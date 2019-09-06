Equity Residential : to Participate in BAML Global Real Estate Conference

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that Mark J. Parrell, the Company’s President and CEO, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the BAML 2019 Global Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2:55 p.m. ET. The event will be web cast live. A link to the web cast will be available in the Presentations section of Investor section of the Company’s website at www.equityapartments.com

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 309 properties consisting of 79,624 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005364/en/