Equus Total Return : Shareholders Grant Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election and Increase Borrowing Capacity

EQUUS SHAREHOLDERS GRANT AUTHORIZATION

TO WITHDRAW BDC ELECTION

AND INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY

Authorization Supports Company's Growth Strategies

HOUSTON, TX - November 19, 2019 - Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE: EQS) ("Equus" or the "Company") today announced that its shareholders have authorized the Company's Board of Directors (hereinafter, the "Board") to: (i) cause the Company's withdrawal of its election to be classifed as a business development company ("BDC") under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act") as part of a potential strategic transformation of Equus into an operating company or a permanent capital vehicle; and, to the extent Equus remains a BDC, (ii) increase the Company's borrowing capacity under the 1940 Act for additional portfolio investments.

The authorization to withdraw the Company's BDC election, which expires on March 31, 2020, is a consequence of the Company's Plan of Reorganization announced on May 15, 2014 (also referred to herein as the "Plan"). In announcing the Plan, Equus stated its intention to implement the Plan which entailed, among other things: (i) the restructuring of the Company by way of an acquisition of, or merger with, an operating company, and (ii) a withdrawal of the Company's election to be classified as a BDC. Although Equus has been authorized to withdraw and terminate the Company's BDC election under the 1940 Act, it will not submit any such withdrawal unless and until Equus has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an operating company or qualify as a permanent capital vehicle.

The authorization to increase the Company's borrowing capacity is a consequence of the Small Business Credit Availability Act ("SBCAA") which was signed into law in March 2018 and amends certain sections of the 1940 Act applicable to BDCs. Pursuant to the SBCAA, a BDC may be authorized by its board or its shareholders to decrease its asset coverage ratio from 200% to 150%, the effect of which is to double the potential borrowing capacity of BDCs. The SBCAA requires a one-year waiting period to decrease the ratio if authorized solely by a BDC's board of directors, but such decrease may be implemented immediately if authorized by its shareholders, as in the case of Equus.

Equus management regularly reviews and evaluates the Company's performance, prospects and long-term strategic plans in light of the Company's business and the industries in which it invests, and then makes recommendations to the Board of Directors. Over the past several years, the Company has examined a number of potential transactions in a variety of industries, including energy, natural resources, containers and packaging, real estate, media, technology, and telecommunications. These reviews have included consideration of potential strategic transactions to maximize value to shareholders as an operating company or a permanent capital vehicle not subject to the 1940 Act, as well as potential investments that could be made while continuing as a BDC, but which would require more borrowing capacity than has previously been possible for Equus. The pursuit of these growth strategies has culminated in the authorization granted by the Company's stockholders to the Board to: (i) withdraw the Company's BDC authorization as part of a potential strategic transformation of Equus into an operating company or a permanent capital vehicle and, to the extent Equus remains a BDC, (ii) increase the Company's borrowing capacity for additional portfolio investments.