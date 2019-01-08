Log in
Eramet : Aubert&Duval and PyroGenesis sign a partnership agreement

01/08/2019 | 02:31am EST

Paris, 8 January 2019, 8:30 am

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Aubert & Duval and PyroGenesis sign a technical and commercial partnership agreement for the distribution of plasma-atomized titanium powders

Aubert & Duval, a subsidiary of Eramet Group's Alloys division, specialized in high performance  metallurgy, and PyroGenesis, a Canadian player specialized in plasma manufacturing processes, have entered into a partnership agreement for the supply of titanium powders to Europe's additive manufacturing market.

To extend its current portfolio of metal powders for the additive manufacturing market,
Aubert & Duval has decided to team up with PyroGenesis to manufacture and distribute plasma-atomized titanium powders. This will allow Aubert & Duval to ensure the exclusive distribution of these powders in Europe, its main market.

Under this agreement, this new titanium offer by Aubert & Duval will be marketed under the Pearl® Micro brand.

This agreement will allow Eramet to reach a significant 15% market share of titanium powders in Europe by 2022.

The Group presently produces superalloys metal powders, notably for aircraft engines and land turbines in the energy sector, as well as stainless steel powders intended for various markets including defense and automotive.

Commenting on this, Jérôme Fabre, Eramet Group's Deputy CEO in charge of the Alloys division, said: "With our metallurgical expertise for demanding markets such as aeronautics and energy, this partnership with PyroGenesis allows us to complete our offer of metal powders for additive manufacturing, including 3D printing, a growing market of the industry of the future."

Calendar

20.02.2019: Publication of 2018 annual results

25.04.2019: Publication of Q1 2019

23.05.2019: Combined General Shareholders' meeting

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet is one of the world's leading producers of:

  • Manganese and nickel, used to improve the properties of steels, and mineral sands (titanium dioxide and zircon),
  • Parts and semi-finished products in alloys and high-performance special steels used by industries such as aerospace, power generation, and tooling.

Eramet is also developing activities with strong growth potential, such as lithium extraction and recycling, called to play a key role in the energy transition and the mobility of the future.

The Group employs around 12,600 people in 20 countries. www.eramet.com

ABOUT Aubert & Duval         

Aubert & Duval, a subsidiary of the Alloys division of the Eramet group, is a metallurgist expert and one of the world leaders in high-performance steels, superalloys, titanium and aluminum. Aubert & Duval designs and develops advanced metallurgical solutions in the form of closed-die forged or forged parts, long products or metal powders for projects in the most demanding industries: aeronautics, energy, defense, nuclear, medical. www.aubertduval.com

About PyroGenesis

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX-V: PYR; OTCQB: PYRNF; Frankfurt: 8PY: FRA), a high-tech company based in Montréal, is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes. The company provides engineering and manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. www.pyrogenesis.com

CONTACT - INVESTORS

Executive VP Strategy and Innovation - Investor Relations

Philippe Gundermann
Tel: +33 1 45 38 42 78

Investor Relations manager

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
Tel: +33 1 45 38 37 02

 

For more information:

Follow us with the Eramet Finance app:
IOS:
https://itunes.apple.com/fr/app/eramet-finance/id1115212055?mt=8

Android:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eramet.finance 		CONTACT - PRESS

VP Communication

Pauline Briand

Tel: +33 1 45 38 31 76

Pauline.briand@eramet.com

 

Image 7

Marie Artzner
Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Groupe Eramet via Globenewswire
