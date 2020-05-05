|
Equity Residential : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
05/05/2020 | 04:27pm EDT
Provides Update on COVID-19 Related Activities and Preliminary April 2020 Statistics;
Withdraws Full Year 2020 Earnings Guidance
Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and preliminary April 2020 operating statistics as well as provided an update on activities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are deeply grateful to the entire Equity Residential team and especially our on-site colleagues for their dedication to serving our 150,000 residents during this difficult time,” said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential’s President and CEO. “We have instituted new programs to support our hard working colleagues and to assist our residents and communities. Thank you to the Equity Residential team for honoring their commitment to our residents and to our residents for their trust and support. Working together is the best way for all of us to get through this crisis.”
During this pandemic, Equity Residential is:
Supporting Our Residents by:
-
Keeping our properties open and operating and our residents safe in compliance with state and local shelter-in-place orders.
-
Utilizing technology to allow our property teams to interact remotely with current residents and prospective residents including a touchless new leasing process and a service process designed to limit contact.
-
Currently offering resident renewals with no rent increase and providing flexible lease renewal options to help residents weather the crisis.
-
Currently creating payment plans, waiving late fees and halting evictions for residents who can document that they have been adversely financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Connecting our residents with governmental and community resources to help residents secure food, financial assistance and healthcare.
Supporting Our Employees by:
-
Providing each employee with extended emergency leave.
-
Providing resources to help our employees with their physical, mental and financial wellbeing.
-
Providing necessary technology and technical resources to limit in-person contact while continuing essential maintenance activities such as emergency repairs and life/safety.
-
Paying special cash bonuses to our on-site service and concierge teams for their hard work and dedication.
Supporting Our Communities by:
-
Making donations from the Equity Residential Foundation to local food banks and groups helping the homeless and needy in our markets.
-
Providing meals to frontline responders from Equity Residential’s restaurant tenants.
Preliminary April 2020 Statistics
The Company has provided various statistics related to its Residential same store operations for the month ended April 30, 2020 to assist investors in understanding the impact of the pandemic on the Company’s operations. These statistics along with comparative numbers for the first quarter of 2020 are set forth below and in more detail on page 13 of this release:
|
|
|
April 2020
|
|
Q1 2020
|
|
New Lease Change
|
|
|
(1.9
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.8
|
%)
|
Renewal Rate Achieved
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
Physical Occupancy (end of period)
|
|
|
94.7
|
%
|
|
|
96.0
|
%
As the Company’s markets became subject to shelter-in-place orders, the Company experienced significant declines in leasing activity. In the third week of March 2020, Traffic, initial leads and applications declined by 50% or more compared to the same period of last year. In April 2020, the Company experienced a recovery in demand with Traffic, initial leads and applications meaningfully improving. Traffic and initial leads are now down approximately 20% and applications are equal relative to the same period last year.
The Company’s Residential collections are strong. During April 2020, Residential Cash Collections were approximately 97% of Residential Cash Collections in March 2020. As of the end of April 2020, current residents at same store properties had cumulative outstanding Residential Delinquency balances of approximately $11.0 million, representing a same store Residential Delinquency percentage of 5.4%. This compares to cumulative outstanding same store Residential Delinquency balances of approximately $5.4 million, representing a same store Residential Delinquency percentage of 2.6% at the end of March 2020, prior to the impact of COVID-19. The Company continues to work with residents to collect these outstanding balances including through the establishment of payment plans.
The Company’s Non-Residential operations, which mostly consist of ground floor retail in our apartment buildings and public garage parking, have historically been approximately 4.0% of annual total revenues. These operations have been more impacted by the pandemic. The Company collected approximately 58%, or $3.6 million, of retail cash collections during the month of April 2020 as compared to the month of March 2020, and the Company collected approximately 67%, or $1.3 million, of public garage parking cash collections during the month of April 2020 as compared to the month of March 2020. As of the end of April 2020 and March 2020, current retail tenants at our same store properties had cumulative outstanding delinquency or deferred payment balances of approximately $5.0 million and $2.3 million, respectively. The Company is working with remaining retail tenants on payment plans.
“Under very challenging circumstances, our business continues to be durable. Our April payment statistics show a financially resilient resident base and while very early, we have not seen anything to suggest that May will be materially different. We are also seeing an improvement in our leasing activity from the very low levels we experienced in late March though most activity remains lower than usual levels. We are working diligently to prepare our people and properties to operate safely and as efficiently as possible once restrictions are lifted in our markets. While the employment losses of late will pressure operations in the near term, we expect our properties and markets to remain desirable to our affluent renter demographic and our operations to return to a more normal state over time,” said Mr. Parrell.
First Quarter 2020 Results
All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|
|
$
|
0.83
|
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
196.4
|
%
|
|
|
Funds from Operations (FFO) per share
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
6.2
|
%
|
|
|
Normalized FFO per share
|
|
$
|
0.87
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results Per Share
The change in EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, is due primarily to higher property sale gains in the first quarter of 2020, the various adjustment items listed on page 23 of this release and the items described below.
The per share change in FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, is due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 23 of this release and the items described below.
The per share change in Normalized FFO is due primarily to:
|
|
|
Positive/(Negative)
Impact
|
|
|
|
First Quarter 2020 vs.
First Quarter 2019
|
|
Same Store Net Operating Income (NOI)
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
Lease-Up NOI
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Other items
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
Net
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 24 through 29 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 6, 26 and 27 of this release.
Same Store Results
Given the current environment, the Company has provided a breakout of Residential and Non-Residential same store results on page 10 of this release with definitions that can be found on page 28 of this release. The table below reflects same store Residential only results for the first quarter 2020 to first quarter 2019 comparison, which includes 74,919 apartment units. The Company’s Physical Occupancy was 96.5% compared to 96.3% for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|
|
|
First Quarter 2020 vs.
First Quarter 2019
|
|
Revenues
|
|
2.9%
|
|
Expenses
|
|
2.3%
|
|
NOI
|
|
3.2%
|
Investment Activity
The Company sold two wholly-owned properties in the San Francisco Bay Area and one partially-owned consolidated property in Phoenix during the first quarter of 2020, totaling 897 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $370.2 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 5.0%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 12.9%. The Company did not acquire any apartment properties during the first quarter of 2020.
Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company sold one wholly-owned property located in the San Francisco Bay Area for approximately $108.0 million at a Disposition Yield of 4.5%.
Capital Markets and Liquidity
On April 30, 2020, the Company closed on a $495.0 million secured loan. The loan has a ten-year term, is interest only, and carries a fixed interest rate of 2.60%. Proceeds from the loan were used to pay off outstanding balances under the Company’s revolving line of credit and commercial paper program. As of May 4, 2020, the Company had the following availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility:
|
|
|
May 4, 2020
(amounts in thousands)
|
|
Unsecured revolving credit facility commitment
|
|
$
|
2,500,000
|
|
Commercial paper balance outstanding
|
|
|
(180,000
|
)
|
Unsecured revolving credit facility balance outstanding
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other restricted amounts
|
|
|
(100,949
|
)
|
Unsecured revolving credit facility availability
|
|
$
|
2,219,051
|
The Company has approximately $25.6 million in debt maturities and $200.0 million in estimated development spend remaining in 2020. With over $2.2 billion in readily available liquidity and very strong credit metrics, the Company is well positioned to meet these and future obligations.
2020 Guidance
Due to the inherent uncertainty surrounding the social and economic disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company believes it is appropriate to withdraw its full-year 2020 guidance, which was included in its January 28, 2020 earnings release. The Company is also suspending issuing guidance in future periods until there is greater certainty surrounding the impact of the ongoing pandemic.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,065 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management. While Equity Residential’s management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks, including, without limitation, changes in general market conditions, including the rate of job growth and cost of labor and construction material, the level of new multifamily construction and development, competition and local government regulation. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are unknown, including the duration and severity of the pandemic, the extent of the adverse health impact on the general population and on our residents, customers and employees in particular, its impact on the employment rate and the economy and the corresponding impact on our residents’ and tenants’ ability to pay their rent on time or at all, the extent and impact of governmental responses and the impact of operational changes we have implemented and may implement in response to the pandemic. Other risks and uncertainties are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.equityapartments.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Residential assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.
A live web cast of the Company’s conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Please visit the Investor section of the Company’s web site at www.equityapartments.com for the link. A replay of the web cast will be available for two weeks at this site.
|
Equity Residential
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
REVENUES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental income
|
|
$
|
682,305
|
|
|
$
|
662,302
|
|
Fee and asset management
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
192
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
682,329
|
|
|
|
662,494
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and maintenance
|
|
|
115,816
|
|
|
|
115,070
|
|
Real estate taxes and insurance
|
|
|
97,732
|
|
|
|
91,442
|
|
Property management
|
|
|
27,709
|
|
|
|
26,396
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
14,518
|
|
|
|
15,381
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
212,422
|
|
|
|
204,215
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
468,197
|
|
|
|
452,504
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties
|
|
|
207,977
|
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
422,109
|
|
|
|
209,969
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and other income
|
|
|
1,936
|
|
|
|
581
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
(2,533
|
)
|
|
|
(3,275
|
)
|
Interest:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense incurred, net
|
|
|
(85,590
|
)
|
|
|
(94,938
|
)
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
(2,041
|
)
|
|
|
(2,136
|
)
|
Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on sales of land parcels
|
|
|
333,881
|
|
|
|
110,201
|
|
Income and other tax (expense) benefit
|
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
|
(238
|
)
|
Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
(1,157
|
)
|
|
|
(707
|
)
|
Net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
332,671
|
|
|
|
109,257
|
|
Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Partnership
|
|
|
(11,535
|
)
|
|
|
(3,919
|
)
|
Partially Owned Properties
|
|
|
(12,530
|
)
|
|
|
(799
|
)
|
Net income attributable to controlling interests
|
|
|
308,606
|
|
|
|
104,539
|
|
Preferred distributions
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
Net income available to Common Shares
|
|
$
|
307,833
|
|
|
$
|
103,766
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share – basic:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to Common Shares
|
|
$
|
0.83
|
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
Weighted average Common Shares outstanding
|
|
|
371,582
|
|
|
|
369,558
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share – diluted:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to Common Shares
|
|
$
|
0.83
|
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
Weighted average Common Shares outstanding
|
|
|
386,949
|
|
|
|
385,184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding
|
|
$
|
0.6025
|
|
|
$
|
0.5675
|
|
Equity Residential
Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
332,671
|
|
|
$
|
109,257
|
|
Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests – Partially
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned Properties
|
|
|
(12,530
|
)
|
|
|
(799
|
)
|
Preferred distributions
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
Net income available to Common Shares and Units
|
|
|
319,368
|
|
|
|
107,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
212,422
|
|
|
|
204,215
|
|
Depreciation – Non-real estate additions
|
|
|
(1,287
|
)
|
|
|
(1,182
|
)
|
Depreciation – Partially Owned Properties
|
|
|
(856
|
)
|
|
|
(903
|
)
|
Depreciation – Unconsolidated Properties
|
|
|
613
|
|
|
|
922
|
|
Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties
|
|
|
(207,977
|
)
|
|
|
21
|
|
Noncontrolling Interests share of gain (loss) on sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of real estate properties
|
|
|
11,655
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
FFO available to Common Shares and Units
|
|
|
333,938
|
|
|
|
310,758
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments (see note for additional detail):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment – non-operating assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Write-off of pursuit costs
|
|
|
1,627
|
|
|
|
1,448
|
|
Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
losses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-operating asset (gains) losses
|
|
|
441
|
|
|
|
229
|
|
Other miscellaneous items
|
|
|
(918
|
)
|
|
|
1,575
|
|
Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units
|
|
$
|
335,088
|
|
|
$
|
314,010
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO
|
|
$
|
334,711
|
|
|
$
|
311,531
|
|
Preferred distributions
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
FFO available to Common Shares and Units
|
|
$
|
333,938
|
|
|
$
|
310,758
|
|
FFO per share and Unit – basic
|
|
$
|
0.87
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
FFO per share and Unit – diluted
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Normalized FFO
|
|
$
|
335,861
|
|
|
$
|
314,783
|
|
Preferred distributions
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units
|
|
$
|
335,088
|
|
|
$
|
314,010
|
|
Normalized FFO per share and Unit – basic
|
|
$
|
0.87
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
Normalized FFO per share and Unit – diluted
|
|
$
|
0.87
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – basic
|
|
|
384,586
|
|
|
|
382,477
|
|
Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – diluted
|
|
|
386,949
|
|
|
|
385,184
|
Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.
|
Equity Residential
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands except for share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
$
|
5,883,065
|
|
|
$
|
5,936,188
|
|
Depreciable property
|
|
|
21,197,547
|
|
|
|
21,319,101
|
|
Projects under development
|
|
|
225,753
|
|
|
|
181,630
|
|
Land held for development
|
|
|
102,602
|
|
|
|
96,688
|
|
Investment in real estate
|
|
|
27,408,967
|
|
|
|
27,533,607
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(7,420,293
|
)
|
|
|
(7,276,786
|
)
|
Investment in real estate, net
|
|
|
19,988,674
|
|
|
|
20,256,821
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
55,866
|
|
|
|
52,238
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
82,335
|
|
|
|
45,753
|
|
Restricted deposits
|
|
|
58,435
|
|
|
|
71,246
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
|
507,962
|
|
|
|
512,774
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
226,046
|
|
|
|
233,937
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
20,919,318
|
|
|
$
|
21,172,769
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage notes payable, net
|
|
$
|
1,940,745
|
|
|
$
|
1,941,610
|
|
Notes, net
|
|
|
6,079,308
|
|
|
|
6,077,513
|
|
Line of credit and commercial paper
|
|
|
612,651
|
|
|
|
1,017,833
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
165,696
|
|
|
|
94,350
|
|
Accrued interest payable
|
|
|
65,925
|
|
|
|
66,852
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
330,713
|
|
|
|
331,334
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
298,992
|
|
|
|
346,963
|
|
Security deposits
|
|
|
69,074
|
|
|
|
70,062
|
|
Distributions payable
|
|
|
232,186
|
|
|
|
218,326
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
9,795,290
|
|
|
|
10,164,843
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests – Operating Partnership
|
|
|
353,342
|
|
|
|
463,400
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,000,000 shares authorized; 745,600 shares issued and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|
|
|
37,280
|
|
|
|
37,280
|
|
Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 372,104,054 shares issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and 371,670,884
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
3,721
|
|
|
|
3,717
|
|
Paid in capital
|
|
|
9,092,441
|
|
|
|
8,965,577
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
1,469,821
|
|
|
|
1,386,495
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
(72,896
|
)
|
|
|
(77,563
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
10,530,367
|
|
|
|
10,315,506
|
|
Noncontrolling Interests:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Partnership
|
|
|
235,580
|
|
|
|
227,837
|
|
Partially Owned Properties
|
|
|
4,739
|
|
|
|
1,183
|
|
Total Noncontrolling Interests
|
|
|
240,319
|
|
|
|
229,020
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
10,770,686
|
|
|
|
10,544,526
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
20,919,318
|
|
|
$
|
21,172,769
|
|
Equity Residential
Portfolio Summary
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of
Stabilized
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apartment
|
|
|
Budgeted
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
Markets/Metro Areas
|
|
Properties
|
|
|
Units
|
|
|
NOI
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
16,603
|
|
|
|
18.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,635
|
|
Orange County
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
4,028
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
|
2,280
|
|
San Diego
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
3,385
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
|
2,443
|
|
Subtotal – Southern California
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
24,016
|
|
|
|
27.0
|
%
|
|
|
2,548
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
San Francisco
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
12,845
|
|
|
|
19.9
|
%
|
|
|
3,349
|
|
Washington DC
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
15,248
|
|
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
|
2,475
|
|
New York
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
9,606
|
|
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
|
|
3,944
|
|
Seattle
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
9,296
|
|
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
|
2,472
|
|
Boston
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
6,430
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
|
3,184
|
|
Denver
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
1,624
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
2,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
306
|
|
|
|
79,065
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,868
|
|
|
|
|
Properties
|
|
|
Apartment Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholly Owned Properties
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
|
75,504
|
|
Master-Leased Properties – Consolidated
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
Partially Owned Properties – Consolidated
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
3,399
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
306
|
|
|
|
79,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.
|
Equity Residential
|
|
Portfolio Rollforward Q1 2020
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Properties
|
|
|
Apartment
Units
|
|
|
Sales Price
|
|
|
Disposition
Yield
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/2019
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
|
79,962
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dispositions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Rental Properties
|
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(897
|
)
|
|
$
|
(370,200
|
)
|
|
|
(5.0
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/31/2020
|
|
|
306
|
|
|
|
79,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity Residential
|
|
|
|
First Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2019
Total Same Store Results/Statistics Including 74,919 Same Store Apartment Units
$ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter 2020
|
|
|
First Quarter 2019
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
|
%
Change
|
|
|
Non-
Residential (1)
|
|
|
%
Change
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
%
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
|
Non-
Residential (1)
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
625,286
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
$
|
23,091
|
|
|
(1.4%)
|
|
|
$
|
648,377
|
|
|
2.7%
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
607,686
|
|
|
$
|
23,413
|
|
|
$
|
631,099
|
|
Expenses
|
|
$
|
194,207
|
|
|
2.3%
|
|
|
$
|
5,730
|
|
|
6.3%
|
|
|
$
|
199,937
|
|
|
2.4%
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
$
|
189,836
|
|
|
$
|
5,388
|
|
|
$
|
195,224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI
|
|
$
|
431,079
|
|
|
3.2%
|
|
|
$
|
17,361
|
|
|
(3.7%)
|
|
|
$
|
448,440
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
NOI
|
|
$
|
417,850
|
|
|
$
|
18,025
|
|
|
$
|
435,875
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Rental Rate
|
$
|
2,885
|
|
|
2.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Rental Rate
|
$
|
2,809
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Physical Occupancy
|
|
96.5
|
%
|
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Physical Occupancy
|
|
96.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
|
(0.4%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter 2020 vs. Fourth Quarter 2019
Total Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,869 Same Store Apartment Units
$ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter 2020
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter 2019
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
|
%
Change
|
|
|
Non-
Residential (1)
|
|
|
%
Change
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
%
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
|
Non-
Residential (1)
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
646,410
|
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
$
|
23,503
|
|
|
(1.4%)
|
|
|
$
|
669,913
|
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
643,767
|
|
|
$
|
23,835
|
|
|
$
|
667,602
|
|
Expenses
|
|
$
|
201,020
|
|
|
5.2%
|
|
|
$
|
5,802
|
|
|
4.1%
|
|
|
$
|
206,822
|
|
|
5.2%
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
$
|
191,114
|
|
|
$
|
5,576
|
|
|
$
|
196,690
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI
|
|
$
|
445,390
|
|
|
(1.6%)
|
|
|
$
|
17,701
|
|
|
(3.1%)
|
|
|
$
|
463,091
|
|
|
(1.7%)
|
|
|
NOI
|
|
$
|
452,653
|
|
|
$
|
18,259
|
|
|
$
|
470,912
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Rental Rate
|
$
|
2,871
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Rental Rate
|
$
|
2,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Physical Occupancy
|
|
96.4
|
%
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Physical Occupancy
|
|
96.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
(0.9%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for reconciliations from operating income.
|
(1)
|
|
Non-Residential – Consists of revenues and expenses from retail and public parking garage operations. Non-Residential same store revenues declined 1.4% in Q1 2020 as compared to Q1 2019 primarily due to elevated parking income and lease termination settlement fees in the comparable period.
|
Equity Residential
First Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2019
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter
|
|
Markets/Metro Areas
|
|
Apartment
Units
|
|
|
Q1 2020
% of
Actual
NOI
|
|
|
Q1 2020
Average
Rental
Rate
|
|
|
Q1 2020
Weighted
Average
Physical
Occupancy %
|
|
|
Q1 2020
Turnover
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
NOI
|
|
|
Average
Rental
Rate
|
|
|
Physical
Occupancy
|
|
|
Turnover
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles
|
|
|
15,968
|
|
|
|
19.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,633
|
|
|
|
96.0
|
%
|
|
|
11.3
|
%
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
|
(0.2
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.3
|
%)
|
Orange County
|
|
|
4,028
|
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
|
2,280
|
|
|
|
96.8
|
%
|
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
|
(1.5
|
%)
|
San Diego
|
|
|
3,385
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
|
|
2,443
|
|
|
|
96.8
|
%
|
|
|
12.0
|
%
|
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
(0.1
|
%)
|
Subtotal – Southern California
|
|
|
23,381
|
|
|
|
28.4
|
%
|
|
|
2,544
|
|
|
|
96.2
|
%
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
(0.5
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
San Francisco
|
|
|
12,321
|
|
|
|
20.8
|
%
|
|
|
3,353
|
|
|
|
96.8
|
%
|
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
(0.1
|
%)
|
Washington DC
|
|
|
14,228
|
|
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
|
2,485
|
|
|
|
96.3
|
%
|
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
|
(0.2
|
%)
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
New York
|
|
|
9,475
|
|
|
|
13.8
|
%
|
|
|
3,947
|
|
|
|
96.7
|
%
|
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
(0.8
|
%)
|
Seattle
|
|
|
8,442
|
|
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
|
|
2,470
|
|
|
|
97.2
|
%
|
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
|
(1.7
|
%)
|
Boston
|
|
|
6,346
|
|
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
|
3,181
|
|
|
|
95.8
|
%
|
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
|
(0.7
|
%)
|
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
|
(0.1
|
%)
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
Denver
|
|
|
726
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
|
2,122
|
|
|
|
96.2
|
%
|
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
|
|
(0.1
|
%)
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
|
(1.1
|
%)
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
(0.5
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.6
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
74,919
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,885
|
|
|
|
96.5
|
%
|
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
(0.4
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only, which historically account for approximately 96.0% of total revenues.
|Equity Residential
First Quarter 2020 vs. Fourth Quarter 2019
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter
|
|
Markets/Metro Areas
|
|
Apartment
Units
|
|
|
Q1 2020
% of
Actual
NOI
|
|
|
Q1 2020
Average
Rental
Rate
|
|
|
Q1 2020
Weighted
Average
Physical
Occupancy %
|
|
|
Q1 2020
Turnover
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
NOI
|
|
|
Average
Rental
Rate
|
|
|
Physical
Occupancy
|
|
|
Turnover
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles
|
|
|
16,603
|
|
|
|
19.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,635
|
|
|
|
95.9
|
%
|
|
|
11.3
|
%
|
|
|
(0.1
|
%)
|
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
|
|
(1.6
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
%)
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
(0.8
|
%)
|
Orange County
|
|
|
4,028
|
|
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
|
|
2,280
|
|
|
|
96.8
|
%
|
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
|
(1.1
|
%)
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
(1.4
|
%)
|
San Diego
|
|
|
3,385
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
|
2,443
|
|
|
|
96.8
|
%
|
|
|
12.0
|
%
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
|
(1.0
|
%)
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
(0.9
|
%)
|
Subtotal – Southern California
|
|
|
24,016
|
|
|
|
28.2
|
%
|
|
|
2,548
|
|
|
|
96.2
|
%
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
|
(1.4
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
%)
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
(0.9
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
San Francisco
|
|
|
12,845
|
|
|
|
20.9
|
%
|
|
|
3,349
|
|
|
|
96.7
|
%
|
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
|
(0.3
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.4
|
%)
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
(2.4
|
%)
|
Washington DC
|
|
|
14,816
|
|
|
|
16.4
|
%
|
|
|
2,474
|
|
|
|
96.3
|
%
|
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
|
(1.5
|
%)
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
(0.1
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.1
|
%)
|
New York
|
|
|
9,606
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
|
|
3,944
|
|
|
|
96.7
|
%
|
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
|
|
(5.0
|
%)
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
(0.1
|
%)
|
Seattle
|
|
|
8,616
|
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
|
2,470
|
|
|
|
97.2
|
%
|
|
|
11.3
|
%
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
Boston
|
|
|
6,346
|
|
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
|
|
3,181
|
|
|
|
95.8
|
%
|
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
|
(0.3
|
%)
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
|
(2.0
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.3
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.3
|
%)
|
Denver
|
|
|
1,624
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
|
2,055
|
|
|
|
95.5
|
%
|
|
|
14.4
|
%
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
|
|
(2.3
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.2
|
%)
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
|
(1.2
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
77,869
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,871
|
|
|
|
96.4
|
%
|
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
|
|
(1.6
|
%)
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
(0.9
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only, which historically account for approximately 96.0% of total revenues.
|
Equity Residential
Same Store Residential Lease Pricing and Payment Statistics
For 74,919 Same Store Apartment Units
|
|
|
|
New Lease Change (1)
|
|
|
Renewal Rate Achieved (1)
|
|
|
Physical Occupancy at
|
|
Markets/Metro Areas
|
|
April 2020 (2)
|
|
|
Q1 2020
|
|
|
Q1 2019
|
|
|
April 2020 (2)
|
|
|
Q1 2020
|
|
|
Q1 2019
|
|
|
April 30, 2020
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles (3)
|
|
|
(3.4
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.7
|
%)
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
|
94.1
|
%
|
|
|
95.2
|
%
|
Orange County
|
|
|
(2.4
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.7
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.8
|
%)
|
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
|
95.7
|
%
|
|
|
96.3
|
%
|
San Diego
|
|
|
(1.5
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.6
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.4
|
%)
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
|
|
95.9
|
%
|
|
|
96.4
|
%
|
Subtotal – Southern California
|
|
|
(2.9
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.9
|
%)
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
|
94.6
|
%
|
|
|
95.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
San Francisco
|
|
|
(2.1
|
%)
|
|
|
(2.3
|
%)
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
|
94.4
|
%
|
|
|
96.2
|
%
|
Washington DC
|
|
|
(1.3
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.0
|
%)
|
|
|
(2.7
|
%)
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
|
95.5
|
%
|
|
|
96.4
|
%
|
New York
|
|
|
(2.0
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.0
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.5
|
%)
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
|
|
94.7
|
%
|
|
|
96.3
|
%
|
Seattle
|
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
|
(1.9
|
%)
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
|
6.4
|
%
|
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
|
95.2
|
%
|
|
|
96.6
|
%
|
Boston
|
|
|
(4.3
|
%)
|
|
|
(2.6
|
%)
|
|
|
(2.7
|
%)
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
|
|
93.9
|
%
|
|
|
95.4
|
%
|
Denver
|
|
|
(0.6
|
%)
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
|
91.9
|
%
|
|
|
94.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
(1.9
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.8
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.8
|
%)
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
|
94.7
|
%
|
|
|
96.0
|
%
|
|
|
At month-end
|
|
|
|
April 2020
|
|
|
March 2020
|
|
Residential Delinquency balances (4)
|
$11.0M
|
|
|
$5.4M
|
|
Residential Delinquency percentages (4)
|
5.4%
|
|
|
2.6%
|
|
(1)
|
|
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for definitions.
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Reflects preliminary results for the month of April 2020. The Company believes that providing New Lease Change and Renewal Rate Achieved data is helpful in understanding longer term market trends but cautions that data for shorter time periods has limitations as it may reflect increased volatility. When comparing same store Residential leases with similar twelve-month to twelve-month terms, the change (without concessions or discounts) was (0.8%), 0.2% and 0.6% for April 2020, Q1 2020 and Q1 2019, respectively.
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
The Company’s 2020 New Lease Change in Los Angeles was negatively impacted by temporary governmental restrictions put in place in connection with the wildfire emergency. These restrictions affected the Company’s ability to offer premium short-term leases in this market.
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
Residential Delinquency – Balances reflect the cumulative outstanding amounts owed to the Company by current residents as of the end of the reporting period relating to the Company’s Residential business. Percentages reflect the balances owed as a percentage of total Residential rental income for the corresponding month.
|
Equity Residential
|
|
First Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2019
Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 74,919 Same Store Apartment Units
$ in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
Q1 2020
|
|
|
Actual
Q1 2019
|
|
|
$
Change (1)
|
|
|
%
Change
|
|
|
% of Actual
Q1 2020
Operating
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate taxes
|
|
$
|
86,274
|
|
|
$
|
82,699
|
|
|
$
|
3,575
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
|
43.1
|
%
|
On-site payroll
|
|
|
42,125
|
|
|
|
41,736
|
|
|
|
389
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
|
21.1
|
%
|
Utilities
|
|
|
27,225
|
|
|
|
26,558
|
|
|
|
667
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
22,918
|
|
|
|
23,832
|
|
|
|
(914
|
)
|
|
|
(3.8
|
%)
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
Insurance
|
|
|
6,143
|
|
|
|
5,225
|
|
|
|
918
|
|
|
|
17.6
|
%
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
Leasing and advertising
|
|
|
2,297
|
|
|
|
2,524
|
|
|
|
(227
|
)
|
|
|
(9.0
|
%)
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
Other on-site operating expenses
|
|
|
12,955
|
|
|
|
12,650
|
|
|
|
305
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2)
(includes Residential and Non-Residential)
|
|
$
|
199,937
|
|
|
$
|
195,224
|
|
|
$
|
4,713
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
(1)
|
|
The quarter over quarter changes are due primarily to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate taxes – Increase in line with expectations. Continued real estate tax growth affected most markets, particularly New York, where the continued burn-off of 421-a tax abatement benefits drove the increase.
|
|
|
|
|
|
On-site payroll – Increase slightly below expectations due in part to faster than anticipated progress in transition to enhanced operating platform.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utilities – Increase generally in line with expectations for the year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repairs and maintenance – Decrease primarily driven by lower snow removal and weather-related expense in the Northeast during the current period and elevated weather-related expense in California during the comparable period.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance – Increase due to higher premiums on property insurance renewal due to challenging conditions in the insurance market.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing and advertising – Decrease greater than expectations due to lower than anticipated online advertising spend during the period.
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for definitions.
|
Equity Residential
|
|
Debt Summary as of March 31, 2020
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt
Balances (1)
|
|
|
% of Total
|
|
|
Weighted
Average
Rates (1)
|
|
|
Weighted
Average
Maturities
(years)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured
|
|
$
|
1,940,745
|
|
|
|
22.5
|
%
|
|
|
3.73
|
%
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
6,691,959
|
|
|
|
77.5
|
%
|
|
|
3.79
|
%
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
8,632,704
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
3.77
|
%
|
|
|
8.9
|
|
Fixed Rate Debt:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured – Conventional
|
|
$
|
1,573,336
|
|
|
|
18.2
|
%
|
|
|
4.10
|
%
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
Unsecured – Public
|
|
|
6,079,308
|
|
|
|
70.4
|
%
|
|
|
4.05
|
%
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Rate Debt
|
|
|
7,652,644
|
|
|
|
88.6
|
%
|
|
|
4.06
|
%
|
|
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Floating Rate Debt:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured – Conventional
|
|
|
7,188
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
3.93
|
%
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
Secured – Tax Exempt
|
|
|
360,221
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
|
2.11
|
%
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
Unsecured – Revolving Credit Facility
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2.24
|
%
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
Unsecured – Commercial Paper Program (2)
|
|
|
612,651
|
|
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
|
1.95
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Floating Rate Debt
|
|
|
980,060
|
|
|
|
11.4
|
%
|
|
|
2.02
|
%
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
8,632,704
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
3.77
|
%
|
|
|
8.9
|
|
(1)
|
|
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.
|
(2)
|
|
At March 31, 2020, the weighted average maturity of commercial paper outstanding was 12 days. The weighted average amount outstanding for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was approximately $850.8 million.
|
Note:
|
|
The Company capitalized interest of approximately $1.8 million and $1.2 million during the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|
Equity Residential
|
|
Debt Maturity Schedule as of March 31, 2020
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year
|
|
Fixed
Rate
|
|
|
Floating
Rate
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
% of Total
|
|
|
Weighted
Average Coupons
on Fixed
Rate Debt (1)
|
|
|
Weighted
Average
Coupons on
Total Debt (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
$
|
25,600
|
|
|
$
|
613,000
|
|
(2)
|
$
|
638,600
|
|
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
|
4.64
|
%
|
|
|
2.31
|
%
|
2021
|
|
|
926,404
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
926,404
|
|
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
|
|
4.64
|
%
|
|
|
4.64
|
%
|
2022
|
|
|
264,185
|
|
|
|
7,730
|
|
|
|
271,915
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
|
3.25
|
%
|
|
|
3.23
|
%
|
2023
|
|
|
1,325,588
|
|
|
|
3,500
|
|
|
|
1,329,088
|
|
|
|
15.2
|
%
|
|
|
3.74
|
%
|
|
|
3.74
|
%
|
2024
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,100
|
|
|
|
6,100
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
4.15
|
%
|
2025
|
|
|
450,000
|
|
|
|
8,200
|
|
|
|
458,200
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
|
3.38
|
%
|
|
|
3.39
|
%
|
2026
|
|
|
592,025
|
|
|
|
9,000
|
|
|
|
601,025
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
|
3.59
|
%
|
2027
|
|
|
400,000
|
|
|
|
9,800
|
|
|
|
409,800
|
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
|
3.25
|
%
|
|
|
3.27
|
%
|
2028
|
|
|
900,000
|
|
|
|
42,380
|
|
|
|
942,380
|
|
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
|
3.79
|
%
|
|
|
3.80
|
%
|
2029
|
|
|
888,120
|
|
|
|
11,500
|
|
|
|
899,620
|
|
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
|
|
3.30
|
%
|
|
|
3.31
|
%
|
2030+
|
|
|
1,950,850
|
|
|
|
288,135
|
|
|
|
2,238,985
|
|
|
|
25.7
|
%
|
|
|
3.81
|
%
|
|
|
3.64
|
%
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
7,722,772
|
|
|
|
999,345
|
|
|
|
8,722,117
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
3.75
|
%
|
|
|
3.60
|
%
|
Deferred Financing Costs and Unamortized (Discount)
|
|
|
(70,128
|
)
|
|
|
(19,285
|
)
|
|
|
(89,413
|
)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
7,652,644
|
|
|
$
|
980,060
|
|
|
$
|
8,632,704
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
3.75
|
%
|
|
|
3.60
|
%
|
(1)
|
|
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.
|
(2)
|
|
Represents principal outstanding on the Company’s commercial paper program.
|
Equity Residential
|
|
Selected Unsecured Public Debt Covenants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 60%)
|
|
32.5%
|
|
|
33.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 40%)
|
|
8.2%
|
|
|
8.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Income Available for Debt Service to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maximum Annual Service Charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(must be at least 1.5 to 1)
|
|
5.09
|
|
|
5.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(must be at least 125%)
|
|
408.3%
|
|
|
386.1%
|
Note: These selected covenants represent the most restrictive financial covenants relating to ERP Operating Limited Partnership's ("ERPOP") outstanding public debt securities. Equity Residential is the general partner of ERPOP.
|
|
Selected Credit Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Total debt to Normalized EBITDAre
|
|
4.91x
|
|
|
5.18x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt to Normalized EBITDAre
|
|
4.86x
|
|
|
5.14x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unencumbered NOI as a % of total NOI
|
|
87.2%
|
|
|
87.1%
|
Note: See Normalized EBITDAre Reconciliations for detail.
|
Equity Residential
|
|
Capital Structure as of March 31, 2020
(Amounts in thousands except for share/unit and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,940,745
|
|
|
|
22.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Unsecured Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,691,959
|
|
|
|
77.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,632,704
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
26.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares)
|
|
|
372,104,054
|
|
|
|
96.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units)
|
|
|
13,932,433
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shares and Units
|
|
|
386,036,487
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Share Price at March 31, 2020
|
|
$
|
61.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,822,312
|
|
|
|
99.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Perpetual Preferred Equity (see below)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37,280
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,859,592
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
73.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Market Capitalization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
32,492,296
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
Perpetual Preferred Equity as of March 31, 2020
(Amounts in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series
|
|
Call Date
|
|
Outstanding
Shares
|
|
|
Liquidation
Value
|
|
|
Annual
Dividend
Per Share
|
|
|
Annual
Dividend
Amount
|
|
Preferred Shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.29% Series K
|
|
12/10/26
|
|
|
745,600
|
|
|
$
|
37,280
|
|
|
$
|
4.145
|
|
|
$
|
3,091
|
|
Equity Residential
Common Share and Unit
Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 2020
|
|
|
Q1 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for Net Income Purposes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Shares - basic
|
|
|
371,582,086
|
|
|
|
369,557,650
|
|
Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- OP Units
|
|
|
13,003,900
|
|
|
|
12,919,717
|
|
- long-term compensation shares/units
|
|
|
2,363,095
|
|
|
|
2,706,811
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Common Shares and Units - diluted
|
|
|
386,949,081
|
|
|
|
385,184,178
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for FFO and Normalized FFO Purposes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Shares - basic
|
|
|
371,582,086
|
|
|
|
369,557,650
|
|
OP Units - basic
|
|
|
13,003,900
|
|
|
|
12,919,717
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Common Shares and OP Units - basic
|
|
|
384,585,986
|
|
|
|
382,477,367
|
|
Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- long-term compensation shares/units
|
|
|
2,363,095
|
|
|
|
2,706,811
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Common Shares and Units - diluted
|
|
|
386,949,081
|
|
|
|
385,184,178
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period Ending Amounts Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares)
|
|
|
372,104,054
|
|
|
|
370,462,401
|
|
Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units)
|
|
|
13,932,433
|
|
|
|
13,852,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shares and Units
|
|
|
386,036,487
|
|
|
|
384,314,772
|
|
Equity Residential
Development and Lease-Up Projects as of March 31, 2020
(Amounts in thousands except for project and apartment unit amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
|
|
Total
Budgeted
|
|
|
Total
Book
|
|
|
Total Book
Value Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated/Actual (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projects
|
|
Location
|
|
Apartment
Units
|
|
|
Capital
Cost
|
|
|
Value
to Date
|
|
|
Placed in
Service
|
|
|
Total
Debt
|
|
|
Percentage
Completed
|
|
|
Initial
Occupancy
|
|
|
Completion
Date
|
|
Stabilization
Date
|
|
Percentage
Leased
|
|
|
Percentage
Occupied
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projects Under Development - Wholly Owned:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alcott Apartments (fka West End Tower) (B)
|
|
Boston, MA
|
|
|
470
|
|
|
$
|
409,749
|
|
|
$
|
166,599
|
|
|
$
|
166,599
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
40%
|
|
|
Q2 2021
|
|
|
Q3 2021
|
|
Q1 2023
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
The Edge (fka 4885 Edgemoor Lane) (C)
|
|
Bethesda, MD
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
|
75,271
|
|
|
|
16,271
|
|
|
|
16,271
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
13%
|
|
|
Q3 2021
|
|
|
Q3 2021
|
|
Q3 2022
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projects Under Development - Wholly Owned
|
|
|
|
624
|
|
|
|
485,020
|
|
|
|
182,870
|
|
|
|
182,870
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projects Under Development - Partially Owned:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aero Apartments (D)
|
|
Alameda, CA
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
117,794
|
|
|
|
42,883
|
|
|
|
42,883
|
|
|
|
7,188
|
|
|
25%
|
|
|
Q4 2020
|
|
|
Q2 2021
|
|
Q2 2022
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projects Under Development - Partially Owned
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
117,794
|
|
|
|
42,883
|
|
|
|
42,883
|
|
|
|
7,188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projects Under Development
|
|
|
|
|
824
|
|
|
|
602,814
|
|
|
|
225,753
|
|
|
|
225,753
|
|
|
|
7,188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projects Completed Not Stabilized (E):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lofts at Kendall Square II (fka 249 Third Street)
|
|
Cambridge, MA
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
49,447
|
|
|
|
47,593
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 2019
|
|
|
Q3 2019
|
|
Q2 2020
|
|
93%
|
|
|
93%
|
|
Chloe on Madison (fka 1401 E. Madison)
|
|
Seattle, WA
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
|
65,341
|
|
|
|
63,840
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 2019
|
|
|
Q3 2019
|
|
Q2 2020
|
|
99%
|
|
|
99%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projects Completed Not Stabilized
|
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
114,788
|
|
|
|
111,433
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Development Projects
|
|
|
|
|
1,045
|
|
|
$
|
717,602
|
|
|
$
|
337,186
|
|
|
$
|
225,753
|
|
|
$
|
7,188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land Held for Development
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
$
|
102,602
|
|
|
$
|
102,602
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI CONTRIBUTION FROM DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
Budgeted
Capital
Cost
|
|
|
Q1 2020
NOI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projects Under Development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
602,814
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|