues for their dedication to serving our 150,000 residents during this difficult time,” said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential’s President and CEO. “We have instituted new programs to support our hard working colleagues and to assist our residents and communities. Thank you to the Equity Residential team for honoring their commitment to our residents and to our residents for their trust and support. Working together is the best way for all of us to get through this crisis.”

During this pandemic, Equity Residential is:

Supporting Our Residents by:

  • Keeping our properties open and operating and our residents safe in compliance with state and local shelter-in-place orders.
  • Utilizing technology to allow our property teams to interact remotely with current residents and prospective residents including a touchless new leasing process and a service process designed to limit contact.
  • Currently offering resident renewals with no rent increase and providing flexible lease renewal options to help residents weather the crisis.
  • Currently creating payment plans, waiving late fees and halting evictions for residents who can document that they have been adversely financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Connecting our residents with governmental and community resources to help residents secure food, financial assistance and healthcare.

Supporting Our Employees by:

  • Providing each employee with extended emergency leave.
  • Providing resources to help our employees with their physical, mental and financial wellbeing.
  • Providing necessary technology and technical resources to limit in-person contact while continuing essential maintenance activities such as emergency repairs and life/safety.
  • Paying special cash bonuses to our on-site service and concierge teams for their hard work and dedication.

Supporting Our Communities by:

  • Making donations from the Equity Residential Foundation to local food banks and groups helping the homeless and needy in our markets.
  • Providing meals to frontline responders from Equity Residential’s restaurant tenants.

Preliminary April 2020 Statistics

The Company has provided various statistics related to its Residential same store operations for the month ended April 30, 2020 to assist investors in understanding the impact of the pandemic on the Company’s operations. These statistics along with comparative numbers for the first quarter of 2020 are set forth below and in more detail on page 13 of this release:

 

 

April 2020

 

Q1 2020

 

New Lease Change

 

 

(1.9

%)

 

 

(0.8

%)

Renewal Rate Achieved

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

4.2

%

Physical Occupancy (end of period)

 

 

94.7

%

 

 

96.0

%

As the Company’s markets became subject to shelter-in-place orders, the Company experienced significant declines in leasing activity. In the third week of March 2020, Traffic, initial leads and applications declined by 50% or more compared to the same period of last year. In April 2020, the Company experienced a recovery in demand with Traffic, initial leads and applications meaningfully improving. Traffic and initial leads are now down approximately 20% and applications are equal relative to the same period last year.

The Company’s Residential collections are strong. During April 2020, Residential Cash Collections were approximately 97% of Residential Cash Collections in March 2020. As of the end of April 2020, current residents at same store properties had cumulative outstanding Residential Delinquency balances of approximately $11.0 million, representing a same store Residential Delinquency percentage of 5.4%. This compares to cumulative outstanding same store Residential Delinquency balances of approximately $5.4 million, representing a same store Residential Delinquency percentage of 2.6% at the end of March 2020, prior to the impact of COVID-19. The Company continues to work with residents to collect these outstanding balances including through the establishment of payment plans.

The Company’s Non-Residential operations, which mostly consist of ground floor retail in our apartment buildings and public garage parking, have historically been approximately 4.0% of annual total revenues. These operations have been more impacted by the pandemic. The Company collected approximately 58%, or $3.6 million, of retail cash collections during the month of April 2020 as compared to the month of March 2020, and the Company collected approximately 67%, or $1.3 million, of public garage parking cash collections during the month of April 2020 as compared to the month of March 2020. As of the end of April 2020 and March 2020, current retail tenants at our same store properties had cumulative outstanding delinquency or deferred payment balances of approximately $5.0 million and $2.3 million, respectively. The Company is working with remaining retail tenants on payment plans.

“Under very challenging circumstances, our business continues to be durable. Our April payment statistics show a financially resilient resident base and while very early, we have not seen anything to suggest that May will be materially different. We are also seeing an improvement in our leasing activity from the very low levels we experienced in late March though most activity remains lower than usual levels. We are working diligently to prepare our people and properties to operate safely and as efficiently as possible once restrictions are lifted in our markets. While the employment losses of late will pressure operations in the near term, we expect our properties and markets to remain desirable to our affluent renter demographic and our operations to return to a more normal state over time,” said Mr. Parrell.

First Quarter 2020 Results

All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended March 31,

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ Change

 

% Change

 

 

Earnings Per Share (EPS)

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

 

196.4

%

 

 

Funds from Operations (FFO) per share

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.81

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

Normalized FFO per share

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

 

6.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Results Per Share

The change in EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, is due primarily to higher property sale gains in the first quarter of 2020, the various adjustment items listed on page 23 of this release and the items described below.

The per share change in FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, is due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 23 of this release and the items described below.

The per share change in Normalized FFO is due primarily to:

 

 

Positive/(Negative)
Impact

 

 

 

First Quarter 2020 vs.
First Quarter 2019

 

Same Store Net Operating Income (NOI)

 

$

0.03

 

Lease-Up NOI

 

 

0.01

 

Interest expense

 

 

0.02

 

Other items

 

 

(0.01

)

Net

 

$

0.05

 

The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 24 through 29 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 6, 26 and 27 of this release.

Same Store Results

Given the current environment, the Company has provided a breakout of Residential and Non-Residential same store results on page 10 of this release with definitions that can be found on page 28 of this release. The table below reflects same store Residential only results for the first quarter 2020 to first quarter 2019 comparison, which includes 74,919 apartment units. The Company’s Physical Occupancy was 96.5% compared to 96.3% for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 

 

First Quarter 2020 vs.
First Quarter 2019

 

Revenues

 

2.9%

 

Expenses

 

2.3%

 

NOI

 

3.2%

 

Investment Activity

The Company sold two wholly-owned properties in the San Francisco Bay Area and one partially-owned consolidated property in Phoenix during the first quarter of 2020, totaling 897 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $370.2 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 5.0%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 12.9%. The Company did not acquire any apartment properties during the first quarter of 2020.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company sold one wholly-owned property located in the San Francisco Bay Area for approximately $108.0 million at a Disposition Yield of 4.5%.

Capital Markets and Liquidity

On April 30, 2020, the Company closed on a $495.0 million secured loan. The loan has a ten-year term, is interest only, and carries a fixed interest rate of 2.60%. Proceeds from the loan were used to pay off outstanding balances under the Company’s revolving line of credit and commercial paper program. As of May 4, 2020, the Company had the following availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility:

 

 

May 4, 2020
(amounts in thousands)

 

Unsecured revolving credit facility commitment

 

$

2,500,000

 

Commercial paper balance outstanding

 

 

(180,000

)

Unsecured revolving credit facility balance outstanding

 

 

 

Other restricted amounts

 

 

(100,949

)

Unsecured revolving credit facility availability

 

$

2,219,051

 

The Company has approximately $25.6 million in debt maturities and $200.0 million in estimated development spend remaining in 2020. With over $2.2 billion in readily available liquidity and very strong credit metrics, the Company is well positioned to meet these and future obligations.

2020 Guidance

Due to the inherent uncertainty surrounding the social and economic disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company believes it is appropriate to withdraw its full-year 2020 guidance, which was included in its January 28, 2020 earnings release. The Company is also suspending issuing guidance in future periods until there is greater certainty surrounding the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,065 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management. While Equity Residential’s management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks, including, without limitation, changes in general market conditions, including the rate of job growth and cost of labor and construction material, the level of new multifamily construction and development, competition and local government regulation. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are unknown, including the duration and severity of the pandemic, the extent of the adverse health impact on the general population and on our residents, customers and employees in particular, its impact on the employment rate and the economy and the corresponding impact on our residents’ and tenants’ ability to pay their rent on time or at all, the extent and impact of governmental responses and the impact of operational changes we have implemented and may implement in response to the pandemic. Other risks and uncertainties are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.equityapartments.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Residential assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

A live web cast of the Company’s conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Please visit the Investor section of the Company’s web site at www.equityapartments.com for the link. A replay of the web cast will be available for two weeks at this site.

Equity Residential

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Quarter Ended March 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental income

 

$

682,305

 

 

$

662,302

 

Fee and asset management

 

 

24

 

 

 

192

 

Total revenues

 

 

682,329

 

 

 

662,494

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and maintenance

 

 

115,816

 

 

 

115,070

 

Real estate taxes and insurance

 

 

97,732

 

 

 

91,442

 

Property management

 

 

27,709

 

 

 

26,396

 

General and administrative

 

 

14,518

 

 

 

15,381

 

Depreciation

 

 

212,422

 

 

 

204,215

 

Total expenses

 

 

468,197

 

 

 

452,504

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties

 

 

207,977

 

 

 

(21

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

422,109

 

 

 

209,969

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income

 

 

1,936

 

 

 

581

 

Other expenses

 

 

(2,533

)

 

 

(3,275

)

Interest:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expense incurred, net

 

 

(85,590

)

 

 

(94,938

)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

 

(2,041

)

 

 

(2,136

)

Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from

investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss)

on sales of land parcels

 

 

333,881

 

 

 

110,201

 

Income and other tax (expense) benefit

 

 

(53

)

 

 

(238

)

Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities

 

 

(1,157

)

 

 

(707

)

Net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Net income

 

 

332,671

 

 

 

109,257

 

Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Partnership

 

 

(11,535

)

 

 

(3,919

)

Partially Owned Properties

 

 

(12,530

)

 

 

(799

)

Net income attributable to controlling interests

 

 

308,606

 

 

 

104,539

 

Preferred distributions

 

 

(773

)

 

 

(773

)

Net income available to Common Shares

 

$

307,833

 

 

$

103,766

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share – basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to Common Shares

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.28

 

Weighted average Common Shares outstanding

 

 

371,582

 

 

 

369,558

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share – diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to Common Shares

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.28

 

Weighted average Common Shares outstanding

 

 

386,949

 

 

 

385,184

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding

 

$

0.6025

 

 

$

0.5675

 

Equity Residential

Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended March 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Net income

 

$

332,671

 

 

$

109,257

 

Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests – Partially

Owned Properties

 

 

(12,530

)

 

 

(799

)

Preferred distributions

 

 

(773

)

 

 

(773

)

Net income available to Common Shares and Units

 

 

319,368

 

 

 

107,685

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

212,422

 

 

 

204,215

 

Depreciation – Non-real estate additions

 

 

(1,287

)

 

 

(1,182

)

Depreciation – Partially Owned Properties

 

 

(856

)

 

 

(903

)

Depreciation – Unconsolidated Properties

 

 

613

 

 

 

922

 

Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties

 

 

(207,977

)

 

 

21

 

Noncontrolling Interests share of gain (loss) on sales

of real estate properties

 

 

11,655

 

 

 

 

FFO available to Common Shares and Units

 

 

333,938

 

 

 

310,758

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments (see note for additional detail):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment – non-operating assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write-off of pursuit costs

 

 

1,627

 

 

 

1,448

 

Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains)

losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-operating asset (gains) losses

 

 

441

 

 

 

229

 

Other miscellaneous items

 

 

(918

)

 

 

1,575

 

Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units

 

$

335,088

 

 

$

314,010

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO

 

$

334,711

 

 

$

311,531

 

Preferred distributions

 

 

(773

)

 

 

(773

)

FFO available to Common Shares and Units

 

$

333,938

 

 

$

310,758

 

FFO per share and Unit – basic

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

0.81

 

FFO per share and Unit – diluted

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.81

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Normalized FFO

 

$

335,861

 

 

$

314,783

 

Preferred distributions

 

 

(773

)

 

 

(773

)

Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units

 

$

335,088

 

 

$

314,010

 

Normalized FFO per share and Unit – basic

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

0.82

 

Normalized FFO per share and Unit – diluted

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – basic

 

 

384,586

 

 

 

382,477

 

Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – diluted

 

 

386,949

 

 

 

385,184

 

Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.

Equity Residential

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands except for share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land

 

$

5,883,065

 

 

$

5,936,188

 

Depreciable property

 

 

21,197,547

 

 

 

21,319,101

 

Projects under development

 

 

225,753

 

 

 

181,630

 

Land held for development

 

 

102,602

 

 

 

96,688

 

Investment in real estate

 

 

27,408,967

 

 

 

27,533,607

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

 

(7,420,293

)

 

 

(7,276,786

)

Investment in real estate, net

 

 

19,988,674

 

 

 

20,256,821

 

Investments in unconsolidated entities

 

 

55,866

 

 

 

52,238

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

82,335

 

 

 

45,753

 

Restricted deposits

 

 

58,435

 

 

 

71,246

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

507,962

 

 

 

512,774

 

Other assets

 

 

226,046

 

 

 

233,937

 

Total assets

 

$

20,919,318

 

 

$

21,172,769

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage notes payable, net

 

$

1,940,745

 

 

$

1,941,610

 

Notes, net

 

 

6,079,308

 

 

 

6,077,513

 

Line of credit and commercial paper

 

 

612,651

 

 

 

1,017,833

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

165,696

 

 

 

94,350

 

Accrued interest payable

 

 

65,925

 

 

 

66,852

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

330,713

 

 

 

331,334

 

Other liabilities

 

 

298,992

 

 

 

346,963

 

Security deposits

 

 

69,074

 

 

 

70,062

 

Distributions payable

 

 

232,186

 

 

 

218,326

 

Total liabilities

 

 

9,795,290

 

 

 

10,164,843

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests – Operating Partnership

 

 

353,342

 

 

 

463,400

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;

100,000,000 shares authorized; 745,600 shares issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

 

 

37,280

 

 

 

37,280

 

Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;

1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 372,104,054 shares issued

and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and 371,670,884

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019

 

 

3,721

 

 

 

3,717

 

Paid in capital

 

 

9,092,441

 

 

 

8,965,577

 

Retained earnings

 

 

1,469,821

 

 

 

1,386,495

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

(72,896

)

 

 

(77,563

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

10,530,367

 

 

 

10,315,506

 

Noncontrolling Interests:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Partnership

 

 

235,580

 

 

 

227,837

 

Partially Owned Properties

 

 

4,739

 

 

 

1,183

 

Total Noncontrolling Interests

 

 

240,319

 

 

 

229,020

 

Total equity

 

 

10,770,686

 

 

 

10,544,526

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

20,919,318

 

 

$

21,172,769

 

Equity Residential

Portfolio Summary

As of March 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of
Stabilized

 

 

Average

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Apartment

 

 

Budgeted

 

 

Rental

 

Markets/Metro Areas

 

Properties

 

 

Units

 

 

NOI

 

 

Rate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Los Angeles

 

 

72

 

 

 

16,603

 

 

 

18.9

%

 

$

2,635

 

Orange County

 

 

13

 

 

 

4,028

 

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

2,280

 

San Diego

 

 

12

 

 

 

3,385

 

 

 

3.8

%

 

 

2,443

 

Subtotal – Southern California

 

 

97

 

 

 

24,016

 

 

 

27.0

%

 

 

2,548

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

San Francisco

 

 

49

 

 

 

12,845

 

 

 

19.9

%

 

 

3,349

 

Washington DC

 

 

48

 

 

 

15,248

 

 

 

16.3

%

 

 

2,475

 

New York

 

 

37

 

 

 

9,606

 

 

 

14.5

%

 

 

3,944

 

Seattle

 

 

45

 

 

 

9,296

 

 

 

10.9

%

 

 

2,472

 

Boston

 

 

25

 

 

 

6,430

 

 

 

10.0

%

 

 

3,184

 

Denver

 

 

5

 

 

 

1,624

 

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

2,055

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

306

 

 

 

79,065

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

2,868

 

 

 

Properties

 

 

Apartment Units

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wholly Owned Properties

 

 

289

 

 

 

75,504

 

Master-Leased Properties – Consolidated

 

 

1

 

 

 

162

 

Partially Owned Properties – Consolidated

 

 

16

 

 

 

3,399

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

306

 

 

 

79,065

 

 

Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.

Equity Residential

Portfolio Rollforward Q1 2020

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Properties

 

 

Apartment

Units

 

 

Sales Price

 

 

Disposition

Yield

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12/31/2019

 

 

309

 

 

 

79,962

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dispositions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Rental Properties

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(897

)

 

$

(370,200

)

 

 

(5.0

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3/31/2020

 

 

306

 

 

 

79,065

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity Residential

 

First Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2019

Total Same Store Results/Statistics Including 74,919 Same Store Apartment Units

$ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate)

 

First Quarter 2020

 

 

First Quarter 2019

 

 

 

Residential

 

 

%
Change

 

 

Non-
Residential (1)

 

 

%
Change

 

 

Total

 

 

%
Change

 

 

 

 

Residential

 

 

Non-
Residential (1)

 

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

625,286

 

 

2.9%

 

 

$

23,091

 

 

(1.4%)

 

 

$

648,377

 

 

2.7%

 

 

Revenues

 

$

607,686

 

 

$

23,413

 

 

$

631,099

 

Expenses

 

$

194,207

 

 

2.3%

 

 

$

5,730

 

 

6.3%

 

 

$

199,937

 

 

2.4%

 

 

Expenses

 

$

189,836

 

 

$

5,388

 

 

$

195,224

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI

 

$

431,079

 

 

3.2%

 

 

$

17,361

 

 

(3.7%)

 

 

$

448,440

 

 

2.9%

 

 

NOI

 

$

417,850

 

 

$

18,025

 

 

$

435,875

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Rental Rate

$

2,885

 

 

2.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Rental Rate

$

2,809

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Physical Occupancy

 

96.5

%

 

0.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Physical Occupancy

 

96.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Turnover

 

9.7

%

 

(0.4%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Turnover

 

10.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Quarter 2020 vs. Fourth Quarter 2019

Total Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,869 Same Store Apartment Units

$ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate)

 

First Quarter 2020

 

 

Fourth Quarter 2019

 

 

 

Residential

 

 

%
Change

 

 

Non-
Residential (1)

 

 

%
Change

 

 

Total

 

 

%
Change

 

 

 

 

Residential

 

 

Non-
Residential (1)

 

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

646,410

 

 

0.4%

 

 

$

23,503

 

 

(1.4%)

 

 

$

669,913

 

 

0.3%

 

 

Revenues

 

$

643,767

 

 

$

23,835

 

 

$

667,602

 

Expenses

 

$

201,020

 

 

5.2%

 

 

$

5,802

 

 

4.1%

 

 

$

206,822

 

 

5.2%

 

 

Expenses

 

$

191,114

 

 

$

5,576

 

 

$

196,690

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI

 

$

445,390

 

 

(1.6%)

 

 

$

17,701

 

 

(3.1%)

 

 

$

463,091

 

 

(1.7%)

 

 

NOI

 

$

452,653

 

 

$

18,259

 

 

$

470,912

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Rental Rate

$

2,871

 

 

0.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Rental Rate

$

2,871

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Physical Occupancy

 

96.4

%

 

0.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Physical Occupancy

 

96.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Turnover

 

9.8

%

 

(0.9%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Turnover

 

10.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for reconciliations from operating income.

(1)

Non-Residential – Consists of revenues and expenses from retail and public parking garage operations. Non-Residential same store revenues declined 1.4% in Q1 2020 as compared to Q1 2019 primarily due to elevated parking income and lease termination settlement fees in the comparable period.

Equity Residential

First Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2019

Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter

 

Markets/Metro Areas

 

Apartment
Units

 

 

Q1 2020
% of
Actual
NOI

 

 

Q1 2020
Average
Rental
Rate

 

 

Q1 2020
Weighted
Average
Physical
Occupancy %

 

 

Q1 2020
Turnover

 

 

Revenues

 

 

Expenses

 

 

NOI

 

 

Average
Rental
Rate

 

 

Physical
Occupancy

 

 

Turnover

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Los Angeles

 

 

15,968

 

 

 

19.6

%

 

$

2,633

 

 

 

96.0

%

 

 

11.3

%

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

1.3

%

 

 

2.4

%

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

(0.2

%)

 

 

(0.3

%)

Orange County

 

 

4,028

 

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

2,280

 

 

 

96.8

%

 

 

9.0

%

 

 

3.4

%

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

(1.5

%)

San Diego

 

 

3,385

 

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

2,443

 

 

 

96.8

%

 

 

12.0

%

 

 

3.5

%

 

 

2.4

%

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

(0.1

%)

Subtotal – Southern California

 

 

23,381

 

 

 

28.4

%

 

 

2,544

 

 

 

96.2

%

 

 

11.0

%

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

1.3

%

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

2.4

%

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

(0.5

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

San Francisco

 

 

12,321

 

 

 

20.8

%

 

 

3,353

 

 

 

96.8

%

 

 

9.6

%

 

 

3.1

%

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

(0.1

%)

Washington DC

 

 

14,228

 

 

 

16.3

%

 

 

2,485

 

 

 

96.3

%

 

 

8.4

%

 

 

2.6

%

 

 

1.5

%

 

 

3.1

%

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

(0.2

%)

 

 

0.0

%

New York

 

 

9,475

 

 

 

13.8

%

 

 

3,947

 

 

 

96.7

%

 

 

7.2

%

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

1.8

%

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

(0.8

%)

Seattle

 

 

8,442

 

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

2,470

 

 

 

97.2

%

 

 

11.2

%

 

 

5.4

%

 

 

2.3

%

 

 

6.7

%

 

 

4.4

%

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

(1.7

%)

Boston

 

 

6,346

 

 

 

9.6

%

 

 

3,181

 

 

 

95.8

%

 

 

9.1

%

 

 

3.3

%

 

 

(0.7

%)

 

 

5.0

%

 

 

3.2

%

 

 

(0.1

%)

 

 

0.0

%

Denver

 

 

726

 

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

2,122

 

 

 

96.2

%

 

 

12.1

%

 

 

(0.1

%)

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

(1.1

%)

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

(0.5

%)

 

 

(0.6

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

74,919

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

2,885

 

 

 

96.5

%

 

 

9.7

%

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

2.3

%

 

 

3.2

%

 

 

2.7

%

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

(0.4

%)

 

Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only, which historically account for approximately 96.0% of total revenues.

Equity Residential

First Quarter 2020 vs. Fourth Quarter 2019

Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter

 

Markets/Metro Areas

 

Apartment
Units

 

 

Q1 2020
% of
Actual
NOI

 

 

Q1 2020
Average
Rental
Rate

 

 

Q1 2020
Weighted
Average
Physical
Occupancy %

 

 

Q1 2020
Turnover

 

 

Revenues

 

 

Expenses

 

 

NOI

 

 

Average
Rental
Rate

 

 

Physical
Occupancy

 

 

Turnover

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Los Angeles

 

 

16,603

 

 

 

19.6

%

 

$

2,635

 

 

 

95.9

%

 

 

11.3

%

 

 

(0.1

%)

 

 

3.5

%

 

 

(1.6

%)

 

 

(0.1

%)

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

(0.8

%)

Orange County

 

 

4,028

 

 

 

4.6

%

 

 

2,280

 

 

 

96.8

%

 

 

9.0

%

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

5.9

%

 

 

(1.1

%)

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

(1.4

%)

San Diego

 

 

3,385

 

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

2,443

 

 

 

96.8

%

 

 

12.0

%

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

4.9

%

 

 

(1.0

%)

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

(0.9

%)

Subtotal – Southern California

 

 

24,016

 

 

 

28.2

%

 

 

2,548

 

 

 

96.2

%

 

 

11.0

%

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

(1.4

%)

 

 

(0.1

%)

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

(0.9

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

San Francisco

 

 

12,845

 

 

 

20.9

%

 

 

3,349

 

 

 

96.7

%

 

 

9.8

%

 

 

1.1

%

 

 

5.7

%

 

 

(0.3

%)

 

 

(0.4

%)

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

(2.4

%)

Washington DC

 

 

14,816

 

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

2,474

 

 

 

96.3

%

 

 

8.5

%

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

3.7

%

 

 

(1.5

%)

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

(0.1

%)

 

 

(1.1

%)

New York

 

 

9,606

 

 

 

13.6

%

 

 

3,944

 

 

 

96.7

%

 

 

7.2

%

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

7.7

%

 

 

(5.0

%)

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

(0.1

%)

Seattle

 

 

8,616

 

 

 

10.1

%

 

 

2,470

 

 

 

97.2

%

 

 

11.3

%

 

 

1.3

%

 

 

4.2

%

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

0.2

%

Boston

 

 

6,346

 

 

 

9.3

%

 

 

3,181

 

 

 

95.8

%

 

 

9.1

%

 

 

(0.3

%)

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

(2.0

%)

 

 

(0.1

%)

 

 

(0.3

%)

 

 

(0.3

%)

Denver

 

 

1,624

 

 

 

1.5

%

 

 

2,055

 

 

 

95.5

%

 

 

14.4

%

 

 

1.1

%

 

 

10.4

%

 

 

(2.3

%)

 

 

(0.2

%)

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

(1.2

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

77,869

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

2,871

 

 

 

96.4

%

 

 

9.8

%

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

5.2

%

 

 

(1.6

%)

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

(0.9

%)

 

Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only, which historically account for approximately 96.0% of total revenues.

Equity Residential

Same Store Residential Lease Pricing and Payment Statistics

For 74,919 Same Store Apartment Units

 

 

New Lease Change (1)

 

 

Renewal Rate Achieved (1)

 

 

Physical Occupancy at

 

Markets/Metro Areas

 

April 2020 (2)

 

 

Q1 2020

 

 

Q1 2019

 

 

April 2020 (2)

 

 

Q1 2020

 

 

Q1 2019

 

 

April 30, 2020

 

 

March 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Los Angeles (3)

 

 

(3.4

%)

 

 

(0.7

%)

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

4.2

%

 

 

5.4

%

 

 

94.1

%

 

 

95.2

%

Orange County

 

 

(2.4

%)

 

 

(0.7

%)

 

 

(0.8

%)

 

 

3.0

%

 

 

4.9

%

 

 

5.7

%

 

 

95.7

%

 

 

96.3

%

San Diego

 

 

(1.5

%)

 

 

(1.6

%)

 

 

(1.4

%)

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

5.0

%

 

 

5.2

%

 

 

95.9

%

 

 

96.4

%

Subtotal – Southern California

 

 

(2.9

%)

 

 

(0.9

%)

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

2.4

%

 

 

4.4

%

 

 

5.4

%

 

 

94.6

%

 

 

95.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

San Francisco

 

 

(2.1

%)

 

 

(2.3

%)

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

1.7

%

 

 

3.4

%

 

 

4.9

%

 

 

94.4

%

 

 

96.2

%

Washington DC

 

 

(1.3

%)

 

 

(1.0

%)

 

 

(2.7

%)

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

4.2

%

 

 

4.5

%

 

 

95.5

%

 

 

96.4

%

New York

 

 

(2.0

%)

 

 

(1.0

%)

 

 

(1.5

%)

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

3.4

%

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

94.7

%

 

 

96.3

%

Seattle

 

 

3.7

%

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

(1.9

%)

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

6.4

%

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

95.2

%

 

 

96.6

%

Boston

 

 

(4.3

%)

 

 

(2.6

%)

 

 

(2.7

%)

 

 

4.5

%

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

5.1

%

 

 

93.9

%

 

 

95.4

%

Denver

 

 

(0.6

%)

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

3.0

%

 

 

3.7

%

 

 

2.4

%

 

 

91.9

%

 

 

94.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

(1.9

%)

 

 

(0.8

%)

 

 

(0.8

%)

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

4.2

%

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

94.7

%

 

 

96.0

%

 

 

At month-end

 

 

 

April 2020

 

 

March 2020

 

Residential Delinquency balances (4)

$11.0M

 

 

$5.4M

 

Residential Delinquency percentages (4)

5.4%

 

 

2.6%

 

(1)

See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for definitions.

 

 

(2)

Reflects preliminary results for the month of April 2020. The Company believes that providing New Lease Change and Renewal Rate Achieved data is helpful in understanding longer term market trends but cautions that data for shorter time periods has limitations as it may reflect increased volatility. When comparing same store Residential leases with similar twelve-month to twelve-month terms, the change (without concessions or discounts) was (0.8%), 0.2% and 0.6% for April 2020, Q1 2020 and Q1 2019, respectively.

 

 

(3)

The Company’s 2020 New Lease Change in Los Angeles was negatively impacted by temporary governmental restrictions put in place in connection with the wildfire emergency. These restrictions affected the Company’s ability to offer premium short-term leases in this market.

 

 

(4)

Residential Delinquency – Balances reflect the cumulative outstanding amounts owed to the Company by current residents as of the end of the reporting period relating to the Company’s Residential business. Percentages reflect the balances owed as a percentage of total Residential rental income for the corresponding month.

Equity Residential

First Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2019

Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 74,919 Same Store Apartment Units

$ in thousands

 

 

 

Actual
Q1 2020

 

 

Actual
Q1 2019

 

 

$
Change (1)

 

 

%
Change

 

 

% of Actual
Q1 2020
Operating
Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate taxes

 

$

86,274

 

 

$

82,699

 

 

$

3,575

 

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

43.1

%

On-site payroll

 

 

42,125

 

 

 

41,736

 

 

 

389

 

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

21.1

%

Utilities

 

 

27,225

 

 

 

26,558

 

 

 

667

 

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

13.6

%

Repairs and maintenance

 

 

22,918

 

 

 

23,832

 

 

 

(914

)

 

 

(3.8

%)

 

 

11.5

%

Insurance

 

 

6,143

 

 

 

5,225

 

 

 

918

 

 

 

17.6

%

 

 

3.1

%

Leasing and advertising

 

 

2,297

 

 

 

2,524

 

 

 

(227

)

 

 

(9.0

%)

 

 

1.1

%

Other on-site operating expenses

 

 

12,955

 

 

 

12,650

 

 

 

305

 

 

 

2.4

%

 

 

6.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2)
(includes Residential and Non-Residential)

 

$

199,937

 

 

$

195,224

 

 

$

4,713

 

 

 

2.4

%

 

 

100.0

%

(1)

The quarter over quarter changes are due primarily to:

 

 

 

Real estate taxes – Increase in line with expectations. Continued real estate tax growth affected most markets, particularly New York, where the continued burn-off of 421-a tax abatement benefits drove the increase.

 

 

 

On-site payroll – Increase slightly below expectations due in part to faster than anticipated progress in transition to enhanced operating platform.

 

 

 

Utilities – Increase generally in line with expectations for the year.

 

 

 

Repairs and maintenance – Decrease primarily driven by lower snow removal and weather-related expense in the Northeast during the current period and elevated weather-related expense in California during the comparable period.

 

 

 

Insurance – Increase due to higher premiums on property insurance renewal due to challenging conditions in the insurance market.

 

 

 

Leasing and advertising – Decrease greater than expectations due to lower than anticipated online advertising spend during the period.

 

 

(2)

See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for definitions.

Equity Residential

Debt Summary as of March 31, 2020

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

Debt
Balances (1)

 

 

% of Total

 

 

Weighted
Average
Rates (1)

 

 

Weighted
Average
Maturities
(years)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Secured

 

$

1,940,745

 

 

 

22.5

%

 

 

3.73

%

 

 

6.3

 

Unsecured

 

 

6,691,959

 

 

 

77.5

%

 

 

3.79

%

 

 

9.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

$

8,632,704

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

3.77

%

 

 

8.9

 

Fixed Rate Debt:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Secured – Conventional

 

$

1,573,336

 

 

 

18.2

%

 

 

4.10

%

 

 

4.0

 

Unsecured – Public

 

 

6,079,308

 

 

 

70.4

%

 

 

4.05

%

 

 

10.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed Rate Debt

 

 

7,652,644

 

 

 

88.6

%

 

 

4.06

%

 

 

9.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Floating Rate Debt:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Secured – Conventional

 

 

7,188

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

3.93

%

 

 

2.3

 

Secured – Tax Exempt

 

 

360,221

 

 

 

4.2

%

 

 

2.11

%

 

 

15.7

 

Unsecured – Revolving Credit Facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.24

%

 

 

4.6

 

Unsecured – Commercial Paper Program (2)

 

 

612,651

 

 

 

7.1

%

 

 

1.95

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Floating Rate Debt

 

 

980,060

 

 

 

11.4

%

 

 

2.02

%

 

 

6.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

$

8,632,704

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

3.77

%

 

 

8.9

 

(1)

See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.

(2)

At March 31, 2020, the weighted average maturity of commercial paper outstanding was 12 days. The weighted average amount outstanding for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was approximately $850.8 million.

Note:

The Company capitalized interest of approximately $1.8 million and $1.2 million during the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Equity Residential

Debt Maturity Schedule as of March 31, 2020

($ in thousands)

 

Year

 

Fixed
Rate

 

 

Floating
Rate

 

 

Total

 

 

% of Total

 

 

Weighted
Average Coupons
on Fixed
Rate Debt (1)

 

 

Weighted
Average
Coupons on
Total Debt (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

$

25,600

 

 

$

613,000

 

(2)

$

638,600

 

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

4.64

%

 

 

2.31

%

2021

 

 

926,404

 

 

 

 

 

 

926,404

 

 

 

10.6

%

 

 

4.64

%

 

 

4.64

%

2022

 

 

264,185

 

 

 

7,730

 

 

 

271,915

 

 

 

3.1

%

 

 

3.25

%

 

 

3.23

%

2023

 

 

1,325,588

 

 

 

3,500

 

 

 

1,329,088

 

 

 

15.2

%

 

 

3.74

%

 

 

3.74

%

2024

 

 

 

 

 

6,100

 

 

 

6,100

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

N/A

 

 

 

4.15

%

2025

 

 

450,000

 

 

 

8,200

 

 

 

458,200

 

 

 

5.3

%

 

 

3.38

%

 

 

3.39

%

2026

 

 

592,025

 

 

 

9,000

 

 

 

601,025

 

 

 

6.9

%

 

 

3.58

%

 

 

3.59

%

2027

 

 

400,000

 

 

 

9,800

 

 

 

409,800

 

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

3.25

%

 

 

3.27

%

2028

 

 

900,000

 

 

 

42,380

 

 

 

942,380

 

 

 

10.8

%

 

 

3.79

%

 

 

3.80

%

2029

 

 

888,120

 

 

 

11,500

 

 

 

899,620

 

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

3.30

%

 

 

3.31

%

2030+

 

 

1,950,850

 

 

 

288,135

 

 

 

2,238,985

 

 

 

25.7

%

 

 

3.81

%

 

 

3.64

%

Subtotal

 

 

7,722,772

 

 

 

999,345

 

 

 

8,722,117

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

3.75

%

 

 

3.60

%

Deferred Financing Costs and Unamortized (Discount)

 

 

(70,128

)

 

 

(19,285

)

 

 

(89,413

)

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

$

7,652,644

 

 

$

980,060

 

 

$

8,632,704

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

3.75

%

 

 

3.60

%

(1)

See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.

(2)

Represents principal outstanding on the Company’s commercial paper program.

Equity Residential

Selected Unsecured Public Debt Covenants

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 60%)

 

32.5%

 

 

33.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Secured Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 40%)

 

8.2%

 

 

8.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Income Available for Debt Service to

 

 

 

 

Maximum Annual Service Charges

 

 

 

 

(must be at least 1.5 to 1)

 

5.09

 

 

5.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt

 

 

 

 

(must be at least 125%)

 

408.3%

 

 

386.1%

 

Note: These selected covenants represent the most restrictive financial covenants relating to ERP Operating Limited Partnership's ("ERPOP") outstanding public debt securities. Equity Residential is the general partner of ERPOP.

 

Selected Credit Ratios

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Total debt to Normalized EBITDAre

 

4.91x

 

 

5.18x

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net debt to Normalized EBITDAre

 

4.86x

 

 

5.14x

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unencumbered NOI as a % of total NOI

 

87.2%

 

 

87.1%

 

Note: See Normalized EBITDAre Reconciliations for detail.

Equity Residential

Capital Structure as of March 31, 2020

(Amounts in thousands except for share/unit and per share amounts)

 

Secured Debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,940,745

 

 

 

22.5

%

 

 

 

 

Unsecured Debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,691,959

 

 

 

77.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,632,704

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

26.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares)

 

 

372,104,054

 

 

 

96.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units)

 

 

13,932,433

 

 

 

3.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Shares and Units

 

 

386,036,487

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Share Price at March 31, 2020

 

$

61.71

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,822,312

 

 

 

99.8

%

 

 

 

 

Perpetual Preferred Equity (see below)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

37,280

 

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,859,592

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

73.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Market Capitalization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

32,492,296

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

100.0

%

Perpetual Preferred Equity as of March 31, 2020

(Amounts in thousands except for share and per share amounts)

 

Series

 

Call Date

 

Outstanding
Shares

 

 

Liquidation
Value

 

 

Annual
Dividend
Per Share

 

 

Annual
Dividend
Amount

 

Preferred Shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.29% Series K

 

12/10/26

 

 

745,600

 

 

$

37,280

 

 

$

4.145

 

 

$

3,091

 

Equity Residential

Common Share and Unit

Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding

 

 

 

Q1 2020

 

 

Q1 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for Net Income Purposes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares - basic

 

 

371,582,086

 

 

 

369,557,650

 

Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- OP Units

 

 

13,003,900

 

 

 

12,919,717

 

- long-term compensation shares/units

 

 

2,363,095

 

 

 

2,706,811

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Common Shares and Units - diluted

 

 

386,949,081

 

 

 

385,184,178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for FFO and Normalized FFO Purposes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares - basic

 

 

371,582,086

 

 

 

369,557,650

 

OP Units - basic

 

 

13,003,900

 

 

 

12,919,717

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Common Shares and OP Units - basic

 

 

384,585,986

 

 

 

382,477,367

 

Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- long-term compensation shares/units

 

 

2,363,095

 

 

 

2,706,811

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Common Shares and Units - diluted

 

 

386,949,081

 

 

 

385,184,178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Period Ending Amounts Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares)

 

 

372,104,054

 

 

 

370,462,401

 

Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units)

 

 

13,932,433

 

 

 

13,852,371

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Shares and Units

 

 

386,036,487

 

 

 

384,314,772

 

Equity Residential

Development and Lease-Up Projects as of March 31, 2020

(Amounts in thousands except for project and apartment unit amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

No. of

 

 

Total
Budgeted

 

 

Total
Book

 

 

Total Book
Value Not

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Estimated/Actual (A)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Projects

 

Location

 

Apartment
Units

 

 

Capital
Cost

 

 

Value
to Date

 

 

Placed in
Service

 

 

Total
Debt

 

 

Percentage
Completed

 

 

Initial
Occupancy

 

 

Completion
Date

 

Stabilization
Date

 

Percentage
Leased

 

 

Percentage
Occupied

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Projects Under Development - Wholly Owned:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alcott Apartments (fka West End Tower) (B)

 

Boston, MA

 

 

470

 

 

$

409,749

 

 

$

166,599

 

 

$

166,599

 

 

$

 

 

40%

 

 

Q2 2021

 

 

Q3 2021

 

Q1 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Edge (fka 4885 Edgemoor Lane) (C)

 

Bethesda, MD

 

 

154

 

 

 

75,271

 

 

 

16,271

 

 

 

16,271

 

 

 

 

 

13%

 

 

Q3 2021

 

 

Q3 2021

 

Q3 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Projects Under Development - Wholly Owned

 

 

624

 

 

 

485,020

 

 

 

182,870

 

 

 

182,870

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Projects Under Development - Partially Owned:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aero Apartments (D)

 

Alameda, CA

 

 

200

 

 

 

117,794

 

 

 

42,883

 

 

 

42,883

 

 

 

7,188

 

 

25%

 

 

Q4 2020

 

 

Q2 2021

 

Q2 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Projects Under Development - Partially Owned

 

 

200

 

 

 

117,794

 

 

 

42,883

 

 

 

42,883

 

 

 

7,188

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Projects Under Development

 

 

 

 

824

 

 

 

602,814

 

 

 

225,753

 

 

 

225,753

 

 

 

7,188

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Projects Completed Not Stabilized (E):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lofts at Kendall Square II (fka 249 Third Street)

 

Cambridge, MA

 

 

84

 

 

 

49,447

 

 

 

47,593

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q3 2019

 

 

Q3 2019

 

Q2 2020

 

93%

 

 

93%

 

Chloe on Madison (fka 1401 E. Madison)

 

Seattle, WA

 

 

137

 

 

 

65,341

 

 

 

63,840

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q3 2019

 

 

Q3 2019

 

Q2 2020

 

99%

 

 

99%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Projects Completed Not Stabilized

 

 

 

 

221

 

 

 

114,788

 

 

 

111,433

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Development Projects

 

 

 

 

1,045

 

 

$

717,602

 

 

$

337,186

 

 

$

225,753

 

 

$

7,188

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land Held for Development

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

$

102,602

 

 

$

102,602

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI CONTRIBUTION FROM DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total
Budgeted
Capital
Cost

 

 

Q1 2020
NOI

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Projects Under Development

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

602,814

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 