EQUUS MINING LTD

EQUUS MINING LTD

(EQE)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/28
0.017 AUD   +13.33%
Equus Mining : Rights Issue allotment

08/28/2019 | 10:21pm EDT

29 August 2019

The Manager

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam

Rights Issue allotment

As detailed in the Company's Appendix 3B - New Issue Announcement, Application for Quotation of Additional Securities dated 1 August 2019, a total of 52,780,992 fully paid ordinary shares will be allotted on 3 September 2019.

Yours Sincerely,

Marcelo Mora

Company Secretary

pjn10042

Equus Mining Limited ABN 44 065 212 679

Level 2, 66 Hunter Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia T +61 2 9300 3366 F +61 2 9221 6333

  1. info@equusmining.com W: www.equusmining.com

Disclaimer

Equus Mining Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 02:20:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Hamish Lochtenberg Non-Executive Chairman
Jürg M. Walker Non-Executive Director
Robert Ainslie Yeates Non-Executive Director
John Richard Braham Executive Director
Marcelo Mora Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUUS MINING LTD2.53%11
BHP GROUP LTD1.34%106 683
BHP GROUP PLC1.27%106 683
RIO TINTO PLC5.48%81 549
RIO TINTO LIMITED5.49%81 549
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.28%28 671
