Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eramet    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Eramet : France's Eramet gives go-ahead to lithium project in Argentina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 05:37am EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - Eramet has approved the development of a lithium mine in Argentina as the French group pursues a shift towards minerals used to power electric vehicles to meet burgeoning demand.

The miner expects to invest 525 million euros (£468.6 million) in the Centenario deposit with the aim of producing 24,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent per year in a first phase that could start at the end of 2021, it said on Monday.

The estimates were in line with previous guidance given by the company earlier this year.

A final investment decision would be made at the earliest in the fourth quarter of this year once financing has been obtained, it said in a statement.

Eramet shares were up 2% by 0834 GMT, one of the top performers on Paris' SBF-120 equity index.

The Centenario lithium deposit contains drainable resources of nearly 10 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent and the expected production costs for Eramet would be among the most competitive in the sector, added Eramet.

The investment comes as European authorities and companies are trying to develop large-scale production of electric vehicle batteries.

Eramet has said it has been approached by potential partners but has not committed to any of the battery alliances formed by European firms.

Chairman and Chief Executive Christel Boris made electric vehicle minerals a priority when she took up her post last year, shifting its focus away from the steel industry that absorbs most of Eramet's historical nickel and manganese output.

The French miner is also studying the possibility of creating battery minerals at a nickel deposit it is developing in Indonesia with Chinese steel maker Tsingshan.

As part of plans to reinforce its manganese operations in Gabon, Eramet also announced on Monday a plan to expand annual manganese ore output to 7 million tonnes by 2023 compared with 4.3 million last year.

The investment was expected to cost 640 million euros, in keeping with a previous projection of around 600 million, and like for lithium, a final decision could come in the fourth quarter.

The production increase would reduce its manganese cash cost by around 20% and raise its share of the seaborne market for manganese ore to 15% from 10%, Eramet said.

The group estimates its manganese mining operation in Gabon is already one of the most cost-efficient in the world, in contrast to its nickel production in New Caledonia where it has been struggling with recurring losses.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERAMET
05:37aERAMET : France's Eramet gives go-ahead to lithium project in Argentina
RE
02:01aERAMET : development projects in manganese and lithium achieve a new milestone
GL
06/19ERAMET : signs agreement with Delair to accelerate digital transformation with s..
AQ
06/18ERAMET : signs a framework agreement with Delair to accelerate its digital trans..
AQ
06/17ERAMET : signs a framework agreement with Delair to accelerate its digital trans..
PU
06/06ERAMET : Responsible management of tailings
PU
06/03ERAMET : adjustment of the Rate of Conversion regarding the offering of net shar..
GL
05/29ERAMET : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/23ERAMET : Message from Board of Directors
AQ
05/23ERAMET : Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of 23 May 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 856 M
EBIT 2019 572 M
Net income 2019 192 M
Finance 2019 141 M
Yield 2019 4,40%
P/E ratio 2019 5,74
P/E ratio 2020 5,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 1 459 M
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 95,0 €
Spread / Average Target 73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Devedjian Chief Financial Officer
Georges Jacques Gilbert Duval Director
Édouard Duval Director
Cyrille Duval Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERAMET-9.26%1 532
BHP GROUP LTD19.87%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC18.98%123 200
RIO TINTO25.72%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED29.40%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN23.53%34 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About