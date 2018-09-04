ERAMET : Appointments within Eramet group

Log in
09/04/2018 | 04:12pm CEST

Paris, September 4, 2018

PRESS RELEASE

Appointments within Eramet group

Virginie de CHASSEY is appointed Executive Senior Vice-President of Communication and Sustainable Development of Eramet group. In this capacity, she will be a member of the Group Executive Committee. This appointment will be effective October 1st, 2018.

She succeeds Catherine TISSOT-COLLE who is appointed Advisor to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. In this capacity, she will assist Christel Bories on industrial policy issues, particularly in her mission as Chair of the Strategic Committee of the (CSF) Mines and Metallurgy sector.

Christel BORIES, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eramet Group, commented: "I want to thank Catherine TISSOT-COLLE. Thanks to her commitment and visible action during her eleven years at the head of the Communication and Sustainable function, the Group has been able, in difficult contexts, to grow and develop its maturity. I welcome Virginie de CHASSEY: her appointment reflects the diversification of the experience and skills of the leadership team of Eramet Group which is implementing an ambitious transformation plan."

Virginie de CHASSEY, 49, has a degree in history and information and communication. She began her career at Pechiney in 1993, where she held the positions of Head of Brand and Image Group, Head of the New Media Department and Deputy Head of Press Relations of Pechiney. She joined PSA Peugeot Citroën in 2004 as Head of Corporate Communications and was Delegate for Sustainable Development from 2007 to 2010. In 2010, she was appointed Head of PSA Excellence System, and Services and IT Quality Management of the Parts and Services Division. In 2012, she took the helm of the internal and managerial communication of the PSA Group. Since 2016, Virginie de CHASSEY has been Director of Public Affairs for the PSA Group.

1

Catherine TISSOT-COLLE, 63, is a Law graduate. She held various positions at COGEMA (AREVA) for 12 years before joining Eramet group in 2001. Since 2007, Catherine TISSOT-COLLE has been Executive Vice-President Corporate Communications & Sustainable Development of Eramet group.

Involved in the activities of various trade organisations, she is in particular Chairman of FEDEM (the French non-ferrous metals federation) since 2008 and Chairman of A3M (the ores, minerals & metals alliance) since January 2014. She is also Vice-Chairman of the Environment section of CESE, the French economic, social and environmental council, within its Companies group, since November 2010.

ABOUT ERAMET

ERAMET is one of the world's leading producers of:

- manganese and nickel, used to improve the properties of steels, mineralised sands (titanium dioxide and zircon),

- parts and semi-finished products in alloys and high-performance special steels used in industries such as aerospace, power generation and tooling.

ERAMET is also developing activities with strong growth potential, such as lithium extraction and recycling.

The Group employs around 12,600 people in 20 countries.

MEDIA CONTACT

Image Sept

Lauranne Guirlinger - T. +33 1 53 70 05 46 | M. +33 6 48 26 21 73lguirlinger@image7.fr

Marie Artzner - T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73martzner@image7.fr

2

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 14:11:05 UTC
