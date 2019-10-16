Equus Mining : Revised Appendix 3Y for ML

17 October 2019
CORRECTION
Appendix 3Y dated 14 October 2019
The Company would like to advise that due to a typographical error on Appendix 3Y released Monday 14 October 2019 for Mr Mark Loctenberg a revised Appendix 3Y is now released.
Incorrect
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
38,449,651 - indirectly held
|
Class
|
Ordinary fully paid shares
|
Number acquired
|
13,500,000
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
(transferred from the trust account to
|
|
each individual personal account)
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$0.01 per share
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
|
|
details and estimated valuation
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
51,949,651- Indirectly held
|
|
|
Correct
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
38,499,651 - indirectly held
|
Class
|
Ordinary fully paid shares
|
Number acquired
|
13,500,000
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
(transferred from the trust account to
|
|
each individual personal account)
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$0.01 per share
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
|
|
details and estimated valuation
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
51,999,651- Indirectly held
Kind Regards,
Marcelo Mora
Company Secretary
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
EQUUS MINING LIMITED
|
|
|
ABN
|
44 065 212 679
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
MARK HAMISH LOCHTENBERG
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
4 September 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect interest
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Mark Hamish Lochtenberg & Michael Lochtenberg <>
|
(including registered holder)
|
Rigi Super Fund A/C>
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
|
|
rise to the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
14 October 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
38,499,651 - indirectly held
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary fully paid shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
13,500,000
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
|
(transferred from the trust account to each
|
Nil
|
individual personal account)
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$0.01 per share
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
|
|
details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
51,999,651- Indirectly held
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Non-Renounceable rights issue
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
|
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
|
buy-back
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 1
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which interest
|
N/A
|
related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the
|
|
interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
|
No
|
detailed above traded during a +closed period
|
|
where prior written clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow
|
N/A
|
the trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
|
N/A
|
date was this provided?
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
