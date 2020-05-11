Eramet : Présentation Investisseurs - 12 mai 2020 (en anglais uniquement)
0
05/11/2020 | 12:09pm EDT
Investor Presentation
2020 BofA Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference
12-14 MAY 2020
Disclaimer
Certain information contained
in this
presentation
including any
information on
Eramet's plans or
future financial
or operating performance and any other statements that express management's
expectations or
estimates of
future
performance,
constitute
forward-looking
statements. Such
statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties. Eramet cautions that such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of Eramet to be materially different from the company's estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements.
Past performance information given in this presentation is solely provided for illustrative purposes and is not necessarily a guide to future performance. No representation or warranty is made by any person as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward-looking statements, forecast financial information or other forecast. Nothing contained in this presentation is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee as to the past, present or future performance of Eramet.
Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell securities nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
2 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Contents
Eramet at a glance
1 - Q1 2020 Key trends
2 - 2019 Financial results
3 - Operational performance
4 - Strategic transformation Conclusion and outlook
3 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Eramet at a glance
A global leader and a diversified mining and metallurgical Group
2 divisions, 5 BUs with global leading positions
€3,671m
€3,825m sales
High Performance
Erasteel
Mining and Metals
€630m
Alloys Division
6%
Division
23%
77%
€843m EBITDA
Aubert & Duval
€341m
17%
€581m current operating
€3,671m
income (COI)
Mineral Sands BU
Manganese BU
8%
48%
€423m
Nickel BU
€281m of capital
21%
expenditure (cash)
Historic and stable shareholders
74%
Other float
32.1%
1.3% BRGM1 4.0%
STCPI2
25.6%
APE
5 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
38% gearing3
SORAME
12%
36.9%
22% ROCE4
+ CEIR (Duval
Family)
13,100
Employees in 20 countries
In 2019 /In 2018
1 BRGM (Bureau de Recherches Géologiques et Minières): the French Geological Survey Office
2 STCPI (Société Territoriale Calédonienne de Participation Industrielle): entity owned by the New Caledonian provinces
3 Excl. IFRS16 impact
4 COI / Capital employed of year n-1
A Mining and Metals Division with significant resources for several decades and highly competitive mines
Manganese BU
Nickel BU
Mineral Sands BU
Resources
Gabon: 110 Mt resources of manganese content
Resources lifetime > 40 years
Operated for 50 years
New Caledonia: 19.4 Mt resources of nickel content
Indonesia - Weda Bay Nickel: 9.4 Mt resources of nickel content
Resources lifetime ~ 50 years Operated for ~130 years (NC)
10 Mt drainable resources (LCE2) - currently mothballed
2019 Key Industrialset-up1 figures
A highly competitive manganese mine in Gabon:
4.8 Mt manganese ore produced
6 pyro metallurgical plants in Europe, USA, Gabon: 740 kt manganese alloys produced
Sales: €1,765m
Headcount: c.4,000
6 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Highly competitive mines and 1 pyro metallurgical plant in New Caledonia :
47 kt ferronickel produced / 1.6 Mt nickel ore exported
1 high purity nickel refinery in France
1 NPI3 plant in Indonesia (ongoing start- up)
Sales: €778m
Headcount: c.2,200
2019 figures
Lithium Carbonate Equivalent
Nickel Pig Iron (low-grade nickel ferroalloys)
Heavy Minerals Concentrate (HM sands content)
The world largest single dredge mineral sands operation in Senegal: 735 kt of HMC4 produced
1 metallurgical plant in Norway:
189 kt of titanium dioxide slag
Sales: €286m
Headcount: c.1,000
Main Market
Steel (carbon and stainless) accounting for c. 60% of Eramet's end-markets
Manganese BU
Nickel BU
Mineral Sands BU
Carbon steel
Others
TiO2 pigment
89%
Batteries
15%
Others
28%
7%
90%
Nickel
Zircon
52%
CP Slag
10%
10%
base
68%
Chemistry
alloys
5%
Stainless
20%
and other
6%
steel
application
Chemicals
Ceramics
Others Titanium metal
Market share
#2 global producer of high-grade manganese ore
#2 global producer of manganese alloys
#1 global producer of refined manganese alloys
#1 high grade Ferronickel producer worldwide
One of the high purity nickel salts producer worldwide
#4 global producer of zircon
#5 global producer of titanium feedstock
7 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
A High Performance Alloys Division with
unique know-how dedicated to strategic industries
#2 high-powerclosed-die forged parts producer worldwide
A world leader in:
high performance steels, superalloys and titanium
large closed-die forgings
A strategic supplier for aerospace, defense and
#1 in powder metallurgy high speed steel (cutting and cold tools)
A world player in conventional high speed steels A European leader in :
aerospace long products and in forgings for defense and nuclear markets
recycling
nuclear markets HPA Workforce: c.5,200
Aubert & Duval
Erasteel
92%
Aerospace
14%
High-speed steels,
Energy & Defense
11%
Tooling & Specialities
Other
2019 Sales
Recycling
2019 Sales
€642m
€205m
75%
8%
Long products
Forged products
Closed-die
High-speed
Recycling1
forged parts
steels
8 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
1 Catalysts, metal oxides and batteries
Integrated innovation centres across the entire value chain, open innovation approach
Expertise
Open innovation approach
Extractive metallurgy (mineralogy, mineral processing, geometallury, hydrometallurgy & pyrometallurgy)
Metallurgical processing of alloys and high performance steels (including powder metallurgy)
Thermomechanical processing of alloys by forging and closed die-forging
Benchmark
Leadership/partner in European projects
Partnerships with universities, grandes écoles, industry, start-ups, SMEs
2019 key figures
~300 experts and technicians
25 ongoing European collaborative
(in-house R&D)
projects
€60m dedicated to innovation,
First microscope in Europe
or 1,5% of sales
equipped with QEMSCAN
mineralogy software
9 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
An increasingly more committed, contributive and recognized corporate citizen
1
Societal engagement aligned with strategic vision
A 2018-2023 CSR roadmap to structure and set the pace for our action plans
Compliant with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals
2
Contribute to the communities in which sites are implemented
First risk of the Mining and Metals sector: license to operate. Eramet's DNA has always been to associate the main countries and territories where it operates
Beyond mining operation, contribute to the local development and preserve the environment
3
Ranked 3rd out of 43 mining and metals corporates for its CSR performance by Vigeo-Eiris
"Advanced" performance level
Eramet's best performance since first participating in 2011
score evolution
of 100)
overall
(out
ESG
66
44
45
48
2013
2015
2017
2019
10 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
1
Q1 2020 Key trends
Eramet fully committed to face the Covid-19 health crisis
Safety: the Group's top priority
Daily crisis meeting held by ExCom to take all the required sanitary and operational measures
Strict health protocols rolled out on all sites; stringent guidelines applied to comply with health regulations
Further strong decline in accident frequency rate at 4.11in Q1 2020:-24%vs FY 2019, already down 35% in 2019 yoy
Limited impact of Covid-19 pandemic in Q1 2020
Mining and Metals Division
Operations at nominal rate for all mines and plants with production volumes in line with expectations
Still very difficult to plan ahead for developments of the health crisis and customers' business levels
High-Performance Alloys Division
A&D's plantsrunning at an operating rate of c. 65% to date
Erasteel's plants' operations contrasted depending on activity
Worsening outlook for the aeronautic sector
12 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
1 TRIR (total recordable injury rate) = number of lost time and recordable injury accidents for 1 million hours worked (employees and subcontractors)
Covid-19: Group's special solidarity plan
Exceptional allocation: €1.5m
2/3
1/3
Group treasury
Contributions of Group executives:
Donations in kind
Financial support of
and equipment to
actors mobilized in the
CEO, Comex, Board members
communities
communities
Community investment expenditure: €8.5m
Strengthening actions in the health sector
Economic and social support initiatives for
communities strengthened
Numerous solidarity actions already carried
out (medical equipment, food and basic necessities
donations…)
Prevent the spread and support the communities:
€10m to support projects in 2020
13 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Strenghtened and accelerated cash control measures in 2020
Optimising cash flow and closely monitoring net debt level
High level of cash maintained:
High liquidity of€2.3bn at end-December, including credit lines not drawn down at that date for €1.5bn
In Q1 2020, all credit lines drawn down as a precaution
63%1 gearing (as calculated for covenant purposes) at 2019 year-end (74%, excl. IFRS 16 only)
2020 strict cash control plan
Cut in capex: modularity and flexibility; lithium project in Argentina currently mothballed
Tight control of opex and working capital: dedicated committee strictly and regularly monitoring all operating expenses
Partial unemployment arrangements for several sites in France in the context of the pandemic
No dividend to be paid in 2020
Subject to Shareholders' approval on 26 May
14 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
1 Excl. IFRS 16 impact, excl. French state loan to SLN
Mining & Metals division: unstable market equilibrium due to pandemic, reduced demand and limitations in supply to date
New operational records in Q1 2020 in Gabon
Lower demand in the context of the pandemic: significant
production cuts announced by western steel producers
Lower supply, but length of actual limitations in South Africa (40% of global ore production1) on both ore and alloys production remains
unknown
New operational records in Q1 2020 in New-Caledonia
Reduction in both demand and supply of nickel
Some ore -and metal- producing countries' activities adversely affected by pandemic including among others Canada and the
Philippines
New operating performance record in Q1 2020 in Senegal
Global supply heavily affected by the spread of
COVID-19, particularly in South Africa (30% of the world's zircon supply and c. 50% of global titanium slag production)
Significant decrease in global demand likely to occur in the coming quarters, in the aftermath of the downturn observed in China in Q1
15 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
1 Seaborne
High-Performance division: aerospace and automotive sectors deeply affected by pandemic
A&D
As ofmid-March, slowdown or temporary suspension of
some operations in France, following roll-out of health protocols To date, production level of c. 65 % of nominal capacity
Significant slowdown expected for the months ahead in the aerospace sector (more than 70% of A&D's sales) owing to reduced delivery rates at Airbus and Boeing, the sector's largest
players
Reduced production rates by approx. one-thirdvs. their pre- crisis levels announced by Airbus for the months ahead1
Aerospace sector's entire supply chain impacted
Erasteel
Continuing significant slowdown of automotive sector, weighing on cold work and cutting tools demand, therefore onhigh-speedsteel activity, more than 90% of Erasteel's sales
Global automotive sales expected to drop by c.25% in 2020, in the context of the pandemic
Good performance, specifically in Asia, of the market of high-qualitypowder metallurgy high speed steels
16 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
1 Excl. military programmes
Q1 2020 sales down 11% yoy only, affected by the sharp decline in material prices…
High Performance
Erasteel
Alloys Division
5%
25%
Mining and Metals
Division
75%
Aubert & Duval 20%
Mineral Sands
€774 m
Manganese BU
BU
46%
9%
Nickel BU
20%
Unfavourable price environment hitting the Metals & Mining division's activity
-34% in manganese ore market prices (CIF China 44%) in Q1 2020 yoy; steeper price decline for Eramet (-41%), as January & February sales were signed based on lower spot prices in Dec. 2019
Sharp decline in ferronickel prices, at a large discount to the LME reflecting the fall in demand for stainless steel, despite LME prices up +3% yoy
Conversely, average price of nickel seaborne ore (CIF China 1.8%) up +32% yoy to USD 67.7/wmt, following the Indonesian ban, effective as of 1st January 2020
Strong decline in Erasteel sales
Erasteel's sales down 34% to €40m, due to steeper slowdown in the automotive sector, worsened by the health crisis and declining raw material prices
17 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
…supported by new operational records for the Mining & Metals division
Mining and Metals division
New Q1 operational records in Q1 2020
1.3 Mt in produced manganese ore volumes (+28% vs. Q1 2019)
918 kwmt in produced nickel ore volumes (+5%)
331 kwmt in nickel ore exports (+41%)
OEE1 up +12% for mineral sands production
Q1 2020 production volumes sold in full
c.1 Mt (+29%) of manganese ore ; 17 kt of zircon (+32%) and 52 kt (+33%) of TiO2
High Performance Alloys division
Q1 aeronautical sales up 3% to €115m, despite lower volumes of some aerospace programs ; sales up in land- based turbine, energy and defence sectors
Contrasted production at Erasteel: Swedish sites' effective
operations, thanks to high-speed steels made using powder metallurgy techniques
18 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
1 OEE: Overall Equipment Efficiency, reflects the intensity of mining production (real production/maximum theoretical production)
Delivering on our strategic roadmap, in an adverse environment
Operational performance
Mining operational records in both 2019 and Q1 2020
Continuing record production in Manganese ore
+15% over 2 yrs (4.8 Mt in 2019 vs 4.1 Mt in 2017) Ongoing increase in nickel ore exports
+80% over 2 yrs (1.6 Mwmt vs 0.9 Mwmt)
Constant progress in operating performance in Mineral Sands
Relevance of SLN Business model
Cash-costreduction in both H2 2019 (-5% vs H1), and Q1 2020 (-8% vs Q4 2019)
CSR
achievements
Strategic roadmap
Progress on the CSR roadmap
2019 high performance index at 112 pts, i.e. 12 pts > 2019 target 50% decrease in accident frequency over 2018-2019
New strategic milestones
Weda Bay Nickel: start of NPI production in April 2020
Continuing manganese ore organic growth in Gabon
Lithium project currently mothballed: performance yield leading to 1st quartile cash cost
19 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
2
2019 Financial results
EBITDA showing solid operating performance, in a depressed price environment in 2019
Sales €3,671m
-4%vs 2018
EBITDA €630m
-25%vs 2018
COI €341m
(Current operating income)
Net debt €1,207m (excluding IFRS 16 impact)
High Performance
Erasteel
Mining and Metals
Alloys Division
6%
Division
23%
77%
Aubert & Duval 17%
Mineral Sands
€3,671m
Manganese BU
BU
48%
8%
Nickel BU
21%
Net income - Group share
€(184)m
Gearing174%
ROCE212%
21 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Net debt-to-equity ratio, excluding IFRS 16 impact
COI divided by capital employed for year N-1
Financial performance adversely impacted by manganese prices and non-recurring items
Deteriorated manganese price environment
-21% on average for manganese ore1 prices
-7%on average for refined manganese alloys'1prices
-5%on average for standard manganese alloys'1prices
A&D one-offs
Delivery and sales hampered by logistics issue, following quality review including in-depthrestructuring of former production and management routines
Exceptional payments to the Gabonese state
Advance payment of 2019 income tax and tax adjustment
-€268m
EBITDA impact
vs 2018
-€49m
EBITDA impact
-€160m
Net debt cash-outflows
-€114m
Net debt cash-outflows
22 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
1 CRU index: manganese ore CIF China 44% ; MC FeMn (Europe) ; SiMn (Europe)
Key financial figures
€m
2019
2018
Sales
3,671
3,825
EBITDA
630
843
% Sales
17%
22%
Current operating income
341
581
% Sales
9%
15%
Net income - Group share
(184)
53
Net debt (Net cash)
1,304
717
Net debt (Net cash), excl. IFRS 16 non cash impact
1,207
717
Gearing (Net debt-to-equity ratio), excl. IFRS 16 non cash impact
74%
38%
ROCE (COI / capital employed1 for previous financial year)
12%
22%
The data presented and commented on is adjusted data from Group Reporting, in which joint
ventures
are accounted for using
proportionate consolidation until end-2018. The reconciliation with the published financial statements is presented in the appendices.
23 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
1 Sum of shareholders' equity, net debt, provisions for site rehabilitation, restructuring and other social risks, less financial fixed assets, excluding Weda Bay Nickel capital employed
Net income-Group share at €(184)m, penalised by
€(114)m of non-recurring items at High Performance Alloys Division and exceptionally high level of taxes
€m
2019
2018
Sales
3,671
3,825
Current operating income
1
341
581
Other operating income and expenses
(118)
(116)
o/w:
Non-current provisions (A&D quality review)
1
Provisions on asset impairment tests - (Erasteel in 2019, A&D in 2018)
1
Reversal of asset impairment tests - GCO / EMI
Capital gain on disposal - Guilin / Weda Bay Nickel
(65)
(200)
0
97
0
158
Lithium project
(25)
(24)
Financial result
(134)
(95)
Pre-tax result
89
371
Share in income from associated companies
(7)
(3)
Income tax
2
Net income
o/w Minority interests' share
Net income - Group share
(241)
126
39 73
53
1
HP Alloys Division: €(114)m impact of non- recurring items, o/w €(49)m EBITDA, €(64)m of other operating expenses
2
Income tax includes €(147)m of taxes due to Gabon, o/w Comilog 2019 Income tax (€90m)
24 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
All Mining & Metals Division's activities EBITDA positive
Continued solid EBITDA contribution from Manganese BU (89% of Group EBITDA), despite lacklustre pricing momentum
Nickel BU back to positive EBITDA contribution for the first time since 2014 Mineral Sands BU driven by strong operational performance and higher prices
High Performance Alloys Division contribution hampered by logistics issue and strong market decline at Erasteel
EBITDA In €m
2019
20181
Change2
Mining and Metals Division
Manganese BU
560
784
-29%
Nickel BU
38
(18)
n.a.
Mineral Sands BU1
106
62
+70%
High Performance Alloys Division
(26)
46
n.a.
Holding & eliminations
(48)
(31)
+55%
Group
630
843
-25%
25 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
TiZir 50% until 30 June 2018, 100% from 1st July 2018 onwards
Data rounded up to higher or lower %
Income highly sensitive to metal prices
SENSITIVITIES
Change
Annual impact on EBITDA
(+/-)
Manganese ore prices (CIF China 44%)
+$1/dmtu
c.€150m1
Manganese alloys' prices
+$100/t
c.€70m1
Nickel prices (LME)
+$1/lb
c.€110m1
Nickel ore prices (CIF China 1.8%)
+$10/wmt
c.€20m1
Exchange rates
+$/€0.1
c.€135m
Oil price per barrel
+$10/bbl
c.€(20)m1
26 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
1 For an exchange rate of $/€1.13
Continued high liquidity at €2.3bn at 2019 end-year
Credit lines fully withdrawn as a precaution as of 31st March 2020
Revolving credit facility ("RCF")
€981m RCF maturing 2024
Term loan:
€350m loan granted in December with a 2- year maturity and an option to extend to January 2024 at Eramet hand
Intended for general purposes and investment
European Investment Bank ("EIB") financing:
€120m loan maturing in 2030
Intended to support R&D expenditure, modernisation and digital transformation
Group financial liquidity (€m)
3,000
2,806
2,500
2,468
2,299
2,000
1,825
848
1,367
1,500
1,000
981
500
981
981
350
0
120
120
31/12/2017
31/12/2018
31/12/2019
pro forma*
Available cash
Undrawn line: Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF")
Undrawn line: Term Loan
Undrawn line: European Investment Bank ("EIB") financing
27 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Pro forma of the repayment of the €250m RCF drawdown on 18 January 2018 and post-extension to 2023 of the RCF signed on 13 February 2018
Issuance of 2025 bond allowing for repurchase of part of 2020 bond; no major debt maturity within the next 3 years
Group gross debt at €2,055m at 31 December 2019 (excl. IFRS 16 non cash items)
Extension of debt maturity in November 2019: repurchase of 2020 bonds for €227m and
issuance of new bonds for €300m due May 2025
Average maturity of Group's3-yeardebt; c.90%at a fixed rate
685
15
Debt maturity at 31 December 2019 (€m)
Commercial papers, banks & operating debts
497
Eramet bonds
TiZir bond
500
French State Loan to SLN
231
317
280
17
78
169
233
37
300
100
202
170
68
17
6
6
10
33
32
68
17
6
6
10
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
>2028
28 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
3
Operational performance
Mining and Metals Division
Manganese BU
Pandemic leading to uncertainty in global carbon steel market
2019 global carbon steel production up +3.6%, almost exclusively driven by China (+8.3%); rest of world receding overall (-1.3%).Q1 2020 down -1.8% yoy, with production declining in China (-0.5%) due to the pandemic, down in the rest of the world (-3.1%)
Still a slight surplus in supply/demand balance in Q1 2020
Stocks at Chinese ports at5.8 Mt1 end-March (+0.5 Mt since end-2019) : about 10 weeks of yearly consumption in China
Global carbon steel production
Global manganese ore production
(manganese content)
-1.8%
-4.1%
+5.9%
Mt
+3.6%
Mt
2,100
1,867
22
19.2
20.3
1,802
20
1,800
18
1,500
53%
16
52%
14
1,200
12
900
10
8
451
443
5.0
4.8
600
47%
6
48%
51%
52%
4
300
2
49%
48%
0
0
2018
Q1 2019
2019
Q1 2020
2018
Q1 2019
2019
Q1 2020
China
Rest of the world
Source: Worldsteel Association, except for February 2020 China data (National
Bureau of Statistics in China) / Eramet estimates
32 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
1 Incl. 1.1 Mt of ore in Bonded warehouses, not accounted before (0.5 Mt end-2019)
Price recovery in Q1 2020 after 2019 significant decrease; price up at USD 5.5/dmtu mid-April
Average manganese ore prices significantly down at USD 5.6 /dmtu in 2019 (-21%), particularly in Q4; prices down -34% in Q1 2020 yoy at USD 4.4 /dmtu but bounced back vs Q4 2019 (+8%)
Likewise, decline in manganese alloys' prices (-7% for refined ferromanganese in Europe) in 2019,
reflecting global market slowdown (particularly for automotive industry) ; rebound in Q1 2020 (average ferromanganese price at €1,399, +3% vs Q4 2019), despite strong uncertainty for the coming months, notably in Europe
$/dmtu
Monthly change in manganese ore and medium-carbon ferromanganese (refined) prices1
€/t
9
FY= -7.3%
1,900
8
1,800
1,700
Q = -9.6%
7
1,600
6
1,500
5
1,400
1,300
4
FY= -21.4%
1,200
3
1,100
2
Q =
-33.8%
1,000
900
1
800
Jan-15
Jul-15
Jan-16
Jul-16
Jan-17
Jul-17
Jan-18
Jul-18
Jan-19
Jul-19
Jan-20
Jul-20
Q
Q Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 price variation
Manganese ore
Medium-carbon Ferromanganese
FYFYFY 2019 vs FY 2018 price variation
33 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
1 Manganese ore: CRU CIF China 44%
Medium-carbon FerroMn: CRU Western Europe spot price
Continuing record manganese ore production at Comilog: 4.8 Mt in 2019 (+10% yoy), 1.3 Mt in Q1 2020 (+28% yoy)
Record manganese ore production driven by new dry mining process
Ore volumes transported up +25% in Q1 2020 at 1.2 Mt (after +17% in 2019 at 4.6 Mt) thanks to railway logistics improvement (+70% transport capacity since 2016)
Thus external sales up +29% in Q1 2020 to 1 Mt (+15% to 3.9 Mt in 2019)
Manganese alloys' production up+3% both in Q1 2020 and in 2019 (reflecting the nominal production level of the Group's plants)
Sales volume rising by +3% in Q1 2020 (at 181 Kt) after +4% in 2019 (at 733 kt), driven by the sale of standard products
Manganese ore production and agglomerates
kt
+10.0%
+28.2%
kt
5,000
800
4,000
3,000
2,000
4,330
4,765
400
1,000
1,288
1,005
0
0
2018
Q1 2019
2019
Q1 2020
Manganese alloys' production
+2.6%
+2.8%
720740
397386
191
354
196
323
108
106
83
90
2018
Q1 2019
2019
Q1 2020
Commodities (HC FeMn et SiMn)
34 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Refined alloys
(incl. Mn Metal)
Nickel BU
Global stainless steel production up significantly in 2019, sharply down in Q1 2020 due to automotive sector and pandemic
2019 global stainless steel production up+4.3%in 2019, driven by growth in China (+12.2%); sharply
down -12.1% in Q1 2020 due to global economic downturn
Global primary nickel demand was up +3.1% in 2019, notably supported by battery development (+31%); but down -13.5% in Q1 2020 yoy following contraction of stainless steel production worldwide
Increase in global primary nickel production (+9.4% and +4.6% in 2019 and Q1 2020 yoy, respectively), driven by continued growth in NPI in Indonesia and China
Global stainless steel production
China
Rest of world
-12.1%
Kt
+4.3%
60,000
51,766
49,636
50,000
40,000
53%
57%
30,000
20,000
12,397
10,901
10,000
47%
43%
52%
56%
0
48%
44%
2018
Q1 2019
2019
Q1 2020e
Global primary nickel production (excl. recycling)
Ni Class I*
Ni Class II - NPI Indonesia
Ni Class II - NPI China
NI Class II - High-grade Ferronickel & others
+4.6%
Kt
+9.4%
2,343
2,500
2,142
2,000
951
1,500
940
1,000
468
590
NPI
578
248
553
344
239 kt
42%
500
234
233
132
124
485
459
115
112
75
107
0
2018
Q1 2019
2019
Q1 2020e
36 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
* Class I: product with nickel content of 99% or more
Source: Eramet estimates
Nickel prices showed high volatility in 2019, mainly fuelled by the announcement of the Indonesian ban
Indonesian ban announcement in September 2019 introduced strong market volatility with speculative effect both on prices and inventory, against a background of international tensions
Supply/demand balance was in slight deficit in 2019(-24kt); in surplus in Q1 2020 (+70 kt) due to decreasing demand since H2 2019
Hence overall increase in nickel metal stocks at LME and SHFE by +35% vs end-2019 (257 kt at end-March 2020), after throughing in November 2019
LME prices down in Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019 at USD 5.77/lb (-17%) but up (+3%) yoy
LME Nickel price
USD / lb USD/tonne
9.1 20 000
8.2 18 000
7.3 16 000
Nickel Stocks
LME Stocks
SHFE Stocks
Ni price
(tonnes)
600 000
FY=+6.1%
570 000
540 000
510 000
480 000
450 000
420 000
390 000
360 000
6.4
14 000
330 000
300 000
5.4 12 000
10 000
4.5
8 000
3.6
6 000
Jul-15
Jan-16
2.7
Jan15-
37 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
270 000
240 000
210 000
180 000
Q= +2.7%
150 000
120 000
90 000
60 000
30 000
-
Jul-16
Jan-17
Jul-17
Jan-18
Jul-18
Jan-19
Jul-19
Jan-20
Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 price variation
FYFY 2019 vs FY 2018 price variation
SLN rescue plan: decisive breakthroughs achieved in 2019 for major enablers
New business model for SLN: metallurgy and exports
4 Mwmt/year licence for low grade ore exports, granted by New Caledonian government (4 Mwmt/year to be achieved in 2021)
Additional 2 Mwt/yearlow-gradeore exports request submitted for authorization to New- Caledonian authorities in April 2020, to offset insufficient economy on the energy lever
Enablers for productivity gains and fixed cost reduction in mines and plants
Doniambo plant reorganisation: majority agreement signed with unions on April 2019 regarding the transition from 5 to 4 shifts
147 hrs agreement implemented at mining sites1, creating conditions for 7/7 days and 21/24 hours operations
Reduction in energy price
1/3rd of target achieved, subject to conditions starting 1st January 2020:
€8.5m / year, max. reduction if Ni LME price < USD 6.5/lb
€8.5m / year, max. profit return to Enercal, if Ni LME price > USD 10.0/lb
Priority objective to reach a sustainable positive cash generation
Target to reduce cash-cost by USD 1.30/lb2 in 2021
38 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Signed in November 2018
Versus 2018
Record Ni ore export; FeNi production down following disrupted mining operations at East Coast centres
Ore production up +15% in 2019 yoy (at 4.7 Mwmt), +5% in Q1 2020 yoy (at 0.9 Mwmt)
Volumes of low grade (1.5%-1.8%) exported
ore up +32% in 2019 and +41% in Q1 2020 yoy
Seaborne nickel ore prices up +31% in H2 2019 vs H1, +32% in Q1 2020 yoy, supported by Indonesian ban announcement
Ferronickel production down 1%in Q1 2020 yoy(-13%in 2019), still due tolower-gradeore loaded into the furnaces, as a result of past social and societal disruptions in the East Coast mining centres
Ferronickel sales volumes down -15% in 2019 (at 47 kt) and -3% in Q1 2020 yoy (at 11.6 kt),
Ferronickel sold at a large discount applied to the LME in Q1 2020
Nickel ore exports
Ferronickel production
In ktH
+40.9%
In kt of Ni
-0.8%
-12.7%
+31.5%
4,000
54.3
4,000
60
47.4
1,623
1,500
1,234
1,000
500
235
331
12.2
12.1
0
0
2018
Q1 2019
2019
Q1 2020
2021
2018
Q1 2019
2019
Q1 2020
target
39 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Relevance of the new business model: continued cash cost reduction at 5.25 USD/lb in Q1 2020
Decrease of cash cost in H2 vs H1 2019 (-5%) and in Q1 2020 vs Q4 2019 (-8%)
Significant positive impact from ore exports, first lever of SLN rescue plan
Favourable external factors, mainly €/$ FX rate, as well as Q1 2020 lower energy costs
SLN cash-costhampered by lower ferronickel production, as a result of lower-grade ore loaded into the furnaces due to past mines disruption
Lower ferronickel
(USD/lb)
production
External factors
Capex, non-operating costs
Ore exports
and financial expenses1
USD -0.16/lb
USD +0.44/lb
USD -0.19lb
+USD 0.71lb
5.82
6.05
5.91
6.62
5.74
-5%
2018
H1 2019
H2 2019
2019
2019
cash-cost
cash-cost
break-even cost
40 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
1 2019 capex related to 2019 tonnage; non-operating costs and financial costs booked in SLN's company financial statements
Sandouville plant: significant progress towards recovery in 2019, lower Q1 2020
Improved operating rate in 2019 thanks to support of experts' task force
Nickel salt and High purity nickel production (6.9 kt) and sales volume (6.7 kt) almost doubled in 2019
Improved key financial indicators at end-2019
EBITDA loss halved to €21m in 2019
Significant reduction of cash consumption (free cash-flow of -€32m vs -€54m)
Slowdown in production down 17% yoy in Q1 2020
Technical operations below expectations, in addition to a 2-weekshutdown atend-March attributable to the health crisis
Sales volumes stable at 1.6 kt in Q1 2020
High purity nickel production
(nickel metal and salts)
In kt of Ni
-17%
+86%
9.0
6.9
4.5 3.7
1.81.5
0.0
2018
Q1 2019
2019
Q1 2020
41 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Mineral sands BU
Still strong demand for CP slag products despite pandemic affecting pigment end-markets
Pigment market (90% of titanium-basedend-products1)
Decreasing global demand in TiO2 pigments in Q1 2020, driven by spreading pandemic in China, whereas supply stabilised
Demand from high value-added raw materials producers continued to bolster demand in CP grade titanium slag2, as produced by Eramet in Norway
Average CP slag reaching USD 800/t in Q1 2020 (rising by 11% vs Q1 2019) as global supply sustained. In 2019, average price was USD 752/t (+10% vs 2018)
Monthly change in CP grade titanium dioxide slag prices3
impact on 2019 EBITDA (€49m) and higher level of inventory (€80m) due to delays in shipments
3
Exceptional payments to the Gabonese state:
advance payment of 2019 income tax (€71m), tax
adjustment (€43m)
4
Dividends paid to Eramet shareholders (€20m)
and Comilog minority shareholders (€86m)
(€m)
31
-291
679
-132
-68
1
A&D one-off
items
Exceptional
-160payments
-717
Operating CF
excl. A&D logistics issue one-offs
2
-110
-113
-114
-68
3
-106
-38
4
-97
€287m
-1,207
-1,304
2018 Net EBITDA
Change
Capex excl. Early Capex
Other
A&D
Financial
Comilog
Other
Other
Dividends Other 2019 Net
IFRS 16
2019 Net
Debt
excl. A&D
in WCR
early capex (Comilog,
income &
logistics
cost
2018
taxes paid
Taxes
Debt,
(non-
Debt
logistics
excl.A&D
Lithium)
expense
issue
Income tax
to Gabon
excl.
cash)
issue
logistics
IFRS 16
one-offs
issue
impact
82 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Eramet in China
ERAMET SALES IN CHINA
Mining and Metals
Division
94%
HPA Division
Mineral
6%
Sands BU
5%
2019
Manganese
$980m
BU 51%
Nickel BU
38%
High Performance Alloys
Division
6%
ERAMET IN CHINA
3 Locations
135
headcount
1 Sales office
Eramet Trading Ltd.
31
(Shanghai)
1 Distribution center
Aubert & Duval Moulds and
31
Die Technology co. Ltd.
(Wuxi)
1 High-speed steel drawing shop
Erasteel Innovation
Materials Ltd.
73
(Tianjin)
83 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Manganese BU - Key figures
In €m
2019
2018
Sales
1,765
1,857
EBITDA
560
784
COI
459
699
CAPEX cash
(214)
(171)
Operating cash flow(1)
317
529
84 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
(1) EBITDA + Δ(simplified WCR) - cash CAPEX
Nickel BU - Key figures
In €m
2019
2018
Sales
778
738
EBITDA
38
(18)
COI
(58)
(111)
CAPEX cash
(39)
(57)
Operating cash flow(1)
0
(51)
85 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
(1) EBITDA + Δ(simplified WCR) - cash CAPEX
Mineral sands BU - Key figures
In €m
2019
2018(2)
Sales
286
212
EBITDA
106
62
COI
64
35
CAPEX cash
(13)
(12)
Operating cash flow(1)
84
53
(1) EBITDA + Δ(simplified WCR) - cash CAPEX
(2) TiZir 50% until 30 June 2018, 100% from 1st July 2018 onwards
86 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
High Performance Alloys Division -
Key figures
In €m
2019
2018
Sales
847
1,020
EBITDA
(26)
46
COI
(68)
(8)
CAPEX cash
(56)
(61)
Operating cash flow(1)
(87)
(41)
87 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
(1) EBITDA + Δ(simplified WCR) - cash CAPEX
CRU price trends in manganese alloys (refined and standard) in Europe
CRU price trends for manganese alloys in Europe
€/t
between January 2015 and April 2020
2,000
1,500
FY= -7.3%
Q = -9.6%
1,000
FY= -4.2%
Q = -11.0%
500
Q = -6.4%
FY= -5.5%
0
Janv.-15
Jan-16
Janv.-17
Jan-18
Janv.-19
Jan-20
Janv.-21
Medium-carbon ferromanganese
High-carbon ferromanganese
Silicomanganese
Q
Q
Q
Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 price variation
FY
FY
FY
FY 2019 vs FY 2018 price variation
88 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Source: CRU spot Prices Western Europe
Reconciliation Group reporting and published accounts
€m
Full Year
Joint-venture
Full year
Full Year
Joint-venture
Full year
2019
2019
2018
2018
contribution
contribution
Published1
Reporting2
Published1
Reporting2
Sales
3,671
0
3,671
3,725
100
3,825
EBITDA
630
0
630
828
16
843
Current operating income
341
0
341
574
7
581
Operating income
223
0
223
398
68
465
Net income for the period - Group share
(184)
0
(184)
53
(0)
53
Net cash generated by operating activities
86
0
86
437
12
449
Industrial investments
455
0
455
278
3
281
(Net financial debt)
(1,304)
0
(1,304)
(717)
0
(717)
Shareholders' equity
1,639
0
1,639
1,909
(1)
1,908
Shareholders' equity - Group share
1,398
0
1,398
1,606
(1)
1,605
89 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Financial statements prepared under applicable IFRS, which joint ventures are accounted for using equity method.
Group reporting, in which joint ventures are accounted for using proportionate consolidation.
Group income statement
€m
2019
2018
Sales
3,671
3,825
EBITDA
630
843
% Sales
17%
22%
Current operating income
341
581
% Sales
9%
15%
Other operating income and expense
(118)
(116)
Operating income
223
465
Financial result
(134)
(95)
Pre-tax income
89
371
Share of income of equity affiliates
(7)
(3)
Income tax
(227)
(241)
Net income
(145)
126
Minority interests
39
73
Net income - Group share
(184)
53
The data presented and commented on is adjusted data from Group Reporting, in which joint ventures are accounted for using proportionate consolidation until end-2018. The reconciliation with the published financial statements is presented in the previous page
90 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Cash-flow table
€m
2019
2018
Operating activities
EBITDA
630
843
Cash impact on items under EBITDA
(420)
(345)
Cash from operating activities
210
498
Change in WCR
(124)
(49)
Net cash generated by operating activities (1)
86
449
Investment activities
Industrial investments
(455)
(281)
Other investment flows
11
(379)
Net cash from investment activities (2)
(444)
(660)
Free Cash Flow (1) + (2)
(358)
(211)
Cash from equity operations
(117)
(123)
Impact of fluctuation in exchange rate and other
(6)
(7)
Right of use relating to lease contracts acquisition (IFRS16)
(12)
-
(Increase) / Reduction in net debt
(493)
(341)
(Net debt) at start of period (1)
(811)
(376)
(Net debt) at close of period
(1,304)
(717)
91 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
(1) Restated for the first-time application of IFRS 16 as of January 1, 2019
Group Balance Sheet at 31 December, 2019
4,054
3,646
3,646
1,605
3,294
3,030
303
995
26
616
760
717
4,054
1,398
241
1,091
20
1,304
2018
2019
2018
2019
Fixed assets
Equity-Group share
Provisions and net deferred tax
Net debt
WCR
Minority interests
Financial instruments
92 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Bond maturities
€m
Amount at
Maturity
Currency
Initial amount
31/12/19
Interest rate
date
(in m)
2013 bond issue
€
525
234
Nov-2020
4.50%
2016 ODIRNAN bond issue
€
100
97
perpetual
4.00%
TiZir bond renewal - July 2017
USD
300
285
July-2022
9.50%
September 2017 bond issue
€
500
500
Feb-2024
4.20%
November 2019 bond issue
€
300
300
May-2025
5.875%
93 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Shareholding at 31 December, 2019
Number of shares issued: 26,636,000
Other float
32.1%
BRGM** 1.3%
4.0%
STCPI*
94 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020
Duval Family:
36.9% SORAME + CEIR
25.6%
APE
STCPI (Société Territoriale Calédonienne de Participation Industrielle): entity owned by the New Caledonian provinces
BRGM (Bureau de Recherches Géologiques et Minières): the French Geological Survey Office