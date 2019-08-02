Equus Mining : Letter to Eligible and Ineligible Shareholders

2 August 2019

Letter to Eligible and Ineligible Shareholders

The Company advises that the following two letters has been sent in relation to the Non-Renounceable Rights Issue announcement on 1 August 2019:

1. Letter to shareholders of Equus Mining Limited who have registered addresses in Australia and New Zealand as at the Record Date of 5:00 pm (AEST) on 6 August 2019, and are eligible to participate in the Rights Issue (Eligible Shareholders); and

2. Letter to shareholders of Equus Mining Limited who have registered addresses outside Australia and New Zealand as at the Record Date of 5:00 pm (AEST) on 6 August 2019, and are not entitled to participate in the Rights Issue (Ineligible Shareholders).

Equus Mining Limited ABN 44 065 212 679

Level 2, 66 Hunter Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia T +61 2 9300 3366

F +61 2 9221 6333

E: info@equusmining.com W: www.equusmining.com

2 August 2019

Dear Shareholder

NON-RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE

On 1 August 2019 Equus Mining Limited ('Equus' or 'the Company') announced a non-renounceable pro-rata offer to shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand of approximately 52.78 million fully paid ordinary shares on the basis of 1 New Share for every 17 Shares held as at 5:00pm (AEST) on 6 August 2019 (Record Date), at an issue price of $0.01 per new share (Rights Issue) to raise up to approximately $0.528 million (before costs).

The Rights Issue is fully underwritten by Taylor Collison Limited.

Two Directors have indicated that they will participate in the Offer.

The Company expects the Rights Issue to be conducted in accordance with the following timetable:

Event Date Announcement of Offer, appendix 3B and section 708AA notice 1 August 2019 Ex rights date 5 August 2019 Record date to determine entitlement to New Shares 6 August 2019 Dispatch of Offer document and Entitlement and Acceptance Form Offer opening date 9 August 2019 Offer closing date 22 August 2019 Securities quoted on deferred settlement basis 23 August 2019 Notify ASX of total subscriptions 27 August 2019 Allotment Date 29 August 2019

The Directors may extend the Closing Date by giving at least 3 Business Days' notice to

ASX prior to the Closing Date, subject to such date being no later than 2 months after the date the Offer is announced. As such the date the New Shares are expected to commence trading on ASX may vary.

The new shares issued pursuant to the Rights Issue will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company. Application has been made for the quotation of the new shares.

The Rights Issue will be offered without disclosure by reason of section 708AA of the Corporations Act (as modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84), which enables certain entities to offer shares for issue without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

An offer document will be sent to Eligible Shareholders shortly after the Record Date. Shareholders should consider the offer document carefully in deciding whether to acquire securities offered under the Rights Issue. Eligible Shareholders may also apply for additional shares in excess of their entitlement.

The capital structure of the Company before and after completion of the Rights Issue is set out below:

Shares Existing Shares 897,276,863 New Shares issued pursuant to the Offer 52,780,992 Total Shares on issue after completion of the Offer 950,057,855

Taylor Collison Limited will be paid a lead manager fee of 2% of amounts raised and an underwriting fee of 4%.

Should you have any questions regarding the Rights Issue you may contact the Company on +61 2 9300 3366 or consult your stockbroker or professional adviser.

We look forward to your participation in the Rights Issue.

2 August 2019

Dear Shareholder,

NON-RENOUNCEABLE SHAREHOLDERSRIGHTSISSUE

-

NOTIFICATIONTOINELIGIBLE

On 1 August 2019 Equus Mining Limited ('Equus' or 'the Company') announced a non-renounceable pro-rata offer to shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand of approximately 52.78 million fully paid ordinary shares on the basis of 1 New Share for every 17 Shares held as at 5:00pm (AEST) on 6 August 2019 (Record Date), at an issue price of $0.01 per new share (Rights Issue) to raise up to approximately $0.528 million (before costs).

The Company has decided that it is unreasonable to make offers under the Rights Issue to shareholders with a registered address outside Australia or New Zealand (Ineligible Shareholders), having regard to the number of such shareholders, their holdings and the compliance costs required to offer the Shares under the Rights Issue to those shareholders.

Unfortunately, since you are an Ineligible Shareholder, no offer is being made to you and the offer document prepared by the Company in relation to the Rights Issue will not be sent to you.

This letter is neither an offer to issue new shares to you, nor an invitation for you to apply for new shares.

You do not have to take any further action in relation to the Rights Issue.

Should you have any questions regarding the Rights Issue or discuss applying for a shortfall (where lawful to do so) you may contact the Company on +61 2 9300 3366.

