ERAMET

(ERA)
Eramet: Purchase of own shares

04/08/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

Paris, April 8, 2019, 5:45 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 6,500 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of

Identification code of

Day of

Identification

Aggregated daily

Daily weighted

Market

issuer (Legal Entity

code of financial

volume (in number

average price of the

issuer

transaction

(MIC Code)

Identifier)

instrument

of shares)

purchased shares *

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

01/04/2019

FR0000131757

2,000

52.34

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N65

02/04/2019

FR0000131757

1,500

52.67

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N66

03/04/2019

FR0000131757

1,000

55.91

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N67

04/04/2019

FR0000131757

1,000

55.55

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N68

05/04/2019

FR0000131757

1,000

56.94

XPAR

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

TOTAL

6,500

54.17

Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of 1st April 2019) is available on Eramet website: http://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications

Head office - 10, boulevard de Grenelle - CS 63205 - 75015 Paris - eramet.com

Calendar

25.04.2019: Publication of Q1 2019 results

23.05.2019: General Shareholders' meeting

24.07.2019: Publication of 2019 half-year results

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs around 13,000 people in 20 countries with sales of approximately €4 billion in 2018.

For further information, go to www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Executive VP Strategy and Innovation - Investor Relations

Philippe Gundermann

T. +33 1 45 38 42 78

Investor Relations manager

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

Follow us with the Eramet Finance app:

IOS:

https://itunes.apple.com/fr/app/eramet-finance/id1115212055?mt=8

Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eramet.finance

PRESS CONTACT

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

T. +33 1 45 38 31 76

pauline.briand@eramet.com

Image 7

Marie Artzner

T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73 martzner@image7.fr

2

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 16:07:04 UTC
