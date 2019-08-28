Equus Mining : Rights Issue allotment

29 August 2019
The Manager
ASX Limited
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir / Madam
Rights Issue allotment
As detailed in the Company's Appendix 3B - New Issue Announcement, Application for Quotation of Additional Securities dated 1 August 2019, a total of 52,780,992 fully paid ordinary shares will be allotted on 3 September 2019.
Yours Sincerely,
Marcelo Mora
Company Secretary
