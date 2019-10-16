Equus Mining : Revised Appendix 3Y for ML

No. of securities held after change

The Company would like to advise that due to a typographical error on Appendix 3Y released Monday 14 October 2019 for Mr Mark Loctenberg a revised Appendix 3Y is now released.

Name of entity EQUUS MINING LIMITED ABN 44 065 212 679

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director MARK HAMISH LOCHTENBERG Date of last notice 4 September 2019

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect interest Nature of indirect interest Mark Hamish Lochtenberg & Michael Lochtenberg <> (including registered holder) Rigi Super Fund A/C> Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 14 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 38,499,651 - indirectly held Class Ordinary fully paid shares Number acquired 13,500,000 Number disposed (transferred from the trust account to each Nil individual personal account) Value/Consideration $0.01 per share Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 51,999,651- Indirectly held Nature of change Non-Renounceable rights issue Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

