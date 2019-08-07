Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Equus Mining Ltd    EQE   AU000000EQE3

EQUUS MINING LTD

(EQE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equus Mining : Appendix 3B Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 08:20pm EDT

8 August 2019

The Manager Companies

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

(13 pages by email)

Dear Sir / Madam

NEW ISSUE

CLEANSING NOTICE AND APPENDIX 3B

Following the announcement made on 1 August 2019, the Directors of Equus Mining Limited ('Equus' or 'the Company') are pleased to advise that, Equus has placed 134,591,529 new fully paid ordinary shares in accordance with the Company's 15% capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The shares were issued at $0.01, for a total consideration of $1,345,915 before costs from professional and sophisticated investors and that all procedural formalities are completed.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.10, I attach an Appendix 3B - New Issue Announcement, Application for Quotation of Additional Securities.

Notification under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001

The Company gives this Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 ('Corporations Act') and made in accordance with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) Class Order 09/425 that:

  1. the shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
  2. as at the date of this notice, the Company confirms it has complied with:

(i)the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and (ii)Section 674 of the Act.

The Company also confirms that, as at the date of this notice, there is no 'excluded information' within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act 2001, as if the notice were a notice under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.

For further information, please contact Marcelo Mora on (61-2) 9300 3366.

Yours faithfully

Marcelo Mora

Company Secretary

pjn10021

Equus Mining Limited ABN 44 065 212 679

Level 2, 66 Hunter Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia T +61 2 9300 3366 F+61 2 9221 6333

E info@equusmining.com W www.equusmining.com T +61 2 9300 3366

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

EQUUS MINING LIMITED

ABN

44 065 212 679

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

3

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and

expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due

dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary shares

134,591,529 ordinary fully paid shares

Fully paid ordinary shares ranking pari passu with existing quoted ordinary shares of the Company.

+See chapter 19 for defined terms.

4/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4

5

6

6a

6b

6c

6d

6e

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Issue price or consideration

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Yes, the shares rank equally in all respects with existing ordinary shares.

$0.01 per share

To conduct a drilling campaign at Cerro Bayo gold- silver mine, to further advance the Company's Los Domos gold-silver-zinc-lead project and for working capital.

Yes

28 November 2018

N/A

N/A

N/A

+See chapter 19 for defined terms.

4/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page2

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6f

6g

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for

N/A

non-cash consideration, state date on

which valuation of consideration was

released to ASX Market Announcements

6i

7

Calculate the entity's remaining issue Rule 7.1 - 7,917,149

capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - Rule 7.1A - 95,005,785 complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX

Market Announcements

+Issue dates

8 August 2019.

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class

1,084,649,384 Fully paid ordinary shares

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class

Nil

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust,

Remains unchanged

distribution policy) on the increased capital

(interests)

+See chapter 19 for defined terms.

4/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11

Is security holder approval required?

N/A

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- N/A renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will be N/A offered
  1. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  2. +Record date to determine entitlements
  3. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

N/A

N/A

N/A

17 Policy for deciding entitlements in N/A relation to fractions

18

Names of countries in which the entity

N/A

has security holders who will not be sent

new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements

are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19

Closing date for receipt of acceptances or

N/A

renunciations

20

Names of any underwriters

N/A

21 Amount of any underwriting fee or N/A commission

22

Names of any brokers to the issue

N/A

23

Fee or commission payable to the broker

N/A

to the issue

+See chapter 19 for defined terms.

4/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Equus Mining Limited published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 00:19:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUUS MINING LTD
08/07EQUUS MINING : Appendix 3B Placement
PU
08/05EQUUS MINING LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.01 AUD for 17 existing shares
FA
08/02EQUUS MINING LIMITED : - Completion of Institutional Placement and Non-Renouncea..
AQ
08/02EQUUS MINING LIMITED : - Rights Issue Cleansing Notice
AQ
08/02EQUUS MINING : Letter to Eligible and Ineligible Shareholders
PU
06/26MANDALAY RESOURCES : Equus Executes Agreement to Explore and Option to Acquire M..
AQ
04/30EQUUS MINING LIMITED : - Latest Drill Results at Los Domos Project
AQ
03/11EQUUS MINING : Trading Halt
AQ
2018EQUUS MINING LIMITED : - Share Purchase Plan
AQ
2018EQUUS MINING LIMITED : - Trading Halt
AQ
More news
Chart EQUUS MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Equus Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Hamish Lochtenberg Non-Executive Chairman
Jürg M. Walker Non-Executive Director
Robert Ainslie Yeates Non-Executive Director
John Richard Braham Executive Director
Marcelo Mora Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUUS MINING LTD2.53%10
BHP GROUP LTD8.97%121 846
BHP GROUP PLC11.10%121 846
RIO TINTO PLC11.47%85 627
RIO TINTO LIMITED12.81%85 627
ANGLO AMERICAN6.67%31 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group