Equus Mining : Appendix 3Y ML

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity EQUUS MINING LIMITED ABN 44 065 212 679 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director MARK HAMISH LOCHTENBERG Date of last notice 4 December 2018 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect interest Nature of indirect interest Mark Hamish Lochtenberg & Michael Lochtenberg <> (including registered holder) Rigi Super Fund A/C> Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 3 September 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 36,360,781 - indirectly held Class Ordinary fully paid shares Number acquired 2,138,870 Number disposed (transferred from the trust account to each Nil individual personal account) Value/Consideration $0.01 per share Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 38,449,651- Indirectly held Nature of change Non-Renounceable rights issue Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 1 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest N/A related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow N/A the trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity EQUUS MINING LIMITED ABN 44 065 212 679 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director JOHN RICHARD BRAHAM Date of last notice 13 November 2018 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect interest Nature of indirect interest J R Braham Consulting Pty Ltd (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 3 September 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 5,000,000 - indirectly held Class Ordinary fully paid shares Number acquired 294,118 Number disposed Nil (transferred from the trust account to each individual personal account) Value/Consideration $0.01 per share Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 5,294,118 - Indirectly held Nature of change Non-Renounceable rights issue Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 3 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest N/A related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow N/A the trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 4 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity EQUUS MINING LIMITED ABN 44 065 212 679 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director ROBERT AINSLIE YEATES Date of last notice 30 October 2018 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect interest Nature of indirect interest R&D Yeates Holdings Pty Ltd (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 3 September 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 3,340,909 - indirectly held Class Ordinary fully paid shares Number acquired 196,525 Number disposed Nil (transferred from the trust account to each individual personal account) Value/Consideration $0.01 per share Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 3,537,434 - Indirectly held Nature of change Non-Renounceable rights issue Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 5 01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.