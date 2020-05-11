Eramet : Présentation Investisseurs - 12 mai 2020 (en anglais uniquement) 0 05/11/2020 | 12:09pm EDT Send by mail :

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell securities nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. 2 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Contents Eramet at a glance 1 - Q1 2020 Key trends 2 - 2019 Financial results 3 - Operational performance 4 - Strategic transformation Conclusion and outlook 3 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Eramet at a glance A global leader and a diversified mining and metallurgical Group 2 divisions, 5 BUs with global leading positions €3,671m €3,825m sales High Performance Erasteel Mining and Metals €630m Alloys Division 6% Division 23% 77% €843m EBITDA Aubert & Duval €341m 17% €581m current operating €3,671m income (COI) Mineral Sands BU Manganese BU 8% 48% €423m Nickel BU €281m of capital 21% expenditure (cash) Historic and stable shareholders 74% Other float 32.1% 1.3% BRGM1 4.0% STCPI2 25.6% APE 5 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 38% gearing3 SORAME 12% 36.9% 22% ROCE4 + CEIR (Duval Family) 13,100 Employees in 20 countries In 2019 / In 2018 1 BRGM (Bureau de Recherches Géologiques et Minières): the French Geological Survey Office 2 STCPI (Société Territoriale Calédonienne de Participation Industrielle): entity owned by the New Caledonian provinces 3 Excl. IFRS16 impact 4 COI / Capital employed of year n-1 A Mining and Metals Division with significant resources for several decades and highly competitive mines Manganese BU Nickel BU Mineral Sands BU Resources Gabon: 110 Mt resources of manganese content Resources lifetime > 40 years Operated for 50 years New Caledonia: 19.4 Mt resources of nickel content Indonesia - Weda Bay Nickel: 9.4 Mt resources of nickel content Resources lifetime ~ 50 years Operated for ~130 years (NC) Senegal (Zircon & Ilmenite): 35 Mt resources (HMC) Resources lifetime > 30 years Operated since 2014 Lithium BU (project in Argentina) 10 Mt drainable resources (LCE2) - currently mothballed 2019 Key Industrial set-up 1 figures A highly competitive manganese mine in Gabon: 4.8 Mt manganese ore produced 6 pyro metallurgical plants in Europe, USA, Gabon: 740 kt manganese alloys produced Sales: €1,765m Headcount: c.4,000 6 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Highly competitive mines and 1 pyro metallurgical plant in New Caledonia : 47 kt ferronickel produced / 1.6 Mt nickel ore exported 1 high purity nickel refinery in France 1 NPI3 plant in Indonesia (ongoing start- up) Sales: €778m Headcount: c.2,200 2019 figures Lithium Carbonate Equivalent Nickel Pig Iron (low-grade nickel ferroalloys) Heavy Minerals Concentrate (HM sands content) The world largest single dredge mineral sands operation in Senegal: 735 kt of HMC4 produced 1 metallurgical plant in Norway: 189 kt of titanium dioxide slag Sales: €286m Headcount: c.1,000 Main Market Steel (carbon and stainless) accounting for c. 60% of Eramet's end-markets Manganese BU Nickel BU Mineral Sands BU Carbon steel Others TiO2 pigment 89% Batteries 15% Others 28% 7% 90% Nickel Zircon 52% CP Slag 10% 10% base 68% Chemistry alloys 5% Stainless 20% and other 6% steel application Chemicals Ceramics Others Titanium metal Market share #2 global producer of high-grade manganese ore #2 global producer of manganese alloys #1 global producer of refined manganese alloys #1 high grade Ferronickel producer worldwide One of the high purity nickel salts producer worldwide #4 global producer of zircon #5 global producer of titanium feedstock 7 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 A High Performance Alloys Division with unique know-how dedicated to strategic industries #2 high-powerclosed-die forged parts producer worldwide A world leader in: high performance steels, superalloys and titanium

large closed-die forgings A strategic supplier for aerospace, defense and #1 in powder metallurgy high speed steel (cutting and cold tools) A world player in conventional high speed steels A European leader in : aerospace long products and in forgings for defense and nuclear markets

recycling nuclear markets HPA Workforce: c.5,200 Aubert & Duval Erasteel 92% Aerospace 14% High-speed steels, Energy & Defense 11% Tooling & Specialities Other 2019 Sales Recycling 2019 Sales €642m €205m 75% 8% Long products Forged products Closed-die High-speed Recycling1 forged parts steels 8 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 Catalysts, metal oxides and batteries Integrated innovation centres across the entire value chain, open innovation approach Expertise Open innovation approach Extractive metallurgy (mineralogy, mineral processing, geometallury, hydrometallurgy & pyrometallurgy) Metallurgical processing of alloys and high performance steels (including powder metallurgy) Thermomechanical processing of alloys by forging and closed die-forging Benchmark Leadership/partner in European projects Partnerships with universities, grandes écoles, industry, start-ups, SMEs 2019 key figures ~300 experts and technicians 25 ongoing European collaborative (in-house R&D) projects €60m dedicated to innovation, First microscope in Europe or 1,5% of sales equipped with QEMSCAN mineralogy software 9 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 An increasingly more committed, contributive and recognized corporate citizen 1 Societal engagement aligned with strategic vision A 2018-2023 CSR roadmap to structure and set the pace for our action plans Compliant with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals 2 Contribute to the communities in which sites are implemented First risk of the Mining and Metals sector: license to operate. Eramet's DNA has always been to associate the main countries and territories where it operates Beyond mining operation, contribute to the local development and preserve the environment 3 Ranked 3rd out of 43 mining and metals corporates for its CSR performance by Vigeo-Eiris "Advanced" performance level Eramet's best performance since first participating in 2011 score evolution of 100) overall (out ESG 66 44 45 48 2013 2015 2017 2019 10 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 Q1 2020 Key trends Eramet fully committed to face the Covid-19 health crisis Safety: the Group's top priority Daily crisis meeting held by ExCom to take all the required sanitary and operational measures Strict health protocols rolled out on all sites; stringent guidelines applied to comply with health regulations Further strong decline in accident frequency rate at 4.11 in Q1 2020: -24%vs FY 2019, already down 35% in 2019 yoy Limited impact of Covid-19 pandemic in Q1 2020 Mining and Metals Division Operations at nominal rate for all mines and plants with production volumes in line with expectations

for all mines and plants with production volumes in line with expectations Still very difficult to plan ahead for developments of the health crisis and customers' business levels High-Performance Alloys Division A&D's plants running at an operating rate of c. 65% to date

operating rate of c. 65% to date Erasteel's plants' operations contrasted depending on activity

plants' operations depending on activity Worsening outlook for the aeronautic sector 12 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 TRIR (total recordable injury rate) = number of lost time and recordable injury accidents for 1 million hours worked (employees and subcontractors) Covid-19: Group's special solidarity plan Exceptional allocation: €1.5m 2/3 1/3 Group treasury Contributions of Group executives: Donations in kind Financial support of and equipment to actors mobilized in the CEO, Comex, Board members communities communities Community investment expenditure: €8.5m Strengthening actions in the health sector Economic and social support initiatives for communities strengthened Numerous solidarity actions already carried out (medical equipment, food and basic necessities donations…) Prevent the spread and support the communities: €10m to support projects in 2020 13 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Strenghtened and accelerated cash control measures in 2020 Optimising cash flow and closely monitoring net debt level High level of cash maintained: High liquidity of €2.3bn at end-December, including credit lines not drawn down at that date for €1.5bn

at end-December, including not drawn down at that date for In Q1 2020 , all credit lines drawn down as a precaution 63%1 gearing (as calculated for covenant purposes) at 2019 year-end (74%, excl. IFRS 16 only) 2020 strict cash control plan Cut in capex: modularity and flexibility; lithium project in Argentina currently mothballed Tight control of opex and working capital: dedicated committee strictly and regularly monitoring all operating expenses Partial unemployment arrangements for several sites in France in the context of the pandemic No dividend to be paid in 2020 Subject to Shareholders' approval on 26 May 14 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 Excl. IFRS 16 impact, excl. French state loan to SLN Mining & Metals division: unstable market equilibrium due to pandemic, reduced demand and limitations in supply to date New operational records in Q1 2020 in Gabon Lower demand in the context of the pandemic: significant production cuts announced by western steel producers Lower supply, but length of actual limitations in South Africa (40% of global ore production1) on both ore and alloys production remains unknown New operational records in Q1 2020 in New-Caledonia Reduction in both demand and supply of nickel Some ore -and metal- producing countries' activities adversely affected by pandemic including among others Canada and the Philippines New operating performance record in Q1 2020 in Senegal Global supply heavily affected by the spread of COVID-19, particularly in South Africa (30% of the world's zircon supply and c. 50% of global titanium slag production) Significant decrease in global demand likely to occur in the coming quarters, in the aftermath of the downturn observed in China in Q1 15 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 Seaborne High-Performance division: aerospace and automotive sectors deeply affected by pandemic A&D As of mid-March, slowdown or temporary suspension of some operations in France, following roll-out of health protocols To date, production level of c. 65 % of nominal capacity Significant slowdown expected for the months ahead in the aerospace sector (more than 70% of A&D's sales) owing to reduced delivery rates at Airbus and Boeing, the sector's largest players Reduced production rates by approx. one-thirdvs. their pre- crisis levels announced by Airbus for the months ahead1 Aerospace sector's entire supply chain impacted Erasteel Continuing significant slowdown of automotive sector, weighing on cold work and cutting tools demand, therefore on high-speedsteel activity, more than 90% of Erasteel's sales Global automotive sales expected to drop by c.25% in 2020, in the context of the pandemic Good performance, specifically in Asia, of the market of high-qualitypowder metallurgy high speed steels 16 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 Excl. military programmes Q1 2020 sales down 11% yoy only, affected by the sharp decline in material prices… High Performance Erasteel Alloys Division 5% 25% Mining and Metals Division 75% Aubert & Duval 20% Mineral Sands €774 m Manganese BU BU 46% 9% Nickel BU 20% Unfavourable price environment hitting the Metals & Mining division's activity -34% in manganese ore market prices (CIF China 44%) in Q1 2020 yoy; steeper price decline for Eramet (-41%), as January & February sales were signed based on lower spot prices in Dec. 2019 Sharp decline in ferronickel prices, at a large discount to the LME reflecting the fall in demand for stainless steel, despite LME prices up +3% yoy Conversely, average price of nickel seaborne ore (CIF China 1.8%) up +32% yoy to USD 67.7/wmt, following the Indonesian ban, effective as of 1st January 2020 Strong decline in Erasteel sales Erasteel's sales down 34% to €40m, due to steeper slowdown in the automotive sector, worsened by the health crisis and declining raw material prices 17 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 …supported by new operational records for the Mining & Metals division Mining and Metals division New Q1 operational records in Q1 2020 1.3 Mt in produced manganese ore volumes (+28% vs. Q1 2019)

in produced manganese ore volumes (+28% vs. Q1 2019) 918 kwmt in produced nickel ore volumes (+5%)

in produced nickel ore volumes (+5%) 331 kwmt in nickel ore exports (+41%)

in nickel ore exports (+41%) OEE 1 up +12% for mineral sands production Q1 2020 production volumes sold in full c.1 Mt ( +29% ) of manganese ore ; 17 kt of zircon ( +32% ) and 52 kt ( +33% ) of TiO 2 High Performance Alloys division Q1 aeronautical sales up 3% to €115m, despite lower volumes of some aerospace programs ; sales up in land- based turbine, energy and defence sectors Contrasted production at Erasteel: Swedish sites' effective operations, thanks to high-speed steels made using powder metallurgy techniques 18 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 OEE: Overall Equipment Efficiency, reflects the intensity of mining production (real production/maximum theoretical production) Delivering on our strategic roadmap, in an adverse environment Operational performance Mining operational records in both 2019 and Q1 2020 Continuing record production in Manganese ore +15% over 2 yrs (4.8 Mt in 2019 vs 4.1 Mt in 2017) Ongoing increase in nickel ore exports

over 2 yrs (4.8 Mt in 2019 vs 4.1 Mt in 2017) Ongoing in +80% over 2 yrs (1.6 Mwmt vs 0.9 Mwmt) Constant progress in operating performance in Mineral Sands Relevance of SLN Business model Cash-costreduction in both H2 2019 (-5% vs H1), and Q1 2020 (-8% vs Q4 2019) CSR achievements Strategic roadmap Progress on the CSR roadmap 2019 high performance index at 112 pts, i.e. 12 pts > 2019 target 50% decrease in accident frequency over 2018-2019 New strategic milestones Weda Bay Nickel: start of NPI production in April 2020 Continuing manganese ore organic growth in Gabon Lithium project currently mothballed: performance yield leading to 1st quartile cash cost 19 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 2 2019 Financial results EBITDA showing solid operating performance, in a depressed price environment in 2019 Sales €3,671m -4% vs 2018 EBITDA €630m -25% vs 2018 COI €341m (Current operating income) Net debt €1,207m (excluding IFRS 16 impact) High Performance Erasteel Mining and Metals Alloys Division 6% Division 23% 77% Aubert & Duval 17% Mineral Sands €3,671m Manganese BU BU 48% 8% Nickel BU 21% Net income - Group share €(184)m Gearing174% ROCE212% 21 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Net debt-to-equity ratio, excluding IFRS 16 impact COI divided by capital employed for year N-1 Financial performance adversely impacted by manganese prices and non-recurring items Deteriorated manganese price environment -21% on average for manganese ore1 prices -7% on average for refined manganese alloys'1 prices -5% on average for standard manganese alloys'1 prices A&D one-offs Delivery and sales hampered by logistics issue, following quality review including in-depthrestructuring of former production and management routines Exceptional payments to the Gabonese state Advance payment of 2019 income tax and tax adjustment -€268m EBITDA impact vs 2018 -€49m EBITDA impact -€160m Net debt cash-outflows -€114m Net debt cash-outflows 22 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 CRU index: manganese ore CIF China 44% ; MC FeMn (Europe) ; SiMn (Europe) Key financial figures €m 2019 2018 Sales 3,671 3,825 EBITDA 630 843 % Sales 17% 22% Current operating income 341 581 % Sales 9% 15% Net income - Group share (184) 53 Net debt (Net cash) 1,304 717 Net debt (Net cash), excl. IFRS 16 non cash impact 1,207 717 Gearing (Net debt-to-equity ratio), excl. IFRS 16 non cash impact 74% 38% ROCE (COI / capital employed1 for previous financial year) 12% 22% The data presented and commented on is adjusted data from Group Reporting, in which joint ventures are accounted for using proportionate consolidation until end-2018. The reconciliation with the published financial statements is presented in the appendices. 23 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 Sum of shareholders' equity, net debt, provisions for site rehabilitation, restructuring and other social risks, less financial fixed assets, excluding Weda Bay Nickel capital employed Net income-Group share at €(184)m, penalised by €(114)m of non-recurring items at High Performance Alloys Division and exceptionally high level of taxes €m 2019 2018 Sales 3,671 3,825 Current operating income 1 341 581 Other operating income and expenses (118) (116) o/w: Non-current provisions (A&D quality review) 1 Provisions on asset impairment tests - (Erasteel in 2019, A&D in 2018) 1 Reversal of asset impairment tests - GCO / EMI Capital gain on disposal - Guilin / Weda Bay Nickel (65) (200) 0 97 0 158 Lithium project (25) (24) Financial result (134) (95) Pre-tax result 89 371 Share in income from associated companies (7) (3) Income tax 2 Net income o/w Minority interests' share Net income - Group share (241) 126

39 73 53 1 HP Alloys Division: €(114)m impact of non- recurring items, o/w €(49)m EBITDA, €(64)m of other operating expenses 2 Income tax includes €(147)m of taxes due to Gabon, o/w Comilog 2019 Income tax (€90m) 24 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 All Mining & Metals Division's activities EBITDA positive Continued solid EBITDA contribution from Manganese BU (89% of Group EBITDA), despite lacklustre pricing momentum Nickel BU back to positive EBITDA contribution for the first time since 2014 Mineral Sands BU driven by strong operational performance and higher prices High Performance Alloys Division contribution hampered by logistics issue and strong market decline at Erasteel EBITDA In €m 2019 20181 Change2 Mining and Metals Division Manganese BU 560 784 -29% Nickel BU 38 (18) n.a. Mineral Sands BU1 106 62 +70% High Performance Alloys Division (26) 46 n.a. Holding & eliminations (48) (31) +55% Group 630 843 -25% 25 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 TiZir 50% until 30 June 2018, 100% from 1 st July 2018 onwards Data rounded up to higher or lower % Income highly sensitive to metal prices SENSITIVITIES Change Annual impact on EBITDA (+/-) Manganese ore prices (CIF China 44%) +$1/dmtu c.€150m1 Manganese alloys' prices +$100/t c.€70m1 Nickel prices (LME) +$1/lb c.€110m1 Nickel ore prices (CIF China 1.8%) +$10/wmt c.€20m1 Exchange rates +$/€0.1 c.€135m Oil price per barrel +$10/bbl c.€(20)m1 26 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 For an exchange rate of $/€1.13 Continued high liquidity at €2.3bn at 2019 end-year Credit lines fully withdrawn as a precaution as of 31st March 2020 Revolving credit facility ("RCF") €981m RCF maturing 2024 Term loan: €350m loan granted in December with a 2- year maturity and an option to extend to January 2024 at Eramet hand

loan granted in December with a 2- year maturity and an option to extend to January 2024 at Eramet hand Intended for general purposes and investment European Investment Bank ("EIB") financing: €120m loan maturing in 2030

loan maturing in 2030 Intended to support R&D expenditure, modernisation and digital transformation Group financial liquidity (€m) 3,000 2,806 2,500 2,468 2,299 2,000 1,825 848 1,367 1,500 1,000 981 500 981 981 350 0 120 120 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 pro forma* Available cash Undrawn line: Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF") Undrawn line: Term Loan Undrawn line: European Investment Bank ("EIB") financing 27 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Pro forma of the repayment of the €250m RCF drawdown on 18 January 2018 and post-extension to 2023 of the RCF signed on 13 February 2018 Issuance of 2025 bond allowing for repurchase of part of 2020 bond; no major debt maturity within the next 3 years Group gross debt at €2,055m at 31 December 2019 (excl. IFRS 16 non cash items) Extension of debt maturity in November 2019: repurchase of 2020 bonds for €227m and issuance of new bonds for €300m due May 2025 Average maturity of Group's 3-year debt; c. 90% at a fixed rate 685 15 Debt maturity at 31 December 2019 (€m) Commercial papers, banks & operating debts 497 Eramet bonds TiZir bond 500 French State Loan to SLN 231 317 280 17 78 169 233 37 300 100 202 170 68 17 6 6 10 33 32 68 17 6 6 10 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 >2028 28 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 3 Operational performance Mining and Metals Division Manganese BU Pandemic leading to uncertainty in global carbon steel market 2019 global carbon steel production up +3.6%, almost exclusively driven by China (+8.3%); rest of world receding overall (-1.3%).Q1 2020 down -1.8% yoy, with production declining in China (-0.5%) due to the pandemic, down in the rest of the world (-3.1%) Still a slight surplus in supply/demand balance in Q1 2020 Stocks at Chinese ports at 5.8 Mt1 end-March (+0.5 Mt since end-2019) : about 10 weeks of yearly consumption in China Global carbon steel production Global manganese ore production (manganese content) -1.8% -4.1% +5.9% Mt +3.6% Mt 2,100 1,867 22 19.2 20.3 1,802 20 1,800 18 1,500 53% 16 52% 14 1,200 12 900 10 8 451 443 5.0 4.8 600 47% 6 48% 51% 52% 4 300 2 49% 48% 0 0 2018 Q1 2019 2019 Q1 2020 2018 Q1 2019 2019 Q1 2020 China Rest of the world Source: Worldsteel Association, except for February 2020 China data (National Bureau of Statistics in China) / Eramet estimates 32 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 Incl. 1.1 Mt of ore in Bonded warehouses, not accounted before (0.5 Mt end-2019) Price recovery in Q1 2020 after 2019 significant decrease; price up at USD 5.5/dmtu mid-April Average manganese ore prices significantly down at USD 5.6 /dmtu in 2019 (-21%), particularly in Q4; prices down -34% in Q1 2020 yoy at USD 4.4 /dmtu but bounced back vs Q4 2019 (+8%) Likewise, decline in manganese alloys' prices (-7% for refined ferromanganese in Europe) in 2019, reflecting global market slowdown (particularly for automotive industry) ; rebound in Q1 2020 (average ferromanganese price at €1,399, +3% vs Q4 2019), despite strong uncertainty for the coming months, notably in Europe $/dmtu Monthly change in manganese ore and medium-carbon ferromanganese (refined) prices1 €/t 9 FY= -7.3% 1,900 8 1,800 1,700 Q = -9.6% 7 1,600 6 1,500 5 1,400 1,300 4 FY= -21.4% 1,200 3 1,100 2 Q = -33.8% 1,000 900 1 800 Jan-15 Jul-15 Jan-16 Jul-16 Jan-17 Jul-17 Jan-18 Jul-18 Jan-19 Jul-19 Jan-20 Jul-20 Q Q Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 price variation Manganese ore Medium-carbon Ferromanganese FY FYFY 2019 vs FY 2018 price variation 33 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 Manganese ore: CRU CIF China 44% Medium-carbon FerroMn: CRU Western Europe spot price Continuing record manganese ore production at Comilog: 4.8 Mt in 2019 (+10% yoy), 1.3 Mt in Q1 2020 (+28% yoy) Record manganese ore production driven by new dry mining process Ore volumes transported up +25% in Q1 2020 at 1.2 Mt (after +17% in 2019 at 4.6 Mt) thanks to railway logistics improvement (+70% transport capacity since 2016) Thus external sales up +29% in Q1 2020 to 1 Mt (+15% to 3.9 Mt in 2019) Manganese alloys' production up +3% both in Q1 2020 and in 2019 (reflecting the nominal production level of the Group's plants) Sales volume rising by +3% in Q1 2020 (at 181 Kt) after +4% in 2019 (at 733 kt), driven by the sale of standard products Manganese ore production and agglomerates kt +10.0% +28.2% kt 5,000 800 4,000 3,000 2,000 4,330 4,765 400 1,000 1,288 1,005 0 0 2018 Q1 2019 2019 Q1 2020 Manganese alloys' production +2.6% +2.8% 720740 397386 191 354 196 323 108 106 83 90 2018 Q1 2019 2019 Q1 2020 Commodities (HC FeMn et SiMn) 34 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Refined alloys (incl. Mn Metal) Nickel BU Global stainless steel production up significantly in 2019, sharply down in Q1 2020 due to automotive sector and pandemic 2019 global stainless steel production up +4.3% in 2019, driven by growth in China (+12.2%); sharply down -12.1% in Q1 2020 due to global economic downturn Global primary nickel demand was up +3.1% in 2019, notably supported by battery development (+31%); but down -13.5% in Q1 2020 yoy following contraction of stainless steel production worldwide Increase in global primary nickel production (+9.4% and +4.6% in 2019 and Q1 2020 yoy, respectively), driven by continued growth in NPI in Indonesia and China Global stainless steel production China Rest of world -12.1% Kt +4.3% 60,000 51,766 49,636 50,000 40,000 53% 57% 30,000 20,000 12,397 10,901 10,000 47% 43% 52% 56% 0 48% 44% 2018 Q1 2019 2019 Q1 2020e Global primary nickel production (excl. recycling) Ni Class I* Ni Class II - NPI Indonesia Ni Class II - NPI China NI Class II - High-grade Ferronickel & others +4.6% Kt +9.4% 2,343 2,500 2,142 2,000 951 1,500 940 1,000 468 590 NPI 578 248 553 344 239 kt 42% 500 234 233 132 124 485 459 115 112 75 107 0 2018 Q1 2019 2019 Q1 2020e 36 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 * Class I: product with nickel content of 99% or more Source: Eramet estimates Nickel prices showed high volatility in 2019, mainly fuelled by the announcement of the Indonesian ban Indonesian ban announcement in September 2019 introduced strong market volatility with speculative effect both on prices and inventory, against a background of international tensions Supply/demand balance was in slight deficit in 2019 (-24kt); in surplus in Q1 2020 (+70 kt) due to decreasing demand since H2 2019 Hence overall increase in nickel metal stocks at LME and SHFE by +35% vs end-2019 (257 kt at end-March 2020), after throughing in November 2019 LME prices down in Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019 at USD 5.77/lb (-17%) but up (+3%) yoy LME Nickel price USD / lb USD/tonne 9.1 20 000 8.2 18 000 7.3 16 000 Nickel Stocks LME Stocks SHFE Stocks Ni price (tonnes) 600 000 FY=+6.1% 570 000 540 000 510 000 480 000 450 000 420 000 390 000 360 000 6.4 14 000 330 000 300 000 5.4 12 000 10 000 4.5 8 000 3.6 6 000 Jul-15 Jan-16 2.7 Jan15- 37 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 270 000 240 000 210 000 180 000 Q = +2.7% 150 000 120 000 90 000 60 000 30 000 - Jul-16 Jan-17 Jul-17 Jan-18 Jul-18 Jan-19 Jul-19 Jan-20 Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 price variation FYFY 2019 vs FY 2018 price variation SLN rescue plan: decisive breakthroughs achieved in 2019 for major enablers New business model for SLN: metallurgy and exports 4 Mwmt/year licence for low grade ore exports, granted by New Caledonian government (4 Mwmt/year to be achieved in 2021)

licence for low grade ore exports, granted by New Caledonian government (4 Mwmt/year to be achieved in 2021) Additional 2 Mwt/year low-grade ore exports request submitted for authorization to New- Caledonian authorities in April 2020, to offset insufficient economy on the energy lever Enablers for productivity gains and fixed cost reduction in mines and plants Doniambo plant reorganisation : majority agreement signed with unions on April 2019 regarding the transition from 5 to 4 shifts

: majority agreement signed with unions on April 2019 regarding the transition from 5 to 4 shifts 147 hrs agreement implemented at mining sites 1 , creating conditions for 7/7 days and 21/24 hours operations Reduction in energy price 1/3 rd of target achieved, subject to conditions starting 1 st January 2020:

of target achieved, subject to conditions starting 1 January 2020: €8.5m / year, max. reduction if Ni LME price < USD 6.5/lb €8.5m / year, max. profit return to Enercal, if Ni LME price > USD 10.0/lb

Priority objective to reach a sustainable positive cash generation Target to reduce cash-cost by USD 1.30/lb2 in 2021 38 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Signed in November 2018 Versus 2018 Record Ni ore export; FeNi production down following disrupted mining operations at East Coast centres Ore production up +15% in 2019 yoy (at 4.7 Mwmt), +5% in Q1 2020 yoy (at 0.9 Mwmt) Volumes of low grade (1.5%-1.8%) exported ore up +32% in 2019 and +41% in Q1 2020 yoy Seaborne nickel ore prices up +31% in H2 2019 vs H1, +32% in Q1 2020 yoy, supported by Indonesian ban announcement Ferronickel production down 1% in Q1 2020 yoy (-13% in 2019), still due to lower-gradeore loaded into the furnaces, as a result of past social and societal disruptions in the East Coast mining centres Ferronickel sales volumes down -15% in 2019 (at 47 kt) and -3% in Q1 2020 yoy (at 11.6 kt), Ferronickel sold at a large discount applied to the LME in Q1 2020 Nickel ore exports Ferronickel production In ktH +40.9% In kt of Ni -0.8% -12.7% +31.5% 4,000 54.3 4,000 60 47.4 1,623 1,500 1,234 1,000 500 235 331 12.2 12.1 0 0 2018 Q1 2019 2019 Q1 2020 2021 2018 Q1 2019 2019 Q1 2020 target 39 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Relevance of the new business model: continued cash cost reduction at 5.25 USD/lb in Q1 2020 Decrease of cash cost in H2 vs H1 2019 (-5%) and in Q1 2020 vs Q4 2019 (-8%) Significant positive impact from ore exports, first lever of SLN rescue plan Favourable external factors, mainly €/$ FX rate, as well as Q1 2020 lower energy costs SLN cash-costhampered by lower ferronickel production, as a result of lower-grade ore loaded into the furnaces due to past mines disruption Lower ferronickel (USD/lb) production External factors Capex, non-operating costs Ore exports and financial expenses1 USD -0.16/lb USD +0.44/lb USD -0.19lb +USD 0.71lb 5.82 6.05 5.91 6.62 5.74 -5% 2018 H1 2019 H2 2019 2019 2019 cash-cost cash-cost break-even cost 40 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 2019 capex related to 2019 tonnage; non-operating costs and financial costs booked in SLN's company financial statements Sandouville plant: significant progress towards recovery in 2019, lower Q1 2020 Improved operating rate in 2019 thanks to support of experts' task force Nickel salt and High purity nickel production (6.9 kt) and sales volume (6.7 kt) almost doubled in 2019 Improved key financial indicators at end-2019 EBITDA loss halved to €21m in 2019 Significant reduction of cash consumption (free cash-flow of -€32m vs -€54m) Slowdown in production down 17% yoy in Q1 2020 Technical operations below expectations, in addition to a 2-weekshutdown at end-March attributable to the health crisis Sales volumes stable at 1.6 kt in Q1 2020 High purity nickel production (nickel metal and salts) In kt of Ni -17% +86% 9.0 6.9 4.5 3.7 1.81.5 0.0 2018 Q1 2019 2019 Q1 2020 41 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Mineral sands BU Still strong demand for CP slag products despite pandemic affecting pigment end-markets Pigment market (90% of titanium-basedend-products1) Decreasing global demand in TiO2 pigments in Q1 2020, driven by spreading pandemic in China, whereas supply stabilised Demand from high value-added raw materials producers continued to bolster demand in CP grade titanium slag2, as produced by Eramet in Norway Average CP slag reaching USD 800/t in Q1 2020 (rising by 11% vs Q1 2019) as global supply sustained. In 2019, average price was USD 752/t (+10% vs 2018) Monthly change in CP grade titanium dioxide slag prices3 840 Q = +10.8% 770 700 FY = +9.8% 630 560 Jan-16Jul-16Jan-17Jul-17Jan-18Jul-18Jan-19Jul-19Jan-20Jul-20 Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 price variation FYFY 2019 vs FY 2018 price variation 43 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Titanium dioxide slag, ilmenite, leucoxene and rutile For the production of pigments through chloride process Source CP slag: Market consulting, Eramet analysis Downturn in Zircon product end-markets due to pandemic: prices still at high level after a slight erosion in Q4 2019 Ceramics and Chemicals markets (~50% and 20% respectively of zircon's end-uses) Global demand for zircon down -4% at least in Q1 2020 yoy after being down -10% in 2019, due to ceramics market contraction (particularly with the real estate sector fallback in China) Supply/demand balance for zircon is still slightly in surplus in Q1 2020; sustained demand for TiZir products, which seems to reflect zircon consumers' build-up of safety stocks, especially in Europe Average zircon price thus fell to price of premium zircon in 2019 USD 1,385/t in Q1 2020 (shrinking by 13% vs Q1 2019). Average was USD 1,575/t, up 7% vs 2018 $/t Monthly premium zircon prices1 1,600 1,500 1,400 FY = +7.4% 1,300 Q = -12.6% 1,200 1,100 1,000 500 Jan-16 Jul-16 Jan-17Jul-17 Jan-18Jul-18 Jan-19 Jul-19 Jan-20Juil.-20 Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 price variation FYFY 2019 vs FY 2018 price variation 44 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 Source Zircon premium: FerroAlloyNet.com, Eramet analysis TiZir: high level of production in Senegal and Norway HMC1 production (titanium ore and zircon): Norwegian plant functioning close to nominal > -5% in 2019, +10% in Q1 2020 yoy, thanks capacity, except for taping incident last summer to high operational performance (record Titanium dioxide slag production down -10% high OEE) > lower grade mined from 2019 onwards in Q1 2020 yoy, stable in 2019 according to mining plan CP slag sales' volumes up +33% in Q1 2020 Zircon sales down -11% (at 58 kt), up +32% to (at 52 kt), due to unfavourable market conditions 17 kt in Q1 2020 in Q1 2019; down -10% in 2019 yoy (at 180 kt) HMC production1 OEE rate2 Titanium dioxide production (GCO, Senegal) (GCO, Senegal) (TTI, Norway) +9.9% +12% -9.4% in kt -5.0% +5.2% in kt 0.0% in t/hour 800 774 735 +6% 200 189 189 +107% 5 000 4 867 4 134 4 347 4 333 4 590 4 000 400 3 500 100 3 000 171 188 2 500 1 995 53 48 2 000 0 2018 Q1 2019 2019 Q1 2020 0 0 2018 Q1 2019 2019 Q1 2020 2014 2017 2018 Q1 2019 Q1 2019 2020 45 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 HMC: Heavy Mineral Concentrates Overall Equipment Efficiency of the mine High Performance Alloys division An aerospace market deeply impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic Global aerospace market suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic Global air traffic should fall by 23% in 20201: first drop in 10 years. It would take at least 3 years to recover its former level The whole aerospace industry is "now in the midst of the gravest crisis [it] has ever known" (Airbus) Defence sector should stay stable as military expenses are a key support to national economies and Security programmes Severe slowdown expected, owing to reduced delivery rates at Airbus and Boeing, the sector's largest players Global activity to be reduced -30%to -50% depending on aircraft programmes, affecting narrow-body as well as wide-body models 47 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 Source: Brokers notes, Airbus and Boeing websites Q1 2020 sales impacted by a slowdown in production starting mid-March and still depressed automotive market Sales by segment -16.9% 1,020 558 -9.7% 847 104 484 130 70 217 88 196 113 114 213 189 19 24 21 58 21 36 14 16 3 4 2018 Q1 2019 2019 Q1 2020 A&D1: Erasteel: €156m / €642m €40m / €205m Aerospace High-speed steels, Tooling & Specialties Energy & Defense Recycling Others Q1 2020/ 2019 48 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 A&D1 sales (flat in Q1 2020, -19% in 2019 yoy) -13% decrease in 2019 in aerospace segment (more than 70% of A&D sales) due to delays impacting sales in a stable market environment Several agreements signed with aerospace and energy top-tier customers in 2019 To date, production level at A&D sites of c. 65 % of nominal capacity, following roll-out of health protocols Significant slowdown expected for the months ahead in the aerospace sector Erasteel sales (-34% in Q1 2020, -10% in 2019 yoy) Continuing significant slowdown of automotive sector, weighing on high-speed steel activity (more than 90% of Erasteel's sales) Good performance, specifically in Asia, of the market of high-qualityhigh-speed steels made out of powder metallurgy 1 Aubert & Duval, EHA and other High Performance Alloys' 2019 results impacted by overall sales decline and margin squeeze at Erasteel A&D1 EBITDA at €1m, including logistics one-offs Significant slowdown in shipments, linked to delivery delays resulting from quality processes' conformity review: -€49m EBITDA impact in 2019, vs -€13m in 2018 -€160m cash impact €27m loss incurred by Erasteel Shrinking sales in automotive market Negative squeeze impact on high-speed steels margin (-€19m) FCF close to break-even at year-end thanks to tight WCR management High Performance Alloys Division EBITDA EBITDA by entity 84 -€72m 86 -€37m A&D -€35m 46 Erasteel 36 10 1 -2 -26 -27 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 49 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 Aubert & Duval, EHA and other 4 Strategic transformation 1st metal tapping at Weda Bay Nickel's NPI plant Our vision Our ambition Develop a selective portfolio of value-accretive mining and metallurgical activities Be among the best in each of our businesses, in terms of performance, profitability and innovation Be admired for our strategic model, our management system and our societal commitment OUR STRATEGIC VISION IN 5 YEARS Sustainable Business Committed & Home for best Entrepreneur value creator partner contributive talents of choice corporate citizen Strategic Transformation Managerial Transformation Digital Transformation 51 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Continuing Group strategic transformation: increasing cash generation and portfolio diversification 1 FIX / REPOSITION our least performing assets Nickel SLN new business model: decisive breakthroughs achieved

Sandouville: recovery High Performance Alloys Restructuring to be redefined given the scale of the crisis in the aeronautics sector following the pandemic 2 GROW in our attractive businesses Manganese ore Growth in volumes in Moanda (Gabon) based on a modular approach, supported by dry processing Weda Bay Nickel (Indonesia) Start of mining operations in Q4 2019

Ongoing NPI plant ramp -up Mineral sands Tizir (Senegal): continuous improvement of operational performance ; debottlenecking under review

Cameroon: exploration permits granted in rutile 3 EXPAND our portfolio in metals for the energy transition Lithium: Project in Argentina currently mothballed

Pilot plant on site confirming highest industry yield in real conditions Nickel and cobalt salts Study of Weda Bay diversification towards products for EV batteries Li-ion batteries' recycling R&D programme 52 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 New modular approach for brownfield expansion of Moanda manganese ore operations A HIGHLY COMPETITIVE MINE IN GABON Operated by Comilog for 50 years Strong quality high-grade oxide commercial ore 46% Deep reserves of 269 Mt representing several decades, allowing a long term target of 7Mt production A NEW MODULAR EXPANSION Enhance production of the Bangombé plateau through dry processing €51m of early works cashed out in 2019 New modular approach with progressive and flexible development 1st phase: opening of the new Okouma Strong cash flow generation Manganese ore capacity (in Mt) c.6 4.3 4.8 +40% 2018 2019 1st phase of new modular approach 53 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 plateau, supported by dry processing production capacity up c.25% to c.6 Mt

to €150m capex over 2 years

over 2 years roll-out schedule to be finalized with Gabonese partner Continuing railway line renovation: already +70% transport capacity achieved since end- 2016 Strong commitment to E&S: employment, biodiversity, water Weda Bay nickel: highly competitive NPI production in Indonesia, effective start-up in April 2020 MINING & METALS BUSINESS MODEL Weda Bay Nickel business model balanced in 2 activities: mining and metallurgy One of the largest nickel oxidised deposits in the world First mining production started in October 2019 to supply several NPI plants on Halmahera island, o/w JV plant 0.5 Mwmt of nickel ore produced at end-2019, ready for smelting at JV plant Ongoing NPI JV plant ramp-up, ahead of schedule Key milestone: 1st metal tapping in April Gradual ramp-up: towards 80% nominal capacity in December 2020 No capex for plant construction for Eramet 54 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 ATTRACTIVE METRICS Production Production target - Ore target - NPI 6 Mwmt1/year 2 /year 35 kt Eramet 43%5 Nickel Tsingshan4 Eramet resources 57%5 off-take 600 Mt3 ore 15 kt2/year 9 Mt Ni HIGHLY COMPETITIVE NPI PRODUCTION IN INDONESIA Mwmt: million of wet metric tons (production) In nickel content in NPI Mt: million of dry metric tons (resources) #1 global stainless steel producer % held in Strand MineralsPte Ltd, which owns 90% of PT Weda Bay Nickel (see 2019 URD) Lithium project in Argentina: currently mothballed HIGHLY VALUE-ACCRETIVE PROJECT Long life low cost and scalable project, c.10 Mt LCE1 drainable resources, c.50 years of resources Battery grade lithium carbonate production (24 kt LCE1) 1st quartile cash-cost ($3.5k/t) amongst the best in the industry Pilot plant on site (operating in real conditions since December 2019) to continue its activity in order to finish collecting the process results Eramet lithium yield vs competition 90% 70-75% Evaporation process 50-55%50-55% Comp. 1 Comp. 2 Comp. 3 Eramet STATUS UPDATE: PROJECT MOTHBALLED April 2020: decision not to engage the construction of the lithium production plant Considerable uncertainty in the global economy due to current sanitary crisis

In such context, cash preservation measures to be strengthened and accelerated As a result, in 2020: Expense of c. €150m , including an asset impairment charge

of c. , including an asset impairment charge Cash outflows of c. €90m All measures taken to allow a restart in the best conditions when possible (Comp: competitor) Direct extraction process 55 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 LCE = Lithium Carbonate Equivalent A leap in corporate social responsibility (CSR) in 2019 Launch of 2018-2023 CSR Roadmap Improvement of non-financial rating 3 components to meet Eramet's challenges Vigeo Eiris rating's progression in assessed ESG domains 13 objectives set for 2023 with an annual measurement 56 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Strong CSR Performance in 2019 Increase in the CSR Performance index* 112 representing +12 points compared with 2019 target 80% of industrial sites ISO14001 certified 1.2 Ratio of rehabilitated / cleared areas -35% accidents (employees, temps and subcontractors' FR2) 87% of purchased electricity produced with carbon- free footprint €20m Invested in the communities' benefit ** * The CSR Performance index measures the annual progress of Eramet's 2018-2023 57 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 ** CSR programme Expenditures for local populations and sponsorship, including this year's exceptional contribution of Comilog to the financing of road rehabilitation in Moanda (€5m) Conclusion and outlook Committed to delivering our roadmap in 2020, despite the uncertainties related to the pandemic Very low visibility for quarters ahead Very tight operational management to face the crisis Limited impact in Q1 2020 but extent and length of the pandemic still unknown Decrease in demand and one-off restricted supply resulting in considerable unstable market equilibriums Reduction in production rates recently announced in the aerospace sector as well as in the automotive's to have a deep impact on the High Performances Alloys division over the long term Strict cash control Implementation of 2020 cash control plan and strict control over net debt Lithium project mothballed New milestones for the Group's strategic roadmap Ramp-upof Weda Bay's mining and metallurgical operations in 2020 Strengthening on our leadership market positions: sustained growth in Manganese Suspension of the 2020 production and EBITDA guidance, given the lack of visibility over the coming months 59 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Appendices Eramet detailed presentation Key partnerships with host countries and territories Eramet associates the main countries and territories where it operates New-Caledonia STCPI holds 34% of SLN's share capital

of SLN's share capital STCPI holds around 4% of Eramet's share capital Gabon Around 29% of Comilog's share capital is owned by the Gabonese Republic Senegal 10% of Grande Côte Opérations's 3 share capital is owned by the Republic of Senegal Long-term relationship reinforced by the significant contribution to the local economies #2 private employer in Gabon and main private employer in New Caledonia Sensitive & responsible for social and environmental related matters Nippon Steel French State2 France 10% 1 34% STCPI 56% Eramet Others 7% Gabonese State 29% 64% Eramet 62 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 STCPI (Société Territoriale Calédonienne de Participation Industrielle): entity owned by the New Caledonian provinces 1 share TiZir's operations in Senegal Transfer of the 26% stake held by the French State to FSI Equation (which became APE ) Creation of Eramine Sudamerica ( lithium project in Argentina ) Diversification into manganese alloys and titanium dioxyde through the acquisition of Tinfos A long term player 100% of TiZir owned by Eramet (OPA on MDL) Shareholding structure Société Le Nickel was incorporated to operate nickel mines in New Caledonia Le Nickel became SLN, with Elf Aquitaine (French State) as a 50% shareholder The stake held by the French state in SLN increased to 70% Creation of Eramet- SLN (Sandouville) The Duval family becomes shareholder of Eramet, through the contribution of Aubert & Duval Launch of EcoTitanium Sale of Erachem and Bear Metallurgical Corporation Sale of Eurotungstene Weda Bay Nickel partnership in Indonesia Inauguration of Moanda Metallurgical Complex (2014) Creation of MKAD for the closed-die forging of parts for aeronautics (2015) Diversification into the production of ilmenite and zircon through TiZir in Senegal diversification Activities' Listing of Eramet Acquisition of Weda Bay Nickel (nickel project) in Indonesia Diversification into forged and closed-die forged parts, following the contribution of Aubert & Duval to Eramet Diversification into manganese with the acquisition of 61% of COMILOG in Gabon Acquisition of Erasteel (diversification into production of high-speed steel) 1880 1974 1983 1985 1989 1994 1995 1999 2006 2008 2011 2012 2014 2016 2018 1991 1997 2009 2015 2017 2019 Group Manganese 63 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Nickel Mineral Sands LithiumAlloys Steels represent c.60% of Eramet sales Recycling Other (Chemical and Foundry) High-speed steels, Toolings & Specialities 0% Others 5% 8% Stainless Steel Energy & Defense 2% 2% 2% Aérospace Steels: 58% 13% 6% 17% 6% Other Mineral Sands 3% 21% 48% 8% 48% 6% Pigment 4% 19% 21% 38% Carbon Steel Ceramics 2% 3% Other Nickel 18% Stainless Steel 64 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 A global geographic footprint PROJECTS MINING SITES PROCESSING Manganese Nickel Mineral sands Lithium Erasteel Aubert & Duval UNITED STATES 1 site 1 site 2019 Group turnover (by sales destination) Others France 9% NORWAY SWEDEN 3 sites 1 site 3 sites UNITED KINGDOM 1 site FRANCE 12 sites 2 sites SPAIN 1 site 1 site 1 site SENEGAL Diogo region GABON Moanda CHINA 1 site INDIA 1 site INDONESIA (Halmahera Island) Weda Bay NEW CALEDONIA Kouaoua, Népoui, Poum, Thio, Thiébaghi USA 16% 5% 36%Asia ARGENTINA Salar de Centenario-Ratones 35% Europe 65 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Manganese main growth drivers: carbon steel (90% of global production) and China 1 Manganese Ore Average 0.4 t of Mn content per tonne of ore 2 Manganese Alloys Average 1.8 t of Mn ore per tonne of alloy Manganese key features 3 types of manganese ore "Low-grade local" ore: < 30% of manganese content

local" ore: < 30% of manganese content "Medium-grade" ore: > 30% but < 43%

ore: > 30% but < 43% "Rich" / "High-grade" ore: > 43% Two manganese alloys families Standard

High carbon ferromanganese (6 to 8% carbon)

Standard silicomanganese (< 1.5 to 2% carbon)

Refined

Of which medium carbon ferromanganese (< 1.5 to 2% carbon) No market trade: Spot prices Carbon steel Manganese makes steel harder, more elastic and more wear-resistant. Widely used in the construction and automotive sectors. 3 90%Carbon steel Average 10 kg of alloy per tonne of steel (7 kg of Mn content per tonne of steel) CRU index: monthly

Metal Bulletin index: weekly China: 54 % of global carbon steel production 10% Others chemistry batteries, fertiliser and paint pigments and other metallurgical applications 66 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Manganese BU: a first class competitiveness thanks to excellent mining operation Manganese BU key features A highly competitive manganese mine in Gabon (Moanda), operated by Comilog High-grade oxyde ore 44%

oxyde ore 44% First quartile cash cost Two units of local transformation in Gabon, CIM and CMM, for high grade manganese production and manganese alloys 5 pyrometallurgical industrial plants in the USA and in Europe (1 in France, 3 in Norway) Ore transportation in Gabon operated by a 100% owned railway company (600 km of track) Main customers Main competitors 67 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Nickel main growth drivers: stainless steel and batteries 1 Nickel key features Extraction of ore in order to… 2 …be transformed in nickel ferroalloys1… 2 Ferronickel …or in pure nickel 23% Ni NPI salt2… 10 / 15% Ni Two main types of nickel ore Sulfide-type ore (nickel combined with several other valuable metals) as in Canada, Russia to be transformed in Nickel concentrate

ore Laterite-type ore as in New-Caledonia and Indonesia to be transformed into ferronickel, NPI ("Nickel Pig Iron") or nickel metal 1 tonne of serie 300 (inox) contents 80 kg of nickel Stainless steel Mass & surface resistance to oxidation; ductility; high melting point; electrical resistance; catalytic properties Widely used in transport, construction, hygiene and health 68% 3 …to satisfy mainly the stainless market demand 10%Nickel base 7% alloys 15% Batteries Others Nickel is traded on the LME index (pure metal) China : 56 % of global stainless steel production 68 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Ferronickel and NPI through pyrometallurgical process Nickel salt and nickel metal through hydrometallurgical process Nickel BU: a key transformation underway Nickel BU key features Successful implementation of new business model in New Caledonia 4 main operated mines and one pyrometallurgical plant

High-grade ferronickel (23% Ni) and nickel ore exported (1.7 to 1.9 % Ni) Ramp-up of Weda Bay nickel project One of the world's largest undeveloped nickel deposits with huge mining potential

Project being developed in partnership with Tsingshan, #1 global stainless steel producer

NPI production start in H1 2020 in parallel to mining development.13 kt off-take for Eramet First-tier mine and NPI production position Ramp-up of the high purity nickel refinery in Sandouville, France Production of nickel salts and high-purity nickel (Total capacity of 15,000 t) Main customers Main competitors 69 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Nickel BU: SLN mineral resources x4 thanks to new business model SLN amongst Tier one nickel industry players, thanks to significant mineral Poum SLN 2021 targeted mining resources, production SLN mineral resources of 1,050 Mt1 on Spur R average (1.85% grade), equivalent to Tiebaghi Kouaoua c.19.4 Mt nickel content, o/w: Poro Boualoudjelima Kaala > c.600 Mt1 nickel exports (1.5%-1.8% Bonini grade on average), i.e. c.11.3 Mt nickel Bouadjoulema Dothio content Népoui Thio > c.200 Mt1 suitable for local metallurgy at Tontouta Doniambo plant (2.4% on average), i.e. 5.5 Mt nickel content Resources are JORC compliant2 Global annual production of > 7 Mwmt3 by 2021 (> +50% vs 2019) to support ferronickel production as well as 4 Mwmt3 ore exports target 70 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Mt: million of dry metric tons (resources) Resources JORC compliant (Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee) Mwmt: million of wet metric tons (production) Mineral Sands growth drivers: ceramics and pigments market Zircon key features Titanium dioxide slag key features Long Term pricing agreement1 (spot prices in China only) Dredge mining followed by 1 mineral separation 2 Midstream : micronisation or chemistry Foundry Others 2% 11% Refractory 15%Finished products 52% Ceramics 20% Chemicals 71 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 Dredge or open pit mining followed by mineral Titanium separation minerals (rutile, 2 ilmenite, leucoxene) Midstream 3 (optional): titanium slag / synthetic rutile 89% Downstream: pigments and titanium metal TiO2 pigment 5% 6%Titanium Others metal 1 LT agreements between buyers and sellers, on a yearly or half-year basis mainly; not exchange traded , no published price index Mineral Sands BU: operations integrated from the mine in Senegal to the conversion plant in Norway Mineral Sands BU key features TiZir Senegal (GCO): Extraction of heavy mineral (mineral raw materials which contain heavy minerals concentrated).

Production of ilmenite (titanium-iron oxide), leucoxene, rutile and zircon Ore rail transportation from the mine to the port of Dakar operated by TiZir TiZir Norway (TTI): Transformation of ilmenite (metallurgical valorization) into titanium slag and pig iron Main competitors 72 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 High Performance Alloys Division Key Features A comprehensive industrial set up with unique tools Located in: Europe (France, Sweden, Spain, UK) Asia (China, India) US 14 industrial sites in France Main competitors Main customers 74 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Lithium project Others Glass& 20% Ceramics 4 …to satisfy mainly the 5% Greases Energy Storage Lithium main growth drivers: energy storage, including Li-on EV battery; +13% pa growth 1 Extraction from salar brines or from lithiniferous minerals (spodumene) in order to… 2 3 …be transformed into Lithium Carbonate1… Energy storage in the form of lithium-ion59%demand batteries for 16% portable electronics, electric vehicles and the storage of electricity on transport networks …or into Lithium Hydroxide… Energy storage market: mainly driven by environmental regulations, EV sales and mobility development Lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide enter the composition of the Li-ion batteries' cathodes Forecast Li-ion battery market in 2025: c. 80%1 of total demand for lithium, vs c. 60% in 2019 Lithium market's estimated annual growth rate: at a minimum of 13% over the 2019-2025e period 76 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 Source: Market studies, Eramet A booming lithium market over the next years Forecast lithium demand1 (in kt LCE) 603 22% 291 30% Others Others Batteries 41% 102 EV Batteries 29% 48% 57% 30% 43% 2010 2019 2025e 20191 20251 Glass & Ceramics Glass & Ceramics 11% Greases 20% Electric vehicles 3% 30% Others 8% Others Energy Greases storage 5% 48% 22% 41% 59% Others 78% Consumer & Electronics Energy 11% storage 7% 16% Others Electric buses Electric vehicles 2% 8% E-bike 3% Mass energy Storage 8% 2% Mass energy Storage 18% Consumer & Electronics Electric buses E-bike 77 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 1 2019 Registration Document Source: Eramet and Market consulting estimates Lithium Extraction process 78 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 2019 detailed figures Positive operating performance offset by external factors and one-off items (€m) 8 -46 35 -23 -18 843 107 -46 1 2 3 +€39m Operating performance 22-36 -268 A&D one- off items 4 -€216m External factors 17 -19 630 35 21 -62 60 4 5 2018 Mn SLN Ni SLN FeNi Sand- TiZir HP Alloys' Fixed Others A&D Mn price* Ni price TiZir price Erasteel Input Currency Scope 2019 EBITDA volumes ore volumes ouville volumes volumes costs Logistics margin costs* and Other EBITDA volumes issue squeeze 1 Ferronickel sales penalised by lower production on the back of disrupted mining operations 2 Volumes impacted by lower global feed grade, as planned, due to geological conditions 3 Fixed costs penalised by higher freight costs in Gabon 4 Negative squeeze impact on manganese alloys' margin: -€65m* 5 Input costs mainly related to wage inflation, purchase of South African manganese ore, cost of fuel, metallurgical reducing agents (coke) and freight 80 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Manganese alloys' margin squeeze: -€52m included in Mn price impact, -€13m in Input costs €423m industrial cash capex in 2019, o/w €192m growth capex and projects early works €231m related to safety & environment (10%), productivity (21%) and maintenance (69%) of industrial equipment €60m growth capex including Transgabonese railway renovation programme €132m early works for the expansion of manganese ore production in Gabon (€51m) and for the lithium development project in Argentina (€81m) Industrial cash capex (€m) 525 +51% 423 350 132 267 281 €192m 230 60 59 217 57 175 38 47 208 179 183 224 231 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Early capex (CLG & Li) Growth EHS /Productivity /Renovation Manganese ore dry processing in Gabon: crushing and screening equipment 81 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Net debt impacted by €(274)m non-recurring cash outflows 1 2 2019 early capex for Comilog expansion (€51m) and lithium project (€81m) A&D logistics issue one-off items: mainly negative impact on 2019 EBITDA (€49m) and higher level of inventory (€80m) due to delays in shipments 3 Exceptional payments to the Gabonese state: advance payment of 2019 income tax (€71m), tax adjustment (€43m) 4 Dividends paid to Eramet shareholders (€20m) and Comilog minority shareholders (€86m) (€m) 31 -291 679 -132 -68 1 A&D one-off items Exceptional -160payments -717 Operating CF excl. A&D logistics issue one-offs 2 -110 -113 -114 -68 3 -106 -38 4 -97 €287m -1,207 -1,304 2018 Net EBITDA Change Capex excl. Early Capex Other A&D Financial Comilog Other Other Dividends Other 2019 Net IFRS 16 2019 Net Debt excl. A&D in WCR early capex (Comilog, income & logistics cost 2018 taxes paid Taxes Debt, (non- Debt logistics excl.A&D Lithium) expense issue Income tax to Gabon excl. cash) issue logistics IFRS 16 one-offs issue impact 82 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Eramet in China ERAMET SALES IN CHINA Mining and Metals Division 94% HPA Division Mineral 6% Sands BU 5% 2019 Manganese $980m BU 51% Nickel BU 38% High Performance Alloys Division 6% ERAMET IN CHINA 3 Locations 135 headcount 1 Sales office Eramet Trading Ltd. 31 (Shanghai) 1 Distribution center Aubert & Duval Moulds and 31 Die Technology co. Ltd. (Wuxi) 1 High-speed steel drawing shop Erasteel Innovation Materials Ltd. 73 (Tianjin) 83 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Manganese BU - Key figures In €m 2019 2018 Sales 1,765 1,857 EBITDA 560 784 COI 459 699 CAPEX cash (214) (171) Operating cash flow(1) 317 529 84 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 (1) EBITDA + Δ(simplified WCR) - cash CAPEX Nickel BU - Key figures In €m 2019 2018 Sales 778 738 EBITDA 38 (18) COI (58) (111) CAPEX cash (39) (57) Operating cash flow(1) 0 (51) 85 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 (1) EBITDA + Δ(simplified WCR) - cash CAPEX Mineral sands BU - Key figures In €m 2019 2018(2) Sales 286 212 EBITDA 106 62 COI 64 35 CAPEX cash (13) (12) Operating cash flow(1) 84 53 (1) EBITDA + Δ(simplified WCR) - cash CAPEX (2) TiZir 50% until 30 June 2018, 100% from 1st July 2018 onwards 86 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 High Performance Alloys Division - Key figures In €m 2019 2018 Sales 847 1,020 EBITDA (26) 46 COI (68) (8) CAPEX cash (56) (61) Operating cash flow(1) (87) (41) 87 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 (1) EBITDA + Δ(simplified WCR) - cash CAPEX CRU price trends in manganese alloys (refined and standard) in Europe CRU price trends for manganese alloys in Europe €/t between January 2015 and April 2020 2,000 1,500 FY= -7.3% Q = -9.6% 1,000 FY= -4.2% Q = -11.0% 500 Q = -6.4% FY= -5.5% 0 Janv.-15 Jan-16 Janv.-17 Jan-18 Janv.-19 Jan-20 Janv.-21 Medium-carbon ferromanganese High-carbon ferromanganese Silicomanganese Q Q Q Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 price variation FY FY FY FY 2019 vs FY 2018 price variation 88 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Source: CRU spot Prices Western Europe Reconciliation Group reporting and published accounts €m Full Year Joint-venture Full year Full Year Joint-venture Full year 2019 2019 2018 2018 contribution contribution Published1 Reporting2 Published1 Reporting2 Sales 3,671 0 3,671 3,725 100 3,825 EBITDA 630 0 630 828 16 843 Current operating income 341 0 341 574 7 581 Operating income 223 0 223 398 68 465 Net income for the period - Group share (184) 0 (184) 53 (0) 53 Net cash generated by operating activities 86 0 86 437 12 449 Industrial investments 455 0 455 278 3 281 (Net financial debt) (1,304) 0 (1,304) (717) 0 (717) Shareholders' equity 1,639 0 1,639 1,909 (1) 1,908 Shareholders' equity - Group share 1,398 0 1,398 1,606 (1) 1,605 89 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Financial statements prepared under applicable IFRS, which joint ventures are accounted for using equity method. Group reporting, in which joint ventures are accounted for using proportionate consolidation. Group income statement €m 2019 2018 Sales 3,671 3,825 EBITDA 630 843 % Sales 17% 22% Current operating income 341 581 % Sales 9% 15% Other operating income and expense (118) (116) Operating income 223 465 Financial result (134) (95) Pre-tax income 89 371 Share of income of equity affiliates (7) (3) Income tax (227) (241) Net income (145) 126 Minority interests 39 73 Net income - Group share (184) 53 The data presented and commented on is adjusted data from Group Reporting, in which joint ventures are accounted for using proportionate consolidation until end-2018. The reconciliation with the published financial statements is presented in the previous page 90 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Cash-flow table €m 2019 2018 Operating activities EBITDA 630 843 Cash impact on items under EBITDA (420) (345) Cash from operating activities 210 498 Change in WCR (124) (49) Net cash generated by operating activities (1) 86 449 Investment activities Industrial investments (455) (281) Other investment flows 11 (379) Net cash from investment activities (2) (444) (660) Free Cash Flow (1) + (2) (358) (211) Cash from equity operations (117) (123) Impact of fluctuation in exchange rate and other (6) (7) Right of use relating to lease contracts acquisition (IFRS16) (12) - (Increase) / Reduction in net debt (493) (341) (Net debt) at start of period (1) (811) (376) (Net debt) at close of period (1,304) (717) 91 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 (1) Restated for the first-time application of IFRS 16 as of January 1, 2019 Group Balance Sheet at 31 December, 2019 4,054 3,646 3,646 1,605 3,294 3,030 303 995 26 616 760 717 4,054 1,398 241 1,091 20 1,304 2018 2019 2018 2019 Fixed assets Equity-Group share Provisions and net deferred tax Net debt WCR Minority interests Financial instruments 92 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Bond maturities €m Amount at Maturity Currency Initial amount 31/12/19 Interest rate date (in m) 2013 bond issue € 525 234 Nov-2020 4.50% 2016 ODIRNAN bond issue € 100 97 perpetual 4.00% TiZir bond renewal - July 2017 USD 300 285 July-2022 9.50% September 2017 bond issue € 500 500 Feb-2024 4.20% November 2019 bond issue € 300 300 May-2025 5.875% 93 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Shareholding at 31 December, 2019 Number of shares issued: 26,636,000 Other float 32.1% BRGM** 1.3% 4.0% STCPI* 94 Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2020 Duval Family: 36.9% SORAME + CEIR 25.6% APE STCPI (Société Territoriale Calédonienne de Participation Industrielle): entity owned by the New Caledonian provinces

