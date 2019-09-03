Equus Mining : Appendix 3Y ML

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
EQUUS MINING LIMITED
|
|
|
ABN
|
44 065 212 679
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
MARK HAMISH LOCHTENBERG
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
4 December 2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect interest
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Mark Hamish Lochtenberg & Michael Lochtenberg <>
|
(including registered holder)
|
Rigi Super Fund A/C>
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
|
|
rise to the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
3 September 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
36,360,781 - indirectly held
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary fully paid shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
2,138,870
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
|
(transferred from the trust account to each
|
Nil
|
individual personal account)
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$0.01 per share
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
|
|
details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
38,449,651- Indirectly held
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Non-Renounceable rights issue
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
|
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
|
buy-back
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which interest
|
N/A
|
related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the
|
|
interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
|
No
|
detailed above traded during a +closed period
|
|
where prior written clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow
|
N/A
|
the trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
|
N/A
|
date was this provided?
|
|
|
|
Name of entity
|
EQUUS MINING LIMITED
|
|
|
ABN
|
44 065 212 679
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
JOHN RICHARD BRAHAM
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
13 November 2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect interest
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
J R Braham Consulting Pty Ltd
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
|
|
rise to the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
3 September 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
5,000,000 - indirectly held
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary fully paid shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
294,118
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
(transferred from the trust account to each
|
individual personal account)
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$0.01 per share
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
|
|
details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
5,294,118 - Indirectly held
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Non-Renounceable rights issue
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
|
Name of entity
|
EQUUS MINING LIMITED
|
|
|
ABN
|
44 065 212 679
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
ROBERT AINSLIE YEATES
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
30 October 2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect interest
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
R&D Yeates Holdings Pty Ltd
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
|
|
rise to the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
3 September 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
3,340,909 - indirectly held
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary fully paid shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
196,525
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
(transferred from the trust account to each
|
individual personal account)
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$0.01 per share
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
|
|
details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
3,537,434 - Indirectly held
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Non-Renounceable rights issue
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 5
|
01/01/2011
