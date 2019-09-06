Log in
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL

(EQR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/06 12:30:46 pm
86.545 USD   +0.65%
11:58aEQUITY RESIDENTIAL : to Participate in BAML Global Real Estate Conference
BU
07/31EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Second Quarter
PU
07/30EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equity Residential : to Participate in BAML Global Real Estate Conference

09/06/2019 | 11:58am EDT

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that Mark J. Parrell, the Company’s President and CEO, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the BAML 2019 Global Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2:55 p.m. ET. The event will be web cast live. A link to the web cast will be available in the Presentations section of Investor section of the Company’s website at www.equityapartments.com

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 309 properties consisting of 79,624 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 692 M
EBIT 2019 899 M
Net income 2019 691 M
Debt 2019 8 680 M
Yield 2019 2,63%
P/E ratio 2019 47,0x
P/E ratio 2020 56,2x
EV / Sales2019 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 14,6x
Capitalization 31 890 M
Technical analysis trends EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 82,23  $
Last Close Price 85,99  $
Spread / Highest target 6,99%
Spread / Average Target -4,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Parrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Gerald A. Spector Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL30.72%31 890
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES23.36%29 915
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.32.43%21 343
INVITATION HOMES INC42.48%15 383
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY34.33%14 638
UDR INC.22.92%14 159
