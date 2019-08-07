Equus Mining : Appendix 3B Placement

8 August 2019 The Manager Companies ASX Limited 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000 (13 pages by email) Dear Sir / Madam

NEW ISSUE

CLEANSING NOTICE AND APPENDIX 3B

Following the announcement made on 1 August 2019, the Directors of Equus Mining Limited ('Equus' or 'the Company') are pleased to advise that, Equus has placed 134,591,529 new fully paid ordinary shares in accordance with the Company's 15% capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The shares were issued at $0.01, for a total consideration of $1,345,915 before costs from professional and sophisticated investors and that all procedural formalities are completed.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.10, I attach an Appendix 3B - New Issue Announcement, Application for Quotation of Additional Securities.

Notification under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001

The Company gives this Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 ('Corporations Act') and made in accordance with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) Class Order 09/425 that:

the shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; as at the date of this notice, the Company confirms it has complied with:

(i)the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and (ii)Section 674 of the Act.

The Company also confirms that, as at the date of this notice, there is no 'excluded information' within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act 2001, as if the notice were a notice under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.

For further information, please contact Marcelo Mora on (61-2) 9300 3366.

Yours faithfully

Marcelo Mora

Company Secretary

