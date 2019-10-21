Log in
Eramet: Purchase of own shares

10/21/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Paris, 14 October 2019, 5:45 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 5,750 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

§  Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6414/10/2019FR00001317571 25046.79
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6416/10/2019FR00001317571 25046.35
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6417/10/2019FR00001317571 50046.14
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6418/10/2019FR00001317571 75045.71
*2 digit rounding after the decimal  TOTAL5 75046.20

§  Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of October 14th) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases


Calendar

23.10.2019: Publication of 2019 third-quarter sales

19.02.2020: Publication of 2019 annual results

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs around 13,000 people in 20 countries with sales of approximately €4 billion in 2018.

For further information, go to www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Executive VP Strategy and Innovation - Investor Relations

Philippe Gundermann
T. +33 1 45 38 42 78

Investor Relations Manager

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

 

Follow us with the Eramet Finance app:
IOS:
https://itunes.apple.com/fr/app/eramet-finance/id1115212055?mt=8


Android:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eramet.finance


 		PRESS CONTACT

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

T. +33 1 45 38 31 76

pauline.briand@eramet.com


 

Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr


 

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 653 M
EBIT 2019 428 M
Net income 2019 53,6 M
Debt 2019 1 078 M
Yield 2019 2,41%
P/E ratio 2019 23,0x
P/E ratio 2020 4,55x
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 1 208 M
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 83,02  €
Last Close Price 45,52  €
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 82,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Devedjian Chief Financial Officer
Georges Jacques Gilbert Duval Director
Édouard Duval Director
Cyrille Duval Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERAMET-24.57%1 346
BHP GROUP1.64%113 633
RIO TINTO PLC6.21%86 047
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC8.70%30 287
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.17.63%19 347
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-26.44%9 124
