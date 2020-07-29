Eramet : 2020 half-year results

The Covid-19 health crisis has put our industries to the test, profoundly impacting our ecosystems. Above all, it has led to the biggest crisis ever seen in the aerospace sector. Against this background, we have strengthened our cash preservation measures and speeded up the review of our asset portfolio.

We still must overcome a highly volatile and uncertain market environment for all sectors of activity.

I want to pay tribute to the incredible commitment of our employees who have been responsive and resourceful in ensuring optimal business continuity while stringently complying with health protection protocol.

We have pursued our organic growth strategy in mining activities as well as the optimization of our operations in order to bounce back as soon as the global outlook and markets improve.