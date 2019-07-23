Log in
Era Group Inc    ERA

ERA GROUP INC

(ERA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/23 04:00:07 pm
8.89 USD   +2.77%
04:31pEra Group Announces Q2 2019 Earnings Release Call
GL
05/08ERA GROUP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07Era Group Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
Era Group Announces Q2 2019 Earnings Release Call

07/23/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

HOUSTON, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA), one of the largest helicopter operators in the world, today announced it will release financial results for its second quarter 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.  In connection with the release, Era has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, July 31, 2019, to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

Investors may participate in the call by phone. Dial 800-289-0438 for domestic callers or 323-794-2575 for international callers, at least 10 minutes before the call, using the access code 3379381.  A telephone replay will be available through August 14, 2019, by dialing 888-203-1112 and utilizing the access code above.  The accompanying investor presentation will be available on July 31, 2019, on Era's website at www.erahelicopters.com.

About Era Group

Era is one of the largest helicopter operators in the world and the longest serving helicopter transport operator in the U.S. In addition to servicing its U.S. customers, Era also provides helicopters and related services to third-party helicopter operators and customers in other countries, including Brazil, Colombia, India, Mexico, Spain and Suriname.  Era’s helicopters are primarily used to transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations.  In addition, Era’s helicopters are used to perform emergency response services, firefighting, utility, VIP transport and other services.  Era also provides a variety of operating lease solutions and technical fleet support to third party operators.

For additional information concerning Era, contact Jennifer Whalen (713) 369-4636 or visit Era’s website at www.erahelicopters.com.  


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
