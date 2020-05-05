Paris, May 05, 2020, 5:45 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Documents available for consultation for the Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting to be held behind closed doors on 26 May 2020

In the current evolving context of the sanitary crisis, shareholders are invited to participate to the Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (Paris time), exceptionally behind closed doors (without physical attendance of shareholders, in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of Order no. 2020-321 dated 25 March 2020, the venue of the Meeting being affected at the date of its notice by an administrative measure restricting or prohibiting collective gathering on sanitary grounds), at Eramet’s registered office.

The remote voting prior to the Meeting will be the only way to cast a vote in the absence of the shareholders’ physical presence. Thus, prior to the General Meeting, shareholders are kindly invited to vote remotely either by voting or abstaining for each resolution, or by giving their proxy to the Chairman.

To this end, the detailed procedures for attending remotely appear in particular in the notice of meeting brochure and will be described in the notice of meeting.

The notice of meeting including the agenda and draft resolutions had been published in the French official gazette (BALO - Bulletin des Annonces légales obligatoires) on 6 April 2020 and the notice of meeting will be published in the BALO on 6 May 2020.

We would also like to remind shareholders that they can address any question they might have to the Chairman of the Board of Directors exclusively by email (at assemblee-generale@eramet.com) . Emails must be sent on the fourth business day prior to the Shareholders’ General Meeting at the very latest

(19 May 2020).

The Shareholders’ General Meeting will be broadcasted live via a webcast that can be accessed on the Group’s website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/general-meeting-2020 .

In accordance with applicable regulations, the Meeting documents and information are available for consultation by shareholders on the Eramet website www.eramet.com .

Calendar

26.05.2020: General Shareholders’ meeting

29.07.2020: Publication of Group 2020 half-year results

28.10.2020: Publication of Group 2020 third-quarter sales

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs around 13,000 people in more than 20 countries with sales of approximately €4 billion in 2019.

For further information, go to www.eramet.com



INVESTOR CONTACT



Executive VP Strategy and Innovation - Investor Relations



Philippe Gundermann

T. +33 1 45 38 42 78



Investor Relations manager



Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02







PRESS CONTACT



Communications Director



Pauline Briand



T. +33 1 45 38 31 76



pauline.briand@eramet.com















