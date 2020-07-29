Eramet : 2020 half-year results

Raw material sales prices adversely affected: -22% for manganese ore, -10% for ferronickel.
Brutal and deep impact of aerospace crisis on results for the High-Performance Alloys division, with cash consumption of €156m during the period at Aubert & Duval.
Acceleration of portfolio review of least performing assets, all options being considered, including possible Aubert & Duval divestment.
Resilient mining activities, in the context of a crisis of unprecedented scale, with an excellent operating performance, thereby confirming the success of the Group's organic growth strategy:
- Increase in manganese ore volumes: 2.8 Mt produced, +31% vs. H1 2019 .
- Increase in nickel ore volumes at SLN: 2.2 Mwmt produced (+12%) and 1.1 Mwmt exported (+120%).
- Successful start-up of four production lines at Weda Bay.
Sharp decline in EBITDA to €120m owing to the decline in raw material prices and the aerospace crisis at Aubert & Duval, despite intrinsic progress of more than €120m.
Negative net income, Group share of -€623m impacted by a non-recurring expense of €459m, mainly due to crisis, of which €197m for Aubert & Duval asset impairment and €142m related to the mothballing of lithium project.
High cash level at €1.9bn, with strengthened cash control plan measures, and before proceeds from the sale of the TTI plant, subject to ongoing regulatory approvals
Net debt of €1.5bn, corresponding to a gearing of 113%, before impairment; suspension of calculation of Covenants granted for June and December 2020
Christel BORIES
Eramet Chairman and CEO
The Covid-19 health crisis has put our industries to the test, profoundly impacting our ecosystems. Above all, it has led to the biggest crisis ever seen in the aerospace sector. Against this background, we have strengthened our cash preservation measures and speeded up the review of our asset portfolio.
We still must overcome a highly volatile and uncertain market environment for all sectors of activity.
I want to pay tribute to the incredible commitment of our employees who have been responsive and resourceful in ensuring optimal business continuity while stringently complying with health protection protocol.
We have pursued our organic growth strategy in mining activities as well as the optimization of our operations in order to bounce back as soon as the global outlook and markets improve.