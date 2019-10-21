Paris, 14 October 2019, 5:45 pm
PRESS RELEASE
Eramet: Purchase of own shares
Eramet announces the purchase of 5,750 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.
§ Aggregated presentation per day and per market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|14/10/2019
|FR0000131757
|1 250
|46.79
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|16/10/2019
|FR0000131757
|1 250
|46.35
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|17/10/2019
|FR0000131757
|1 500
|46.14
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|18/10/2019
|FR0000131757
|1 750
|45.71
|*2 digit rounding after the decimal
|
|
|TOTAL
|5 750
|46.20
§ Details per transaction
Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of October 14th) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases
Calendar
23.10.2019: Publication of 2019 third-quarter sales
19.02.2020: Publication of 2019 annual results
ABOUT ERAMET
Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).
The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.
Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.
Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.
Eramet employs around 13,000 people in 20 countries with sales of approximately €4 billion in 2018.
For further information, go to www.eramet.com