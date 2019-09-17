Equus Mining : Results of Meeting

I advise that a total of 184,381,813 votes were cast by proxy as follows:

I advise that all resolutions put to shareholders at today's General Meeting of Members as set out in the attached Notice of Meeting were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a General Meeting of members is to be convened at Level 5, 56 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000 on 18 September 2019 at 10 am.

AGENDA

BUSINESS

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions, with or without amendment as ordinary resolutions:

Ordinary Resolution 1 Ratification of 134,591,529 Shares - Listing Rule 7.4

'That the issue of 134,591,529 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company on 8 August 2019 for A$0.01 per share be and is hereby ratified for the purposes of ASX Listing Rules 7.4 as set out in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice of Meeting.'

Ordinary Resolution 2 Approval of the Proposed Issue of 297,908,471 Shares

'That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1, the proposed issue and allotment of up to 297,908,471 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company as set out in the Explanatory Memorandum attached to this Notice of Meeting be and is hereby approved.'

Ordinary Resolution 3 Approval of the Proposed Issue of Shares to John Braham

'That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of up to 4,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company to a Director Mr John Braham and/or his nominee as set out in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice of Meeting.'

Ordinary Resolution 4 Approval of the Proposed Issue of Shares to Mark Lochtenberg

'That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of up to 13,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company to a Director Mr Mark Lochtenberg and/or his nominee as set out in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice of Meeting.'

Ordinary Resolution 5 Approval to issue Unlisted Options to John Braham

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 15,000,000 Options to John Brham or his nominee on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

