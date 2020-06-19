Eramet: 2019 CSR report

DOCUMENT D'ENREGISTREMENTUNIVERSEL

2019

2019 CSR REPORT

Extract from the Eramet's Universal Registration Document 2019 including the presentation of the Group, the non-ﬁnancial performance statement and the vigilance Plan

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

including the annual ﬁnancial report

This Universal Registration Document was ﬁled with the Autorité des marchés ﬁnanciers (AMF) on 31 March 2020, as the competent authority under regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the said regulation.

The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a prospectus and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. All of the above is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

Presentation of the Group

Message from the Chairperson 4

Manifesto 6

Key ﬁgures 7

Trends and opportunities 8

Activities 10

Locations 18

Business model 20

Strategy 22

CSR 26

Risks 28

Governance 30

Performances 32

Outlook 35

ERAMET 2019 - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 3