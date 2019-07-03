Log in
ERAMET

(ERA)
Eramet: 2018 publication of main contributing indicators by territory

07/03/2019

Paris, 3 July, 2019, 8:30 am

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: 2018 publication of main contributing indicators by territory

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group operating in more than 20 countries, aims to contribute to the world in which it operates. The Group's business model is based on a long-term, responsible and civic vision, particularly through the development of local employment, environmental preservation, respect for local communities and countries’ or territories’ contribution to the economy.

Transparency is one of the Group's core values and it has just published its report on its main indicators of contribution to the economy of the territories in 2018 ("2019 Report on the Group's financial transparency"). These figures have been prepared on the basis of the work of the EITI (Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative), which has set out best practice principles for the sector, an initiative that Eramet has supported as a sponsor since 2011.

More generally, Eramet contributes to the economies of the countries and territories in which it operates, mainly through taxes and royalties paid to the Governments and Territories, payroll and dividends paid to public shareholders in the capital of its parent company and subsidiaries.

In 2018, the Eramet group's contribution amounted to:

  • €131m in New Caledonia;
  • €351m in Gabon;
  • €26m in Senegal;
  • €121m in Norway;
  • €356m in metropolitan France.

In addition to these figures, there are expenses incurred for local development, health, education and local infrastructure, as well as local purchases and indirect employment.

Calendar

24.07.2019: Publication of 2019 half-year results

25.07.2019: Webcast and presentation of 2019 half-year results

23.10.2019: Publication of 2019 third-quarter sales


 


 

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive.
 As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs around 13,000 people in 20 countries with sales of approximately €4 billion in 2018.

For further information, go to www.eramet.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Executive VP Strategy and Innovation - Investor Relations

Philippe Gundermann

T. +33 1 45 38 42 78

Investor Relations manager

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

 

Follow us with the Eramet Finance app:
IOS:
https://itunes.apple.com/fr/app/eramet-finance/id1115212055?mt=8


Android:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eramet.finance


  		PRESS CONTACT

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

T. +33 1 45 38 31 76

pauline.briand@eramet.com


 

 

Image 7

Marie Artzner

T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr


 

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 776 M
EBIT 2019 471 M
Net income 2019 203 M
Debt 2019 570 M
Yield 2019 3,38%
P/E ratio 2019 7,61x
P/E ratio 2020 6,28x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 1 549 M
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 89,8  €
Last Close Price 58,4  €
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Devedjian Chief Financial Officer
Georges Jacques Gilbert Duval Director
Édouard Duval Director
Cyrille Duval Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERAMET-3.30%1 750
BHP GROUP LTD21.76%139 817
BHP GROUP PLC24.06%139 817
RIO TINTO33.42%105 225
RIO TINTO LIMITED33.49%105 225
ANGLO AMERICAN29.59%40 276
