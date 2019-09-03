Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Equus Mining Ltd    EQE   AU000000EQE3

EQUUS MINING LTD

(EQE)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/03
0.017 AUD   +6.25%
10:27pEQUUS MINING : Appendix 3Y ML
PU
08/28EQUUS MINING : Rights Issue allotment
PU
08/16EQUUS MINING : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equus Mining : Appendix 3Y ML

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 10:27pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

EQUUS MINING LIMITED

ABN

44 065 212 679

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

MARK HAMISH LOCHTENBERG

Date of last notice

4 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest

Mark Hamish Lochtenberg & Michael Lochtenberg <>

(including registered holder)

Rigi Super Fund A/C>

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

3 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

36,360,781 - indirectly held

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

2,138,870

Number disposed

(transferred from the trust account to each

Nil

individual personal account)

Value/Consideration

$0.01 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

38,449,651- Indirectly held

Nature of change

Non-Renounceable rights issue

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest

N/A

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the

interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period

where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

N/A

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

N/A

date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

EQUUS MINING LIMITED

ABN

44 065 212 679

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

JOHN RICHARD BRAHAM

Date of last notice

13 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest

J R Braham Consulting Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

3 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

5,000,000 - indirectly held

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

294,118

Number disposed

Nil

(transferred from the trust account to each

individual personal account)

Value/Consideration

$0.01 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

5,294,118 - Indirectly held

Nature of change

Non-Renounceable rights issue

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest

N/A

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the

interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period

where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

N/A

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

N/A

date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

EQUUS MINING LIMITED

ABN

44 065 212 679

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

ROBERT AINSLIE YEATES

Date of last notice

30 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest

R&D Yeates Holdings Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

3 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

3,340,909 - indirectly held

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

196,525

Number disposed

Nil

(transferred from the trust account to each

individual personal account)

Value/Consideration

$0.01 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

3,537,434 - Indirectly held

Nature of change

Non-Renounceable rights issue

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 5

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Equus Mining Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 02:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUUS MINING LTD
10:27pEQUUS MINING : Appendix 3Y ML
PU
08/28EQUUS MINING : Rights Issue allotment
PU
08/16EQUUS MINING : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
08/07EQUUS MINING : Appendix 3B Placement
PU
08/05EQUUS MINING LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.01 AUD for 17 existing shares
FA
08/02EQUUS MINING LIMITED : - Rights Issue Cleansing Notice
AQ
08/02EQUUS MINING LIMITED : - Completion of Institutional Placement and Non-Renouncea..
AQ
08/02EQUUS MINING : Letter to Eligible and Ineligible Shareholders
PU
06/26MANDALAY RESOURCES : Equus Executes Agreement to Explore and Option to Acquire M..
AQ
04/30EQUUS MINING LIMITED : - Latest Drill Results at Los Domos Project
AQ
More news
Chart EQUUS MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Equus Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Hamish Lochtenberg Non-Executive Chairman
Jürg M. Walker Non-Executive Director
Robert Ainslie Yeates Non-Executive Director
John Richard Braham Executive Director
Marcelo Mora Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUUS MINING LTD8.94%12
BHP GROUP LTD6.02%110 896
BHP GROUP PLC6.90%110 896
RIO TINTO PLC11.18%84 805
RIO TINTO LIMITED11.61%84 805
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC1.97%29 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group