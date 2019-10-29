Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Era Group Inc.    ERA

ERA GROUP INC.

(ERA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Era Group Announces Q3 2019 Earnings Release Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA), one of the largest helicopter operators in the world, today announced it will release financial results for its third quarter 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.  In connection with the release, Era has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, November 6, 2019, to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

Investors may participate in the call by phone. Dial 800-353-6461 for domestic callers or 334-323-0501 for international callers, at least 10 minutes before the call, using the access code 3219118.  A telephone replay will be available through November 20, 2019, by dialing 888-203-1112 and utilizing the access code above.  The accompanying investor presentation will be available on November 6, 2019, on Era's website at www.erahelicopters.com.

About Era Group

Era is one of the largest helicopter operators in the world and the longest serving helicopter transport operator in the U.S. In addition to servicing its U.S. customers, Era also provides helicopters and related services to third-party helicopter operators and customers in other countries, including Brazil, Colombia, India, Mexico, Spain and Suriname.  Era’s helicopters are primarily used to transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations.  In addition, Era’s helicopters are used to perform emergency response services, firefighting, utility, VIP transport and other services.  Era also provides a variety of operating lease solutions and technical fleet support to third party operators.

For additional information concerning Era, contact Jennifer Whalen (713) 369-4636 or visit Era’s website at www.erahelicopters.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERA GROUP INC.
04:31pEra Group Announces Q3 2019 Earnings Release Call
GL
10/11ERA GROUP INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
09/04ERA GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
09/04ERA : to Present at the 2019 Barclays CEO Energy - Power Conference
AQ
09/03ERA Group to Present at the 2019 Barclays CEO Energy – Power Conference
GL
07/30ERA GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30ERA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
07/30ERA GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30Era Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/23Era Group Announces Q2 2019 Earnings Release Call
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 225 M
EBIT 2019 -7,40 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,98x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 221 M
Chart ERA GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Era Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERA GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,00  $
Last Close Price 10,43  $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher S. Bradshaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles L. Fabrikant Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Stavley Senior VP-Operations & Fleet Management
Jennifer Dawn Whalen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael May Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERA GROUP INC.19.34%221
DELTA AIR LINES INC.10.56%35 548
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.10%23 328
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.01%15 877
RYANAIR HOLDINGS9.40%14 255
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-15.95%13 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group