Eramet : EIT RawMaterials and Eramet team up in the Real-time Monitoring Challenge 2020 for smart raw materials processing solutions

JOINT PRESS RELEASE
Paris, July 15, 2020
EIT RawMaterials and Eramet team up in Real-time Monitoring Challenge 2020 for smart raw materials processing solutions
Launch of Open Innovation Challenge with application deadline 30 September 2020
Opportunity for SMEs and Start-ups to collaborate with Eramet
Process improvement for better use of materials and energy with reduced CO2 footprint
Eramet is a leading company in the extraction and valorization of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and processing of alloys with a high added value). Eramet implements on its industrial and mining sites all the major techniques of extractive metallurgy: from mineral processing, geometallurgy to hydro- and pyrometallurgy.
Raw materials are essential to securing a transition to green energy technologies, to securing growth and sustainable consumption and to securing access to clean and efficient consumer technologies.
EIT RawMaterials is the largest Innovation Community in the minerals, metals and raw materials sector worldwide. Its vision is to develop raw materials into a major strength for Europe. Its mission is to enable sustainable competitiveness of the European minerals, metals and materials sector along the value chain by driving innovation, education and entrepreneurship.
Jointly they are launching the Eramet Real-timeMonitoring Challenge 2020to find new innovative solutions for in-situ and real-time monitoring. This challenge offers entrepreneurial companies, in particular SMEs and start-ups, the opportunity to collaborate with a global industrial leader and to validate their solution.
One of the main challenges of the European raw materials industry is the increasing demand for raw materials combined with high import dependency. For a sustainable supply of mineral resources, Europe needs to strengthen the processing capabilities and create smart and environmental-friendly solutions to remain competitive.
Eramet aims to improve the overall resource efficiency, including the reduction of waste material, emissions and water use, as well as an increase in productivity, cost-effectiveness and safety.
"Digital transformation is one of the key challenges of Eramet business on the road to the mine & metallurgy of the future. We are taking responsible investments in new monitoring solutions for smarter, more timely, cost-effective and accurate measurement." says Laurent Joncourt, Chairman of Eramet Ideas, the Group's R&D Center.
Bernd Schäfer, CEO of EIT RawMaterials is convinced that innovation is a key driver in raw materials processing: "Mineral resources are the lifeblood of our modern society and the key to a more sustainable future. Innovative technologies are required to further enhance the mining and processing capabilities in Europe while reducing the environmental footprint. We build on Europe's existing strengths in industry, research and innovation."
Innovators are invited to apply to the Eramet Real-timeMonitoring Challenge 2020until 30 September 2020. The winning team will be awarded a collaboration contract with Eramet (up to 50k €), with potential extension to a long-term collaboration. For the final pitch, the pre-selected teams shall elaborate a project together with a dedicated mentor from both organisations and present their solution to the management of Eramet and EIT RawMaterials at the end of the year.
ABOUT ERAMET
Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and processing of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).
The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential, including recycling and the extraction and refining of lithium.
Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.
Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.
Eramet employs around 13,000 people in more than 20 countries with sales of €4 billion in 2019.
For further information, go to www.eramet.com
ABOUT EIT RAWMATERIALS
EIT RawMaterials, initiated and funded by the EIT (European Institute of Innovation and Technology), a body of the European Union, is the world's largest innovation community in the raw materials sector. EIT RawMaterials unites more than 250 partners from leading industry, universities and research organisation from more than 20 EU countries. Partners of EIT RawMaterials are active across the entire raw materials value chain; from exploration, mining and mineral processing to substitution, recycling and circular economy. They collaborate on finding new, innovative solutions to secure the supplies and improve the raw materials sector in Europe.
Join us at: eitrawmaterials.eu#ConnectingMatters
CONTACTS
|
Eramet
|
EIT RawMaterials
|
Head of Communications
|
Communications Program Manager
|
Alexandre Marinot
|
Katerina Thomas
|
Phone: +33 (0)6 13 45 68 59
|
Phone: + 49 (0) 1739 444 184
|
Email: alexandre.marinot@eramet.com
|
Email: katerina.thomas@eitrawmaterials.eu
