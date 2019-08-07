Equus Mining : Appendix 3B Placement

Following the announcement made on 1 August 2019, the Directors of Equus Mining Limited ('Equus' or 'the Company') are pleased to advise that, Equus has placed 134,591,529 new fully paid ordinary shares in accordance with the Company's 15% capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The shares were issued at $0.01, for a total consideration of $1,345,915 before costs from professional and sophisticated investors and that all procedural formalities are completed.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.10, I attach an Appendix 3B - New Issue Announcement, Application for Quotation of Additional Securities.
Notification under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001
The Company gives this Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 ('Corporations Act') and made in accordance with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) Class Order 09/425 that:
the shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
as at the date of this notice, the Company confirms it has complied with:
(i)the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and (ii)Section 674 of the Act.
The Company also confirms that, as at the date of this notice, there is no 'excluded information' within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act 2001, as if the notice were a notice under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.
For further information, please contact Marcelo Mora on (61-2) 9300 3366.
Yours faithfully
Marcelo Mora
Company Secretary
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1
2
3
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and
expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due
dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully paid ordinary shares
134,591,529 ordinary fully paid shares
Fully paid ordinary shares ranking pari passu with existing quoted ordinary shares of the Company.
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
4
5
6
6a
6b
6c
6d
6e
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Yes, the shares rank equally in all respects with existing ordinary shares.
$0.01 per share
To conduct a drilling campaign at Cerro Bayo gold- silver mine, to further advance the Company's Los Domos gold-silver-zinc-lead project and for working capital.
Yes
28 November 2018
N/A
N/A
N/A
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6f
6g
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
N/A
6h
If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for
N/A
non-cash consideration, state date on
which valuation of consideration was
released to ASX Market Announcements
6i
7
Calculate the entity's remaining issue Rule 7.1 - 7,917,149
capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - Rule 7.1A - 95,005,785 complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX
Market Announcements
+Issue dates
8 August 2019.
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number +Class
1,084,649,384 Fully paid ordinary shares
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number +Class
Nil
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust,
Remains unchanged
distribution policy) on the increased capital
(interests)
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
