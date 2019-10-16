Log in
EQUUS MINING : Revised Appendix 3Y for ML
PU
EQUUS MINING : Binding Agreement Executed with Mandalay Resources
PU
EQUUS MINING : Corporate Governance Statement 2019
PU
Equus Mining : Revised Appendix 3Y for ML

10/16/2019 | 11:04pm EDT

17 October 2019

The Manager Companies

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

CORRECTION

Appendix 3Y dated 14 October 2019

The Company would like to advise that due to a typographical error on Appendix 3Y released Monday 14 October 2019 for Mr Mark Loctenberg a revised Appendix 3Y is now released.

Incorrect

No. of securities held prior to change

38,449,651 - indirectly held

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

13,500,000

Number disposed

Nil

(transferred from the trust account to

each individual personal account)

Value/Consideration

$0.01 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

51,949,651- Indirectly held

Correct

No. of securities held prior to change

38,499,651 - indirectly held

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

13,500,000

Number disposed

Nil

(transferred from the trust account to

each individual personal account)

Value/Consideration

$0.01 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

51,999,651- Indirectly held

Kind Regards,

Marcelo Mora

Company Secretary

Equus Mining Limited ABN 44 065 212 679

Level 2, 66 Hunter Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia T +61 2 9300 3366 F +61 2 9221 6333

  1. info@equusmining.com W: www.equusmining.com

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

EQUUS MINING LIMITED

ABN

44 065 212 679

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

MARK HAMISH LOCHTENBERG

Date of last notice

4 September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest

Mark Hamish Lochtenberg & Michael Lochtenberg <>

(including registered holder)

Rigi Super Fund A/C>

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

14 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

38,499,651 - indirectly held

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

13,500,000

Number disposed

(transferred from the trust account to each

Nil

individual personal account)

Value/Consideration

$0.01 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

51,999,651- Indirectly held

Nature of change

Non-Renounceable rights issue

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest

N/A

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the

interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period

where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

N/A

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

N/A

date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Equus Mining Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 03:03:06 UTC
