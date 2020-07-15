Eramet : EIT RawMaterials and Eramet team up in the Real-time Monitoring Challenge 2020 for smart raw materials processing solutions

JOINT PRESS RELEASE

Paris, July 15, 2020

EIT RawMaterials and Eramet team up in Real-time Monitoring Challenge 2020 for smart raw materials processing solutions

Launch of Open Innovation Challenge with application deadline 30 September 2020

Opportunity for SMEs and Start-ups to collaborate with Eramet

Start-ups to collaborate with Eramet Process improvement for better use of materials and energy with reduced CO 2 footprint

Eramet is a leading company in the extraction and valorization of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and processing of alloys with a high added value). Eramet implements on its industrial and mining sites all the major techniques of extractive metallurgy: from mineral processing, geometallurgy to hydro- and pyrometallurgy.

Raw materials are essential to securing a transition to green energy technologies, to securing growth and sustainable consumption and to securing access to clean and efficient consumer technologies.

EIT RawMaterials is the largest Innovation Community in the minerals, metals and raw materials sector worldwide. Its vision is to develop raw materials into a major strength for Europe. Its mission is to enable sustainable competitiveness of the European minerals, metals and materials sector along the value chain by driving innovation, education and entrepreneurship.

Jointly they are launching the Eramet Real-timeMonitoring Challenge 2020to find new innovative solutions for in-situ and real-time monitoring. This challenge offers entrepreneurial companies, in particular SMEs and start-ups, the opportunity to collaborate with a global industrial leader and to validate their solution.

One of the main challenges of the European raw materials industry is the increasing demand for raw materials combined with high import dependency. For a sustainable supply of mineral resources, Europe needs to strengthen the processing capabilities and create smart and environmental-friendly solutions to remain competitive.

Eramet aims to improve the overall resource efficiency, including the reduction of waste material, emissions and water use, as well as an increase in productivity, cost-effectiveness and safety.

"Digital transformation is one of the key challenges of Eramet business on the road to the mine & metallurgy of the future. We are taking responsible investments in new monitoring solutions for smarter, more timely, cost-effective and accurate measurement." says Laurent Joncourt, Chairman of Eramet Ideas, the Group's R&D Center.

Bernd Schäfer, CEO of EIT RawMaterials is convinced that innovation is a key driver in raw materials processing: "Mineral resources are the lifeblood of our modern society and the key to a more sustainable future. Innovative technologies are required to further enhance the mining and processing capabilities in Europe while reducing the environmental footprint. We build on Europe's existing strengths in industry, research and innovation."

1