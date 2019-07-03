Paris, 3 July, 2019, 8:30 am

Eramet: 2018 publication of main contributing indicators by territory

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group operating in more than 20 countries, aims to contribute to the world in which it operates. The Group's business model is based on a long-term, responsible and civic vision, particularly through the development of local employment, environmental preservation, respect for local communities and countries’ or territories’ contribution to the economy.

Transparency is one of the Group's core values and it has just published its report on its main indicators of contribution to the economy of the territories in 2018 (" 2019 Report on the Group's financial transparency "). These figures have been prepared on the basis of the work of the EITI (Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative), which has set out best practice principles for the sector, an initiative that Eramet has supported as a sponsor since 2011.

More generally, Eramet contributes to the economies of the countries and territories in which it operates, mainly through taxes and royalties paid to the Governments and Territories, payroll and dividends paid to public shareholders in the capital of its parent company and subsidiaries.

In 2018, the Eramet group's contribution amounted to:

€131m in New Caledonia;

€351m in Gabon;

€26m in Senegal;

€121m in Norway;

€356m in metropolitan France.

In addition to these figures, there are expenses incurred for local development, health, education and local infrastructure, as well as local purchases and indirect employment.

